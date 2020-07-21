Successfully reported this slideshow.
Value added method
Value added method

INCOME ACCOUNTING

Published in: Economy & Finance
Value added method

  1. 1. NATIONAL INCOME ACCOUNTING VALUE ADDED METHOD SHYAM SUNDARYADAV P.G.T. ECONOMICS JNV MOULI, PANCHKULA HARYANA
  2. 2. NATIONAL INCOME Money value of all the goods and services produced in a country during a financial year
  3. 3. CIRCULAR FLOW
  4. 4. FROMTHE CIRCULAR FLOW @The sum total of income generated in the economy. @The sum total of expenditure on the final goods and services produced in the economy. @The sum total of value added in the economy.
  5. 5. VALUE ADDED PROCESS STAGE PRODUCER VALUE OF OUTPUT(Rs) INTERMEDIATE CONSUMPTION(Rs) VALUE ADDED(Rs) 1. FARMER 600 200 400 2. FLOUR MILL 800 600 200 3. BAKER 1000 800 200 4. SHOPKEEPER 1200 1000 200 TOTAL 3600 2600 1000
  6. 6. VALUE OF OUTPUT It refers to market value of the goods (or services) produced by a firm during an accounting year. VALUE OF OUTPUT=SALE If entire output of the year is sold during the year
  7. 7. IF SOME OUTPUT REMAINS UNSOLD DURING THE YEAR VALUE OF OUTPUT=SALE+CHANGE IN STOCK CHANGE IN STOCK It measured as the difference between ‘Closing stock’ and ‘Opening stock’ of the accounting year. ΔSTOCK Closing stock Opening stock
  8. 8. CALCULATION VALUE ADDED VALUE OF OUTPUT INTERMEDIATE CONSUMPTION GVAMP GrossValue Addition at Market Price
  9. 9. GVAMP OUTPUT SALE Δ STOCK INTERMEDIATE CONSUMPTION PURCHASE DOMESTIC EXPORT DOMESTIC IMPORT GDPMP EXP ORT DOME STIC DOMESTIC IMPORTΔ STOCK

