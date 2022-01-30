Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

M3M Capital at Sector 113, Gurugram | A World of Convenience at Your Doorstep

Jan. 30, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Real Estate

M3M Capital

The Luxury-class M3M Capital Sector 113 in Gurugram is a residential apartment and lavish amenities. It is situated in Sector 113, Dwarka Expressway, Gurgaon, and provides 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK Luxurious Apartments. The property is spread over 65 acres and surrounded by a luxurious green belt. M3M Capital has a gym, tennis courts, swimming pool, clubhouse, indoor games, sauna, and more.

For More Detail
Call @8447783345
Visit:- m3m.developerprojects.in

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Myth of the Rational Market: A History of Risk, Reward, and Delusion on Wall Street Justin Fox
(3/5)
Free
The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust Diana B. Henriques
(3.5/5)
Free
A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History Diana B. Henriques
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
The Book on Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down: Real Life Strategies for Investing in Real Estate Using Other People's Money Brandon Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
Lessons from Private Equity Any Company Can Use Orit Gadiesh
(4/5)
Free
Fortune's Formula: The Untold Story of the Scientific Betting System That Beat the Casinos and Wall Street William Poundstone
(4/5)
Free
The Toyota Way: 14 Management Principles From the World's Greatest Manufacturer Jeffrey K. Liker
(2/5)
Free
The Education of a Value Investor: My Transformative Quest for Wealth, Wisdom, and Enlightenment Guy Spier
(4.5/5)
Free
Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat: The BRRRR Rental Property Investment Strategy Made Simple David M Greene
(5/5)
Free
The Four Pillars of Investing: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio William J. Bernstein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor, Rev. Ed: The Definitive Book on Value Investing Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
A Non-Random Walk Down Wall Street Andrew W. Lo
(0/5)
Free
Laughing at Wall Street: How I Beat the Pros at Investing (by Reading Tabloids, Shopping at the Mall, and Connecting on Facebook) and How You Can, Too Chris Camillo
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4/5)
Free
Option Trading in Your Spare Time: A Guide to Financial Independence for Women Wendy Kirkland
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A History of the United States in Five Crashes: Stock Market Meltdowns That Defined a Nation Scott Nations
(4.5/5)
Free
The Motley Fool Million Dollar Portfolio David Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings: 2nd Edition Philip A. Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
Warren Buffett's Ground Rules: Words of Wisdom from the Partnership Letters of the World's Greatest Investor Jeremy C. Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought Andrew W. Lo
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
Mutual Funds for Dummies: 7th Edition Eric Tyson, MBA
(4/5)
Free
Technical Analysis For Dummies: 3rd Edition Barbara Rockefeller
(5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed. Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
Foreclosure Investing For Dummies Ralph R. Roberts
(4.5/5)
Free
Irrational Exuberance: Revised and Expanded Third Edition Robert J. Shiller
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Woman: A Book on Investing for Women Kim Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Only Investment Guide You'll Ever Need Andrew Tobias
(4.5/5)
Free
Learn to Earn: A Beginner's Guide to the Basics of Investing Peter Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
House of Cards: A Tale of Hubris and Wretched Excess on Wall Street William D. Cohan
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Money Thinks Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing Joel Tillinghast
(4.5/5)
Free

M3M Capital at Sector 113, Gurugram | A World of Convenience at Your Doorstep

  1. 1.   G+36 towers   15.5 acres land   9 hole golf course   75000 sqft clubhouse   Total 65-acres property land area   150 M Wide North Peripheral Road   Plentiful car parking area in the basement   3-side open flats look of central greens and Delhi greens   Assured Rental -12%   8 to 9 acres central green   No of flats – 1400 approx.   1300 Sqft to 3000 Sqft Area of Apartments   Select international standard Club House approx 75000 sq ft for citizens   0 Km From Delhi   10 + Lac family Vicinity   10 min drive from IGI Airport   2.5 Km from Diplomatic Enclave   2.5 km from the largest Delhi library   3 km from 18 holf largest Asia golf course   Along 18 KMs an eight-lane expressway.   Strategically located at the Junction of Delhi and Gurgaon.   One of the most prominent targets for MNCs & IT/ ITES companies. - - -- M3M Capital Lavish Built-up Property Sector 113 Gurgaon is M3M Properties forthcoming luxurious High-end Residences that are built on 65 acres of land for mixed-use development. M3M Capital at Sector 113, Bang on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram Presents 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK High-end Apartments Starting from Rs.1.30 Cr*. You will completely immerse into the lavish of M3m Capital Sector 113 Gurgaon as it provides an open wide area covered with dense greens, a huge park, for instance, and green eco-system boasting of seating plaza, jogging, yoga, walking and cycling tracks, aerobics court, amphitheater, large parks, inquisitively designed water bodies, and children play area, air-conditioned double-height lobbies, shared open spaces with tot-cots and magnificent gardens at block levels, gym, restaurant, cafeteria, crèche, swimming pool with a pool deck and deck chairs, snooker room, and more. M3M Capital 113 Highlights M3M Capital 113 Specification M3M Capital 113 Location Call @8447783345 Visit:- https://m3mproperties.home.blog/2022/01/25/m3m-capital-113-an-upcoming-luxury-residential-apartments -in-gurugram/ M3M Capital Lavish Built-up Property Sector 113 Gurgaon is M3M Properties forthcoming luxurious High-end Residences that are built on 65 acres of land for mixed-use development. GURGAON, IndiaJan. 30, 2022PRLogM3M Capital 113 – Overview M3M Capital at Sector 113, Gurugram | Far from Daily Chaos Close to Your Heart PRLog - Global Press Release Distribution Page 1/2
  2. 2. Source City/Town State/Province Country Industry Tags Link M3M Properties Gurgaon Haryana India Real Estate M3m Capital 113 Gurugram https://prlog.org/12903025 Scan this QR Code with your SmartPhone to- * Read this news online * Contact author * Bookmark or share online M3M Properties ***@developerprojects.in --- End --- PRLog - Global Press Release Distribution Page 2/2 Contact

×