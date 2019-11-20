PT. ALWANO CIPTA MAKMUR

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RAPAT KOORDINASI DAN EVALUASI
ALOKASI PUPUK 10.000 PAKET
ZONA 1 1. PRINGSEWU ZONA 2 1. GADINGREJO ZONA 3 1. AMBARAWA 2. PARDASUKA ZONA 4 1. PAGELARAN 2. PANTURA 3. BANYUMAS ZONA 5...
ZONA 6 ZONA 7 ZONA 8
ZONA PAKET PENCAPAIA N NOMINAL PEMBAYARAN TERHUTANG ZONA 1 500 PAKET 1 PAKET Rp. 325.000,- Rp. 0,- Rp. 325.000,- ZONA 2 50...
ZONA 1 KECAMATAN PRINGSEWU 1. SLAMET MULYONO 2. NGADIMIN 3. ARIEF GURUH PAMUNGKAS
ZONA 2 KECAMATAN GADINGREJO 1. EKO BUDI SETIAWAN 2. A. NOPRI YADI 3. BUDI ANTORO
ZONA 3 KECAMATAN AMBARAWA DAN KECAMATAN PARDASUKA 1. BINTORO DIDIK PRASETYO 2. YOGI GINANJAR 3. DARYANTO
ZONA 4 KECAMATAN PAGELARAN, KECAMATAN PAGELARAN UTARA DAN KECAMATAN BANYUMAS 1. ALEX TURSILO 2. IDA BAGUS K.P 3. WAGITO
ZONA 5 KECAMATAN SUKOHARJO DAN KECAMATAN ADILUWIH 1. NUR RAHMAN 2. MUSA ABDULLAH 3. SUKAMTO
ZONA 6 1. BUDI KRISTA SANTOSO 2. FATHULLAH 3. RIBUT ARIANTO
ZONA 7 1. AHMAD MUBIN 2. SUSANTO
ZONA 8 1. SUBAGIYO 2. DILY YUDHA DWI D. 3. EKO RAHARDI
