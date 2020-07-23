Successfully reported this slideshow.
Презентація Когдась Інни
Бородавочник
  1. 1. Презентація Когдась Інни
  2. 2.  Кабан БОРОДАВОЧНИК отримав свою назву завдяки величезним шкіряним бородавкам на пиці. Вони розташовані під очима, ззаду очей,поміж кутами рота та очима та збоку на нижній щелепі.
  3. 3.  У старих самців бородавки сильно розростаються і набувають вигляду подовжених шишок. Ікла також дуже великі, особливо у самців. Щетина на тілі однотонна, сіра, рідкісна . На шиї та спині утворюється грива, на морді – бакенбарди, на хвості – пензлик.
  4. 4.  Розміри великі: довжина тіла 145-190см, висота – 65-85 см,маса – 50-150 кг.
  5. 5.  У дорослих тварин всього 16 зубів, частина перед-корінних і корінних випадає, а задній корінний зуб стає дуже великим і приймає на себе основну роботу по пережовуванню їжі.
  6. 6.  Дорослі самці забираються в нору задкуючи, молоді з виводка забираються головою вперед, а самка влазить останньою тим же способом, що і самець, закриваючи своєю широкою головою вхід.
  7. 7.  Розмножуються бородавочники цілий рік, але поросята з`являються частіше у дощові періоди. Вагітність триває 5-6 місяців. В норі самка приносить від 2 до 6 поросят, а іноді й до 8. Тривалість життя до 15 років, а в неволі до 18 років.
  8. 8.  Відрізняються бородавочники від інших свиней кормом і способом добування їжі. Годуються вони травою встаючи на коліна. Внаслідок тривалого перебування на пасовище у них утворюються великі,товсті мозолі.
  9. 9.  Найчастіше бородавочники стоять або лежать нерухомо, дозволяючи смугастим мангустам поїдати зі своєї шерсті різних паразитів.

