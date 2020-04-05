kiyokewin zine

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 01 ᑮᐦᐅᑫᐃᐧᐣ 01 Kîyokêwin
Taanshi and welcome to the first Mamawi Project zine! We are a collective of young Métis people from across our homeland. ...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 03 Kîyokêwin The act of visiting ᑮᐦᐅᑫᐃᐧᐣ
04 // The Mamawi Project We are a collective of young Métis people from across our homeland. The Mamawi Project aims to cr...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 05
06 // The Mamawi Project COLLECTIVE MEMBERS JUSTIN WIEBE KAI MINOSH PYLE LINDSAY DUPRÉ KRISTA MCNAMARA ERIN KONSMO LUCY FO...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 07 SKYE DUROCHER SIMONE ADUAH-ROSE BLAIS JASON SURKAN Skye Durocher lives in Fishing Lake Métis Set...
08 // The Mamawi Project Contents //
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 09 1.0 // Collective Members 2.0 // Alana Cook // Summers on the Reserve 3.0 // Sabrina MacNab // K...
010 // The Mamawi Project Tansi. My name is Alana Cook. My father is Scottish and my Mother is Métis, and I identify as a ...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 011 The fields shake, dry as a cough, rubble roads spiced with rosehips. We follow the yellow croco...
012 // The Mamawi Project I am Sabrina Macnab and I am a Michif woman from Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. I am very proud to b...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 013 “Visiting is important, because you can visit your elders. This builds a better connection betw...
014 // The Mamawi Project Born and raised in the Kikino Metis Settlement, Married, Aunty to Many, Student Advocate for the...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 015 I took this photo of my father Randy Hardy on a chilly October day at his home in Kikino Métis ...
016 // The Mamawi Project Justin Wiebe is Michif and grew up in the Métis Homeland and Treaty 6 in Saskatoon. He is a memb...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 017 Get a good size dish, holds a good amount. First start with flour, just enough to fill a good s...
018 // The Mamawi Project Cassidy Caron + Paul Robitaille // My name is Cassidy Caron! I am the Métis Nation BC (MNBC) Min...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 019 To many, kilometre 67 of the Key Lake Road might be indistinguishable from any other tree- line...
020 // The Mamawi Project the largest and most well-lit structure—a long, tarp- covered, wood-framed dining tent—our headl...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 021 Image // Dry Meat being smoked at Pinehouse Elders Gathering (Jason Surkan) Image // Métis Skif...
022 // The Mamawi Project Andrew Bracken // Taanishi / ‫םולש‬ ‫םכילע‬ (Sholem Aleykhem) / Hello! My name is Andrew Bracken...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 023 who am I who am I who am I when you call me cousin because we’re probably related somehow when ...
024 // The Mamawi Project Dan Laurin // Dan Laurin is a recent Master of Studies History graduate student from a Universit...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 025 Taanishi I don’t remember the cedar trees, the flat expanse of grain, but I do remember the clo...
026 // The Mamawi Project Audie Murray // Audie Murray is a multi-disciplinary artist that works with various materials in...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 027
028 // The Mamawi Project Buffalo Bone China- 2014, screen print. This print is depicts a bison regrowing from a bone chin...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 029 For Hambone, Métis Billy Stick- 2019, leather, beads, wood, acrylic paint, chain. This work is ...
030 // The Mamawi Project a pair of socks: fiddle & sash- 2018, seed beads, wool socks. These are inspired by old ways of ...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 031 Tea Bag- 2017, tea bag and seed beads. This piece is part of the beadwork interventions that I ...
032 // The Mamawi Project Matthew Weigel // Matthew James Weigel is Dene Métis, British and German, with Métis relations f...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 033 This year, I was given space to display some of my art. To star in that space, I wanted to crea...
034 // The Mamawi Project
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 035
036 // The Mamawi Project Heather Doherty // Heather is a Métis multidisciplinary artist living in Tla’amin territory ( Po...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 037 Kîyokêwin [Visiting] Sinking into the quiet With needle and thread Breath Strong and Slow The P...
038 // The Mamawi Project Ambrose Cardinal- Dubitski // Ambrose Cardinal dishininikaashoon, ooschchi kistapinan .I am prou...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 039
040 // The Mamawi Project Cooper Skjeie // Cooper Skjeie (/sh-ay/) is a Métis educator born and raised in Saskatoon. He ha...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 041 fallen leaves she provider strength / rejuvenation floras roots (un)matured / becomin...
042 // The Mamawi Project to consume but give when / see when a tree falls ill surrounding trees sacrific...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 043 Image // Fish Creek, SK (Marcel Petit)
044 // The Mamawi Project Spencer Lindsay // Spencer was born and raised in the territories of the Lekwungen-speaking Esqu...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 045 2009 - Victoria, BC My dad didn't seem very interested when I first brought up the idea of taki...
046 // The Mamawi Project Rihkee Strapp // Miskogwan Gegek ndishinikaaz. Kwinkwa’aake ndoodem. Wanamani Saa’ikanink ndoonj...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 047 Pawatamihk is the transmutation of kinship through popular media. Matchatogewub known as Ka Mic...
048 // The Mamawi Project Laura St. Amant // Laura St. Amant is an artist of Métis, Anishinaabe, and Ukrainian descent fro...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 049
050 // The Mamawi Project little michif girl with no kin her father dead her mother drunk little michif girl with no kin f...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 051
052 // The Mamawi Project Erin Konsmo // Erin Marie Konsmo is a Métis Prairie queer who grew up in central Alberta and is ...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 053
054 // The Mamawi Project Kîyam Danglers // Kîyam is a Michif word that encompasses the personal feeling that all is well ...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 055
056 // The Mamawi Project Elbows Off the Table Table, lace table cloth, seed beads, tea cups, red rose tea 2018 Elbows off...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 057
058 // The Mamawi Project
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 059
060 // The Mamawi Project Samantha Nock // Samantha is a Cree-Métis writer, jr front end web developer, database nerd, hou...
Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 061 when you go to kokum’s it’s rude to knock before you enter, only strangers and door-to-door sal...
This zine has been built around the concept of kîyokêwin (visiting). Maria Campbell shared this idea during the Mamawi Project's "Journeying Home Gathering," held in Saskatchewan in July 2019. She spoke about how colonialism divided and separated our people, our cultures and laws, and our languages. However, when we visit with each other, we put the pieces back together. What does visiting mean to you and your family? How can visiting support us in strengthening our governance structures? How can we come together more and create new spaces for visiting?

Through these words and images, we visit with each other across the homelands. Thank you for visiting with us. Nimiyeuhteenaan ee-waapamitaahk!

  1. 1. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 01 ᑮᐦᐅᑫᐃᐧᐣ 01 Kîyokêwin
  2. 2. Taanshi and welcome to the first Mamawi Project zine! We are a collective of young Métis people from across our homeland. The Mamawi Project aims to create space for Métis young people to (re)build relations and to celebrate who we are. Mamawi is a word in Cree, Anishinaabemowin and Michif that means “together.” We felt Mamawi captured our intentions perfectly, as we first came together through a shared sense of urgency to learn, work, and laugh better together. This zine has been built around the concept of kîyokêwin (visiting). Maria Campbell shared this idea during the Mamawi Project's "Journeying Home Gathering," held in Saskatchewan in July 2019. She spoke about how colonialism divided and separated our people, our cultures and laws, and our languages. However, when we visit with each other, we put the pieces back together. What does visiting mean to you and your family? How can visiting support us in strengthening our governance structures? How can we come together more and create new spaces for visiting? Through these words and images, we visit with each other across the homelands. Thank you for visiting with us. Nimiyeuhteenaan ee-waapamitaahk! ~ The Mamawi Project Collective ~ 02 // The Mamawi Project
  3. 3. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 03 Kîyokêwin The act of visiting ᑮᐦᐅᑫᐃᐧᐣ
  4. 4. 04 // The Mamawi Project We are a collective of young Métis people from across our homeland. The Mamawi Project aims to create space for Métis young people to (re)build relations and to celebrate who we are. Through digital storytelling, in- person gatherings, and virtual dialogue we will push our community to think critically and take action on building a stronger Métis Nation. Mamawi is a word in Cree, Anishinaabemowin and Michif that means “together.” It is often used with verbs like mamawi-acimowak meaning, “they tell stories together” or mamawihisicikewin, “the act of working together in a concerted effort.” We felt Mamawi captured our intentions perfectly, as we first came together through a shared sense of urgency to learn, work, and laugh better together. Stories and knowledge profiled in this project come from young people whose family roots are in the three Prairie provinces (Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta), as well as, parts of Ontario, British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and the Northern United States. The M A M A W I Project themamawiproject@gmail.com Jason Surkan Justin Wiebe & Lucy Fowler SUBMISSIONS DESIGNER EDITOR ©2019 The Mamawi Project Collective www.medium.com/@themamawiproject
  5. 5. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 05
  6. 6. 06 // The Mamawi Project COLLECTIVE MEMBERS JUSTIN WIEBE KAI MINOSH PYLE LINDSAY DUPRÉ KRISTA MCNAMARA ERIN KONSMO LUCY FOWLER Justin is Michif with Mennonite and Ukrainian ancestry (la galet and ковбаса anyone?) and is from Saskatoon in Treaty 6 and the Homeland of the Métis Nation. He currently lives in Toronto and is passionate about rethinking philanthropy, youth leadership, and playing the spoons off beat. Kai Minosh Pyle is a diasporic Michif and Nishnaabe Two-Spirit born and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They are descended from Métis from the Winnipeg area and Nishnaabeg from Sault Ste. Marie through their grandmother Louise, who was separated from her siblings at age three and raised in foster care. Lindsay is Métis with family roots along the Red and Assiniboine Rivers. She carries Cree, Scottish, English, Irish and French ancestry. She is a granddaughter, daughter, niece, cousin, sister, auntie, friend and partner. Her work currently places her at the intersections of social work, education, and youth mobilization. Krista McNamara is a Penetanguishene halfbreed, learner and teacher. Their family roots stretch from the Red River, to ᐴᑖᑲᓂᒥᓂᔅ and across to Ireland and France. K is currently a secondary school teacher in ᒥᔅᑎᓯᓃ and has been involved in different Indigenous education projects. Erin Marie Konsmo is a Métis Prairie queer who grew up in central Alberta and is a member of the Métis Nation of Alberta. Their mother’s Métis family is historically rooted in the Lac Ste Anne area northwest of Edmonton and St. Andrews, Manitoba. @MxMacTeaches Lucy is a Métis woman from Treaty 1/ Red River territory and a member of the Two Spirit Michif local (Manitoba Metis Federation). She is a teacher and community organizer with family from Red River, St. Andrews, and Oxford House, Manitoba.
  7. 7. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 07 SKYE DUROCHER SIMONE ADUAH-ROSE BLAIS JASON SURKAN Skye Durocher lives in Fishing Lake Métis Settlement with her dogs, family, and community. She authored “Spirits of the Northern Lights”, a beautiful story about family support, Indigenous identity, and honouring tradition in the face of a rapidly changing world. Simone Blais is a métis/trini woman who grew up in Toronto. Her work focuses on reproductive justice, poetry and dance. Jason is a proud member of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and Vice President of his Métis Community in Saskatchewan, Fish Lake. He holds a Bachelor of Architectural Studies (Carleton University) and a Masters of Architecture (University of Manitoba). www.jasonsurkan.com @jasonsurkan
  8. 8. 08 // The Mamawi Project Contents //
  9. 9. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 09 1.0 // Collective Members 2.0 // Alana Cook // Summers on the Reserve 3.0 // Sabrina MacNab // Kîyokêwin 4.0 // Grace Hardy // Kîyokêwin 5.0 // Justin Wiebe + Charmaine Dumont-Budd // Lillian’s Bannock Recipe 6.0 // Cassidy Caron + Paul Robitaille // 67 7.0 // Andrew Bracken // Kîyokêwin 8.0 // Dan Laurin // Kîyokêwin 9.0 // Audie Murray // Tea Bag, Socks, Hambone and Métis Billy Stick, Yvonne 10.0 // Matthew Weigel // Louise Umphreville and the Pemmican Trade 11.0 // Heather Doherty // Kîyokêwin [Visiting] 12.0 // Ambrose Cardinal-Dubitski // Ahkameymoh 13.0 // Cooper Skjeie // Fallen Leaves 14.0 // Spencer Lindsay // Kîyokêwin 15.0 // Rihkee Strapp // Pawatamihk 16.0 // Laura St.Amant // Untitled 17.0 // Kai Minosh Pyle // Kîyokêwin 18.0 // Erin Konsmo // Red Rose Métis 19.0 // Emma-Love Cabana // Triangle danglers and Kiyam Danglers 20.0 // Maria Margaretta // Elbows Off the Table 21.0 // Samantha Nock // mic’so’nahtik 06 10 14 18 24 32 38 44 48 52 12 16 22 26 36 40 46 50 54 56 60
  10. 10. 010 // The Mamawi Project Tansi. My name is Alana Cook. My father is Scottish and my Mother is Métis, and I identify as a Métis woman. We trace our Indigenous family roots on my maternal grandmother’s side back to Fort Ellis, deep in the heart of the Red River Settlements, located on what is today known as Treaty 2 Territory. I currently live on the traditional unceded territory of the Sto:lo Nation, and am honoured to work on the Katzie First Nation Reserve 1. Where I feel most connected to Land is here, on the Sto:lo territory where I was born and continue to live, and on the Okanagan Indian Reserve in Vernon where I spent the summers of my childhood. Growing up as an urban Métis girl just outside of Vancouver, I didn't always have that important connection to Land or other Métis youth, except for in the summers when my parents would take us to visit my extended family in Vernon. My grandparents have a home on the Okanagan Reserve, and my cousins and I would play for hours and hours in the fields, forest, lakes, and rivers of that beautiful wildness. My poem "Summers on the Reserve" is an homage to that precious time in my childhood when I could run free; connected to my family, my culture, and Land. Alana Cook // Treaty 2 Territory // Sto:lo Territory BIOGRAPHY Image // Cumberland House, SK (Jason Surkan)
  11. 11. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 011 The fields shake, dry as a cough, rubble roads spiced with rosehips. We follow the yellow crocodile mountains, lazing between the earth and clouds that spill across the sky. The days stretch, honey-thick, the sun our promise of protection. Tasting smoke and sprouting sweat, this is when we prowl. Crouched in old grass among the boys, I marvel at my new skin. We are the colour of old photographs. Oily palms and mud-caked toes, lips sweetened with wildberry blood, and the scent of fire that clings to coarse, sun-bleached braids. We watch, silent as stargazers, as the oldest boy guts the pearly creature. It gasps into the blade. Blood blooms from cuts like constellations across a pale, plump sky. Beside my brothers of the long sun I make no more noise than a kitchen at night. The city child with the eggshell face casts only the shadow of a memory. Summers on the Reserve
  12. 12. 012 // The Mamawi Project I am Sabrina Macnab and I am a Michif woman from Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. I am very proud to be teaching one of Meadow Lake’s first Michif based language and culture courses at Gateway Middle School. Our youth are our future. The grade 7 youth in my class are being introduced to Métis culture and language and have shared their knowledge about kîyokêwin with you. Sabrina MacNab // Treaty 6 Territory // Meadow Lake, SK BIOGRAPHY Image // Métis Crossing, AB (Jason Surkan)
  13. 13. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 013 “Visiting is important, because you can visit your elders. This builds a better connection between your family members and yourself. It also keeps your family ways and language alive, because you can pass down stories and skills. I love kîyokêwin, because I get to spend time with my dearest family members.” // Gabrielle, 12 “Visiting is important because you get to see loved ones. It helps bonding between yourself and others. You can hear elders share stories about their own life. Visiting is important, because you can find out new and exciting things that are going on with your family, friends and coworkers. Visiting elders is important, because you make them feel happy just by talking with them. Visiting also strengthens bonds with family and friends. Talking about cherished memories and your physical presence makes loved ones feel happy. Kîyokêwin also wards off any depression, social isolation or stress.” // Emery, 12 “Kîyokêwin is important to me, because I think having relationships with people is good for your soul. Visiting builds friendships so you have people to talk to when you are down or so you are not bored. You can also help people that cannot do much anymore, like lifting things for them. Visiting can help someone that is down to rise back up.” // Tess, 12 “I like kîyokêwin, because I get to talk to elders. I can learn about their lives and the old days. Visiting with family and friends makes me feel happy.” // Keithan, 12 “Visiting is important, because elders can tell you about all of our history that happened in the past. You also don’t know when the last time you will ever see them. Also, kohkums make very yummy bannock. Elders could tell you more about the Métis and First Nations. I respect kîyokêwin, because it is good to visit your elders.” // Nevaya, 12 “To visit elders is important, because you can ask them what school was like for them. Then you can ask them what they ate and what they did in their spare time. You can learn skills like how to survive outside and how they harvest fish. I respect kîyokêwin, because it is important to build relationships.” // Lyndon, 12 “Visiting is important so you can learn about people or how to do something that you don’t know. You can learn how to pick medicines. They may tell you all about our history. I respect kîyokêwin, because of all the knowledge elders, parents, teachers have to offer us.” // Isacc, 11 “Kîyokêwin is important, because you can talk to people and learn new things by visiting. You can ask elders what happened when they were kids and learn different things like respect. Visiting is important, because building relationships is important.” // Warren, 12 “It is important to visit the elderly so that you can learn stuff from them. You can also learn tips and tricks from other people to make life easier. This is why kîyokêwin is important to me.” // Louis, 12 “Visiting is important to me, because I get to be with my family and friends. Through visiting, I can spend time with people that are important to me.” // Monique, 12 Kîyokêwin
  14. 14. 014 // The Mamawi Project Born and raised in the Kikino Metis Settlement, Married, Aunty to Many, Student Advocate for the Whitefish Lake First Nation Band #128. I recently made my way back home to the Kikino Metis Settlement. It was time, my land was calling me home. When I was a child, my daily life was full of cultural practices. Hunting, berry picking, gathering traditional medicines, gardening, learning from elders by listening to story telling, learning and speaking my language, the arts in the form of music and dance. This was life, real everyday life. I moved away from home as a young adult to experience life in the Metropolitan atmosphere. I became a student, an artist, a traveler, a wife and absorbed the culture the cities had to offer. I immersed myself in the world outside of my home, gathering knowledge, learning the ways of other cultures and building relationships with people. I always knew where home was due to the deep connection I had to the land, to my community. It is a part of who I am and helped mold me into the woman that I am today. Making my way home made me realize that my identity is deeply rooted in my community. My family has overcome obstacles such as extreme poverty, intergenerational trauma because of the resilience and pride that our culture provided us with.Kikino Metis Settlement is filled with beautiful landscape, strong family units, culture that is weaved into our very existence, and I am happy to be home. Grace Hardy // Treaty 6 Territory // Kikino Métis Settlement BIOGRAPHY
  15. 15. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 015 I took this photo of my father Randy Hardy on a chilly October day at his home in Kikino Métis Settlement in 2008. I happened to be visiting my parents for the Thanksgiving long weekend, as our growing family gathered for a weekend together. I woke up on the Saturday morning to find not a soul inside the family home. I found my old winter coat, put on some random rubber boots that fit and made my way outside. Iwalkeddowntheoutdoorstaircasetoseemynephews and nieces playing, each of them enjoying the freedom and sense of wildness that Kikino provides their spirits. I see my brother teaching a nephew how to shoot a pellet gun near the rippling creek, in a different direction there is a visiting cousin chatting with my oldest brother and finally I see my father. He seemed to be working on some wood project that was hoisted onto his homemade wagon. He was always working on some project. I approach to hear him telling the story about how he learned to speak English. I in fact have heard this story many times and could tell it word for word. He goes onto explain that “I didn’t speak English until I was around 6-7 years old, my first language is Cree.” The story (and some background on my father)... My father was a product of trauma. His mother Mildred had him at a very young age. My father was given the name ‘baby boy’ legally at birth, as he believes his mother may have left the hospital quickly after his birth. His kokum Esther, a woman who was forced into child marriage; raised him as one of her own. They lived near Whitefish lake (the Goodfish Lake reserve) as his grandmother was married off to a man (at a very young age) who was from this area. The household of my fathers kokum was very small, overpacked with family members. My father said his kokum only spoke Cree to him. Her language. When my father was about 6 years old he contracted tuberculosis. He moved into the University of Alberta hospital during this time. His kokum, moved her family to the big city of Edmonton to be near him. My father lived at the hospital as a long term resident. His kokum, visited often and they spent their time together speaking their language. These visits were the only form of communication my father had as no one else spoke Cree in the hospital. During his stay, the nurses in the extended tuberculosis ward spoke only English around him. At age 7, forced to assimilate and adapt Mr. Randy Hardy learned the English language. What a story. What a life my father has lived. He is filled with stories of his unbelievable life. He shares a story here and there with those that he is close to, especially the ones who take the time to drive down the long winding gravel road, toward the lone pine lake, to have a visit. Kîyokêwin
  16. 16. 016 // The Mamawi Project Justin Wiebe is Michif and grew up in the Métis Homeland and Treaty 6 in Saskatoon. He is a member of The Mamawi Project collective and is Lillian Dumont’s great-grandson. Charmaine Dumont-Budd was born and raised in Saskatoon. She still lives there with her husband and 3 kids. She is Lillian Dumont’s niece. Justin Wiebe + Charmaine Dumont- Budd // Treaty 6 Territory // Saskatoon, SK BIOGRAPHY Image // Lillian Dumont, 222 Avenue R North, Saskatoon SK, March 1959
  17. 17. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 017 Get a good size dish, holds a good amount. First start with flour, just enough to fill a good size dish, a good amount (gestured with her hands the appropriately sized dish). Baking powder, not too much, just enough (showed the right amount with her hand). Little salt, not too much. Then you add cold water, has to be cold water, that’s just the way. Then you add some lard. Just enough. Mix together, mix good and push the dough out. Poke with a fork and bake at a good temperature. (About how high?) About 350 until nice and golden. Same for fried bannock, except cut up and slice dough with 2 lines. Fry in cooking oil until brown. Lillian was born on July 15th, 1927 in Lloydminster. She used to tell us stories about moving around a bunch living on different people’s farmland before eventually settling in Saskatoon as a young girl. The city schools wouldn’t let her attend and she never could read or write. She was an incredibly hard worker and spent most of her life working as a caregiver or cleaner. For many of us, Auntie or Grandma or Great-Grandma was one of the kindest and most loving people we knew. She was a devout catholic. Her trademark saying was “oh my stars,” which somehow could be used in surprisingly different contexts. Whether she was hosting you or if she was coming to a gathering at your place, she’d always show up with her famous fried chicken or bannock. Lillian loved her family more than anything else, and despite never having much she’d always find a way to give you whatever she had. She loved to spend time with people, listening to their stories and sharing a few of her own. One visit at a time our stories, knowledge, and of course recipes have always been passed down from generation to generation. This recipe is just one example. Lillian shared this recipe with her niece, Charmaine Dumont-Budd, in February 2016 during one of their last visits. Charmaine typed it down verbatim, and although not in the old way over tea, she shared it with Justin via facebook messenger (visiting and sharing can happen anywhere right?). Lillian’s Bannock Recipe [In Her Own Words]
  18. 18. 018 // The Mamawi Project Cassidy Caron + Paul Robitaille // My name is Cassidy Caron! I am the Métis Nation BC (MNBC) Minister Responsible for Youth and the Provincial Métis Youth Chairperson! My Métis roots lie in Batoche, Saskatchewan where my maternal grandparents, Marie Odile Boucher and Jean-Baptiste Caron, were raised. I was born in the Kootenays and was fortunate to grow up knowing of my Métis heritage and to be involved in our community. Paul Robitaille. Paul plays a central role in SFI’s partnerships with Indigenous communities. He is a citizen of the Métis Nation, with roots in the historic Drummond Island Métis community, and has a wealth of experience in supporting Indigenous rights recognition, relationship building and socioeconomic development. VP MNO Youth Council. Treaty 6 Territory // Meadow Lake, SK BIOGRAPHY Image // Forest Fire Regeneration near Pinehouse, SK (Jason Surkan)
  19. 19. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 019 To many, kilometre 67 of the Key Lake Road might be indistinguishable from any other tree- lined stretch of a ruddy northern bush road. But for a few weeks each fall, the roadside pines at 67, as it is affectionately known by the locals in nearby Pinehouse Lake, conceal a manifestation of community unlike anywhere else these two travellers have ever encountered. It is within this sandy, gently rolling stand of maturing jack pine, perched atop a narrow meandering tributary of the mighty Churchill River, that Métis, Treaties and a few rather unexpected guests—which included a former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister—gather each year to renew relationships with the land and with one another. And while as natural and organic to the locals as the bounty of their community harvest, their time- honoured way of togetherness might seem as much of a culture shock to newcomers as those encountered in some far away continent—even to Métis governance nerds, like ourselves, who are regular fixtures at gatherings of all kinds throughout the Métis Nation Homeland. The first foreshadowing of the kindness and generosity we would soon discover came at the Gordon Lake Campground—kilometre 32 of the Key Lake Road— where a well-meaning friend had (as we would discover) mistakenly told us the community was gathering for the harvest. Arriving after dark following two flights and a nearly 8-hour drive from Edmonton, in a conspicuously out of place rental Jeep Wrangler, we entered the campground eager to settle in for the night amongst friends both old and new. All that greeted us, however, was a solitary camper trailer, with a few lights glowing from the windows and small outdoor campfire. Not a single person in sight. Convinced that the encampment must be only just out of our view down some only-known-to- the-locals sideroad, we took a few creeping passes through the grounds, high beams on, looking for any signs we had ventured to the correct place. Seeing none, and with reliable cellular service only a distant possibility, we slowly came to terms with the realization that folded 67 down seats and the occasional blast of heat would likely serve as the evening’s accommodations. In one final act of either faith or desperation, we decided to return to the lone trailer. Pulling into the campsite, high beams still on, a solitary, hooded figure soon emerged from the shadows and began to approach the vehicle. Hesitant, but resolved in our potentially ill- conceived plan, we got out to greet them and explain our dilemma. After a couple tentative and slightly tense pleasantries, followed by a brief explanation of how we had come to this unexpected place and who we were hoping to find, the gentleman—now no longer terrified, as he would later tell us during a subsequent visit—let out a gentle and welcoming chuckle. Though, like ourselves, he was not a native of Pinehouse, the man was a long-time visitor to the area and, over the years, had built lasting friendships with many of the same people we had eagerly travelled to see. With our mutual relationships established and a few more laughs shared, he set us in the right direction—another 30-or-so kilometres up the road— with an invitation to stop by over the weekend to continue our conversation over a hot cup of tea. - - - - - - - - - - A single billowing strand of fluorescent pink flagging tape and sun-bleached reflective safety vest dangling from a roadside pine marked the entrance to 67. Still unsure if we were in the correct location and ever- cognizant that cellular service was now even farther behind us, we rolled down the windows and listened intently as we began to slowly snake our way along the narrow, sandy laneway into the enveloping darkness. The faint hum of a distant generator portended some manifestation of humanity ahead— though what that manifestation would be was still far from certain as we continued our quiet, tentative crawl along the blackened, winding drive. Soon enough, though, the silhouettes of prospector tents and camper trailers began to appear out of the darkness. Pulling up to
  20. 20. 020 // The Mamawi Project the largest and most well-lit structure—a long, tarp- covered, wood-framed dining tent—our headlights illuminated a small group of campers enjoying some tea, conversation and the cool evening air. A hearty “Hello!” and genuinely interested “How did you find us all the way out here?” greeted us as we emerged from the Jeep to introduce ourselves. We were no farther into sharing the story of our day’s travels than the source of our poor directions—which was met with a sympathetic laugh by mutual acquaintances among the group, to whom the revelation seemed of little surprise—when we were offered some hot tea, fresh bannock and an invitation to join them all inside by the fire where we could continue our introductions. In short order, we were offered warmer jackets, extra blankets, a waterproof ground sheet and a even a mattress. Despite being almost complete strangers to all but a single person that evening, no gesture of kindness or generosity was spared to ensure that we felt safe, comfortable, and most of all, welcomed. Over the next few days, a pattern to life in the harvesting camp began to emerge: Awake at dawn or shortly thereafter to the sound of laughter coming from the dining tent. Storytelling over fire-boiled tea and coffee—sharing accounts ranging from the moose that got away earlier that morning to how a northern community scourged by addiction became a national leader in Indigenous language revitalization. Eat a masterfully-prepared buffet breakfast. Guests always served first. Short prayer for a safe harvest. Take to the land and water, quick trip to town, or stay at camp to help with the seemingly endless stream of duties from preparing meals to chopping firewood to keeping the children entertained. Hide-and-seek, plant walks by the river and berry hunting a must. Tea, coffee and fresh bannock. Storytelling. Fiddle, guitar, singing and beadwork. Storytelling. Eat a hearty dinner of freshly harvested fare. Guests always served first. Storytelling—this time, about each person the harvesting party had stopped to visit along their travels or, once again, about the moose that got away. Evening hunt. Hot tea and fresh bannock. Friendly game of Blitz (ask a friend from northern Saskatchewan). Laughter. Make a small fire to warm up your tent. Curl up in a sleeping bag beside said fire. Fall asleep to the sounds of the northern lights. Repeat. To the unwitting traveller, it may have appeared that the camp functioned entirely through telepathy or extra sensory perception. Each person knew what needed to be done. Few needed to be asked to take on a task— certainly not twice. Locals and newcomers alike, each person pitched in to his or her own interest and ability. Each was grateful for the contributions of others. Each took time to express their sincere gratitude for even the smallest contributions and acts of kindness. Each shared in the harvest’s bounty equally. Children ran about the camp and surrounding forest, never straying too far, occasionally taking a moment to see what they adults were up to—observing, learning and laughing all the while. Imitating everything from chopping wood to joining in on the harvest. Adults and Elders renewed relationships and forged new ones, occasionally taking a moment to appreciate the children’s fun and imagination—laughing, listening, and sharing all the while. Four generations living together, learning together, laughing together and growing together. A seemingly simple act, but nonetheless one of revolution, wholly reshaping the trajectory of an entire community. At 67, Pinehouse is actively and deliberately reclaiming its right to be well and to relate well. A right that had once been all but stolen from them by alcohol and the social upheaval that often comes with so-called “progress”. Today, Pinehouse is consciously creating opportunities for the next generation to build loving relationships and to make healthy choices. Opportunities that many in the older generation never had. In an era where many Métis struggle to remember the old ways and to find a sense of community, Pinehouse serves as a model for how each and every one of us can contribute to building a healthy, vibrant and prosperous future for all Métis people—one visit, story and hot cup of tea at a time.
  21. 21. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 021 Image // Dry Meat being smoked at Pinehouse Elders Gathering (Jason Surkan) Image // Métis Skiffs on the shores of Pinehouse Lake (Jason Surkan)
  22. 22. 022 // The Mamawi Project Andrew Bracken // Taanishi / ‫םולש‬ ‫םכילע‬ (Sholem Aleykhem) / Hello! My name is Andrew Bracken and I’m a Michif-Ashkenazi Jewish student from the Bay Area, California (Ohlone land).Growing up outside of the homelands, I have been working hard to reconnect to my Métis culture. My roots are primarily based in the Red River area of Manitoba, specifically St. Boniface, St. Norbert, St. Vital, and Ritchot.I currently am living in East Lansing, Michigan (Three Fires Confederacy territory) in the Residential College of Arts and Humanities at Michigan State University. Maarsii / ‫ַא‬ ‫םענייש‬ ‫קנַאד‬ (a sheynem dank) / Thank you! Ohlone Lands // Bay Area, California, USA BIOGRAPHY Image // South Saskatchewan River, Batoche, SK (Jason Surkan)
  23. 23. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 023 who am I who am I who am I when you call me cousin because we’re probably related somehow when kids are runing around laughing while someone’s playing the fiddle when I’m cooking our foods and giving everyone something to eat regardless of whether they’re hungry or not when I bead our florals when I speak my language when I wear my sash
  24. 24. 024 // The Mamawi Project Dan Laurin // Dan Laurin is a recent Master of Studies History graduate student from a University in England—the farthest from home he has ever been. This distance has tremendously affected how he views cultural retention as a Métis trans man visiting one of the most aggressively invested colonial countries in Turtle Island’s history. When thinking of visiting (kîyokêwin) his father’s home town of St. Laurent, he thinks of the bitter reality when one must eventually leave again (atimâpamêw) and how each greeting composed in his native tongue invokes a chance to connect once more to his ancestral land no matter how long the absence. Self-labeled as a disconnected Native he has constantly tried maintaining memory and traditional customs as he never wants his ancestors to feel like they have been forgotten. Steadily, he has been reconnecting through long conversations with his grandmother and can now make bannock to her standards and can jig well enough to make her smile— even if only in second-hand embarrassment. While he is far from home, he still carries ceremony wherever he goes and has found comfort creating beadwork for his friends and visiting the Métis and American Indian art housed in the local museums around his University. United Kingdom BIOGRAPHY Image // Round Prairie, SK (Marcel Petit)
  25. 25. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 025 Taanishi I don’t remember the cedar trees, the flat expanse of grain, but I do remember the clouds heaving with thunderous breath the color of wild saskatoon berries that flavored my grandmothers’ Matrimonial cakes. I remember that childhood storm that both terrified and humbled me, and I have never been back. Kîyokêwin Boozhoo I can recall the first time I beaded, a dish-towel with scraggly strawberries seeded with opaque gold and plastic red. It had been a long time since my feet had touched scrip’ed land, but I was determined nonetheless to show my grandmother that I remembered. My needle was clumsy and my threading loose, but her tender hands took the cloth and framed it for her living room. It was a long time since anyone beaded in our family, she said. Aaniin I learned from elders not of my kin, piecemeal stories that fed my hunger to grow into my own. You’re doubled, you’re dual—you’re separated, but you will return. That ache you feel is the cold of isolation so come back to the hearth fires of your people. You live with different mountains—the valley wasn’t Red, the River wasn’t deep. You’ll taste ode’miin again. Boon Zhoor The land under my feet is an island, but it is not my father’s Turtle Island. The water surrounds me, but it doesn’t give Walleye and it’s far too rough for birch bark canoes. Matoaka is buried here and one day I’ll greet her in an Indigenous tongue four-hundred and two years late. I’ve taught the native population beadwork and fell in love with one. I know all the ways to speak in welcome—but for the longest time I only ever left and said goodbye. I won’t let kîyokêwin turn to atimâpamêw, because I now carry my family, traditions, and greetings wherever I visit. To all my relations— miyoonakishkatoohk—welcome home.
  26. 26. 026 // The Mamawi Project Audie Murray // Audie Murray is a multi-disciplinary artist that works with various materials including beadwork, quillwork, textiles,repurposedobjects,drawing,performanceand video. She is Michif, raised in Regina, Saskatchewan, treaty 4 territory. Much of her family and family histories are located in the Qu’Appelle region of southern Saskatchewan and the Meadow Lake area which is located mid province Saskatchewan. Audie is currently learning and creating on the unceded territories of the Lkwungen peoples (Victoria). Audie holds a visual arts diploma from Camosun College, 2016, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Regina, 2017. Her art practice is process oriented and explores overarching themes of contemporary Indigenous culture, duality and connectivity with the presence of medicine, healing and growth. W​SÁNEĆ and Lkwungen Territory // Victoria, BC BIOGRAPHY Opposite Page: Yvonne- 2017, watercolour. This is inspired by ‘a buffalo that walks like a man’ who is part of plains Cree culture & tattoo ceremony. It is written about in the traditional tattoos of the Cree Indian book, published by the Glenbow Museum. This drawing is inspired by my grandma after she had passed away while I was learning how to tattoo with the Earthline tattoo residency. I am linking ancestral markings, ways of working, and traditions to ways of connecting with our ancestors.
  27. 27. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 027
  28. 28. 028 // The Mamawi Project Buffalo Bone China- 2014, screen print. This print is depicts a bison regrowing from a bone china teacup.
  29. 29. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 029 For Hambone, Métis Billy Stick- 2019, leather, beads, wood, acrylic paint, chain. This work is a remaking of an object my mooshum made which was a piece of wood with the words ‘métis billy stick’ written on it. I think of this piece as being a gift and a collaboration with him. I see so much of the things made and done by my old family members as being art and I think part of my work is to recognize this fact. Almost everything in this photo has been made by hand. I really see this piece as a labour of love, and a way to give back to my community. The process of making this piece involved visiting with my family in different ways.
  30. 30. 030 // The Mamawi Project a pair of socks: fiddle & sash- 2018, seed beads, wool socks. These are inspired by old ways of visiting, especially from stories of métis communities visiting when they lived closer to their kin. This work is about dancing, and how our feet connect to the earth.
  31. 31. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 031 Tea Bag- 2017, tea bag and seed beads. This piece is part of the beadwork interventions that I have made. Visiting is medicinal, alongside our tea and our time spent making. These acts are a way of visiting, learning and understanding.
  32. 32. 032 // The Mamawi Project Matthew Weigel // Matthew James Weigel is Dene Métis, British and German, with Métis relations from Alberta to the Northwest Territories and to Manitoba. A poet and artist in Edmonton with a degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Alberta, his work investigates a variety of poetic interfaces between water, land, air, people, writing, speaking, and the material and visual arts. Treaty 6 Territory // Edmonton, AB BIOGRAPHY
  33. 33. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 033 This year, I was given space to display some of my art. To star in that space, I wanted to create a new piece that honored my ancestor Louise Umphreville. However, I am a student, not a full-time artist, and so balancing my studies and my artistic practice is a challenge. Planning this new artwork was in the back of my mind when I had sat down to a meeting with an acquaintance to discuss my academic work: investigating the print culture of treaty documentation. We got to talking about the role that Métis interpreters and negotiators played in the signing of the numbered treaties. This turned into a discussion of our genealogies. Very quickly we learned we were not just acquaintances, but family. We were no longer having a meeting, we were visiting. Our mutual respect for Louise Umphreville became the subject of our conversation, and I was told a story about her role in the pemmican trade. In that moment I knew I had brought my academics together with my art. I felt blessed. This was the power of kîyokêwin, Louise Umphreville and the Pemmican Trade where disconnected pieces were being put back together through visiting with one another. I do my best to sit with wâhkôhtowin, to understand my kinship with all of creation. Pieces brought together by kîyokêwin have always been there and have always been bound by their relationality. What makes kîyokêwin so important is its role in helping us understand that relationality. Louise Umphreville and the Pemmican Trade is on display outside the English and Film Studies department offices on the third floor of the Humanities Centre at the University of Alberta. Hand etched in glass is a representation of Louise upon her favourite horse. She travels amid the buffalo, accompanied by her prize herd of horses. The glass images are meant to be animated in shadows cast with a handheld light, illuminating the story with the viewer’s motive energy. Here are the display’s four component brushpen and ink images reproduced digitally.
  34. 34. 034 // The Mamawi Project
  35. 35. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 035
  36. 36. 036 // The Mamawi Project Heather Doherty // Heather is a Métis multidisciplinary artist living in Tla’amin territory ( Powell River, BC ). She spends her early mornings and late nights connecting with her ancestors through beadwork. When not creating art, Heather is with her two young children among the trees, at the ocean, eating cookies or reading books. Heather is a member of the Métis Nation BC, the North Fraser Métis Association and the Powell River Métis Society. You can view more of Heather’s beadwork on Instagram @askipison Tla’amin Territory Territory // Powell River, BC BIOGRAPHY
  37. 37. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 037 Kîyokêwin [Visiting] Sinking into the quiet With needle and thread Breath Strong and Slow The Pouring out of colours Soft waterfall chimes Gathering relations Be still and slow down Remember us Visit with us Joy in my DNA Medicine for us all Weaving together
  38. 38. 038 // The Mamawi Project Ambrose Cardinal- Dubitski // Ambrose Cardinal dishininikaashoon, ooschchi kistapinan .I am proud in the ways I was brought up. I am very fortunate that I was able to walk the earth at the same time as my chapan, Joe Gaudry. If it wasn’t for him I would be disconnected. I never knew much about being Métis, but I knew I was different. I knew I came from a strong Métis family, I knew I was a Campbell, Arcand, Dumais and Gaudry. I knew that I was from the families, i knew i was from Prince Albert, but my rationality to that place was fractured. It became fractured when they pushed us out, deemed us squatters and condemned us into small towns. That way of life, the language and our kinship systems unraveled. These names didn’t mean much to me growing up, as all I saw was poverty and disfunction, except when things got really bad. When things got really bad, we would come together with all that we had to be there for one another. Treaty 6 Territory // Edmonton, AB BIOGRAPHY Within the honeycomb of my bones is resistance, I am reminded of this when I sink my sunken body into the contours of okimaw-askiy I am greeted by glowing red grandfathers... The ancient ones,who extend beyond the physical struggle of existence, they teach me resistance, “Chin-up, ahkameymo”, Keep going. Do your sacred dance the way it was meant to be. When we come together, all we do is ceremony. Each one has a role, Chapan, told the stories, kokum made them neckbones, And I sponged up those medicines. Not every gathering felt like “ceremony” Some nights were filled with family feuds, Black eyes under black skies, We aren’t perfect, We aren’t furbished. Our moccasins got holes in dem’. But when we come together We heal, Might be to a reel, But all together it’s all about how you feel. I may not be perfect, But I’m learning how to deal, Justlikemosominthose“Texashold’em”tournaments, Sometimes I feel like likes just about torment, But then I sit down and vent, Call you up, Up there in the spirit world. You keep telling me “ahkameymo”. So, I guess that’s all I really gotta know. Ahkameymoh
  39. 39. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 039
  40. 40. 040 // The Mamawi Project Cooper Skjeie // Cooper Skjeie (/sh-ay/) is a Métis educator born and raised in Saskatoon. He has kinship ties to the Métis communities of Duck Lake, Fish Creek, Prince Albert, Portage la Prairie, and St.Ambroise, and is also a descendant of German and Norwegian settlers. As a poet, he was a participant at the 2019 Emerging Writers Intensive at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. He has also been a featured speaker for Red Rising Magazine, and his recent work appears in Grain Magazine’s Indigenous Writers and Storytellers issue. Treaty 6 Territory // Saskatoon, SK BIOGRAPHY Image // Treaty 6 Territory, SK (Jason Surkan)
  41. 41. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 041 fallen leaves she provider strength / rejuvenation floras roots (un)matured / becoming gather what fits in bundles not only to consume but give when another falls again see after a spring’s fall one 1885 there was a mighty wind and when the dust s e t t l e d i had family in alberta and others in unmarked graves i the flora unmatured / becoming gather in bundles not only
  42. 42. 042 // The Mamawi Project to consume but give when / see when a tree falls ill surrounding trees sacrifice sustenance to aid in her healing i am the tree that grew from the river trees surround me offering presence as medicine resistance revolution airborne seeds now falling across the homeland planting spirit in nimitâw kistapinân otînaw oskâyak r e c l a i m i n g what has been will always be ours
  43. 43. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 043 Image // Fish Creek, SK (Marcel Petit)
  44. 44. 044 // The Mamawi Project Spencer Lindsay // Spencer was born and raised in the territories of the Lekwungen-speaking Esquimalt and Songhees peoples (Victoria, BC) and is grateful to be living in the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations (Vancouver, BC). His maternal ancestors settled in Treaty 7 territory near Cremona, Alberta from Scotland and Germany. His paternal ancestors settled in Chelan, Saskatchewan from Scotland and from the Manitoba and the Touchwood Hills. He is a descendent of the Monkmans who ran the saltworks that supplied the Red River Settlement. Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Territory // BIOGRAPHY Image // St.Laurent Region, SK (Jason Surkan)
  45. 45. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 045 2009 - Victoria, BC My dad didn't seem very interested when I first brought up the idea of taking a trip to Saskatchewan. We didn't visit his family growing up. He didn't talk about his past. A few weeks later, when I was catching up with my mom over the phone, she told me he had warmed up to the idea. He starting to get excited. He started planning. 2010 - Chelan, SK I didn't know where my dad was taking me that day. We were headed southeast from Prince Albert, towards Yorkton. As we rounded a corner, I was taken by the view of the hills. It was an eerily familiar scene. I'd been here before. “Where are we going?” “We're goin to Chelan, it's where my parents' families are from. Everyone's buried there.” I'd been there more than once. I'd visited this place in dreams. 2017 – Touchwood Hills, SK My second time in Yorkton I was determined to absorb the encyclopedic geneological knowledge of my Aunt Sharon. She overwhelmed the first time with books, photos, neatly organized duotangs and outdated computer databases full of names, dates, and places. Between rum and cokes I asked questions and I read. I studied till my eyes stung from the cigarette smoke hanging in the house. They next day I set out to visit the graves my aunt had recorded. I only had one day. Punnichy, Gordon, Stone Church. I visited them all. I spoke with every one. By the end I was exhausted, drained. They had a lot to say. 2019 - Prince Albert, SK We had some time to kill before Uncle Jock's funeral. My dad asked if I wanted to see his childhood home again. I was hoping he'd say that. The stories came easy that day. He marvelled at the size of his old backyard. It seemed so huge to him when he little. He pointed out the houses where his playmates lived. “Tim and Terry Nilson used to live there. One time we climbed into the back of a dumptruck that was parked across the street. The driver got in and didn't know we were playing in the back. We made it half a block before we had to slam on the cab to make him stop.” When we headed downtown the stories kept coming. But the tone changed. He remembered getting dressed up to go for fancy dinner, and witnessing a knife fight on Central Ave. It was time to head to the funeral. As we doubled back to find the highway again we passed a plain looking bar, with a parking lot out back. “My daddy left me in the car here once. So he could go in for a drink.” I'd never heard him say the word 'daddy' before. Half a block down River Road we passed what seemed to be PA's only high rise. “I had to move my mom out of there once, when she had one of her episodes.” I was seeing past the walls he'd built. I saw that boy. Kîyokêwin
  46. 46. 046 // The Mamawi Project Rihkee Strapp // Miskogwan Gegek ndishinikaaz. Kwinkwa’aake ndoodem. Wanamani Saa’ikanink ndoonji. Rihkee Strapp is a michif ayakweh artist from Red Lake, Ontario and with family ties to Poplar Point, Manitoba with Nehiyaw-Pwat ancestry. Growing up in Ojibwe and Ojicree territory with their family moving around Northern Ontario made them feel like a visitor even in their hometown. Their grandmother is their biggest inspiration. Her house was full of silk screen prints from the pioneers of woodland art, and she would share stories about them. A prolific artist herself, Rihkee’s grandmothercontinuestomakemoccasins,beadwork, medicine pouches, water colour paintings and recently took up felting. Their grandmother’s early embroidery work combining Métis florals with Sylvestor the cat is where Rihkee credits their pop sensibilities. Rihkee’s arts practice focuses on reclamation and an attempt at incorporating humour throughout reintegrating appropriated images from popular media. Anishinabewaki Territory // Red Lake, ON BIOGRAPHY Media pieces by Connor Pion Performance by Tejhler Leadbeater Music by Riley Hill aka the Emu Beadwork by my sister Caitlin Strapp Documentation by Taylor Jolin
  47. 47. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 047 Pawatamihk is the transmutation of kinship through popular media. Matchatogewub known as Ka Michet O Kehewak - Many Eagles or La Sonnant - The Rattler was a peace maker who foretold the arrival of the colonizers through shaking tent. He died by the hands of capitalists through biological warfare. He is my ancestor. The bottom right television features him in film stills from Deck the Halls with Matthew Broderick and Danny Devito used as a set dressing. I asked to use a media piece that Connor had previously made featuring Hawk from Twin Peaks and Cree syllabics saying Hawk / Kegek (Gegek in other dialects). Late one night in my basement studio I am testing this cluster of televisions and coaxle and rca cables. My phone buzzes from a text message. It is MaNee Chacaby. I had passed her tobacco for a name earlier in the year. She txts me my name: Miskogwan Gegek - Red feather Hawk. Time does not exist. My spirit knew and chose Hawk before linear time revealed the truth. My grandmother's spirit knew when she gave me my first feather, a hawk feather before linear time revealed the truth. Pawatamihk is michif for dream and the title of this immersive experience. It is the reclamation of digital territories beyond time.
  48. 48. 048 // The Mamawi Project Laura St. Amant // Laura St. Amant is an artist of Métis, Anishinaabe, and Ukrainian descent from Penetanguishene though currently based in Toronto. She works primarily in oil paint, and draws upon her background to make works that discuss identity, colonization, and her relationship to the land and spaces she occupies past, present, and future. Treaty 13 Territory // Toronto, ON BIOGRAPHY Name: Untitled Medium: Acrylic on Canvas Size: 2.5’ x 2.5’ Date: 2019 With this piece, I have decided to paint a tool that has been a part of my life since childhood. My family relocated a lot but always ended up returning to Penetanguishene and reuniting over food and fishing. I’ve always found fishing lures beautiful, just as the fish find them so attractive that they follow them into danger. To a fish, a lure looks like sustenance, but within lies the hook. I also thought about lures as a metaphor for promises made to Indigenous peoples by politicians, while we continue to wait for their fruition.
  49. 49. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 049
  50. 50. 050 // The Mamawi Project little michif girl with no kin her father dead her mother drunk little michif girl with no kin finds her sister who finds her brothers little michif girl visits her sister they walk together among green trees Kai Minosh Pyle // Kai Minosh Pyle is a diasporic Michif and Nishnaabe Two-Spirit born and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They are descended from Métis from the Winnipeg area and Nishnaabeg from Sault Ste. Marie through their grandmother Louise, who was separated from her siblings at age three and raised in foster care. This poem and artwork honor the ways Louise and her older sister Donna found to reconnect through visiting- -kiyokewin. Oneida Traditional Territory // Green Bay, Wisconsin BIOGRAPHY Kîyokêwin
  51. 51. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 051
  52. 52. 052 // The Mamawi Project Erin Konsmo // Erin Marie Konsmo is a Métis Prairie queer who grew up in central Alberta and is a member of the Métis Nation of Alberta. Their mother’s Métis family is historically rooted in the Lac Ste Anne area northwest of Edmonton and St. Andrews, Manitoba.They organize with the Mamawi Collective, a group of Métis young people building relationships across the homeland. Their arts practice currently focuses on fish scale art, an artform they are being mentored into by Métis artist Jaime Koebel. Erin is also an Indigenous full- spectrum doula specializing in fertility, menstruation and 2SLGBTQ+ birth supports. They currently work as a harm reduction worker. Treaty 6 Territory // Lac Ste Anne, AB BIOGRAPHY
  53. 53. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 053
  54. 54. 054 // The Mamawi Project Kîyam Danglers // Kîyam is a Michif word that encompasses the personal feeling that all is well within - that we can find peace and calm in the midst of conflict, by having trust in one another. It holds a lot, but it carries a lightness. These earrings are flowy and light and remind me of that feeling of kiyam. Triangle danglers // These earrings were modelled after the weavings of the Métis sash. They are place based designs - the Ocean Cedar and Sand Sunshine earrings are based on my home here in Vancouver. The Golden Arrows are traditional design meets Art Deco, reminding me of the year I lived in New York City. Emma-Love Cabana // Emma-Love Cabana was born and raised in Saskatoon, SK. She was a member of CUMFI local 34 and is now in process of transferring her membership to North Fraser Métis Association. She was a MNBC delegate at the Métis Youth Forum this summer. She is from the Boucher family with connections in Saskatoon, St Louis and Prince Albert and historic ties to the Red River Settlement. Her ancestors were heavily involved in the Northwest Resistance and the Red River Resistance. Her great, great-grandfather was a member of Riel’s Exovedate and a Captain of one of Dumont’s 19 companies. Oneida Traditional Territory // Green Bay, Wisconsin BIOGRAPHY
  55. 55. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 055
  56. 56. 056 // The Mamawi Project Elbows Off the Table Table, lace table cloth, seed beads, tea cups, red rose tea 2018 Elbows off The Table is a satirical installation centered around the implications of taking on the identity of both the settler and the settled. As a white-passing Métis woman, I must negotiate how I can disrupt settler culture while also acknowledging my privilege being able to move freely through both identities. Elbows Off The Table is a replica of my British Grandmothers living room table. The installation features a round lace tablecloth embellished with traditional Métis beadwork signifiers of British colonialism and Indigeneity. Through a satirical interventional approach, I employ symbolic subversion as an act of reclamation. This piece demonstrates the complexity of existing on the binary of cultural hybridity while subsequently claiming my own autonomy as a Métis woman under colonial rule. Maria Margaretta // Maria-Margaretta is an interdisciplinary Métis artist exploring ideas of Indigenous representation through social and political issues. Her work is an investigation of the modern day Indigenous woman attempting to negotiate her own sense of self through all the implications of existing in a patriarchal colonialist structured society. Utilizing her Métis identity, cultural knowledge, and traditional practice, she challenges assimilation tactics through cultural resurgence and resilience. Treaty 6 Territory // Saskatoon , SK BIOGRAPHY
  57. 57. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 057
  58. 58. 058 // The Mamawi Project
  59. 59. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 059
  60. 60. 060 // The Mamawi Project Samantha Nock // Samantha is a Cree-Métis writer, jr front end web developer, database nerd, house plant enthusiast, and overly dedicated cat parent from Treaty 8 territory in the BC Peace Region, but her family originally comes from Ile-a-la-Crosse (Sakitawak), Saskatchewan. She has been published in Canadian Art, Shameless Magazine, SAD Mag, GUTS Magazine, Prism International, amongst others. Samantha is host to the monthly podcast, Heavy Content, and co-organizes a bimonthly community reading series called Poetry is Bad For You. She cares about radical decolonial love, coffee, corgis, and her two cats, Betty and Jughead. You can catch her tweeting @sammymarie or obnoxiously posting stories on insta @2broke4bingo Treaty 8 Territory // Peace Region, BC BIOGRAPHY Image // Île-à-la-Crosse, SK (Jason Surkan)
  61. 61. Issue 001 Kîyokêwin // 061 when you go to kokum’s it’s rude to knock before you enter, only strangers and door-to-door salesmen knock. take your shoes off when you come in, only mon’yawak walk around their house with their shoes on. go straight from the door, past grandpa’s couch, past auntie caroline’s chair, straight to the kitchen. kokum’s kitchen is small and yellowing. the fridge is covered in magnets that hold up the canadian food guide from 1980. to the right of the fridge is the glue that holds the house together; the sturdy brown wooden table is tucked away in the corner. a clear plastic sheet covers the white doily tablecloth. this table is the pinnacle of our family’s governance, all decisions are made here; holiday feasts are eaten here; deaths are mourned here. on the far side, by the sliding glass door that leads to the rotting wood deck, is grandpa’s chair. grandpa sat in that chair and played game after game of solitaire. he drank iced tea out of a measuring cup, mixing tablespoons of nestea until it was a sugary syrup. when you heard the crack of a tin of herring, you knew you were moments away from being dared to eat a fork full of pickled fish: “i’ll give you a dollar if you eat this” he would laugh. none of the grandkids were brave enough. when you visit, never sit in grandpa’s chair. you sit across from him or beside him in the chair that’s in front of the phone. both are temporary spots, because they’re reserved for kokum. if the phone rings, you answer it and pass it over when you hear “ay is jean der”? you move and make yourself sugary nestea or a cup of red rose while she shouts loud cree into the receiver. she hangs up without saying goodbye and moves to her seat across from grandpa. she grabs his deck of cards, and plays her own game of solitaire. this table has its own treaties that are undiscussed but honoured nonetheless. if you’re a visiting guest, stand and wait to be invited to sit down. you’ll probably be asked to move anyway. if kokum’s table could talk, it would hold all our family’s secrets in its fibers. it’s the same table i hid under as a kid and cut my thick hair with dull scissors, is the same table that was our rock when grandpa died, is the same table that we sit at for christmas. if her table could talk, it would tell you all the unwritten rules of visiting. the rules are simple in their complexity: if you’re family, come in and sit. if you’re there with mom and aunty, you’ll hear some good gossip around that table, and kokum will yell from her spot in the living room any missing details. if you had the chance to sit at the table with grandpa, you sat there quietly while he played solitaire. if you’re there with kokum, you better know how she likes her cup of red rose. if i like you, i’ll tell you how to make it, or else you’re on your own. at this table, you learn to listen. you will earn your right, in time, to have your say. after grandpa died, kokum sat in his spot, and shuffled his deck of cards: small brown hands shuffling and reshuffling grief and sadness. outloud to no one she says, “well who’s going to fight with me now?”. mic’so’nahtik

×