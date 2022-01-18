Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 56

7 Emerging Data & Enterprise Integration Trends in 2022

Jan. 18, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Software

2021 was a year full of unexpected data integration challenges, but one thing that didn’t change was the continued growth of the importance and value of data. By watching our customers adapt and cope through the consistent application of technology, we’ve learned that the future can be quickly adjusted to if we have up-to-date and readily available data to make decisions.

As we consider the data integration landscape and look forward into 2022, we see a set of trends (some new, some old) that data leaders will need to consider as they work to provide competitive business value to their organizations:
- The Continued Importance of Spatial
- Data Ops as a Practice
- Rising Data Volumes Demand Data Quality
- Ubiquitous Hardware Supporting Augmented Reality
- Agile Enterprise Integration Effortlessly Connects Systems
- Real-Time Data Stream Processing
- Flexible, Hybrid Deployment Options
- Cost effective ARM based processing

In this webinar, join co-founders Don Murray and Dale Lutz as they offer insight and predictions on what’s to come in these areas. To follow, they’ll host a Q&A session where you can get feedback and advice on solutions to your data challenges.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
What Video Games Have to Teach Us About Learning and Literacy. Second Edition James Paul Gee
(4/5)
Free
Blog, Inc.: Blogging for Passion, Profit, and to Create Community Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Breaking Blue Timothy Egan
(4.5/5)
Free

7 Emerging Data & Enterprise Integration Trends in 2022

  1. 1. 7 Emerging Data & Enterprise Integration Trends in 2022
  2. 2. Meet the Presenters Don Murray Co-Founder Dale Lutz Co-Founder
  3. 3. What are your biggest data challenges? Chat storm…
  4. 4. Businesses that maximize data value through better decisions win in the marketplace.
  5. 5. Data Integration is all about transforming data into decisions.
  6. 6. . 25+ years helping organizations maximize the value of data 10,000+ Organizations trusting us worldwide 128 Countries with FME customers 150+ Partners supporting our customer network Safe Software Company Profile www.safe.com
  7. 7. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Safe Software. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Safe Software Recognized for second year in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.
  8. 8. FME® Integration Platform Connect. Transform. Automate. FME Desktop FME Server FME Cloud Build & Run Data Workflows Automate Data Workflows (on-premises) Automate Data Workflows (cloud) Get a free trial of FME Desktop and FME Server at safe.com
  9. 9. Data Integration Trends to Watch in 2022 1. Explosive Growth of Data 2. Growth of Spatial Data 3. Augmented Reality 4. Agile Enterprise Integration 5. Real-Time Data Streaming 6. Hybrid Solution Deployment 7. ARM for the Cloud and Mac OS
  10. 10. 1. Explosive Growth of Data More data is collected than ever before. Processing, and distilling it to make better decisions is both a challenge and an opportunity.
  11. 11. 1. Explosive Growth of Data To meet rising demand, organizations need to be prepared to scale their data processing resources. According to the IDC: By 2025, 175 trillion gigabytes of new data will be created around the world.
  12. 12. Meeting the challenge: Data Growth Approach #1: Deliver a Faster and more memory eﬀicient Engine. Saving you time and making new things possible.
  13. 13. Bulk Processing: A faster way to process data Save Time and Process Larger Data Volumes than ever Bulk Processing: data processed in blocks for higher eﬀiciency Algorithmic Bulk Optimizations: massive performance improvements
  14. 14. Bulk Processing Sample Improvements Scope Runtime Filtering data into smaller groups E.g. AttributeFilter, DuplicateFilter, or Tester Up to 60% less time Datasets containing string attributes Up to 25% less time Processing that groups data (Group By) Up to 60% less time Processing that uses a subset of attributes Up to 35% less time
  15. 15. Speciﬁc Bulk Data Improvements Scope Runtime FeatureWriter using dataset or feature type fanout Up to 40% less time Datasets with few rows and many attributes Up to 99% less time Processing that create bulk data when input data has large geometry E.g. Cloner or AttributeKeeper Up to 99% less time
  16. 16. Example FME 2022.0 Performance Scenario: Reading 29 million rows from CSV, filtering by a column, and calculating grouped median statistics 5x faster vs FME 2021.2 Using 5% of the memory
  17. 17. Parallel Processing: The Power of many engines Save Time and Process Even Larger Data Volumes! Engage Multiple engines: divide and conquer large processing requirement Pay For work that is done: cpu pricing enables you to pay for work done regardless of how many engines you engage.
  18. 18. Meeting the challenge: Data Growth Approach #2: Deliver no-code Parallel Processing Interface
  19. 19. Parallel Processing
  20. 20. CPU-Usage Pricing Perfect for Parallel Processing ● CPU-Processing based pricing. ● Ideal for varied workloads, streaming, and large processing workflows ● Called Dynamic Engines CPU Usage Pricing ● Fixed FME Server processing power ● Ideal for customers with predictable and consistent workloads Standard Engines Standard and dynamic engines can be used together
  21. 21. Beneﬁts ● Save time by engaging many engines ● Process large datasets eﬀiciently ● Do things that before were impossible.
  22. 22. 2. Growth of Spatial Data “Location” is critical to a whole new set of decisions supporting new business eﬀiciency workflows
  23. 23. 2. Spatial Data Growth Continues
  24. 24. More recognizing the importance of spatial data. The Rise of Spatial Data And many more.... Watch for the trend to continue with more vendors and technology providers embracing spatial data.
  25. 25. Power of Data Type Support However more value can be achieved from data assets when they are combined in diﬀerent ways. It is by combining and mixing data types that organizations create new insights. Each type of data has value and is collected to answer specific questions or measure a certain conditions. Comprehensive support for spatial is required for many decisions.
  26. 26. We continue to also expand the reach of FME!
  27. 27. 3. Augmented Reality Experience your data in context to improve eﬀiciency and accuracy of infrastructure planning and maintenance.
  28. 28. 3. Augmented Reality Facilities Management AR Examples ● Locate, view underground/surface assets ● Seeing indoor infrastructure inside walls ● Visualizing historic or planned buildings and assets. Blog: 5 Ways to View Your Data in AR Augmented Reality needs location to be eﬀective and requires seamless integration of many diﬀerent types of data for a rich experience! Automated Reality demonstrates the power of many data types powering new decision making and workforce eﬀiciency workflows.
  29. 29. Mobile Sensors + Cloud Processing + AR = MAGIC -> Drain basins -> Road surface analysis https://youtu.be/XVwK_nDBcHM https://youtu.be/qU2AmYYPwXY
  30. 30. Is 2022 The Year of the AR Glasses?
  31. 31. 4. Agile Enterprise Integration Deliver fast decisions with constantly changing data processing requirements.
  32. 32. ● Saves your team time ● Increases productivity ● Increases eﬀiciency ● Minimizes errors ● Standardized processes ● Better customer experience ● Increases scalability Benefits of Data Integration are many
  33. 33. Enterprise Integration Demands constantly changing Solution must be agile to be able to handle any peak.
  34. 34. Automation Individual Level Eliminate lightweight manual tasks such as data validation, data entry, report building, data sharing, simple email communication, notifications Department Level The shift from monolithic applications to razor focused applications continues. This results in the need to synchronize information across applications and departments Organizational Level Ensure heterogeneous IT environments are connected with Enterprise Integration.
  35. 35. Types of Automation on FME Server ● Real-time event Automations: Connecting applications for more accurate, timely and eﬀicient processes ● User driven FME Server Apps: Information to decision makers when they want it. ● Real-time Data Stream processing: Understand what is happening now. ● Periodic scheduled tasks: Automatic reporting and scheduled data (ETL) movement tasks. 3 of the 4 types of FME Server Automations flows are real-time!
  36. 36. CPU-Usage Pricing Perfect for Agility ● CPU-Processing based pricing. ● Ideal for varied workloads, streaming, and large processing workflows ● Called Dynamic Engines CPU Usage Pricing
  37. 37. 5. Real-Time Data Streaming Improve customer service and situational awareness with real-time decision making
  38. 38. Real Time Streaming Data Due to the proliferation of sensors and 5G, organizations need to analyze and manage more real-time data than ever before Examples: ● Web Data (ex. website visits, social media, applications) ● IoT Data (ex. sensors, meters, devices) ● Real-Time Events (ex. Fire alarm, heat sensor) ● Continuous streams (ex. moving assets, app log streams) Organizations must work with all real-time data types to make fast, accurate decisions
  39. 39. 6. Hybrid Solution Deployment Organizations need solutions that run both in the cloud and on-premises.
  40. 40. Evolution to the Cloud Factors driving organizations to the cloud: ● Remote workers - COVID19 has accelerated the move to remote work ● Scalability & elasticity - Trend towards pay for what you use rather than capacity. ● Serverless services - From DBʼs to other services pay for use and level of service. ● Serverless compute - leverage open source container technology (i.e. Kubernetes) ● Enhanced security - Build on the secure platform of cloud vendors Resource: Understanding Cloud Agnostic Strategies Cloud technology is evolving fast. Select data management tools that are cloud agnostic.
  41. 41. Data Gravity and Growing Data Applications and Services benefit by being close to the data. The closer they get ● Throughput goes Up ● Latency goes Down As Data volumes increases so Does Data Gravity. What is Data Gravity?
  42. 42. As close to the data as possible!!! Where is the Best Place for Processing?
  43. 43. Hybrid Deployment On Premises Data Gravity is real! Processing close to the data is best.
  44. 44. Can we have a slide here that shows a map with the regions we support? Reasons could be regulatory (not allowed to have data outside your country) Data Gravity - Better response delivers better experience when processing is close to the data. Current Regions for FME Cloud More regions added upon customer requests! Data Gravity is real. Processing close to the data is best.
  45. 45. Azure and Google Cloud The FME Platform is built to be cloud agnostic. Deploy it anywhere you need to. Cloud marketplace listings support a one click deployment of FME Server into the customerʼs cloud account.
  46. 46. 7. ARM for the Cloud and Mac OS Ability to embrace latest trends to bring more cost eﬀectiveness.
  47. 47. ARM Processor: Changes the Game Game changing with unmatched performance per watt becoming important! Desktop: Cooler, faster, smaller, longer battery, no fan Data Center: Cooler, faster, smaller, lower cost Processor technology changes over time. Look to data management tools from vendors that embrace change.
  48. 48. AWS Graviton Instances FME Platform will support Graviton instances in FME 2022.0, continuing leading the way in deployment options.
  49. 49. Early Apple Silicon Results
  50. 50. Businesses that maximize data value through better decisions win in the marketplace.
  51. 51. Data Integration is all about transforming data into decisions.
  52. 52. Poll: What trend do you see being the most impactful to your business?
  53. 53. The Peak of Data Integration 2022 UC August 24-26, 2022 Vancouver, Canada Appy to present | Register now
  54. 54. Check out our upcoming & on-demand webinars: safe.com/webinars
  55. 55. Claim Your Community Badge Get community badges for watching webinars! fme.ly/WebinarBadge Todayʼs Code: FMPWC
  56. 56. Thank You! Connect with us for more FME Please share your feedback with us through the webinar survey! Please complete Customer Gartner Survey: http://fme.ly/dm-gartner

×