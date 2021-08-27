Mizan Tepi University Teaching Hospital Performance Report 2013 E.C.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MTU TEACHING HOSPITAL 2013 EFY PERFORMANCE REPORT Presenter - Teklemariam Ergat [Ass. Professor] August 28/ 2021 Aman By T...
OUTLINE Background Admin Performance Clinical Service Performance Problems Encountered Next Focus Areas By Teklemaria...
Background Mizan Tepi University TH - Established in 1978 E.C. - Incorporated in to MTU in 2008 E.C. - Catchment populatio...
Human Resource Profile HR Profile Clinical staff = 446 Supportive staff = 443 Total = 889 By Teklemariam E [Ass. Profes...
Staff profile By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 5
Admin activities Health Science college inauguration ceremony By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 6
HSC inauguration ceremony By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 7
Students welcoming ceremony By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 8
Students welcoming … By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 9
I – CARE Planning Lab session By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 10
I-CARE Planning ….. Lab session By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 11
I-CARE opening day By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 12
I-CARE open day … presentation By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 13
Ward Visit with state Minister MoH By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 14
Visit by gusts from MoSHE By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 15
Institutional reform & good governance Compliant handling Compliant collection – suggestion box Client opinion survey B...
Human Resource Mgt Plan for new employment 364 - Actually employed = 282 (77.5%) - HSC supportive staff + Hospital staffs...
Budget & Finance Allocate budget for 2013 EFY Treasury 81,025,800 Internal revenue 12,000,000 Total allocated = 93,025,...
Internal revenue Plan 12,000,000 Achievement 8,446,398.66 Performance 70.38% Reasons for low performance Free services / ...
Procurement administration Performance Market survey done every quarter (4x) Public bidding done (2x) per year Total pr...
Internal Audit & Inspections + “External Audit” Performance Financial audit 4X Cash audit 12X Medication – product audi...
Other administrative activities Annual pan was prepared 300 new ID cards to staffs Broadcast by local media /HE Assets...
Campus greening & beatification By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 23
Campus greening … By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 24
Campus greening … By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 25
Clinical Services Performance HSTQ Target 85% Achieved 75% EHSTG Target 85% Achievement 67% By Teklemariam E [Ass. Profess...
Outpatient Service OPD (new + repeat) Plan = 57,000 Achievement = 50,987 (89.45%) NCD screening & treatment Plan = 8000 ...
Discussion with Diabetic patients association Health information delivered to 500 individuals with diabetes (by 6 rounds)...
OPD waiting time Possible solutions Automate medical record services OPD expansions Use electronic patient que system B...
HIV/AIDS Counseling &Testing PICT Tested 11,528 Positive = 134(1.16) VCT Tested 1388 Positive = 22 (1.58%) • All tested (...
Radiology and Imaging Ultrasound service Plan 4000 Achievement 4022 X-ray Plan 3066 Achievement 2053 (67%) By Teklemariam ...
Digital X-Ray with fluoroscopy By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 32
Color Doppler Ultrasound By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 33
Biomedical Engineering Services New equipment Installation & assembling = 27 ME Preventive maintenance = 51ME Training ...
Percentage of Non-Functional Model Medical Equipment (Target < 4%) By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 35
Pharmacy & Laboratory Pharmacy  Drug dispensing Plan113, 316 & achievement 114,565  DTC meeting  Expired drugs identifi...
Pharmacy - store By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 37
Pharmacy …. By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 38
Laboratory By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 39
Laboratory… By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 40
Discussion with blood bank committee By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 41
Emergency Medical Services Plan 18,403 Achievement 19,392 Emergency death target < 1% Emergency death occurred 0.07% (...
ER Patient Triage within 5minutes of arrival Why not 100%? Shortage of working space /Ambulance Parking…? Community beha...
Inpatient Services oInpatient Plan 5706 oAchieved 5253 (92.1%) oInpatient Mortality target <1.5% oRecorded IM 1.85% [97] B...
OR Performance oMajor surgery plan 2070 oAchieved 2038 (98.5%) • Minor surgery 2300 • Achieved 2406 (100%) Improvements –...
Gyn OR Tables By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 46
Maternal Health Services Delivery services • Plan 4468 • Achieved 3422 (77%) oSVD 2321 + CS 946 + Inst 155 • Maternal deat...
Neonatal Intensive Care services oPlan 1031 oAchievement 1243 (100+) • Neonatal death target < 25% • Death recorded 1.37% ...
Neonatal Deaths By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 49 17 72 89 First 24 hrs b/n 1-7days total
NICU services By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 50
Adult ICU By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 51
Major problems encountered oBudget shortage oMedication/drug and medical supplies shortages oInsufficient water supply oBl...
Next Focus Areas oExpand specialty services such as orthopedics, dialysis unit, dermatology center, psychiatric clinics, d...
By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 54
Mizan Tepi University Teaching Hospital Performance Report 2013 E.C.

  1. 1. MTU TEACHING HOSPITAL 2013 EFY PERFORMANCE REPORT Presenter - Teklemariam Ergat [Ass. Professor] August 28/ 2021 Aman By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 1
  2. 2. OUTLINE Background Admin Performance Clinical Service Performance Problems Encountered Next Focus Areas By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 2
  3. 3. Background Mizan Tepi University TH - Established in 1978 E.C. - Incorporated in to MTU in 2008 E.C. - Catchment population nearly 2 million - Expansion 10 Hectares to 52 Hectares - New organizational structure development - JEG By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 3
  4. 4. Human Resource Profile HR Profile Clinical staff = 446 Supportive staff = 443 Total = 889 By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 4
  5. 5. Staff profile By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 5
  6. 6. Admin activities Health Science college inauguration ceremony By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 6
  7. 7. HSC inauguration ceremony By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 7
  8. 8. Students welcoming ceremony By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 8
  9. 9. Students welcoming … By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 9
  10. 10. I – CARE Planning Lab session By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 10
  11. 11. I-CARE Planning ….. Lab session By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 11
  12. 12. I-CARE opening day By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 12
  13. 13. I-CARE open day … presentation By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 13
  14. 14. Ward Visit with state Minister MoH By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 14
  15. 15. Visit by gusts from MoSHE By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 15
  16. 16. Institutional reform & good governance Compliant handling Compliant collection – suggestion box Client opinion survey By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 16
  17. 17. Human Resource Mgt Plan for new employment 364 - Actually employed = 282 (77.5%) - HSC supportive staff + Hospital staffs Carrier structure – 26 HPs Work time adjustment & follow-up “Monthly staff forums” Short & long term trainings By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 17
  18. 18. Budget & Finance Allocate budget for 2013 EFY Treasury 81,025,800 Internal revenue 12,000,000 Total allocated = 93,025,800 Expenditure Salary = 81,680,855.16 Operating cost = 16,847,698.85 Drug & Medical supply = 17,140,049.40 Total expenditure = 115,668,603.41 Expenditure is greater than allocated budget. How? Why? By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 18
  19. 19. Internal revenue Plan 12,000,000 Achievement 8,446,398.66 Performance 70.38% Reasons for low performance Free services / waived services Poor medical debt collections No additional IG activities Suggested solutions  Implement the new service fee rates with GB revisions Strengthen medical dept collection Establish private wing & Model Pharmacy By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 19
  20. 20. Procurement administration Performance Market survey done every quarter (4x) Public bidding done (2x) per year Total procurement amount in Birr = 30,890,003.50 Problems identified Un-planned procurement – due to poor plan & COVID related expenditures  Problems with public bidding – price escalations over time Budget shortages By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 20
  21. 21. Internal Audit & Inspections + “External Audit” Performance Financial audit 4X Cash audit 12X Medication – product audit 4X Drug store inventory – 12X Annual physical inventory – done “External audit – 4X” By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 21 Findings Deficiency in transfer of daily revenue to institutional bank account Un-planned & repetitive small procurements
  22. 22. Other administrative activities Annual pan was prepared 300 new ID cards to staffs Broadcast by local media /HE Assets registration – 580/600 = 97% Labelling rooms & blocks Campus greening & beatification By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 22
  23. 23. Campus greening & beatification By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 23
  24. 24. Campus greening … By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 24
  25. 25. Campus greening … By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 25
  26. 26. Clinical Services Performance HSTQ Target 85% Achieved 75% EHSTG Target 85% Achievement 67% By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 26
  27. 27. Outpatient Service OPD (new + repeat) Plan = 57,000 Achievement = 50,987 (89.45%) NCD screening & treatment Plan = 8000 Achievement = 7800 (98%) By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 27  Patient satisfaction Target 85% Achievement 62.25%
  28. 28. Discussion with Diabetic patients association Health information delivered to 500 individuals with diabetes (by 6 rounds) By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 28
  29. 29. OPD waiting time Possible solutions Automate medical record services OPD expansions Use electronic patient que system By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 29
  30. 30. HIV/AIDS Counseling &Testing PICT Tested 11,528 Positive = 134(1.16) VCT Tested 1388 Positive = 22 (1.58%) • All tested (+ve) were linked to ART By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 30
  31. 31. Radiology and Imaging Ultrasound service Plan 4000 Achievement 4022 X-ray Plan 3066 Achievement 2053 (67%) By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 31 Why low performance of imaging? • X-ray was not-functional for a long time Solutions taken • New digital X-Ray machine was installed & made functional Way forward Employ additional radiologist to operate the new X-Ray  Use security camera in the imaging rooms Agreement with companies for X-ray & other imaging machines
  32. 32. Digital X-Ray with fluoroscopy By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 32
  33. 33. Color Doppler Ultrasound By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 33
  34. 34. Biomedical Engineering Services New equipment Installation & assembling = 27 ME Preventive maintenance = 51ME Training to HPs on 19 new medical equipment Medical Oxygen – ups & downs + plant?? Medical equipment inventory Total # of MEs = 337 Number of functional equipment = 160 Non-functional = 90 Repairable = 59 Obsolete = 28 By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 34
  35. 35. Percentage of Non-Functional Model Medical Equipment (Target < 4%) By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 35
  36. 36. Pharmacy & Laboratory Pharmacy  Drug dispensing Plan113, 316 & achievement 114,565  DTC meeting  Expired drugs identification  Use of bin card & stock card *** Problems?? Laboratory Planned investigation 53,580 #performance 46,688 (87.14%) • Blood collection plan = 2500 Units & collected blood = 1856 Units (74.2%) • Blood usage plan 1700 units & actually used 1568 (92.2%) • SLIPTA standard 221/275 = 80.36% By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 36
  37. 37. Pharmacy - store By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 37
  38. 38. Pharmacy …. By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 38
  39. 39. Laboratory By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 39
  40. 40. Laboratory… By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 40
  41. 41. Discussion with blood bank committee By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 41
  42. 42. Emergency Medical Services Plan 18,403 Achievement 19,392 Emergency death target < 1% Emergency death occurred 0.07% (#15deaths) Out referral target 300 Out referred 702 Why large number of out referrals? oLack of specialty services such as orthopedics oLack of high level diagnostic services such as CT-Scan & MRI oBlood shortages By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 42
  43. 43. ER Patient Triage within 5minutes of arrival Why not 100%? Shortage of working space /Ambulance Parking…? Community behavior Solutions oSeparate Emergency Building By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 43
  44. 44. Inpatient Services oInpatient Plan 5706 oAchieved 5253 (92.1%) oInpatient Mortality target <1.5% oRecorded IM 1.85% [97] By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 44
  45. 45. OR Performance oMajor surgery plan 2070 oAchieved 2038 (98.5%) • Minor surgery 2300 • Achieved 2406 (100%) Improvements – 2 OR Tables for CS & Renovation of Major OR By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 45 Major Minor Total 2038 2406 4444
  46. 46. Gyn OR Tables By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 46
  47. 47. Maternal Health Services Delivery services • Plan 4468 • Achieved 3422 (77%) oSVD 2321 + CS 946 + Inst 155 • Maternal death #5 • Still birth target < 1.5% • Still birth recorded 5.2% [179/3422] Reasons for maternal death • Delayed referrals • Blood shortage/PPH Reasons for still birth oIUFD due to delay oHypertension oMalformations By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 47
  48. 48. Neonatal Intensive Care services oPlan 1031 oAchievement 1243 (100+) • Neonatal death target < 25% • Death recorded 1.37% [17/1243] – first 24 hrs • Deaths recorded b/n 1 – 7days 5.8% [72/1243] Reasons for Neonatal Death oከወረዳ በሪፈር የሚመጡ ህፃናት አብዘኛዉ በወቅቱ ስለማይላኩ እና በእናት ሆድ ዉስጥም ደክመዉና የመዳን እድላቸዉ ቀንሶ ስለሚመጡ፣ oጊዜአቸዉ ሳይደርስ ስለሚወለዱ፣ oከጤና ጣቢያዎች በሪፈር የሚመጡ ጨቅላ ህፃናት ያለባለሙያና ያለበቂ ክብካቤ ስለሚመጡ oሲወለዱ ክብደታቸዉ አንሶ መሆኑ (<2000gm)፣ oከወረዳዎች/ጤና ጣቢያዎች ሪፈር ሲደረጉ ሙቀታቸዉና ስኳራቸዉ ቀንሶ ስለሚመጡ By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 48
  49. 49. Neonatal Deaths By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 49 17 72 89 First 24 hrs b/n 1-7days total
  50. 50. NICU services By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 50
  51. 51. Adult ICU By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 51
  52. 52. Major problems encountered oBudget shortage oMedication/drug and medical supplies shortages oInsufficient water supply oBlood shortages oComplaints on the newly revised fees from MoH Solutions taken • Additional budget secured from MOF • Medication purchase EPSA & markets • Truck water from municipality /Mizan • Strengthen blood donation committees & mobilization • Hold some fees ---- but still full of grievance from client side By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 52
  53. 53. Next Focus Areas oExpand specialty services such as orthopedics, dialysis unit, dermatology center, psychiatric clinics, dental clinics, ophthalmic clinics oEstablish diagnostic services including CT-Scan & MRI oSeparate emergency building oExpand & standardize OPD services oAutomate medical services starting from Medical Record Unit oWater supply issue?? oEstablishing biomedical maintenance agreement with companies oCompound fence construction oSenior staff residence – speed up the construction process oModel pharmacy services – Mizan & Aman oReferral Hospital construction – design work in the 2014 EFY oStrengthen external links – VHP, UC By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 53
  54. 54. By Teklemariam E [Ass. Professor] 54

MTU Teaching Hospital is located in southwest Ethiopia. It serves around 2 million catchment population. It is a University Hospital.

Teklemariam Ergat is the CED of MTU Teaching Hospital. He is an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology. He has been serving as CED of the Hospital for the last five years.

MTU Teaching Hospital is a government Hospital. It allies with any Non-governmental or governmental institutions interested to work with it.

