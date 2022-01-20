Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Teck Resources Limited President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor conference on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern/8:15 a.m. Pacific time.
The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.