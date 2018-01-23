Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.   1    UNIVERSITATEA DIN BUCURESTI FACULTATEA DE DREPT DREPT INTERNATIONAL PENAL - NOTE DE CURS - Tablă de materii 1. Formarea Dreptului internaţional penal. Noţiunea Dreptului internaţional penal. 2. Trăsăturile şi sursele Dreptului internaţional penal. 3. Jurisdicţiile penale internaţionale. Primele jurisdicţii penale cu caracter internaţional. Tribunalele penale internaţionale ad hoc (I). 4. Tribunalele penale internaţionale ad hoc (II). 5. Curtea Penală Internaţională (I) 6. Curtea Penală Internaţională (II). Alte mecanisme de reprimare a crimelor internaţionale. 7. Principii generale privind răspunderea pentru comiterea de crime internaţionale 8. Crimele internaţionale (I). Crima de genocid. 9. Crimele internaţionale (II). Crimele împotriva umanităţii. 10. Crimele internaţionale (III). Crimele de război. 11. Crimele internaţionale (IV). Crima de agresiune. Alte crime internaţionale. 12. Viitorul Dreptului internaţional penal. Dreptul internaţional penal şi jurisdicţiile naţionale. Bibliografie  Organizaţia Naţiunilor Unite: www.un.org → International Law → International Courts and Tribunals: International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY); International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR); Special Court for Sierra Leone; Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia; Special Tribunal for Lebanon.  Curtea Penală Internaţională: www.icc-cpi.int/  Comitetul Internaţional al Crucii Roşii: www.icrc.org; www.crucearosie.ro/  Lege nr. 111/13.03.2002 pentru ratificarea Statutului Curţii Penale Internaţionale, adoptat la Roma la 17 iulie 1998, publicat in Monitorul Oficial, Partea I nr. 211 din 28.03.2002.  Bogdan Aurescu, “Sistemul jurisdicţiilor internaţionale”, Editura All Beck, 2005.  Cryer, R.; Friman, H.; Robinson D.; Wilmshurst, E., “An Introduction to International Criminal Law and Procedure”, Second Edition, Cambridge University Press, 2010.  Cassese A., “International Criminal Law”, Oxford University Press, 2003.  Daniel Niţu – Instanţe penale internaţionale – rubrică în revista “Curierul Judiciar”.
  2. 2.   2    Formarea Dreptului internaţional penal. Noţiunea Dreptului internaţional penal. - Norme privitoare la regulile de purtare a războiului, precum şi norme de protecţie a anumitor categorii de persoane au existat din timpuri străvechi → în diverse regiuni ale lumii: China (zona asiatică), America de Sud, Europa. Odată cu naşterea statelor moderne, au apărut manuale militare în care se enunţau o serie de reguli de purtare a războiului. - Odată cu naşterea primelor norme de drept internaţional umanitar – “Dreptul de la Haga” – Convenţiile de la Haga din 1899 şi din 1907, apar şi primele preocupări teoretice şi doctrinare în materia Dreptului internaţional penal. - În 1889 este înfiinţată Uniunea internaţională de drept penal de un număr de specialişti în drept penal şi internaţional, care avea obiectivul de a dezvolta dreptul internaţional penal. Uniunea s-a dizolvat la începutul Primului Război Mondial. În acelaşi an este creată Uniunea interparlamentară, de doi parlamentari - britanic şi francez – animaţi de idei pacifiste (Randal Cramer şi Frederic Passy), prima organizaţie mondială a parlamentelor naţionale. - După Primul Război Mondial apare prima prevedere convenţională prin care se crează o jurisdicţie penală internaţională: Tratatul de la Versailles – Partea a VII-a – Penalităţi – art. 227: “Puterile aliate şi asociate pun sub acuzaţie publică pe Wilhem al II-lea de Hohenzollern, fostul Împărat German, pentru ofensa supremă adusă moralităţii şi sanctităţii tratatelor” – refugiat în Olanda, împărătul Wilhem al II-lea nu a fost judecat niciodată, pentru că s-a refuzat extrădarea sa, motivându-se caracterul politic al infracţiunii. - În perioada interbelică continuă eforturile doctrinare; de remarcat este activitatea lui Vespasian V. Pella, penalist, profesor la Universitatea din Bucureşti şi deputat. Propunerile sale din lucrarea „Criminalitatea colectivă a statelor şi dreptul penal al viitorului” (apărută în 1925) au prefigurat atât crearea unei jurisdicţii penale internaţionale, cât şi a unei ramuri de drept distincte, care ar avea drept „obiect principal de reglementare exercitarea represiunii actelor ilicite care pot fi comise de state în raporturile reciproce dintre acestea”. - După cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial ia naştere primele jurisdicţii internaţionale – Tribunalele penale militare de la Nüremberg (Acordul de la Londra, 1945) şi Tokio (1946). Se consacrau pentru prima oară în dreptul pozitiv crimele contra păcii şi crimele contra umanităţii. - 1948: Convenţia de la Geneva privind prevenirea şi reprimarea crimei de genocid. - 1949: Convenţiile de la Geneva privind dreptul internaţional umanitar - În aceleaşi an, Comisia de Drept Internaţional este sesizată cu 2 proiecte: Proiectul de cod al crimelor împotriva păcii şi securităţii omenirii apărut într-o primă versiune în 1954, iar apoi 1996, şi un proiect pentru statutul unei curţi penale internaţionale. - 1993 – se crează Tribunalul internaţional penal pentru fosta Iugoslavie; 1994 – Tribunalul internaţional penal pentru Rwanda, prin rezoluţii ale Consiliului de Securitate al ONU; - Statutul Curţii penale internaţionale este adoptat la Roma la 17 iulie 1998 – în vigoare de la 1 iulie 2002.
  3. 3.   3    Definiţie Dreptul internaţional penal este o instituţie a dreptului internaţional cuprinzând ansamblul de norme juridice care pe de o parte consacră crimele internaţionale iar pe de altă parte impun statelor obligaţia de a urmări şi pedepsi aceste crime. De asemenea, reglementează procedurile internaţionale pentru tragerea la răspunderea a persoanelor acuzate de comiterea acestor fapte. Prin urmare, avem în vedere două categorii de norme: - norme de drept substanţial – cele privitoare la consacrarea, în normativitatea internaţională, a acelor acte care au atins pragul de gravitate ce face ca ele să fie caracterizate drept crime internaţionale (elementele constitutive ale acestor crime, principiile tragerii la răspundere); - norme de drept procedural – cele privitoare la jurisdicţiile internaţionale competente pentru judecarea acestor fapte, precum şi procedura tragerii la răspundere pentru comiterea de crime internaţionale, executarea pedepselor, etc. În mod tradiţional, în special în sistemele juridice francez, german, italian sau spaniol se face distincţia între Dreptul internaţional penal şi Dreptul penal internaţional, acesta din urmă având ca obiect de reglementare cooperarea judiciară în materie penală între state - : 1) extrădarea; 2) asistenţa judiciară în materie penală; 3) transferul persoanelor condamnate; 4) reţinerea şi confiscarea produselor infracţiunii; 5) recunoaşterea hotărârilor judecătoreşti penale pronunţate în străinătate; şi 6) transferul probelor în materie penală. În prezent, numeroşi doctrinari arată că linia de demarcaţie între cele două discipline este extrem de fină, iar interacţiunea dintre aceste două ramuri de drept extrem de dinamică. Astfel, dreptul internaţional penal nu poate să ignore jurisprudenţa instanţelor naţionale în materie (care a contribuit major la dezvoltarea dreptului internaţional penal). Infracţiunile internaţionale au fost clasificate după mai multe criterii, într-un număr de 25 de infracţiuni-tip, în general fiind acceptată clasificarea: 1) agresiunea; 2) genocidul; 3) crimele împotriva umanităţii; 4) crimele de război; 5) crimele împotriva Naţiunilor Unite şi a personalului asociat; 6) posesia ilegală, folosirea şi stocarea de arme; 7) furtul de materiale nucleare; 8) mercenariatul; 9) apartheid-ul; 10) sclavia şi practicile în legătură cu sclavia; 11) tortura şi alte forme de tratamente sau pedepse crude, inumane sau degradante; 12) experimentarea ilegală pe subiecţi umani; 13) pirateria; 14) pirateria aeriană şi actele ilegale împotriva siguranţei internaţionale a aviaţiei; 15) actele ilegale împotriva siguranţei navigaţiei maritime şi siguranţei platformelor din marea liberă; 16) ameninţarea cu forţa sau folosirea forţei împotriva persoanelor protejate internaţional;
  4. 4.   4    17) luarea de ostatici civili; 18) folosirea ilegală a poştei; 19) traficul ilegal de droguri şi infracţiunile în legătură cu drogurile; 20) distrugerea şi/sau furtul de obiecte de patrimoniu; 21) acte ilegale împotriva unor elemente de mediu protejate internaţional; 22) traficul internaţional cu materiale obscene; 23) falsificarea şi contrafacerea; 24) interferarea ilegală cu cablurile internaţionale submarine; 25) mituirea funcţionarilor publici străini. Trăsăturile şi sursele Dreptului internaţional penal Trăsăturile Dreptului internaţional penal: 1. Dreptul internaţional penal este o ramură relativ recentă a Dreptului internaţional public. 2. Dreptul internaţional penal este încă o ramură “rudimentară” de drept. Extinderea graduală a dreptului internaţional penal substanţial a fost un proces complex. Spre exemplu, atunci când s-a născut o nouă categorie de crime internaţionale, elementele constitutive (latura obiectivă şi latura subiectivă – actus reus şi mens rea) nu au fost imediat foarte clare. Acest fapt se explică prin următoarele particularităţi ale formării dreptului internaţional penal: - Pentru o foarte îndelungată perioadă de timp, fie tratatele, fie (cel mai adesea) regulile cutumiare s-au limitat la a interzice anumite acţiuni (de ex. uciderea prizonierilor de război sau a civililor), fără a se preciza nimic cu privire la consecinţele penale ale acestor acţiuni; - Atunci când dreptul internaţional a trecut la incriminarea anumitor acţiuni, s-a lăsat instanţelor naţionale sarcina de a urmări şi pedepsi persoanele acuzate de comiterea acestor acte. Ca o consecinţă, instanţele naţionale ale fiecărui stat au aplicat propriile reguli de procedură, precum şi “partea generală” a dreptului penal substanţial. De asemenea, confruntate cu o anumită imprecizie a normei internaţionale, jurisdicţiile naţionale au resimţit nevoia de a le interpreta / preciza. - Atunci când au fost înfiinţate primele jurisdicţii internaţionale, în actele de înfiinţare s-au prevăzut într-adevăr categorii de crime internaţionale, DAR nu ca într-un veritabil cod penal (într-o lege penală), ci în scopul determinării competenţei rationae materiae a acestor jurisdicţii. 3. Dreptul internaţional penal are caracteristica unică de a-şi avea orginea, în mod simultan, din Dreptul internaţional al drepturilor omului şi din dreptul penal naţional. 4. Dreptul internaţional penal suferă în prezent transformări foarte rapide. 5. Dreptul internaţional penal are un rol preventiv. 6. Dreptul internaţional penal presupune excluderea competenţei naţionale exclusive în materie. 7. Dreptul internaţional penal dă expresie unui regim juridic de orgine publică. 8. Rolul important al jurisprudenţei în materia Dreptului internaţional penal.
  5. 5.   5    9. Poziţia individului ca subiect al Dreptului internaţional penal. Sursele Dreptului internaţional penal: Art. 38 (1) din Statutul Curţii Internaţionale de Justiţie, care se referă la: a) convenţiile internaţionale, fie generale, fie speciale, care stabilesc reguli expres recunoscute de statele în litigiu; b) cutuma internaţională, practică generală acceptată ca drept; c) principiile generale de drept, recunoscute de naţiunile civilizate; d) jurisprudenţa şi doctrina, ca mijloace subsidiare de determinare a regulilor de drept. Surse specifice Dreptului internaţional penal: - Statutele Tribunalelor internaţionale penale ad hoc pentru fosta Iugoslavie şi Rwanda, adoptate prin rezoluţii ale Consiliului de Securitate al ONU; - Rezoluţii ale Consiliului de Securitate al ONU şi ale Adunării generale a ONU; - Lucrările Comisiei de Drept Internaţional; - Lucrările specialiştilor în Drept internaţional penal şi lucrările asociaţiilor de Drept internaţional penal; - Manualele militare, regulile şi regulamentele militare, care pot indica poziţia statelor cu privire la normele dreptului internaţional penal. Statutul de la Roma cuprinde reguli speciale de interpretare şi norme privitoare la dreptul aplicabil în faţa acestei jurisdicţii: Art. 21 - Dreptul aplicabil “1. Curtea aplică: a) în primul rând, prezentul Statut, Elementele crimelor şi Regulile de procedură şi probaţiune; b) în al doilea rând, după caz, tratatele aplicabile, principiile şi regulile de drept internaţional, inclusiv principiile stabilite de dreptul internaţional al conflictelor armate; c) în lipsă, principiile generale de drept desprinse de Curte din legile naţionale reprezentând diferite sisteme juridice ale lumii, inclusiv, după caz, legile naţionale ale statelor sub jurisdicţia cărora s-ar afla în mod obişnuit crima, dacă aceste principii nu sunt incompatibile cu prezentul statut şi nici cu dreptul internaţional, regulile şi normele internaţionale recunoscute. 2. Curtea poate aplica principiile şi normele de drept aşa cum ea le-a interpretat în hotărârile sale anterioare. 3. Aplicarea şi interpretarea dreptului, prevăzute în prezentul articol, trebuie să fie compatibile cu drepturile omului recunoscute pe plan internaţional şi fără nicio discriminare bazată pe considerente ca cele ale apartenenţei la unul sau celălalt sex, după cum este definit în art. 7 paragraful 3, vârsta, rasa, culoarea, limba, religia sau convingerea, opiniile politice sau de altă natură, originea naţională, etnică sau socială, averea, naşterea sau orice altă calitate”.
  6. 6.   6    Jurisdicţiile penale internaţionale. Primele jurisdicţii penale cu caracter internaţional Scurt istoric - 1943: prin Declaraţia de la Moscova Aliaţii îşi arată determinarea ca marii criminali de război ai Puterilor Axei să fie pedepsiţi. - După dezbateri considerabile între Aliaţi, Churchill este convins de SUA şi URSS că este preferabil un proces al acestor persoane, faţă de execuţia lor sumară. Ca rezultat, este semnat Acordul de la Londra, la data de 8 august 1945. În timpul negocierilor pentru redactarea textului acordului, între Aliaţi au existat importante deosebiri de viziune în ceea ce priveşte organizarea şi funcţionarea tribunalului. De exemplu, reprezentanţii URSS considerau că unicul scop al tribunalului trebuia să fie acela de a stabili pedeapsa acuzaţilor, prezumaţi vinovaţi, opinie inacceptabilă pentru SUA. De asemenea, s-au făcut simţite divergenţele între sistemele de drept civil (Franţa şi URSS) şi cele de common law (SUA şi Marea Britanie). În cele din urmă, s- a ajuns la o formulă de compromis, materializată în Acordul sus-menţionat. Compunere şi organizare. Tribunalul era compus din 8 judecători, 4 judecători principali (câte unul desemnat de fiecare aliat) şi 4 supleanţi. Fiecare aliat a avut dreptul de a numi câte un procuror-şef. Apărarea a fost asigurată de avocaţi germani. Actul de acuzare a fost primit de Tribunal la data de 10.10.1945 şi privea patru mari capete de acuzare, în baza art. 6 din Cartă: 1. Conspiraţie (asociere în vederea săvârşirii de infracţiuni) – instrumentată de echipa SUA. 2. Crime împotriva păcii – echipa Marii Britanii. 3. Crime de război. 4. Crime împotriva umanităţii - acestea două din urmă crime fiind împărţite între procurorii francezi şi cei sovietici (Franţa – vestul Europei; URSS – est). În acest proces iniţial au fost emise acte de acuzare împotriva a 24 de persoane şi cu privire la 6 organizaţii considerate criminale (conducerea Partidului Naţional-Socialist, Înaltul Comandament German; SS; SA; SD; Cabinetul Reichului şi Gestapo). - Declaraţia de deschidere a procurorului SUA, Robert Jackson, a avut un mare impact şi a reflectat idei care ulterior au devenit fundamente ale dreptului internaţional penal. - Procesul a durat mai mult de 10 luni, în 403 şedinţe publice. - 3 acuzaţi au fost achitaţi, ca şi 3 din cele şase organizaţii acuzate (SA, Înaltul Comandament şi Cabinetul Reichului), 12 condamnaţi la moarte, restul la pedeapsa închisorii de la 10 ani până la închisoare pe viaţă. Potrivit Cartei Tribunalului Militar Internaţional, următoarele fapte constituiau crime internaţionale: (a) Crime împotriva păcii: respectiv, planificarea, pregătirea, iniţierea sau purtarea războiului de agresiune, sau a unui război cu încălcarea tratatelor internaţionale, înţelegerilor
  7. 7.   7    şi asigurărilor, sau participarea la un plan comun ori conspiraţii pentru îndeplinirea oricărora dintre cele de mai sus; (b) Crime de război: respectiv violarea legilor şi cutumelor războiului. Aceste violări vor include, dar nu vor fi limitate la omor, rele tratamente sau deportare pentru muncă forţată sau în orice alt scop al populaţiei civile din sau în teritoriile ocupate, omorul sau relele tratamente a prizonierilor de război ori a personalului naval, uciderea ostaticilor, incendierea proprietăţii publice sau private, distrugerea intenţionată a oraşelor sau devastarea nejustificată de necesităţi militare; (c) Crimele împotriva umanităţii: respectiv, omorul, exterminarea, aducerea în stare de sclavie, deportarea şi alte acte inumane comise împotriva oricărei populaţii civile, înaintea ori în timpul războiului; sau persecuţiile pe motive politice, rasiale ori religioase, în executarea sau în legătură cu oricare dintre crimele de competenţa Tribunalului, indiferent dacă au fost comise sau nu cu încălcarea legislaţiei interne a statului în care au fost comise. Conducătorii, organizatorii, instigatorii şi complicii care au participat la formularea sau executarea unui plan comun sau a unei conspiraţii pentru a comite oricare din crimele de mai sus sunt răspunzători pentru toate actele săvârşite de orice persoană in executarea acestui plan. Articolul 7. Poziţia oficială a acuzaţilor, fie şefi de stat sau oficial responsabili din departamentele Guvernului, nu fi considerată cauză exoneratoare de răspundere sau de diminuare a pedepsei. Statutul Tribunalului afirmă principii importante, care se vor regăsi ulterior şi în alte tratate internaţionale în materie: - Principiul irelevanţei calităţii oficiale (nu reprezenta cauză de exonerare, dar reprezenta cauză de diminuare a pedepsei); - Principiul răspunderii superiorului; - Principiul răspunderii penale individuale; - Dreptul la un proces echitabil al celor acuzaţi. Hotărârea Tribunalului, pe lângă cele stabilite cu privire la fapte, a avut o contribuţie fundamentală la crearea dreptului internaţional penal. Tribunalul a încercat o argumentaţie referitoare la problema respectării principiului nullum crimen sine lege , invocând în principal obligativitatea Cartei Tribunalului şi a trecut în revistă dezvoltările anterioare războiului, în principal existenţa Pactului Briand-Kellog (1928) precum şi unele surse fără forţă juridică obligatorie. Cea mai cunoscută afirmaţie a tribunalului – afirmarea principiului răspunderii individuale pentru crime internaţionale potrivit dreptului internaţional: „crimele împotriva dreptului internaţional sunt comise de oameni, nu de entităţi abstracte, şi numai prin pedepsirea indivizilor care comit aceste crime pot fi puse în aplicare prevederile dreptului internaţional.... indivizii au obligaţii internaţionale care transcend obligaţia naţională de supunere, impusă de state”. Ulterior, principiile afirmate de Tribunal în activitatea sa au fost preluate în Rezoluţii ale Adunării Generale a ONU.
  8. 8.   8    Tribunalul a mai consacrat construcţii juridice care nu au mai fost preluate ulterior în Dreptul internaţional penal, respectiv posibilitatea de a declara drept criminale anumite organizaţii ale Reich-ului care au acţionat în timpul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial : SS, structura de conducere a Partidului Socialist German, Înaltul Comandament Militar German, Serviciul de Informaţii, Gestapo, Cabinetul Reich-ului. „Articolul 9. - La judecarea oricărui membru individual al oricărui grup sau organizaţie, Tribunalul poate să declare (în legătură cu oricare act pentru care individul poate fi condamnat) că respectivul grup sau organizaţie a cărui membru a fost individul a fost o organizaţie criminală. [...] Articolul 10. - În cazurile în care un grup sau o organizaţie este declarată criminală de Tribunal, autoritatea naţională competentă a oricărui Semnatar va avea dreptul să cheme în judecată un individ pentru calitatea de membru a acestora în faţa instanţelor judecătoreşti naţionale, militare sau de ocupaţie. În orice astfel de caz, natura criminală a grupului sau organizaţiei va fi considerată demonstrată şi nu va fi pusă sub semnul întrebării. Articolul 11. - Orice persoană condamnată de Tribunal poate fi acuzată în faţa oricărei instanţe judecătoreşti naţionale, militare sau de ocupaţie la care s-a făcut referire în Articolul 10 din prezenta Cartă pentru comiterea unei alte crime decât calitatea de membru a unui grup sau organizaţii criminale iar această instanţă, după condamnarea acestuia, poate stabili o pedeapsă nelegată de şi suplimentară pedepsei stabilite de Tribunal pentru participarea la activităţile criminale ale acestui grupul sau organizaţii.” (Statutul Tribunalului Militar Internaţional) Ulterior, Aliaţii au instrumentat şi o serie de alte procese subsecvente procesului Marilor Criminali de război. Tribunalele Internaţionale Penale Ad-Hoc Tribunalul Internaţional Penal ad-hoc pentru fosta Iugoslavie Conflictul din spaţiul iugoslav începe în anul 1991, când statele din Federaţia iugoslavă îşi afirmă dorinţa de independenţă. Conflictul este cel mai grav din Europa, de la cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial. Se încheie în anul 1995, prin Acordul de la Dayton. În încercarea de a gestiona conflictul, dar şi de a acţiona împotriva celor răspunzători de comiterea de crime internaţionale în acest spaţiu, este înfiinţat în anul 1993, prin Rezoluţie a Consiliului de Securitate al ONU, Tribunalul Penal Internaţional ad-hoc pentru fosta Iugoslavie. Structura: - Camerele tribunalului: sunt formaţiunile jurisdicţionale, fiind 3 camere de judecată (de primă instanţă) şi o cameră de apel. - Biroul Procurorului: investighează faptele, emite actele de acuzare, formulează propuneri pentru trimiterea în judecată. - Secretariatul: se ocupa de chestiuni de natură administrativă (de exemplu, coodonează programele pentru victime şi martori, luarea în custodie a persoanelor acuzate, relaţiile cu publicul şi cu presa).
  9. 9.   9    Competenţa este o competenţă strict specializată.  Rationae temporis - se referă la crimele comise după data de 1 ianuarie 1991, fără a exista o determinare a limitei “superioare” a competenţei rationale temporis.  Rationae loci – este vorba despre crimele internaţionale comise în spaţiul fostei Republici Federale a Iugoslaviei.  Rationae personae – este vorba despre persoanele suspectate de a fi comis crime internaţionale în conflictele din spaţiul iugoslav, jurisdicţia tribunalului privind doar persoanele fizice.  Rationae materiae - tribunalul poate judeca acte de genocid, crime împotriva umanităţii şi crime de război (violările grave ale Convenţiilor de la Geneva şi ale legilor şi cutumelor războiului), astfel cum sunt ele stabilite prin statutul tribunalului. Tribunalul a decis printr-o hotărâre din anul 1995 ca are competenţă şi asupra crimelor de război comise în conflicte armate non-internaţionale, dar nu are competenţă asupra crimei de agresiune. Relaţia TPIY cu jurisdicţiile naţionale este reglementată de art. 9 par. 1 din Statut : tribunalul se bucură de superioritate faţă de jurisdicţiile interne şi poate solicita statelor să predea orice persoană acuzată de crime internationale în spaţiul iugoslav. Procedura Prima etapă priveşte investigarea cazurilor şi este în competenţa Biroului Procurorului. Aceasta întocmeşte actul de acuzare, care este sau nu confirmat de una din Camerele Preliminare. Faza de judecată: priveşte judecata propriu-zisă, care reprezintă o combinaţie sui generis între sistemul romano-german şi cel anglo-saxon. Este reglementată o cale de atac, care se judecă de către Camera de Apel. Activitatea tribunalului – a demarat cu greutate, întrucât era esenţială cooperarea statelor cu Tribunalul, dar la ora actuală tribunalul este activ, creând o jurisprudenţă bogată în materie. Aducerea în faţa acestei jurisdicţii a unor importanţi conducători politici şi militari reprezintă un mare succes al justiţiei penale internaţionale (de ex : Slobodan Milosevici, Ratko Mladici). Din punct de vedere al procedurii şi tehnicilor de investigare, s-a pus în practică un sistem probator care a combinat elemente ale sistemului romano-german cu cel de common law. În activitatea de investigare, s-au folosit cele mai moderne tehnici în materie criminalistică, care ulterior au fost preluate şi de diviziile de investigare ale altor jurisdicţii penale internaţionale (Curtea Specială pentru Sierra Leone, Curtea Penală Internaţională). Se consideră ca TPIY a reuşit să îndrepte atenţia societăţii internaţionale şi asupra victimelor, care au putut să îşi prezinte în faţa acestor jurisdicţii punctul de vedere asupra evenimentelor. TPIY are o contribuţie, din această perspectivă şi în ceea ce priveşte determinarea, stabilirea, clarificarea evenimentelor din acest război. S-au creat programe speciale pentru victime şi matori, precum şi o bază de date în vederea difuzării jurisprudenţei tribunalului.
  10. 10.   10    Din perspectiva dreptului substanţial, TPIY a făcut importante distincţii între conflictul armat internaţional şi conflictul armat non-internaţional, a consacrat principiul general al interzicerii torturii, ca principiu absolut ce nu admite nicio derogare, a stabilit o teorie modernă cu privire la răspunderea superiorului. La ora actuală, activitatea TPIY este în curs de finalizare. Tribunalul internaţional penal ad hoc pentru Rwanda A fost înfiinţat în anul 1994 printr-o rezoluţie a Consiliului de Securitate al ONU, pentru a stabili răspunderea penală a persoanelor implicate în conflictul din Rwanda. Organizarea şi structura sa sunt asemănătoare cu cele ale TPIY. TPIY şi TPIR împart Camera de Appel (ca formaţiune jurisdicţională ce judecă în calea de atac), lucru care asigură o unitate jurisprudenţială a celor două jurisdicţii. Competenţa – este de asemenea strict determinată:  Rationae temporis – tribunalul judecă numai faptele comise între 1 ianuarie şi 31 decembrie 1994.  Rationae loci – jurisdicţia tribunalului priveşte numai faptele comise pe teritoriul Rwandei şi faptele comise de cetăţenii rwandezi în statele vecine.  Rationae personae – tribunalul judecă numai persoane fizice.  Rationae materiae – tribunalul judecă numai acele crime internaţionale determinate prin statutul tribunalului, respectiv faptele de genocid, crime împotriva umanităţii şi crimele de război, dar ele sunt definite parţial diferit faţă de modul în care sunt definite în statutul TPIY. Activitatea TPIR – nici activitatea TPIR nu a fost lipsită de dificultăţi, tribunalul fiind acuzat pentru lentoarea procedurilor şi chiar pentru corupţie. Totuşi, jurisprudenţa sa, considerată în principal o „jurisprudenţă a crimei de genocid” este importantă din acest punct de vedere, precum şi pentru precizările pe care le-a făcut în ceea ce priveşte principiul răspunderii superiorului, sau instigare şi complicitate, ca forme de participaţie – în special la comiterea crimei de genocid.
  11. 11.   11    Curtea Penală Internaţională Elemente care au stat la baza înfiinţării CPI  Comitearea unor atrocităţi inimaginabie ce şochează profund conştiinţa umanităţii;  Aceaste atrocităţi reprezintă crime grave ce ameninţă pacea, securitatea şi bunăstarea lumii;  Statutul trebuie să incrimineze cele mai grave fapte, de interes pentru comunitatea internaţională în ansamblul său;  Trebuie să adoptate măsuri pentru a pune capăt impunităţii;  În acelaşi timp, subzistă obligaţia fiecărui stat de a exercita jurisdicţia penală asupra celor răspunzători pentru săvârşirea de crime internaţionale. Potrivit Prembulului Statutului CPI: “Hotărâţi să realizeze aceste scopuri şi pentru binele generaţiilor prezente şi viitoare, vor înfiinţa o Curte Penală Internaţională independentă şi permanentă, în relaţie cu sistemul Naţiunilor Unite, cu jurisdicţie asupra celor mai grave crime, de interes pentru comunitatea internaţională în ansamblul său”. Trăsăturile CPI CPI are la bază un tratat internaţional multilateral => sunt aplicabile normele de drept al tratatelor. Articolul 1 din Statutul CPI: „Se înfiinţează prin prezentul o Curte Penală Internaţională (“Curtea”). Va fi o instituţie permanentă şi îşi va putea exercita jurisdicţia asupra persoanelor, cu privire la săvârşirea crimelor grave de interes internaţional, prevăzute în prezentul Statut, fiind complementară jurisdicţiilor penale naţionale”. Articolul 4 – Statutul juridic şi puterile Curţii “1. Curtea va avea personalitate juridică internaţională. Va avea de asemenea capacitatea juridică necesară pentru exercitarea funcţiilor şi pentru îndeplinirea scopurilor sale”. Competenţa CPI  Rationae materiae (art. 5 – 8 + 8bis din Statut): „Jurisdicţia Curţii va limitată la crimele cele mai grave de interes pentru comunitatea internaţională în ansamblul său”. - Genocid; - Crime împotriva umanităţii; - Crime de război; - Crima de agresiune.  Rationae temporis (art. 11): „(1) Curtea are jurisdicţie numai asupra crimelor comise după intrarea în vigoare a prezentului Statut. (2) Dacă un stat devine parte la prezentul Statut după intrarea sa în vigoare, Curtea îşi va putea exercita jurisdicţia numai asupra crimelor comise după intrarea în vigoare a prezentului Statut pentru statul respectiv, cu excepţia cazului în care statul respectiv a făcut o declaraţie potrivit articolului 12, alineatul 3.” => Jurisdicţie ex nunc.  Rationae personae:
  12. 12.   12    Art. 1: “Curtea va fi o instituţie permanentă şi va avea puterea să îşi exercite jurisdicţia asupra persoanelor […]”. Art. 25: “Curtea va avea jurisdicţie asupra persoanelor fizice potrivit prezentului Statut”. Art. 12(2): “În cazul prevăzut la articolul 13, alineatul (a) sau (c), Curtea îşi poate exercita jurisdicţia dacă unul sau mai multe dintre următoarele state sunt Părţi la prezentul Statut sau au acceptat jurisdicţia Curţii în conformitate cu alineatul 3: […] (b) Statul de cetăţenie al acuzatului”.  Rationae loci: Art. 12(2): “În cazul prevăzut la articolul 13, alineatul (a) sau (c), Curtea îşi poate exercita jurisdicţia dacă unul sau mai multe din următoarele State sunt Părţi la prezentul Statut sau au acceptat jurisdicţia Curţii în conformitate cu alineatul 3: (a) Statul pe teritoriul căruia s-a săvâr it respectiva faptă sau, dacă crima s-a săvârşit la bordul unei nave sau aeronave, Statul de înregistrare a respectivei nave sau aeronave […].”  Principiul complementarităţii – este o expresie a principiului subsidiarităţii, pe care îl regăsim ca principiu al Dreptului internaţional al drepturilor omului Preambulul Statutului de la Roma: „Subliniind că, Curtea Penală Internaţională înfiinţată potrivit prezentului Statut va fi complementară jurisdicţiilor penale naţionale [...]”. Principalele obiecţiuni ridicate de state cu privire la CPI 1. Statutul de la Roma ar impune obligaţii unor state terţe, adică ar încălca art. 34 din Convenţia de la Viena privind dreptul tratatelor: “un tratat nu crează nici drepturi şi nici obligaţii pentru state terţe, fără consimţământul acestora”. 2. Principiul complementarităţii încalcă suveranitatea statală, permiţând CPI să stabilească dacă un stat poate sau doreşte să judece proprii cetăţeni, devenind astfel un “organ supra- naţional”. Articolul 17 din Statutul de la Rome prevede că un caz este inadmisibil atunci când, inter alia: “cazul este investigat sau urmărit de statul care are jurisdicţie asupra acestuia, cu excepţia situaţiei în care statul nu doreşte sau nu este capabil, în mod real să desfăşoare investigaţia ori urmărirea” sau “cazul a fost investigat de statul care are jurisdicţie asupra acestuia iar statul a decis să nu urmărească respectiva persoană, cu excepţia situaţiei în care hotărârea fost luată din cauza incapacităţii reale sau lipsei de voinţă a statului de a urmări.” Alineatul (2) al articolului 17 prevede următoarele: “Pentru a stabili lipsa de voinţă într-o împrejurare dată, Curtea va aprecia, cu observarea principiilor procesului echitabil recunoscute de dreptul internaţional, dacă una sau mai multe din condiţiile de mai jos sunt îndeplinite, după cum este cazul: (a) Procedurile sunt sau au fost realizate ori hotărârea internă a fost luată în scopul de a adăposti respectiva persoană de răspunderea penală pentru crimele aflate în competenţa Curţii […] (b) Există o întârziere nejustificată a procedurilor, în împrejurări care nu sunt conforme intenţiei de a aduce respectiva persoană în faţa justiţiei;
  13. 13.   13    (c) Procedurile nu au fost sau nu sunt realizate în mod independent şi imparţial şi nu sunt, sau nu au fost desfă urate într-o modalitate în care, în împrejurările date nu corespunde intenţiei de a aduce respectiva persoană în faţa justiţiei.” Alineatul (3) prevede că “pentru a stabili incapacitatea statului într-o împrejurare dată, Curtea va aprecia dacă, din cauza unei prăbu iri totale sau importante ori a indisponibilităţii sistemului judiciar naţional, statul nu poate prelua custodia celui acuzat, sau probele necesare ori mărturiile, sau nu poate, în alt mod, să desfă oare procedurile respective.” 3. Cetăţeni ai statelor terţe sunt “expuşi” urmăririi CPI 4. CPI ar putea obţine jurisdicţia cu privire la o situaţie anume fără consimţământul statului de cetăţenie al celui investigat sau acuzat 5. Puterile conferite Consiliului de Securitate al ONU 6. Puterile conferite Procurorului potrivit Statului CPI 7. Definirea drept “crime de război” a unor acte comise în timpul unui conflict armat non- internaţional 8. Faptul că Statutul de la Roma nu a circumscris crimele împotriva umanităţii de situaţia de conflict armat. 9. Prin stabilirea competenţei CPI asupra crimei de agresiune, se slăbesc puterile Consiliului de Securitate al ONU Aceste obiecţiuni sunt numai “aparente”, căci această jurisdicţie este creată prin tratat internaţional – prin urmare, statele au libertatea de a deveni sau nu parte la Statut. Conferinţa de revizuire a Statutului de la Roma - Kampala (Uganda), 31 mai – 11 iunie 2010 Au existat dezbateri şi au fost adoptate rezoluţii ale Adunării Statelor Părţi cu privire la următoarele chestiuni: 1. Principiul complementarităţii 2. Cooperarea cu statele 3. Impactul Statutului de la Roma asupra victimelor şi comunităţilor afectate 4. Pace şi justiţie Rezultatele Conferinţei: 1. Art. 124 din Statut nu a fost eliminat din Statut, pentru moment. Potrivit art. 124 (cuprinde o prevedere tranzitorie): “Sub rezerva prevederilor art. 12 par. 1, un stat care devine parte la prezentul statut poate declara că, pentru o perioadă de 7 ani de la intrarea în vigoare a statutului în ceea ce îl priveşte, el nu acceptă competenţa Curţii în privinţa categoriei de crime prevăzute la art. 8, când se presupune că o crimă a fost comisă pe teritoriul său de cetăţenii săi. El poate în orice moment să îşi retragă această declaraţie. Dispoziţiile prezentului articol vor fi reexaminate la conferinţa de revizuire convocată conform art. 123 paragraful 1”. În practică art .124 a fost utilizat numai de Franţa (care ulterior şi-a retras declaraţia) şi de Columbia (a cărei declaraţie a expirat la data de 31 octombrie 2009).
  14. 14.   14    Adunarea Statelor Părţi a decis să păstreze art. 124 în forma sa actuală şi să îl revizuiască la o dată ulterioară, la cea dea 14-a sesiune a Adunării Generale a Statelor Părţi. 2. Modificarea art. 8 din Statut: extinderea interdicţiei utilizării anumitor arme clasice nu numai în caz de conflict armat internaţional, ci şi în caz de conflict armat non-internaţional. Amendamentul a fost propus de Belgia şi adaugă urmatoarele la art. 8 par. (2)-(e) din Statutul de la Roma: xiii) Utilizarea otrăvii şi a armelor otrăvite; xiv) Utilizarea de gaze asfixiante, otrăvite sau de alt tip, precum şi dispozitive, procedee şi lichide analoage; xv) Utilizarea de gloanţe care se dilată sau se aplatizează cu uşurinţă în corpul uman, precum şi a gloanţelor cu înveliş dur care nu acoperă în întregime interiorul sau are incizii pe suprafaţa acestuia. Modificarea a fost criticată în sensul că ar fi putut fi avute în vedere arme de real interes în tipurile actuale de război, cum ar fi armele laser care orbesc sau minele anti-personal. 3. Crima de agresiune – adoptarea unei definiţii a acestui crime, prin consens, reprezintă marea realizare a acestei Adunări a Statelor Părţi la Statutul CPI, prin Rezoluţia RC/Res.6/11.06.2010. Cu toate acestea, mecanismul de intrare în vigoare a acestei prevederi este unul extrem de complicat, care va aduce dificultăţi practice în aplicarea prevederii, atunci când şi dacă va fi cazul. Organizarea şi funcţionarea CPI - Organul suprem este Adunarea Statelor Părţi, care are atribuţii de “legiferare”, putând decide cu privire la modificarea şi revizuirea Statutului. Este constituită din reprezentanţi ai Statelor Părţi la Statut. Fiecare stat dispune de un vot, regula adoptării hotărârilor este regula majorităţii, dar în practică deciziile au fost adoptate până în prezent prin consens. Adunarea este condusă de un preşedinte şi doi vice-preşedinţi, aleşi pentru un an. Alte atribuţii ale Adunării Statelor Părţi: ‐ Alege şi poate revoca judecătorii şi Procurorul CPI ‐ Stabileşte bugetul CPI ‐ Adoptă textele importante, pe lângă modificarea şi revizuirea Statutului (de exemplu, a adoptat Regulamentul de procedură şi probaţiune, Elementele crimelor) Adunării şi reprezentanţilor statelor nu le este însă permis să intervină în funcţia jurisdicţională a CPI. - Organele CPI: Preşedinţia Curţii ; formaţiunile jurisdicţionale ; Biroul Procurorului ; Grefa Curţii.  Preşedinţia: Preşedintele CPI răspunde de conducerea generală şi activitatea curentă a CPI (exceptând Biroul Procurorului), precum şi de reprezentarea acesteia în relaţiile cu terţii. Este formată din Preşedintele Curţii şi doi vice-preşedinţi. În prezent, Preşedintele Curţii este judecătorul ales din partea Republicii Coreea.  Formaţiunile jurisdicţionale ale CPI: Curtea este formată din 18 judecători, specialişti cu competenţe recunoscute în dreptul penal sau în alte domenii relevante ale
  15. 15.   15    dreptului internaţional şi aleşi pentru un mandat de 9 ani de către Adunarea Statelor Părţi. Judecătorii CPI nu sunt reprezentanţi ai statelor, ci doar desemnaţi de către state şi trebuie să se bucure de garanţii de independenţă şi imparţialitate. Din punct de vedere administrativ, CPI este organizată în secţii, acestea fiind : Secţia preliminară (cu 3 camere); Secţia de Primă instanţă (cu 4 camere) şi Secţia apelurilor (1 cameră).  Biroul Procurorului: este condus de către un procuror ales de către Adunarea Statelor Părţi, pentru un mandat de 9 ani. Din punct de vedere al structurii interioare, Biroul Procurorului este organizat în mai multe departamente, de exemplu Departamentul Investigaţii, Departamentul acuzare. Primeşte sesizările şi orice informaţii cu privire la crimele aflate în jurisdicţia Curţii, în vederea examinării şi pentru realizarea investigaţiilor în situaţiile respective. În prezent, procuror al Curţii este Luis Moreno- Ocampo (Argentina).  Grefa Curţii : răspunde de problemele de natură administrativă şi este condusă de grefier, cel mai important funcţionar administrativ care îşi exercită atribuţiile sub autoritatea Preşedintelui Curţii. Pe lângă Grefă sunt organizate ale organe care în realitate însă se bucură de autonomie : Biroul pentru victime, Biroul de asistenţă judiciară. Procedura în faţa CPI Moduri de sesizare a CPI: Articolul 13 din Statutul CPI - Exercitarea competenţei Curtea poate să îşi exercite competenţa faţă de crimele prevăzute la art. 5, conform dispoziţiilor prezentului statut: a) dacă o faptă în care una sau mai multe dintre aceste crime par să fi fost comise este deferită procurorului de către un stat parte, cum este prevăzut la art. 14; → sesizare de către state b) dacă o faptă în care una sau mai multe dintre aceste crime par să fi fost comise este deferită procurorului de Consiliul de Securitate care acţionează în baza cap. VII al Cartei Naţiunilor Unite; → sesizare de către Consiliul de Securitate al ONU c) dacă procurorul a deschis o anchetă cu privire la crima în discuţie, în baza art. 15. → sesizare proprio motu. Procedura în faţa CPI: Investigarea unei situaţii este decisă de către Biroul Procurorului. Dacă se decide că este vorba despre fapte ce constituie crime internaţionale, se deschide o anchetă oficială, iar împotriva persoanelor suspectate se poate emite mandat de arestare, pus în circulaţie internaţională. Investigaţiile se desfăşoară sub supravegherea unei Camere Preliminare, care se pronunţă cu privire la deschiderea investigaţiei oficiale, emiterea de mandate de arestare, sau deferirea cazului către o cameră, spre judecare. Procesul se desfăşoară în primă instanţă, fiind disponibilă şi o cale de atac. Camera se pronunţă cu privire la vinovăţia sau nevinovăţia acuzatului, iar dacă este stabilită vinovăţia poate pronunţa o pedeapsă cu închisoarea de până la 30 de ani sau, în cazuri extrem de grave, detenţiunea pe viaţă. O importantă inovaţie a Statutului CPI o reprezintă implicarea victimelor în procedură, respectiv existenţa unei laturi civile a acestei proceduri (sub influenţa sistemului romano- german) şi posibilitatea despăgubirii victimelor.
  16. 16.   16    Activitatea CPI Curtea a devenit funcţională în anul 2003, odată cu alegerea Procurorului CPI. În prezent, sunt investigate 6 situaţii – Uganda, Republica Democratică Congo, Republica Central- Africană, situaţia din Darfur, Sudan, Kenya şi Libia. Principii ale Dreptului internaţional penal substanţial Apariţia la nivel internaţional, iar ulterior proliferarea tribunalelor penale internaţionale nu a avut drept efect “fragmentarea” regimului juridic care guvernează răspunderea individului pentru crime internaţionale. Dimpotrivă, printr-un proces de acumulare progresivă (de la tribunalele militare internaţionale de la Nüremberg şi Tokio până la Statutul CPI) şi armonizare (între prevederile Cartelor celor două tribunale militare internaţionale şi, respectiv a Statutelor tribunalelor penale internaţionale ad-hoc) s-a ajuns la conturarea unui regim juridic unitar al răspunderii penale a individului pentru crime internaţionale. 1. Principiul răspunderii penale individuale Actele fondatoare ale tuturor jurisdicţiilor penale internaţionale consacră principiul în conformitate cu care nimeni nu poate fi ţinut răspunzător pentru o faptă pe care nu a săvârşit-o, individul răspunzând personal pentru crimele internaţionale săvârşite. Jurisprudenţa TPIY şi TPIR a întărit afirmarea principiului, care a dobândit o valoare cutumiară. Astfel Camera de Apel a TPIY a statuat în termeni expliciţi, în cauza Tadić: “Ipoteza de bază trebuie să fie aceea că, în dreptul internaţional, la fel ca în sistemele naţionale, fundamentul răspunderii penale este principiul răspunderii individuale: nimeni nu poate fi ţinut răspunzător penal pentru acte sau tranzacţii în care nu a fost personal angajat sau la care nu a participat în vreun mod [...]”. Principiul răspunderii penale individuale nu presupune însă limitarea tragerii la răspundere la săvârşirea propriu-zisă a actului criminal, ci priveşte diversele forme de participaţie. De exemplu, articolul 25 par. 3 al Statutului CPI prevede în detaliu diversele modalităţi de participaţie penală. Statutul de la Roma Articolul 25 - Răspunderea penală individuală 1. Curtea este competentă în privinţa persoanelor fizice în baza prezentului statut. 2. Oricine comite o crimă ce ţine de competenţa Curţii este individual responsabil şi poate fi pedepsit conform prezentului statut. 3. Conform dispoziţiilor prezentului statut, o persoană răspunde penal şi poate fi pedepsită pentru o crimă ce ţine de competenţa Curţii dacă: a) comite acea crimă, fie individual, împreună cu o altă persoană sau prin intermediul unei alte persoane, fie că această altă persoană este sau nu responsabilă penal; b) ordonă, solicită sau încurajează comiterea unei asemenea crime, atunci când există comitere sau tentativă de comitere a acestei crime; c) în vederea facilitării comiterii unei astfel de crime, ea îşi aduce ajutorul, concursul sau orice altă formă de asistenţă la comiterea ori la tentativa de comitere a acestei crime, inclusiv furnizând mijloacele acestei comiteri;
  17. 17.   17    d) contribuie în orice alt mod la comiterea sau la tentativa de comitere a unei asemenea crime de către un grup de persoane acţionând împreună. Această contribuţie trebuie să fie intenţionată şi, după caz: (i) să urmărească facilitarea activităţii criminale sau proiectului criminal al grupului, dacă această activitate sau acest proiect comportă executarea unei crime ce ţine de competenţa Curţii; sau (ii) să fie făcută în deplină cunoştinţă a intenţiei grupului de a comite această crimă. e) fiind vorba de crima de genocid, incită direct şi public pe altul să o comită; f) încearcă să comită o asemenea crimă prin acte care, prin caracterul lor substanţial, constituie începutul executării crimei fără ca aceasta să fie îndeplinită datorită unor circumstanţe independente de voinţa sa. Cu toate acestea, persoana care abandonează efortul de a comite crima sau împiedică prin orice alt mod săvârşirea ei nu poate fi pedepsită în baza prezentului statut pentru tentativă dacă a renunţat complet şi în mod voluntar la proiectul criminal. 4. Nici o dispoziţie a prezentului statut, referitoare la răspunderea penală a indivizilor, nu afectează răspunderea statelor în dreptul internaţional. (A) O afirmare particulară a principiului răspunderii penale individuale este răspunderea comandanţilor militari superiori, prevăzută în art. 7 par. 3 al Statutului TPIY, art. 6 par. 3 al Statutului TPIR, dispoziţii preluate şi amplu detaliate prin art. 28 al Statutului CPI. Art. 28 din Statutul de la Roma prevede că militarii de rang superior vor răspunde pentru crimele internaţionale comise de subordonaţii sau inferiorii lor atunci când aceşti comandanţi sau superiori, având comanda şi controlul efectiv al trupelor sau autoritatea efectivă asupra lor, după caz, au omis să exercite controlul efectiv al acestor trupe (cu ştiinţă sau putând avea ştiinţă despre comiterea de către acele trupe a unor crime internaţionale) sau au omis să ia toate măsurile în mod rezonabil necesare pentru prevenirea şi reprimarea comiterii unor astfel de infracţiuni sau pentru remiterea problemei autorităţilor competente spre investigare şi tragere la răspundere. Trebuie subliniat însă că răspunderea comandanţilor militari în legătură cu crimele internaţionale săvârşite de cei din subordine nu reprezintă o excepţie de la principiul răspunderii penale individuale, nu este o răspundere “pentru fapta altuia”. Răspunderea rămâne în continuare individuală, fiind vorba despre o formă de răspundere pentru omisiune, superiorul militar fiind obligat să prevină şi împiedice acţiunile ilicite ale subordonaţilor săi. Statutul de la Roma Articolul 28 - Răspunderea şefilor militari şi a altor superiori ierarhici Pe lângă alte motive ce atrag răspunderea penală potrivit prezentului statut pentru crimele ce ţin de competenţa Curţii: a) un şef militar sau o persoană care deţine efectiv funcţia de şef militar răspunde penal pentru crimele ce ţin de competenţa Curţii, comise de forţele plasate sub comanda şi controlul său efectiv sau sub autoritatea şi controlul său efectiv, după caz, dacă nu a exercitat controlul care se cuvenea asupra forţelor în cazurile în care: (i) acest şef militar sau această persoană ştia ori, datorită circumstanţelor, ar fi trebuit să ştie că aceste forţe comiteau sau urmau să comită aceste crime; şi
  18. 18.   18    (ii) acest şef militar sau această persoană nu a luat toate măsurile necesare şi rezonabile care erau în puterea sa pentru a împiedica sau a reprima executarea ori pentru a raporta autorităţilor competente în scopurile anchetei şi urmăririi; b) în ceea ce priveşte relaţiile dintre superiorul ierarhic şi subordonaţi, neprevăzute la lit. a), superiorul ierarhic răspunde pentru crimele ce ţin de competenţa Curţii, comise de subordonaţii plasaţi sub autoritatea şi sub controlul său efectiv, dacă nu a exercitat controlul care se cuvenea asupra acestor subordonaţi în cazurile în care: (i) superiorul ştia că aceşti subordonaţi comiteau sau urmau să comită aceste crime ori a neglijat în mod deliberat să ţină seama de informaţiile care indicau aceasta în mod clar; (ii) aceste crime erau legate de activităţi ce ţineau de responsabilitatea sa şi de controlul său efectiv; şi (iii) superiorul ierarhic nu a luat toate măsurile necesare şi rezonabile care erau în puterea sa pentru a împiedica sau a reprima executarea ori pentru a raporta autorităţilor competente în scopurile anchetei şi urmăririi. (B) O a doua chestiune legată de acest principiu, însă distinctă de problematica răspunderii comandanţilor militari superiori priveşte lipsa pertinenţei calităţii oficiale – cauză de înlăturare a răspunderii penale a acestor persoane, potrivit regulilor dreptului internaţional clasic. Potrivit regulilor cutumiare şi convenţionale ale dreptului internaţional general, înalţii demnitari de stat sunt apăraţi de răspundere pentru actele ilicite săvârşite în exercitarea funcţiilor oficiale. Imunitatea oficialilor de stat pentru faptele săvârşite în exercitarea atribuţiilor oficiale este în continuare afirmată din perspectiva dreptului internaţional, un exemplu edificator în acest sens oferindu-l dictum-ul Curţii Internaţionale de Justiţie în “Cauza privind madatul de arestare din 11 aprilie 2000”, în care Curtea a stabilit că emiterea unui mandat internaţional de arestare şi punerea sa în circulaţie împotriva unui ministru al afacerilor externe în funcţie, acuzat a fi săvârşit violări grave ale dreptului internaţional umanitar, reprezintă o violare a imunităţii de jurisdicţie penală a înalţilor demnitari. Dacă existenţa unei reguli cutumiare privitoare la înlăturarea imunităţii înalţilor demnitari nu pare a fi clar conturată, principiul lipsei pertinenţei calităţii oficiale a fost explicit afirmat în Statutele TPIY (art. 7 par. 2) şi TPIR (art. 6 par. 2), precum şi în Statutul de la Roma (art. 27 par. 2), reprezentând un principiu convenţional al dreptului internaţional penal şi exprimând voinţa actuală a comunităţii internaţionale de a nu lasa nepedepsită o categorie largă de făptuitori ai unor fapte grave, care de cele mai multe ori se bucură de impunitate prin jocul regulilor internaţionale ce ţin de imunităţile personale sau funcţionale. Statutul de la Roma Articolul 27 - Lipsa pertinenţei calităţii oficiale 1. Prezentul statut se aplică tuturor în mod egal, fără nicio distincţie bazată pe calitatea oficială. În special, calitatea oficială de şef de stat sau de guvern, de membru al guvernului sau al parlamentului, de reprezentant ales ori de agent al unui stat nu exonerează în nici un caz de răspundere penală, potrivit prezentului statut, şi nici nu constituie ca atare un motiv de reducere a pedepsei. 2. Imunităţile sau regulile de procedură speciale care pot fi legate de calitatea oficială a unei persoane, în baza dreptului intern şi a dreptului internaţional, nu împiedică Curtea să îşi exercite competenţa faţă de această persoană.
  19. 19.   19    - În prezent, asistăm la punerea în practică a acestui principiu, într-o cauză în faţa CPI – situaţia din Darfur, Sudan. La data de 4 martie 2009, printr-o decizie istorică, Camera Preliminară I a emis un mandat de arestare împotriva lui Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir, Preşedinte al Republicii Sudan, din data de 16 octombrie 1993, împotriva căruia au fost formulate şapte capete de acuzare, din care cinci pentru comiterea de crime împotriva umanităţii, respectiv crimă (art. 7 alin, 1 lit. a din Statut); exterminare (art. 7 alin, 1 lit. b), transfer forţat (art. 7 alin, 1 lit. d); tortură (art. 7 alin, 1 lit. f) şi viol (art. 7 alin, 1 lit. g) şi două pentru crime de război: îndreptarea în mod intenţionat a unui atac împotriva populaţiei civile ca atare, sau împotriva civililor care nu iau parte la ostilităţi (art. 8 alin. 2 lit. e) – (i) din Statut) şi jefuirea unui oraş sau a unei localităţi (art. alin. 2 lit. i). Preşedintele Al Bashir nu a fost deferit până în prezent Curţii. (C) Iresponsabilitatea minorilor. Statutul de la Roma exclude, prin prevederile art. 26, răspunderea penală a persoanelor care nu împliniseră vârsta de 18 ani la momentul săvârşirii faptei. Chiar dacă situaţiile de fapt au relevat o participare importantă a tinerilor sub 18 ani şi a copiilor la săvârşirea unor fapte ce prevăzute drept crime de război sau crime contra umanităţii, s-a considerat că aceştia nu trebuie să răspundă în faţa Curţii Penale Internaţionale pentru faptele comise de ei. Această impunitate acordată minorilor se bazează pe lipsa lor de maturitate la comiterea unor fapte de o asemenea gravitate, de cele mai multe ori ei fiind incitaţi şi manipulaţi la săvârşirea unor fapte abominabile. Statutul de la Roma Articolul 26 - Lipsa de competenţă în privinţa persoanelor sub 18 ani Curtea nu are competenţă faţă de o persoană sub vârsta de 18 ani în momentul pretinsei comiteri a unei crime. 2. Principiul legalităţii răspunderii penale - nullum crimen sine lege, nulla poena sine lege În domeniul dreptului penal, principiul legalităţii exprimă regula că întreaga activitate de luptă împotriva criminalităţii trebuie să se desfăşoare pe baza legii şi în strictă conformitate cu legea. Aceasta înseamnă că atât conduita pretinsă membrilor comunităţii (fapta interzisă sau, dimpotrivă, ordonată) cât şi sancţiunea la care aceştia se expun în caz de nerespectare a legii penale trebuie să fie prevăzute de lege, iar realizarea prin constrângere a ordinii de drept penal (prin aplicarea sancţiunilor) să se facă în deplină conformitate cu legea. Principiul legalităţii în domeniul dreptului penal se exprimă în regulile nullum crimen sine lege (nu există infracţiune fără lege) şi nulla poena sine lege (nu există pedeapsă fără lege). În virtutea acestor reguli, o faptă, oricât de periculoasă ar fi, nu poate constitui infracţiune dacă nu este prevăzută ca atare de lege, iar o constrângere aplicată unei persoane nu constituie pedeapsă, ci o manifestare de violenţă arbitrară, dacă nu este prevăzută de lege. Principiul nu a fost inclus însă în Carta Tribunalului Militar Internaţional de la Nüremberg şi nici în Carta Tribunalului de la Tokio, dar, în mod paradoxal, a fost afirmat în jurisprudenţa acestor instanţe, fiind considerat a constitui un principiu al dreptului internaţional penal şi făcând parte din dreptul internaţional cutumiar. Jurisprudenţa TPIY şi TPIR a afirmat în mod frecvent valabilitatea acestui principiu. Mai recent, în Statutul de la Roma principiul legalităţii este consacrat în articolele 22 şi 23 intitulate chiar “Nullum crimen sine lege” şi respectiv “Nulla poena sine lege”. Astfel art. 22 din Statut prevede că o persoană nu va răspunde penal potrivit acestui Statut atunci când fapta
  20. 20.   20    sa nu constituia, la data la care s-a săvârşit, o crimă aflată în jurisdicţia Curţii. Definiţia crimei va fi de strict înţeles şi nu va fi extinsă prin analogie. În caz de ambiguitate, definiţia va fi interpretată în favoarea persoanei urmărite, judecate sau condamnate. De asemenea, potrivit art. 23, o persoană condamnată de Curtea Penală Internaţională va putea fi pedepsită numai potrivit Statutului de la Roma. Statutul de la Roma Articolul 22 - Nullum crimen sine lege 1. O persoană nu răspunde penal în baza prezentului statut decât dacă comportamentul său constituie, în momentul în care se produce, o crimă ce ţine de competenţa Curţii. 2. Definirea unei crime este de strictă interpretare şi nu poate fi extinsă prin analogie. În caz de ambiguitate ea este interpretată în favoarea persoanei care face obiectul unei anchete, urmăriri sau condamnări. 3. Prezentul articol nu împiedică ca un comportament să fie calificat drept crimă, ţinând seama de dreptul internaţional, independent de prezentul statut. Articolul 23 - Nulla poena sine lege O persoană care a fost condamnată de Curte nu poate fi pedepsită decât în conformitate cu dispoziţiile prezentului statut. 3. Non bis in idem, sau unicitatea răspunderii penale Acest principiu, prevăzut în sistemele naţionale de drept penal, presupune că săvârşirea unei crime internaţionale atrage o singură dată răspunderea penală, neputându-se aplica două pedepse pentru săvârşirea aceleiaşi fapte. Principiul non bis in idem este prevăzut în art. 10 al Statutului TPIY şi, respectiv, în art. 9 al Statutului TPIR, precum şi în art. 20 din Statutul CPI. O observaţie se impune totuşi: acest principiu, astfel cum a fost consacrat prin Statutul CPI, poate cunoaşte şi excepţii, decurgând din raporturile specifice dintre diferitele jurisdicţii penale internaţionale, sau din necesitatea de a se preveni impunitatea în privinţa urmării şi judecării crimelor internaţionale. Astfel, potrivit art. 20 par. 3 al Statutului CPI: “Nicio persoană care a fost judecată de o altă instanţă pentru o faptă prevăzută de art. 6, 7 sau 8 nu va putea fi judecată de Curte cu privire la aceeaşi faptă, cu excepţia situaţiilor în care procedura în faţa ceilalte instanţe: (a) a avut drept scop sustragerea respectivei persoane de la răspunderea pentru crimele aflate sub jurisdicţia Curţii; sau (b) nu s-a desfăşurat în mod independent şi imparţial, în conformitate cu regulile unui proces echitabil, recunoscute de dreptul internaţional sau a fost condusă într-o manieră care, în împrejurările date, nu este conformă intenţiei de a aduce respectiva persoană în faţa justiţiei”. 4. Imprescriptibilitatea răspunderii penale a individului pentru săvârşirea de crime internaţionale Principiul imprescriptibilităţii răspunderii penale pentru săvârşirea de crime internaţionale reprezintă o particularitate ţinând de caracterul deosebit de grav al acestor fapte. În stadiul actual al dezvoltării dreptului internaţional, imprescriptibilitatea răspunderii pentru comiterea de crime internaţionale reprezintă un principiu general de drept, făcând parte din dreptul internaţional cutumiar. El a fost inclus în egală măsură în legislaţia penală a unui
  21. 21.   21    număr important de state ale lumii, fiind explicit prevăzut de art. 29 al Statutului CPI: “Crimele ce ţin de competenţa Curţii nu se prescriu”. Din perspectiva consacrării internaţionale, în anul 1968 este adoptată, sub auspiciile ONU, Convenţia cu privire la inaplicablitatea prescripţiei la crimele de război şi crimele împotriva umanităţii, art. 1 al Convenţiei prevăzând că nu se aplică niciun tip de prescripţie, indiferent de data săvârşirii, următoarelor crime: crimelor de război, astfel cum sunt definite de Carta Tribunalului Militar Internaţional de la Nüremberg, “încălcărilor grave” enumerate în Convenţiile de la Geneva din 12.08.1949, precum şi crimelor împotriva umanităţii, indiferent dacă au fost comise în timp de pace sau de război, astfel cum au fost definite de Carta Tribunalului Militar Internaţional de la Nüremberg, agresiunii şi tratamentelor inumane rezultând din politica de apartheid, precum şi genocidului, astfel cum este definit de Convenţia din anul 1948 privind prevenirea şi pedepsirea crimei de genocid, chiar dacă aceste acte nu constituie o încălcare a dreptului intern al statului în care au fost comise. La nivel regional european, sub egida Consiliului Europei, a fost adoptată în anul 1974, Convenţia europeană privind inaplicabilitatea prescripţiei în cazul crimelor împotriva umanităţii şi crimelor de război. Art. 1 din Convenţie, redactat în mod diferit faţă de Convenţia ONU având acelaşi obiect, instituie în sarcina statelor-părţi la convenţie obligaţia de a lua măsurile necesare pentru a prevedea în legislaţia internă imprescriptibilitatea crimelor enumerate în Convenţie şi pentru a asigura excutarea sentinţelor aplicate pentru săvârşirea unor astfel de crime. Domeniul de aplicare al Convenţiei europene diferă parţial de cel al Convenţiei ONU, întrucât se referă la: “1. crimele împotriva umanităţii prevăzute în Convenţia privind prevenirea şi pedepsirea crimei de genocid adoptată la 9.12.1948 de Adunarea Generală a ONU”, “2. (i) violări ale unor prevederi ale celor patru Convenţii de la Geneva din 1949, (ii) orice alte violări comparabile ale legilor războiului, în vigoare la data intrării în vigoare a acestei convenţii şi a cutumelor de purtare a războiului existente la acea dată care nu sunt prevăzute în Convenţiile de la Geneva menţionate”, atunci când respectiva violare este considerată ca având un caracter deosebit de grav datorită fie elementului său material sau subiectiv, fie amplorii consecinţelor previzibile. 3. oricărei alte violări a unei reguli sau cutume de drept internaţional care se naşte ulterior sau pe care un stat contractat şi-o face opozabilă prin modalităţile specifice prevăzute în convenţie şi ca având o natură comparabilă cu cea a crimelor prevăzute mai sus. Chiar dacă cele două convenţii nu s-au bucurat de o largă participare internaţională, ele au reflectat la nivel convenţional şi au impus în acelaşi timp, ca parte a dreptului internaţional cutumiar, principiul imprescriptibilităţii răspunderii pentru săvârşirea de crime internaţionale.
  22. 22.   22    Crimele internaţionale. Consacrări  Crima de genocid Convenţia privind prevenirea şi reprimarea crimei de genocid adoptată prin Rezoluţia 260 (III) A a Adunării Generale a ONU la data de 9 decembrie 1948, în vigoare din data de 12 ianuarie 1951. Având în vedere declaraţia formulată de Adunarea Generală a Naţiunilor Unite prin rezoluţia sa 96 (I) din data de 11 decembrie 1946, potrivit căreia genocidul este o crimă potrivit dreptului internaţional, contrară spiritului şi scopurilor Naţiunilor Unite şi condamnat de lumea civilizată, [...] Articolul II: În sensul prezentei Convenţii, genocid înseamnă oricare dintre următoarele acte comise cu intenţia de a distruge, în întregime sau în parte, un grup naţional, etnic, rasial sau religios: (a) Uciderea membrilor grupului; (b) Cauzarea de suferinţe fizice sau mentale grave membrilor grupului; (c) Impunerea în mod deliberat grupului de condiţii de viaţă menite să ducă la distrugerea sa fizică, în întregime sau în parte; (d) Impunerea de măsuri care să împiedice naşterile în interiorul grupului; (e) Transferul forţat de copii din cadrul grupului către alt grup. Articolul III: Următoarele acte se vor pedepsi: (a) Genocidul; (b) Conspiraţia pentru a comite genocid; (c) Instigarea directă şi publică de a comite genocid; (d) Tentativa de a comite genocid; (e) Complicitatea la genocid. Statutul de la Roma: Articolul 6 - Crima de genocid În scopurile prezentului statut, prin crimă de genocid se înţelege oricare dintre faptele menţionate mai jos, săvârşită cu intenţia de a distruge, în întregime sau în parte, un grup naţional, etnic, rasial sau religios, şi anume: a) uciderea de membri ai grupului; b) vătămarea gravă a integrităţii fizice sau mintale privind membri ai grupului; c) supunerea cu intenţie a grupului unor condiţii de existenţă care să antreneze distrugerea sa fizică totală sau parţială; d) măsuri vizând împiedicarea naşterilor în sânul grupului; e) transferarea forţată de copii aparţinând unui grup în alt grup. → redactare identică cu cea din Convenţia de la Geneva.  Crimele împotriva umanităţii Statutul de la Roma: Articolul 7 - Crime împotriva umanităţii
  23. 23.   23    1. În scopurile prezentului statut, prin crimă împotriva umanităţii se înţelege una dintre faptele menţionate mai jos, când aceasta este comisă în cadrul unui atac generalizat sau sistematic lansat împotriva unei populaţii civile şi în cunoştinţă de acest atac: a) omorul; b) exterminarea; c) supunerea la sclavie; d) deportarea sau transferarea forţată de populaţie; e) întemniţarea sau altă formă de privare gravă de libertate fizică, cu violarea dispoziţiilor fundamentale ale dreptului internaţional; f) tortura; g) violul, sclavajul sexual, prostituţia forţată, graviditatea forţată, sterilizarea forţată sau orice altă formă de violenţă sexuală de o gravitate comparabilă; h) persecutarea oricărui grup sau a oricărei colectivităţi identificabile din motive de ordin politic, rasial, naţional, etnic, cultural, religios sau sexual, în sensul paragrafului 3, ori în funcţie de alte criterii universal recunoscute ca inadmisibile în dreptul internaţional, în corelare cu orice act prevăzut în prezentul paragraf sau orice crimă de competenţa Curţii; i) dispariţiile forţate de persoane; j) crima de apartheid; k) alte fapte inumane cu caracter analog cauzând cu intenţie suferinţe mari sau vătămări grave ale integrităţii fizice ori ale sănătăţii fizice sau mintale. 2. În scopurile paragrafului 1; a) prin atac îndreptat împotriva unei populaţii civile se înţelege comportamentul care constă în comiterea multiplă de acte vizate la paragraful 1 împotriva oricărei populaţii civile, în aplicarea sau în sprijinirea politicii unui stat ori a unei organizaţii având ca scop un asemenea atac; b) prin exterminare se înţelege îndeosebi fapta de a impune cu intenţie condiţii de viaţă, ca privarea accesului la hrană şi la medicamente, cu scopul de a antrena distrugerea unei părţi a populaţiei; c) prin supunerea la sclavie se înţelege fapta de a exercita asupra unei persoane unul sau ansamblul atributelor legate de dreptul de proprietate, inclusiv în cadrul traficului de fiinţe umane, în special de femei şi copii; d) prin deportare sau transfer forţat de populaţie se înţelege fapta de a deplasa în mod forţat persoane, expulzându-le sau prin alte mijloace coercitive, din regiunea în care ele se află legal, fără motive admise în dreptul internaţional; e) prin tortură se înţelege fapta de a cauza cu intenţie durere sau suferinţe acute, fizice sau mintale, unei persoane care se află sub paza sau controlul făptuitorului; înţelesul acestui termen nu se extinde la durerea sau suferinţele rezultând exclusiv din sancţiuni legale, care sunt inerente acestor sancţiuni sau ocazionate de ele; f) prin graviditate forţată se înţelege deţinerea ilegală a unei femei însărcinate în mod forţat, cu intenţia de a modifica compoziţia etnică a unei populaţii sau de a comite alte violări grave ale dreptului internaţional. Această definiţie nu poate în nici un fel să fie interpretată ca având o incidenţă asupra legilor naţionale referitoare la graviditate; g) prin persecuţie se înţelege denegarea cu intenţie şi grav de drepturi fundamentale cu violarea dreptului internaţional, din motive legate de identitatea grupului sau colectivităţii care face obiectul acesteia;
  24. 24.   24    h) prin crima de apartheid se înţelege fapte inumane analoage celor vizate la paragraful 1, comise în cadrul unui regim instituţionalizat de oprimare sistematică şi de dominare a unui grup rasial asupra oricărui alt grup rasial sau oricăror alte grupuri rasiale şi cu intenţia de a menţine acest regim; i) prin dispariţii forţate de persoane se înţelege cazurile în care persoanele sunt arestate, deţinute sau răpite de către un stat ori o organizaţie politică sau cu autorizarea, sprijinul ori asentimentul acestui stat sau al acestei organizaţii, care refuză apoi să admită că aceste persoane sunt private de libertate sau să dezvăluie soarta care le este rezervată ori locul unde se află, cu intenţia de a le sustrage protecţiei legii pe o perioadă prelungită. 3. În scopurile prezentului statut, prin termenul sex se înţelege unul sau celălalt sex, masculin ori feminin, după contextul societăţii. El nu implică nici un alt sens.  Crime de război Statutul de la Roma: Articolul 8 - Crime de război 1. Curtea are competenţă în ceea ce priveşte crimele de război, îndeosebi când aceste crime se înscriu într-un plan sau o politică ori când ele fac parte dintr-o serie de crime analoage comise pe scară largă. 2. În scopurile statutului, prin crime de război se înţelege: a) infracţiunile grave la convenţiile de la Geneva din 12 august 1949, şi anume oricare dintre faptele menţionate mai jos, dacă ele se referă la persoane sau bunuri protejate de dispoziţiile convenţiilor de la Geneva: (i) omuciderea intenţionată; (ii) tortura şi tratamentele inumane, inclusiv experienţele biologice; (iii) fapta de a cauza cu intenţie suferinţe mari sau de a vătăma grav integritatea fizică ori sănătatea; (iv) distrugerea şi însuşirea de bunuri, nejustificate de necesităţi militare şi executate pe scară largă într-un mod ilicit şi arbitrar; (v) fapta de a constrânge un prizonier de război sau o persoană protejată să servească în forţele unei puteri inamice; (vi) fapta de a priva cu intenţie un prizonier de război sau oricare altă persoană protejată de dreptul său de a fi judecată potrivit legii şi imparţial; (vii) deportarea sau transferul ilegal ori detenţia ilegală; (viii) luarea de ostatici; b) celelalte violări grave ale legilor şi cutumelor aplicabile conflictelor armate internaţionale în cadrul stabilit al dreptului internaţional, şi anume una dintre faptele ce urmează: (i) fapta de a lansa intenţionat atacuri împotriva populaţiei civile în general sau împotriva civililor care nu participă direct la ostilităţi; (ii) fapta de a lansa intenţionat atacuri împotriva bunurilor cu caracter civil, adică a celor care nu sunt obiective militare; (iii) fapta de a lansa intenţionat atacuri împotriva personalului, instalaţiilor, materialului, unităţilor sau vehiculelor folosite în cadrul unei misiuni de ajutor umanitar sau de menţinere a păcii conform Cartei Naţiunilor Unite, cu condiţia ca acestea să aibă dreptul la protecţia pe care dreptul internaţional al conflictelor armate o garantează civililor şi bunurilor cu caracter civil;
  25. 25.   25    (iv) fapta de a lansa intenţionat un atac ştiind că el va cauza în mod incidental pierderi de vieţi omeneşti în rândul populaţiei civile, răniri ale persoanelor civile, pagube bunurilor cu caracter civil sau daune extinse, de durată şi grave, mediului înconjurător care ar fi vădit excesive în raport cu ansamblul avantajului militar concret şi direct aşteptat; (v) fapta de a ataca sau bombarda, prin orice mijloace, oraşe, sate, locuinţe sau construcţii care nu sunt apărate şi care nu sunt obiective militare; (vi) fapta de a omorî sau de a răni un combatant care, după ce a depus armele sau nemaiavând mijloace de a se apăra, s-a predat fără condiţii; (vii) fapta de a utiliza pe nedrept pavilionul parlamentar, drapelul sau insignele militare şi uniforma inamicului sau ale Organizaţiei Naţiunilor Unite, precum şi semnele distinctive prevăzute de convenţiile de la Geneva şi, făcând aceasta, de a cauza pierderi de vieţi omeneşti sau răniri grave; (viii) transferarea, direct sau indirect, de către o putere ocupantă, a unei părţi a populaţiei sale civile, în teritoriul pe care ea îl ocupă, sau deportarea ori transferarea în interiorul sau în afara teritoriului ocupat a totalităţii sau a unei părţi a populaţiei din acest teritoriu; (ix) fapta de a lansa intenţionat atacuri împotriva clădirilor consacrate religiei, învăţământului, artei, ştiinţei sau acţiunii caritabile, monumentelor istorice, spitalelor şi locurilor unde bolnavii sau răniţii sunt adunaţi, cu condiţia ca aceste construcţii să nu fie obiective militare; (x) fapta de a supune persoanele unei părţi adverse căzute în puterea sa la mutilări ori la experienţe medicale sau ştiinţifice de orice fel, care nu sunt motivate de un tratament medical, dentar sau spitalicesc, nici efectuate în interesul acestor persoane, ci care atrag moartea acestora sau le pun grav sănătatea în pericol; (xi) fapta de a omorî sau răni prin perfidie indivizi aparţinând naţiunii sau armatei inamice; (xii) fapta de a declara că nu va fi îndurare pentru învinşi; (xiii) fapta de a distruge sau de a confisca bunurile inamicului, în afară de cazurile în care aceste distrugeri sau confiscări ar fi imperios ordonate de necesităţile războiului; (xiv) fapta de a declara stinse, suspendate sau inadmisibile în justiţie drepturile şi acţiunile cetăţenilor părţii adverse; (xv) fapta unui beligerant de a constrânge cetăţenii părţii adverse să ia parte la operaţiunile de război îndreptate împotriva ţării lor, chiar dacă ei erau în serviciul acestui beligerant înainte de începerea războiului; (xvi) jefuirea unui oraş sau a unei localităţi, chiar luate cu asalt; (xvii) fapta de a utiliza otravă sau arme otrăvitoare; (xviii) fapta de a utiliza gaze asfixiante, toxice sau asimilate şi orice lichide, materii sau procedee analoage; (xix) fapta de a utiliza gloanţe care se dilată sau se aplatizează cu uşurinţă în corpul uman, cum sunt gloanţele al căror înveliş dur nu acoperă în întregime mijlocul sau sunt perforate de tăieturi; (xx) fapte de a folosi arme, proiectile, materiale şi metode de luptă de natură să cauzeze daune de prisos sau suferinţe inutile ori de a acţiona fără discriminare cu violarea dreptului internaţional al conflictelor armate, cu condiţia ca aceste arme, proiectile, materiale şi metode de luptă să facă obiectul unei interdicţii generale şi ca ele să fie înscrise într-o anexă a prezentului statut, pe cale de amendament adoptat potrivit dispoziţiilor art. 121 şi 123; (xxi) atingerile aduse demnităţii persoanei, îndeosebi tratamentele umilitoare şi degradante;
  26. 26.   26    (xxii) violul, sclavajul sexual, prostituţia forţată, graviditatea forţată, astfel cum aceasta a fost definită la art. 7 paragraful 2 lit. f), sterilizarea forţată sau orice altă formă de violenţă sexuală constituind o infracţiune gravă la convenţiile de la Geneva; (xxiii) fapta de a utiliza prezenţa unui civil sau a unei alte persoane protejate pentru a evita ca anumite puncte, zone sau forţe militare să nu fie ţinta operaţiunilor militare; (xxiv) fapta de a lansa intenţionat atacuri împotriva clădirilor, materialului, unităţilor şi mijloacelor de transport sanitar şi a personalului care foloseşte, conform dreptului internaţional, semnele distinctive prevăzute de convenţiile de la Geneva; (xxv) fapta de a înfometa în mod deliberat civili, ca metodă de război, privându-i de bunurile indispensabile supravieţuirii, inclusiv împiedicându-i intenţionat să primească ajutoarele prevăzute de convenţiile de la Geneva; (xxvi) fapta de a proceda la recrutarea şi înrolarea copiilor de vârstă mai mică de 15 ani în forţele armate naţionale sau de a-i face să participe activ la ostilităţi; c) în caz de conflict armat care nu prezintă un caracter internaţional, violările grave ale art. 3, comun celor 4 Convenţii de la Geneva din 12 august 1949, şi anume oricare dintre faptele menţionate mai jos, comise împotriva persoanelor care nu participă direct la ostilităţi, inclusiv membrii forţelor armate care au depus armele şi persoanele care au fost scoase în afara luptei din cauza bolii, rănirii, detenţiei sau din orice altă cauză: (i) atentatele la viaţa şi la integritatea corporală, mai ales omorul sub toate formele sale, mutilările, tratamentele cu cruzime şi tortura; (ii) atingerile aduse demnităţii persoanei, mai ales tratamentele umilitoare şi degradante; (iii) luările de ostatici; (iv) condamnările pronunţate şi execuţiile efectuate fără o judecată prealabilă, date de un tribunal legal constituit şi cu respectarea garanţiilor judiciare general recunoscute ca indispensabile; d) lit. c) a paragrafului 2 se aplică conflictelor armate care nu prezintă un caracter internaţional şi nu se aplică deci situaţiilor de tulburări sau tensiuni interne, cum sunt insurecţia, actele izolate şi sporadice de violenţă şi actele de natură similară; e) celelalte violări grave ale legilor şi cutumelor aplicabile conflictelor armate care nu prezintă un caracter internaţional, în cadrul stabilit de dreptul internaţional, şi anume oricare dintre următoarele fapte: (i) fapta de a lansa intenţionat atacuri împotriva populaţiei civile în general sau împotriva persoanelor civile care nu participă direct la ostilităţi; (ii) fapta de a lansa intenţionat atacuri împotriva clădirilor, materialelor, unităţilor şi mijloacelor de transport sanitar şi a personalului care utilizează, conform dreptului internaţional, însemnele distinctive prevăzute de convenţiile de la Geneva; (iii) fapta de a lansa atacuri deliberate împotriva personalului, instalaţiilor, materialului, unităţilor sau vehiculelor folosite în cadrul unei misiuni de ajutor umanitar sau de menţinere a păcii, conform Cartei Naţiunilor Unite, cu condiţia ca acestea să aibă dreptul la protecţia pe care dreptul internaţional al conflictelor armate îl garantează civililor şi bunurilor cu caracter civil; (iv) fapta de a lansa atacuri deliberate împotriva construcţiilor consacrate religiei, învăţământului, artei, ştiinţei sau acţiunii caritabile, monumentelor istorice, spitalelor şi locurilor unde sunt adunaţi bolnavi şi răniţi, cu condiţia ca aceste clădiri să nu fie obiective militare; (v) jefuirea unui oraş sau a unei localităţi, chiar luate cu asalt;
  27. 27.   27    (vi) violul, sclavajul sexual, prostituţia forţată, graviditatea forţată, astfel este definită la art. 7 paragraful 2 lit. f), sterilizarea forţată sau orice altă formă de violenţă sexuală constituind o violare gravă a art. 3 comun celor 4 convenţii de la Geneva; (vii) fapta de a proceda la recrutarea şi înrolarea copiilor în vârstă mai mică de 15 ani în forţele armate sau în grupări armate ori de a-i face să participe activ la ostilităţi; (viii) fapta de a ordona deplasarea populaţiei civile pentru considerente având legătură cu conflictul, în afara cazurilor în care securitatea civililor sau imperativele militare o cer; (ix) fapta de a ucide sau a răni prin trădare un adversar combatant; (x) fapta de a declara că nu va exista îndurare pentru învinşi; (xi) fapta de a supune persoanele care sunt împotriva unei alte părţi la conflict, căzute în puterea sa, la mutilări sau experienţe medicale ori ştiinţifice care nu sunt nici motivate de un tratament medical dentar sau spitalicesc, nici efectuate în interesul acestor persoane şi care atrag moartea acestora sau le pun în mod serios sănătatea în pericol; (xii) fapta de a distruge sau de confisca bunurile unui adversar, în afară de cazul în care aceste distrugeri sau confiscări sunt imperios ordonate de necesităţile conflictului; (xiii) fapta de a utiliza otravă sau arme otrăvitoare; (xiv) fapta de a utiliza gaze asfixiante, toxice sau asimilate şi orice lichide, materii sau procedee analoage; (xv) fapta de a utiliza gloanţe care se dilată sau se aplatizează cu uşurinţă în corpul uman, cum sunt gloanţele al căror înveliş dur nu acoperă în întregime mijlocul sau sunt perforate de tăieturi.1 f) lit. e) a paragrafului 2 se aplică conflictelor armate care nu prezintă un caracter internaţional şi nu se aplică deci situaţiilor de tulburări şi de tensiuni interne, cum sunt insurecţiile, actele izolate sau sporadice de violenţă sau alte acte de natură similară. Lit. e) a paragrafului 2 se aplică conflictelor armate care opun în mod prelungit, pe teritoriul unui stat, autorităţile guvernului acestui stat şi grupuri armate organizate sau grupuri armate organizate între ele. 3. Nicio prevedere din paragraful 2 lit. c) şi e) nu afectează responsabilitatea unui guvern de a menţine sau restabili ordinea publică în stat ori de a apăra unitatea şi integritatea teritorială a statului prin toate mijloacele legitime. Articolul 9 - Elementele constitutive ale crimelor 1. Elementele constitutive ale crimelor ajută Curtea să interpreteze şi să aplice art. 6, 7 şi 8 ale prezentului statut. Ele trebuie să fie aprobate cu o majoritate de două treimi din numărul membrilor Adunării statelor părţi. 2. Amendamentele la elementele constitutive ale crimelor pot fi propuse de: a) un stat parte; b) judecătorii, care decid cu majoritate absolută; c) procurorul. Amendamentele trebuie să fie adoptate cu majoritatea de două treimi din numărul membrilor Adunării statelor părţi. 3. Elementele constitutive ale crimelor şi amendamentele care se raportează la ele sunt conforme prezentului statut.                                                              1 - Paragrafele de la 2 (e) (xiii) până la 2 (e) (xv) au fost modificate prin rezoluţia RC/Res.5 din data de 11 iunie 2010 (adăugându-se paragrafele de la 2 (e) (xiii) până la 2 (e) (xv)).
  28. 28.   28     Crima de agresiune Statutul de la Roma: Articolul 8 bis3 – Crima de agresiune2 1. În scopul prezentului Statut, “crima de agresiune” înseamnă planificarea, pregătirea, iniţierea sau executarea, de către o persoană aflată în mod efectiv în poziţia de a exercita controlul asupra sau de a conduce acţiunile politice sau militare ale unui stat, a unui act de agresiune care prin caracterul, gravitatea şi proporţiile sale reprezintă o violare manifestă a Cartei Naţiunilor Unite. 2. În scopul paragrafului 1, “actul de agresiune” înseamnă utilizarea forţei armate de către un stat împotriva suveranităţii, integrităţii teritoriale sau independenţei politice a altui stat, sau în orice modalitate neconformă cu Carta Naţiunilor Unite. Oricare din următoarele acte, indiferent de existenţa sau nu a unei declaraţii de război, vor fi calificate ca un act de agresiune, în conformitate cu rezoluţia Adunării Generale a Naţiunilor Unite 3314 (XXIX) din data de 14 decembrie 1974: (a) Invadarea sau atacarea de către forţele armate ale unui stat a teritoriului altui stat, sau orice ocupaţie militară, chiar temporară, rezultând din respectiva invazie sau din respectivul atac, sau orice formă de anexare prin utilizarea forţei a teritoriului unui alt stat ori a unei părţi din acesta; (b) Bombardarea de către forţele armate ale unui stat a teritoriului unui alt stat sau utilizarea oricărui fel de arme de către un stat împotriva teritoriului unui alt stat; (c) Blocada porturilor sau a coastelor unui stat de către forţele armate ale unui alt stat; (d) Un atac terestru, pe mare sau din aer, de către forţele armate ale unui stat asupra unui alt stat ori asupra flotelor sale marine ori aeriene; (e) Utilizarea de către un stat a forţelor armate care se află pe teritoriul altui stat cu consimţământul acestuia, prin încălcarea înţelegerilor prevăzute în acordul dintre acestea sau orice prelungire a şederii acestora pe respectivul teritoriu dincolo de momentul încetării respectivului acord; (f) Acţiunea unui stat de a permite ca teritoriul său, care se află la dispoziţia unui alt stat, de a fi folosit de acest alt stat pentru comiterea unui act de agresiune împotriva unui stat terţ; (g) Trimiterea de către sau în numele unui stat de bande armate, grupuri, forţe neregulate sau mercenari care desfăşoară atacuri armate împotriva unui alt stat, de o astfel de gravitate încât să reprezinte actele descrise mai sus, ori implicarea substanţială în astfel de acte. [….]                                                              2 - Art. 8 bis3 a fost introdus în Statutul de la Roma prin Rezoluţia Statelor părţi RC/Res.6 din data de 11 iunie 2010.

