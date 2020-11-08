Successfully reported this slideshow.
PINTURA LLUIS ROURA Pau Martínez Carranza Curs: 2020-21
Per què he triat aquesta pintura?
Descripcio del cuadre Es tracta d’una obra pintada per Lluís Roura; el títol d’aquesta obra es desconegut igual que les se...
Biografia Lluis Roura Juanola nació el 5 de diciembre del 1943 en Sant Miquel de Campmajor (Girona) Aparte de ser pintor e...
Treball de plàstica.

  1. 1. PINTURA LLUIS ROURA Pau Martínez Carranza Curs: 2020-21
  2. 2. Per què he triat aquesta pintura?
  3. 3. Descripcio del cuadre Es tracta d’una obra pintada per Lluís Roura; el títol d’aquesta obra es desconegut igual que les seves mesures i el lloc on està. El tema del quadre és un paisatge natural, en aquest quadre predominen els colors blau, taronja, groc... el quadre és figuratiu i està ambientat a la tardor. En primer pla es presenta un camp d’arbres fruites a la tardor amb les fulles de color taronja i groc amb una miqueta de verd. A continuació veiem un petit poble coster i un mar als peus del poble. Darrera unes petites muntanyes amb pocs arbres i amb un cel blau amb uns núvols blancs.
  4. 4. Biografia Lluis Roura Juanola nació el 5 de diciembre del 1943 en Sant Miquel de Campmajor (Girona) Aparte de ser pintor es escultor e ilustrador de libros catalanes. Estudió en Barcelona en la escuela de Llotja. Un hecho importante de la vida de Lluis Roura fue en 1985 que abrió su primera galería de arte en Francia. En el 1952 se le murió la madre que se llamaba Teresa, pero también tiene una hermana que se llama Antonia. Actualmente vive en La Escala. En el 2017 recibió el premio a la cruz de Sant Jordi. Lluis Roura es autodidacta , eso significa que aprendió el solo en este caso a pintar.

