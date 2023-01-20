Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 20, 2023
Big data solution in marketing.pdf

  1. 1. Big Data Solution In Marketing www.rootfacts.com
  2. 2. Key Points How Big Data Solution In Marketing present your Ideas in a better form How Big data solutions In Marketing can impact your business Big Data Consulting in Marketing Why is Big data marketing important?
  3. 3. How Big Data Solution In Marketing present your Ideas in a better form Big data can be defined as massive amounts of information gathered frequently in the form of either simple or complicated data sets. Big data solutions, formats unstructured data, and transform it into analyzable form.
  4. 4. How Big data solutions In Marketing can impact your business The primary distinction between successful and unsuccessful businesses is their capacity for in- depth analysis of their big data. Big data is acknowledged as a necessity for businesses, particularly in marketing.
  5. 5. Risk analysis from the existing portfolio. Recognize fraudulent behavior and take effective action. Rootfacts Big data solutions in marketing can impact your business in a given positive way :
  6. 6. Big Data Consulting in Marketing Generally, marketing teams optimize the campaigns,speed up workflows, and gaining client loyalty by utilizing big data. Examples of how big data consulting in marketing significantly affects business marketing are customer, operational and financial
  7. 7. Customer: Big data service provider company uses contains behavioral, attitudinal, and transactional analytics from sources like marketing campaigns, point-of-sale systems, websites, customer surveys, social media, online communities, and loyalty programs. Operational: Big data category commonly consists of objective measures that assess the effectiveness of marketing operations, resource allocation, asset management, budgetary controls, etc.
  8. 8. Financial: Big data solutions used to analysis of sales, revenue, earnings, and other financial data can be game changers financial condition of the firm. The reasons beyond companies' failures or set-back can be very well addressed using it.
  9. 9. Why is Big data marketing important? Marketing team need to make sure the accuracy of their data is double checked, by cleaning the current data and making it reliable. Data cleansing procedures, cross-checks, and follow- up searches are all essential for business marketing strategy.
  10. 10. Marketing team should not only be concerned with data quality, but also invest in big data management and governance if they want to benefit from data analytics. Data analytics of return on investment can be significantly impacted by keeping records organized and updated. Mainly some of the traps by faulty data can be avoided using big data services in marketing
  11. 11. Contact Us https://www.rootfacts.com/services/big- data/marketing/ contact@rootfacts.com
  12. 12. Thank you

