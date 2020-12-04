Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lithuania -Italy - Poland HOW TO SAVE WATER?
Water your lawn only when it needs it.
Take shorter showers.
Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth.
How to save water?
How to save water?
How to save water?
How to save water?
How to save water?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to save water?

24 views

Published on

eTwinning

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to save water?

  1. 1. Lithuania -Italy - Poland HOW TO SAVE WATER?
  2. 2. Water your lawn only when it needs it.
  3. 3. Take shorter showers.
  4. 4. Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth.

×