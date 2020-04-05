kiyokewin zine

This zine has been built around the concept of kîyokêwin (visiting). Maria Campbell shared this idea during the Mamawi Project's "Journeying Home Gathering," held in Saskatchewan in July 2019. She spoke about how colonialism divided and separated our people, our cultures and laws, and our languages. However, when we visit with each other, we put the pieces back together. What does visiting mean to you and your family? How can visiting support us in strengthening our governance structures? How can we come together more and create new spaces for visiting?



Through these words and images, we visit with each other across the homelands. Thank you for visiting with us. Nimiyeuhteenaan ee-waapamitaahk!