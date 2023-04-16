Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANAGEMENT IN ORGANISATION.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views
MANAGEMENT IN ORGANISATION.pptx

  1. 1. Management in Organisation
  2. 2. Definitions of management • Acc to Henri Fayol “Management is to forecast and to plan, to organize, to command, to co- ordinate and to control”. • Acc to Harold Koontz “Management is the art of getting things done through and within people in formally organized groups”. • To manage the available resources in efficient manner to achieve the organizational goals.
  3. 3. 5 M’s of Management Resources 5 M’s of Management Resources Man Money Machinery Material Marketing
  4. 4. 3 Levels of management Top level (BOD, CEO, GM) Middle Level (Departmental Heads) Lower level (Supervisors, unskilled lbrs, workers, first line managers, operators etc. )
  5. 5. 4 Functional Areas of Management HRM Human Resource Management FM Financial Management PM Production Management MM Marketing Management Functional Areas of Management
  6. 6. Functions of Management Planning Organizing Staffing Directing Controlling
  7. 7. Nature of Management • Goal Oriented • Integrates all resources of management • Continuous activity (never ending) • Universal in nature • Group activity • Intangible force • Dynamic (flexible) • Multi dimensional (every level of mgt.)
  8. 8. Functions and skills of manager • Functions of a manager There are basically five management concepts that allow any organization’s manager to handle the tactfully, planned and set of decisions. The five basic functions of the manager are just to have a controlled plan over the preventive measure.
  9. 9. Functions of a manager Planning Organizing Staffing Directing Controlling
  10. 10. Skills of manager • In addition to performing numerous functions the manager also need number of specific skills if he/she wants to be succeeds. • The most fundamental management skills are technical skills. Some other skills are: i. Interpersonal, ii. Conceptual, iii. Communication, iv. Decision making and v. Time management skills.
  11. 11. 14 Principles of Management 1. Division of Work 2. Authority and Responsibility 3. Discipline 4. Unit of Command 5. Unity of Direction 6. Subordination of Individual Interest to General Interest 7. Remuneration of Personnel 8. Centralization 9. Scalar Chain 10. Order 11. Equity 12. Stability of Tenure of Personnel 13. Initiative 14. Esprit de corps
  12. 12. 1. Division of Work • This is the principle of specialization. • The most people specialize the more effectively they can perform their work. • Specialization more efficiency
  13. 13. 2. Authority and Responsibility • Managers must give orders so that they can get the things done. • Authority as a combination of official authority deriving from a manager’s official position and personal authority, which is compounded of intelligence, experience, moral worth, past services etc.
  14. 14. 3. Discipline • Members of an organization need to respect to the rules and agreements that govern the organization reward superior performance and penalties for infractions.
  15. 15. 4. Unity of Command  Those operations within the organization that have the same objective should be directed by only one manager using one plan.  This is the principle, which states that on employee should receive orders from one superior only.  Flow of orders from top to bottom.
  16. 16. 5. Unity of Direction • According to Fayol, the unity of direction principle implies that each group of activities having the some objectives must have one head and one plan. • As distinguished from the principle of unity of command, Fayol perceives unity of direction as related to the functioning of personnel.
  17. 17. 6. Subordination of Individual Interest to General Interest • In any group, the interest of the group should replace that of the individual. • When the interests differ, it is the function of the management to reconcile them.
  18. 18. 7. Remuneration of Personnel • Remuneration and methods of payment should be fair and also should be able to afford the maximum satisfaction to employee and employer.
  19. 19. 8. Centralization • Decreasing the role of a subordinate in decision making is centralization, • Increasing their role in decision making is decentralization. • Managers should retain final responsibility, but at the same time given their subordinates enough authority to do their jobs properly.
  20. 20. 9. Scalar Chain • The scalar chain as a line of authority, a chain of superiors from the highest to the lowest ranks. • lines of organization chart runs in order of rank from top management to the lowest level of the enterprise.
  21. 21. 10. Order • It refers to the arrangement of things and persons in an organization. • Materials and people should be there in the right place at the right time. People, in particular, should be in the jobs or positions they are most suited to.
  22. 22. 11. Equity • Fayol perceives this principle as one of eliciting loyalty and devotion from personnel with a combination of kindliness and justice in managers while dealing with subordinates. • Managers should be most friendly and fair to their subordinates.
  23. 23. 12. Stability of Tenure of Personnel • Finding that instability is both the cause and effect of bad management, Fayol points out the dangers and costs of unnecessary turnover. • A high employee turn over rate undermines the efficient functioning of the organization.
  24. 24. 13. Initiative • Subordinates should be given the freedom to conceive and carry out their plans. • Initiative is conceived as the process of thinking out and executing a plan.
  25. 25. 14. Esprit de corps • This principle implies that union is strength and an extension of the principle of unity of command. Fayol here emphasizes on the need for teamwork and the importance of communication in obtaining it. • Promoting team spirit will give the organization a sense of unity.
  26. 26. Objectives of Management 1. Getting Maximum Results with Minimum Efforts 2. Increasing the Efficiency of factors of Production 3. Maximum Prosperity for Employer & Employees 4. Human betterment & Social Justice 5. It helps in Achieving Group Goals 6. Optimum Utilization of Resources 7. Reduces Costs 8. Establishes Sound Organization
  27. 27. SWOT ANALYSIS • A study undertaken by an organization to identify its internal strengths and weaknesses, as well as its external opportunities and threats. • SWOT analysis is a technique for assessing the performance, competition, risk, and potential of a business, as well as part of a business.
  28. 28. • SWOT analysis is a framework used to evaluate a company’s competitive position and to develop strategic planning. • It assesses internal and external factors, as well as current and future potential.
  29. 29. • SWOT analysis is a strategic planning technique that provides assessment tools. • Identifying core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats lead to fact-based analysis, fresh perspectives and new ideas.
  30. 30. Meaning • Planning is the fundamental management function, which involves deciding in advance,  what is to be done,  when is it to be done,  how it is to be done and  who is going to do it. • Planning is nothing but thinking before the action takes place. • It involves logical thinking and rational decision making.
  31. 31. Characteristics of Planning
  32. 32. 1. Managerial function: Planning is a first and foremost managerial function provides the base for other functions of the management, i.e. organizing, staffing, directing and controlling, as they are performed within the periphery of the plans made. 2. Goal oriented: It focuses on defining the goals of the organization, identifying alternative courses of action and deciding the appropriate action plan, which is to be undertaken for reaching the goals.
  33. 33. 3. Pervasive: It is pervasive in the sense that it is present in all the segments and is required at all the levels of the organization. Although the scope of planning varies at different levels and departments. 4. Continuous Process: Plans are made for a specific term, say for a month, quarter, year and so on. Once that period is over, new plans are drawn, considering the organization's present and future requirements and conditions. Therefore, it is an ongoing process, as the plans are framed, executed and followed by another plan.
  34. 34. 5. Intellectual Process: It is a mental exercise at it involves the application of mind, to think, forecast, imagine intelligently and innovate etc. 6. Futuristic: In the process of planning we take a sneak peek of the future. It encompasses looking into the future, to analyze and predict it so that the organization can face future challenges effectively.
  35. 35. 7. Decision making: Decisions are made regarding the choice of alternative courses of action that can be undertaken to reach the goal. The alternative chosen should be best among all, with the least number of the negative and highest number of positive outcomes.
  36. 36. Importance of Planning • It helps managers to improve future performance, by establishing objectives and selecting a course of action, for the benefit of the organization. • It minimizes risk and uncertainty, by looking ahead into the future. • It facilitates the coordination of activities. Thus, reduces overlapping among activities and eliminates unproductive work. • It states in advance, what should be done in future, so it provides direction for action. • It uncovers and identifies future opportunities and threats. • It sets out standards for controlling. It compares actual performance with the standard performance and efforts are made to correct the same.
  37. 37. Process of Planning • By planning process, an organization not only gets the insights of the future, but it also helps the organization to shape its future. Effective planning involves simplicity of the plan, i.e. the plan should be clearly stated and easy to understand because if the plan is too much complicated it will create chaos among the members of the organization. Further, the plan should fulfil all the requirements of the organization.
  38. 38. Steps in Planning process
  39. 39. 1. Analysing the opportunities: An important part of the planning process is to be aware of the business opportunities in the firm’s external environment as well as within the firm. Once such opportunities get recognized the managers can recognize the actions that need to be taken to realize them. A realistic look must be taken at the prospect of these new opportunities and SWOT analysis should be done.
  40. 40. 2. Setting Objectives • This is the second and perhaps the most important step of the planning process. Here we establish the objectives for the whole organization and also individual departments. • Organizational objectives provide a general direction, objectives of departments will be more planned and detailed. • Objectives can be long term and short term as well. They indicate the end result the company wishes to achieve. So objectives will percolate down from the managers and will also guide and push the employees in the correct direction.
  41. 41. 3. Developing Premises • Planning is always done keeping the future in mind, however, the future is always uncertain. So in the function of management certain assumptions will have to be made. These assumptions are the premises. • Such assumptions are made in the form of forecasts, existing plans, past policies, etc. • These planning premises are also of two types – internal and external. External assumptions deal with factors such as political environment, social environment, the advancement of technology, competition, government policies, etc. Internal assumptions deal with policies, availability of resources, quality of management, etc. • These assumptions being made should be uniform across the organization. All managers should be aware of these premises and should agree with them.
  42. 42. 4. Identifying Alternatives • The fourth step of the planning process is to identify the alternatives available to the managers. There is no one way to achieve the objectives of the firm, there is a multitude of choices. All of these alternative courses should be identified. There must be options available to the manager. • Maybe he chooses an innovative alternative hoping for more efficient results. If he does not want to experiment he will stick to the more routine course of action. The problem with this step is not finding the alternatives but narrowing them down to a reasonable amount of choices so all of them can be thoroughly evaluated.
  43. 43. 5. Examining Alternate Course of Action • The next step of the planning process is to evaluate and closely examine each of the alternative plans. • Every option will go through an examination where all there pros and cons will be weighed. The alternative plans need to be evaluated in light of the organizational objectives. • For example, if it is a financial plan. Then it that case its risk-return evaluation will be done. Detailed calculation and analysis are done to ensure that the plan is capable of achieving the objectives in the best and most efficient manner possible.
  44. 44. 6. Selecting the Alternative • Finally, we reach the decision making stage of the planning process. Now the best and most feasible plan will be chosen to be implemented. The ideal plan is the most profitable one with the least amount of negative consequences and is also adaptable to dynamic situations. • The choice is obviously based on scientific analysis and mathematical equations. But a managers intuition and experience should also play a big part in this decision. Sometimes a few different aspects of different plans are combined to come up with the one ideal plan.
  45. 45. 7. Formulating Supporting Plan • Once you have chosen the plan to be implemented, managers will have to come up with one or more supporting plans. • These secondary plans help with the implementation of the main plan. • For example plans to hire more people, train personnel, expand the office etc are supporting plans for the main plan of launching a new product. So all these secondary plans are in fact part of the main plan.
  46. 46. 8. Implementation of the Plan • And finally, come to the last step of the planning process, implementation of the plan. • This is when all the other functions of management come into play and the plan is put into action to achieve the objectives of the organization. • The tools required for such implementation involve the types of plans- procedures, policies, budgets, rules, standards etc.
  47. 47. Performance Appraisal
  48. 48. Meaning of Performance Appraisal Performance appraisal is a systematic process in which employee’s job performance is evaluated in relation to the projects on which employee has worked and his contribution to the organization. It is the systematic evaluation of the performance of employees and to understand the abilities of a person for further growth and development. Promotion, transfer, salary increase etc. are some of the matters that are dependent upon the evaluation of the performance of an employee. It is generally done in systematic ways which are as follows: • The supervisors measure the pay of employees and compare it with targets and plans. • The supervisor analyses the factors behind work performances of employees. • The employers are in position to guide the employees for a better performance.
  49. 49. Features of Performance Appraisal 1. Systematic process of evaluation of an employee. 2. Analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of an employee. 3. To find out how well an employee is performing the job. 4. Appraisal is done periodically. 5. It is based on a definite plan. 6. Performance appraisal is different from job evaluation. 7. Performance appraisal is a continuous process that is accepted by every organization.
  50. 50. Objectives of Performance Appraisal 1. To maintain records in order to determine compensation packages, wage structure, salaries raises, etc. 2. To identify the strengths and weaknesses of employees to place right men on right job. 3. To maintain and assess the potential present in a person for further growth and development. 4. To provide a feedback to employees regarding their performance and related status. 5. It serves as a basis for influencing working habits of the employees. 6. To review and retain the promotional and other training programmes.
  51. 51. Advantages of Performance Appraisal • Promotion: Performance Appraisal helps the supervisors to chalk out the promotion programmes for efficient employees. In this regards, inefficient workers can be dismissed or demoted in case. • Compensation: Performance Appraisal helps in chalking out compensation packages for employees. Merit rating is possible through performance appraisal. Performance Appraisal tries to give worth to a performance. Compensation packages which includes bonus, high salary rates, extra benefits, allowances and pre-requisites are dependent on performance appraisal. The criteria should be merit rather than seniority. • Employees Development: The systematic procedure of performance appraisal helps the supervisors to frame training policies and programmes. It helps to analyze strengths and weaknesses of employees so that new jobs can be designed for efficient employees. It also helps in framing future development programmes. • Selection Validation: Performance Appraisal helps the supervisors to understand the validity and importance of the selection procedure. The supervisors come to know the validity and thereby the strengths and weaknesses of selection procedure. Future changes in selection methods can be made in this regard.
  52. 52. • Communication: For an organization, effective communication between employees and employers is very important. • Through performance appraisal, communication can be sought for in the following ways: • Through performance appraisal, the employers can understand and accept skills of subordinates. • The subordinates can also understand and create a trust and confidence in superiors. • It also helps in maintaining cordial and congenial labor management relationship. • It develops the spirit of work and boosts the morale of employees. • All the above factors ensure effective communication. • Motivation: Performance appraisal serves as a motivation tool. Through evaluating performance of employees, a person’s efficiency can be determined if the targets are achieved. This very well motivates a person for better job and helps him to improve his performance in the future.
  53. 53. Disadvantages of Performance Appraisal • If the factors being used in the performance appraisal are incorrect or not relevant, the appraisal will fail to provide any useful or effective data. • Sometimes, equal weightage is not given to important factors when performing an appraisal. • Some objective factors are very vague and difficult to measure like attitude and initiative. • There is no scientific method to measure the factors like loyalty, honesty, initiative etc. • Managers are sometimes not qualified enough to correctly assess the employees and their abilities. Thus, these mistakes can be very detrimental to the growth of the company.
  54. 54. Performance Appraisal Process • Setting performance standards • Set up measurable goals • Measure actual performance • Compare with preset standards and goals • Discuss with the employee – met the expectations, below the expectations, exceeded the expectations • Take corrective actions • Set standards for next cycle
  55. 55. Methods of Performance Appraisal • There are various methods that are used by managers and employers to evaluate the performance of the employees, but they can be put into two categories: 1. Traditional Methods 2. Modern Methods
  56. 56. Traditional Methods of Performance Appraisal 1. Confidential Report • This is a traditional method of appraisal. • Generally, government organizations use it for appraisal. • Employee’s immediate superior prepares this report. • It covers the strengths and weaknesses, main achievements and failure, etc. of the employee. • Hence, it becomes a descriptive report for the promotions and transfers of the employees. • One of the disadvantages of this method is its dependability on impressions rather than data. This method focuses on evaluation rather than developing employees.
  57. 57. 2. Free Form or Essay Method Under this method, the evaluator writes a short essay on the employee’s performance on the basis of overall impressions. It provides a good amount of information about the employee. This method suffers some drawbacks like biases due to the high level of subjectivity, the dependence of evaluation on the writing ability of the evaluator, etc.
  58. 58. 3. Straight Ranking Method • In this technique, the evaluator assigns relative ranks to all the employees in the same work unit doing the same job. • The evaluator provides a rank to the employees from good to poor on the basis of their performance. • For Example, if five persons A, B, C, D, and E get a rank on the basis of their performance, 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5
  59. 59. 4. Paired Comparison Method • This traditional method of appraisal is a modification to the straight ranking method. • Under this method, unlike the straight ranking method, all the employees are put to relative comparisons. • After the comparison, the employee gets a rank on the basis of his status of being better than other employees.
  60. 60. 5. Forced Distribution System • In this technique, the rater distributes his rating in the form of a normal frequency distribution. • Its basic purpose is to eliminate the rater’s bias of central tendency. • This method is extremely easy to apply and understand. • One of the disadvantages of this method is that the rater cannot explain why an employee is there in a particular category.
  61. 61. 6. Graphic Rating Scales • It is a numerical scale which states different degrees of a particular trait. • Under this method, the company or organization provides a form to each evaluator. • Each form contains many characteristics relating to the personality and performance of the employee. • Hence, the rater records his judgment on the employee’s trait on the scale.
  62. 62. 7. Checklist Method • This is one of the traditional methods of appraisal. • A checklist is nothing but a list of statements that describe the characteristics and performance of employees on the job. • The rater ticks/checks to indicate if the employee possesses any specific trait/quality or not. • Hence, the number of ticks describe the rating or result of the employee.
  63. 63. Modern methods of Performance Appraisal 1. Management by Objectives (MBO) 2. Behaviorally Anchored Rating Scale (BARS) 3. 360 Degree Appraisal method 4. Assessment Centre method 5. Psychological Appraisal method
  64. 64. 1. Management by Objectives • Management by objectives (MBO) is the appraisal method where managers and employees together identify, plan, organize, and communicate objectives to focus on during a specific appraisal period. • After setting clear goals, managers and subordinates periodically discuss the progress made to control and debate on the feasibility of achieving those set objectives. • The main feature of this method was the mutual establishment of goals or targets by the managers and employees. • It ensured that employees had an actual realistic target they could actually achieve. • Employees feel highly satisfied and the coordination between the workers and managers improves. This approach is much better than the traditional approach as it gives concrete verifiable results. • Success is rewarded with promotion and a salary hike whereas failure is dealt with transfer or further training. This process usually lays more stress on tangible goals and intangible aspects like interpersonal skills, commitment, etc.
  65. 65. Management by Objectives
  66. 66. 2. Behaviourally Anchored Rating Scales • Behaviourally anchored rating scale(BARS) is a method used to identify the most important areas of an employees performance and how much he needs to improve in what aspect of his achieve his objectives or goals. • BARS compares employee performance with specific behavioral examples that are anchored to numerical ratings. • There is a predetermined behaviour that has shown the most effective and efficient work performance. Thus, the employees’ behaviour is measured by comparing them to the predetermined behaviour and how much they deviate from this behaviour.
  67. 67. 3. 360-Degree Feedback • 360-degree feedback is a multidimensional performance appraisal method that evaluates an employee using feedback collected from the employee’s circle of influence namely managers, peers, customers, and direct reports. • This method will not only eliminate bias in performance reviews but also offer a clear understanding of an individual’s competence.
  68. 68. 4. Assessment Centre Method • The assessment centre method enables employees to get a clear picture of how others observe them and the impact it has on their performance. • The main advantage of this method is that it will not only assess the existing performance of an individual but also predict future job performance.
  69. 69. 5. Psychological Appraisals • Psychological appraisals come in handy to determine the hidden potential of employees. • This method focuses on analyzing an employee’s future performance rather than their past work. • These appraisals are used to analyze seven major components of an employee’s performance such as interpersonal skills, cognitive abilities, intellectual traits, leadership skills, personality traits, emotional quotient, and other related skills.
  70. 70. 6. Human-Resource (Cost) Accounting Method • Human resource (cost) accounting method analyses an employee’s performance through the monetary benefits he/she yields to the company. • It is obtained by comparing the cost of retaining an employee (cost to company) and the monetary benefits (contributions) an organization has ascertained from that specific employee. • When an employee’s performance is evaluated based on cost accounting methods, factors like unit-wise average service value, quality, overhead cost, interpersonal relationships, and more are taken into account.
  71. 71. • Performance Appraisal is regarded as a most significant tool for the success of any concern. The main objective of performance appraisal is to improve the efficiency of a concern by mobilizing the best possible efforts from individuals employed in it. • It is a method of evaluating the actions and performance of employees at workplace. This includes appraisal of both qualitative and quantitative aspects of job performance.
  72. 72. Job Design • Job design follows job analysis i.e. it is the next step after job analysis. • It aims at outlining and organizing tasks, duties and responsibilities into a single unit of work for the achievement of certain objectives. • It also outlines the methods and relationships that are essential for the success of a certain job. • In simpler terms it refers to the what, how much, how many and the order of the tasks for a jobs. • It outlines the job responsibilities very clearly and also helps in attracting the right candidates to the right job. • Further it also makes the job look interesting and specialized.
  73. 73. There are various steps involved in job design: • What tasks are required to be done or what tasks is part of the job? • How are the tasks performed? • What amount are tasks are required to be done? • What is the sequence of performing these tasks? A well defined job encourages feeling of achievement among the employees and a sense of high self esteem.
  74. 74. Benefits of Job Design • Employee Input: A good job design enables a good job feedback. Employees have the option to vary tasks as per their personal and social needs, habits and circumstances in the workplace. • Employee Training: Training is an integral part of job design. Contrary to the philosophy of “leave them alone’ job design lays due emphasis on training people so that are well aware of what their job demands and how it is to be done. • Work / Rest Schedules: Job design offers good work and rest schedule by clearly defining the number of hours an individual has to spend in his/her job. • Adjustments: A good job designs allows for adjustments for physically demanding jobs by minimizing the energy spent doing the job and by aligning the manpower requirements for the same. Job design is a continuous and ever evolving process that is aimed at helping employees make adjustments with the changes in the workplace. The end goal is reducing dissatisfaction, enhancing motivation and employee engagement at the workplace.
  75. 75. Factors affecting Job Design • A well defined job will make the job interesting and satisfying for the employee. • The result is increased performance and productivity. • If a job fails to appear compelling or interesting and leads to employee dissatisfaction, it means the job has to be redesigned based upon the feedback from the employees. • Broadly speaking the various factors that affect a job design can classified under three heads. They are: 1. Organizational Factors 2. Environmental Factors 3. Behavioural Factors
  76. 76. 1. Organizational Factors Organizational factors that affect job design can be work nature or characteristics, work flow, and organizational practices and ergonomics. • Work Nature: There are various elements of a job and job design is required to classify various tasks into a job or a coherent set of jobs. The various tasks may be planning, executing, monitoring, controlling etc and all these are to be taken into consideration while designing a job. • Ergonomics: Ergonomics aims at designing jobs in such a way that the physical abilities and individual traits of employees are taken into consideration so as to ensure efficiency and productivity. • Workflow: Product and service type often determines the sequence of work flow. A balance is required between various product or service processes and a job design ensures this. • Culture: Organizational culture determines the way tasks are carried out at the work places. Practices are methods or standards laid out for carrying out a certain task. These practices often affect the job design especially when the practices are not aligned to the interests of the unions.
  77. 77. 2. Environmental Factors Environmental factors affect the job design to a considerable extent. These factors include both the internal as well as external factors. They include factors like employee skills and abilities, their availability, and their socio economic and cultural prospects. • Employee availability and abilities: Employee skills, abilities and time of availability play a crucial role while designing of the jobs. The above mentioned factors of employees who will actually perform the job are taken into consideration. Designing a job that is more demanding and above their skill set will lead to decreased productivity and employee satisfaction. • Socio economic and cultural expectations: Jobs are nowadays becoming more employee centered rather than process centered. They are therefore designed keeping the employees into consideration. In addition the literacy level among the employees is also on the rise. They now demand jobs that are to their liking and competency and which they can perform the best.
  78. 78. 3. Behavioural Factors Behavioural factors or human factors are those that pertain to the human need and that need to be satisfied for ensuring productivity at workplace. They include the elements like autonomy, diversity, feedback etc. A brief explanation of some is given below: • Autonomy: Employees should work in an open environment rather than one that contains fear. It promotes creativity, independence and leads to increased efficiency. • Feedback: Feedback should be an integral part of work. Each employee should receive proper feedback about his work performance. • Diversity: Repetitive jobs often make work monotonous which leads to boredom. A job should carry sufficient diversity and variety so that it remains as interesting with every passing day. Job variety / diversity should be given due importance while designing a job. • Use of Skills and abilities: Jobs should be employee rather than process centered. Though due emphasis needs to be given to the latter but jobs should be designed in a manner such that an employee is able to make full use of his abilities and perform the job effectively.
  79. 79. HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING
  80. 80. Human Resource Planning Human resource Planning The actual human resource process begun with the estimation of the number and the type of the people needed during the period. After this only people can be hired to fill the jobs. This is called human resource planning. This is the most crucial step in the overall human resource management process.
  81. 81. Human resource planning is a process that identifies current and future human resources needs for an organization to achieve its goals. Human resource planning should serve as a link between human resource management and the overall strategic plan of an organization.
  82. 82. • In simple words human resource planning is the process of forecasting an organization future demand of human resource. From where it will be supplied. Right type of people in the right number. • After this human resource mgt. dept. can initiate the process of recruitment and selection. • Human resource planning is the sub-system in the total organizational planning. • Organizational planning include managerial activities that sets the company objectives for the future and determine the appropriate means’s for achieving those objectives.
  83. 83. • Human resource planning facilitates the realization of the company objectives by providing the right type and the right number of employees. • Human resource planning is also compared to material planning that estimate the type and quality of materials and supplies need to facilitate the manufacturing activities of the organization. • Human resource planning variously called manpower planning, personnel planning, and employment planning.
  84. 84. Importance of HRP • Determine the future staff needs • Creating highly talented personnel • Protection of weaker section • Increase investment in human resource • Foundation of personnel function • International strategy
  85. 85. Recruitment and selection
  86. 86. Recruitment Meaning : • Recruitment is the processes of finding the apt candidates and inducing them to apply for the job in an organization. The recruitment should be a sound one. If it is not so, the morale of the staff will be very low and the image of the company will be tarnished. • The main purpose of recruitment is searching of suitable candidates for filling the vacancies of the organization. It is a process of bringing together prospective employees and employer with a view to stimulate the prospective employees to offer their services in the working organization.
  87. 87. Definition of recruitment • “Recruitment as process of searching for prospective employees and stimulating them to apply for jobs in the organization.” — Edwin B. Flippo • “Recruitment is the development and maintenance of adequate manpower resources. It involves the creation of a pool of available labour force upon whom the organisation can draw when it needs additional employees.” —Dale S. Beach
  88. 88. • Recruitment is a continuous process by which an organization seeks to develop a pool of qualified applicants for the future human resource needs, even though specific vacancies do not exist at present.
  89. 89. Objectives of recruitment • To attract people with multi-dimensional skills and experiences • To induct outsiders with a new perspective to lead the company • To infuse fresh blood at all levels of the organisation • To develop an organisational culture that attracts competent people to the company • To search people whose skills fit the company’s value • To seek out non-conventional development grounds of talent • To search talent globally and not just within the company • To anticipate and find people for positions that does not exit yet.
  90. 90. Features of recruitment • Recruitment is a searching and attraction function : It is mainly concerned with searching and attracting the potential candidates towards organization. • Recruitment is not a selection: Recruitment involves searching the potential candidates and attracting them towards organization to apply for the job. But selection involves choosing suitable candidate among those who have applied for job. • It is a process: Recruitment is a process of series of activities like recruitment policy, sources of recruitment, technique of tapping those sources and evaluation of those sources etc. It is a linking activity – Recruitment brings together those who have a job (employer) and those who search a job (employees)
  91. 91. • It is a pervasive function: This function needs to be performed by all organizations which need human resources. • It is one of the functions of personnel management: It is an important function of personnel management as it helps in acquiring different number and types of persons for continued functioning of an organization.
  92. 92. Sources of recruitment
  93. 93. • Internal sources : Internal sources of recruitment refer to seeking the employees from within the organization to fill up the vacant position. Many companies consider internal recruitment as a great option since it is cost- effective, and they tend to hire employees who have a better know how the organization and its policies. • Promotion • Transfer • Employee recommendation • Departmental exam • Internal advertisement
  94. 94. • External source: External sources of recruitment signify the hiring of those employees who have never been associated with the organization before. The organization needs to include new and fresh talent to become successful and to survive in the competition. Large organizations mostly depend on external sources of recruitment. • Internet advertisement • News paper advertisement
  95. 95. Stages in recruitment process 1. Vacant or New position occurs 2. Generate candidate pool via internal or external recruitment methods 3. Evaluate Candidates via Selection process 4. Impress Candidates 5. Make Offer
  96. 96. Selection Meaning • Selection is the procedure of choosing persons who have appropriate qualifications to occupy jobs in the company. The primary function is to select the persons who can favorably perform the job, from the pool of competent applicants. • Selection is the procedure of selecting from a number of applicants, the most suitable candidate for the relevant job. It is a process by which all applicants are split into two categories, i.e., selected and rejected. • Selection is the process of screening of job applicants to ensure that the most appropriate candidates are hired
  97. 97. Objectives of selection • To weed out ineligible employees from the list of potential hires. • To sort out candidates who have the likelihood of success on the jobs. • To staff the organization with qualified and high caliber candidates. • To reduce the burden of interviewing every single candidate and reduce cost of recruitment. • To evaluate the success of recruitment process.
  98. 98. Stages of selection process 1. Initial screening 2. Completed Application 3. Selection Tests 4. Employment Interview 5. Background Investigation 6. Medical Examination 7. Final Selection
  99. 99. Methods of selection 1. Testing 2. Gathering information 3. Interviewing
  100. 100. Training and Development
  101. 101. Training Meaning • Human Resources are the lifeblood of any organization. • Only through well-trained personnel, can an organization achieve its goals. • Training usually has been introduced as a teaching specific skill and a critical strategic tool. • Training means to instruct and discipline in or for some particular art, profession, occupation or practice, to make proficient by such instruction and practice. • For the endurance of the company, it is necessary that the individual must flourish and develop through training. • It is a significant sub-system of human resource management and is a specific developmental function of the company.
  102. 102. Definitions of training • According to Garry Dessler, “Training is the process of teaching new employees the basic skills they need to perform their jobs”. • According to Jack Halloran, “Training is the process of transmitting and receiving information related to problem-solving”. • Edwin B. Flippo Said, “Training is the act of increasing the knowledge and skills of an employee for doing a particular job”. • According to Dale S. Beach, “Training is the organized procedure by which people learn knowledge and improve skill for a definite purpose.”
  103. 103. Development • Development is a process by means of which an individual attains overall improvement in ability and competence, makes progress towards maturity and actualization of personality. • The basic difference between training and development is that 'Training' focuses on specific job knowledge and skill is to be applied in the short run. On the contrary, 'Development' focuses on broad knowledge and insights that may be required for adaptation to environmental demands in future.
  104. 104. Purpose of training and development Purpose of training and development Acquiring Intellectual Knowledge. Acquiring Manual Skills. Acquiring Problem Solving Skills
  105. 105. Objectives of training • Meeting manpower needs: When skills of a specific order are required, it is often impracticable for a concern to recruit skilled personnel from the open market. • Improved performance: The elimination of incorrect working procedures and poor work habits by skilled trainees ensure that only the best methods are taught. • Reduced wastage: Material and equipment costs can be often cut by the implementation of an efficient training scheme. • Fewer accidents: Accidents among untrained persons are three times more than those among the trained staff. • Reduced learning time: When skills and knowledge are systematically taught, the trainees are brought to efficient performance more quickly than if they had to proceed by trial and error.
  106. 106. Objectives of development • Increased Productivity • Quality Improvement • Learning time Reduction • Safety First • Labour Turnover Reduction • Keeping yourself Updated with Technology • Effective Management
  107. 107. Methods of training • 1. On- the-Job training : it is delivered to employees while they perform their regular jobs. In this way, they do not lose time while they are learning. – On-the-job techniques include orientations, job instruction training, apprenticeships, internships and assistantships, job rotation and coaching. • 2. Off-the-job techniques: it includes the lectures, special study, films, television conferences or discussions, Notes case studies, role playing, simulation, programmed instruction and laboratory training. Most of these techniques can be used by small businesses although, some may be too costly.
  108. 108. Process of training Identify the needs Design the training Implement the training Evaluate the training
  109. 109. Difference between training and development Training • Designed for non-managers as well as managers • Short run process • Specific job related purpose • Immediate improvement of employees • Learning new things and refreshing old one Development • Involves only managerial personnel • Long term in nature • Broader overview and general knowledge • Make employees enough efficient to handle the Critical situation in future • Implementing the skills and knowledge
  110. 110. Advantages of training and development • 1. Organisation Gets more effective in decision-making and problem-solving Improve the morale of the workforce. Helps people identify the organizational goal. Creates an appropriate climate for growth and communication. Helps employees adjust to change. • 2. Employees Increases job satisfaction and recognition. Helps to handle stress, tension, frustration and conflict. Helps in eliminating fear of attempting new tasks. Provides information for improving leadership, communication skills and attitudes.

