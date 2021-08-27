Mizan Tepi University Teaching Hospital Performance Report 2013 E.C.

MTU Teaching Hospital is located in southwest Ethiopia. It serves around 2 million catchment population. It is a University Hospital.
Teklemariam Ergat is the CED of MTU Teaching Hospital. He is an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology. He has been serving as CED of the Hospital for the last five years.
MTU Teaching Hospital is a government Hospital. It allies with any Non-governmental or governmental institutions interested to work with it.
