Spina Bifida - Dr Rohit Bhaskar

Spina Bifida ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ PRESENTED BY DR ROHIT BHASKAR PHYSICAL THERAPIST
“Split Spine” caused by incomplete closure of the neural tube, usually in the lumbar or sacral region Spina bifida ©2021 D...
Types ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ Several classifications that vary in severity depending on locat...
©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/
1-Spina bifida occulta – “hidden” ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖The bony vertebra is open, but the ...
Spina bifida occulta – tethered spinal cord ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖ Often occurs later in li...
Spina bifida cystica – meningocele ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖The bony vertebra is open, part of...
Spina bifida cystica – myelomeningocele ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖ The bony vertebra is open, p...
Spina bifida cystica – myelomeningocele ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖ Arnold Chiari malformation I...
Causes spina bifida ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖- The exact cause of spina bifida is unknown ❖- A...
Causes of spina bifida ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ● Neural Tube Defect: ● When the neural tube fa...
Development of spina bifida in utero ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/
What would prevent the neural tubes from closing properly? ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖ Folate se...
Valproic acid (Depakote) ❖Oral medication used to treat seizures/convulsions, migraines, and bipolar disorder ❖Mechanism o...
Clinical Pictures of Spina Bifida ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/
Primary clinical pictures ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ 1-Abnormal nerve conduction, resulting in: ❖...
Motor level ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ Lesion Level ❖Above L3 ❖L4 and below ❖S1 and below Spinal-...
Sensory Levels ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖T4 ❖T1 0 ❖L1 ❖L2 ❖L3 ❖L4 ❖L5 ❖S1 ❖S2 ❖S3- S5
An enlarged head caused by: Hydrocephalus (“water on the brain”) ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ Arnol...
Urinary and Bowel symptoms Urinary symptoms: ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ●In lumbosacral spina bif...
Musculoskeletal deformities (scoliosis) ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ Joint and extremity deformitie...
Secondary clinical pictures ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖Skin Breakdown ❖Decubitus ulcers and othe...
Management of spina bifida ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖1-Screening and dignosis ❖2-Treatement ❖3-...
Screening and Diagnosis ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ Evaluation Analysis of individual medical hist...
Treatment ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ❖ No cure ❖ Regular check ups with physician ❖ Surgery (24 h...
Surgical Treatment ©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ ▪ Surgery ❖In some cases the spinal cord is exposed...
▪ Surgery (continue) ❖Surgery for spina bifida involves a variety of neurosurgical, orthopedic, and urologic procedures. ❖...
▪ Medical treatement ❖Antibiotics In some cases the spinal cord is exposed to the environment -Antibiotics are essential i...
▪ Physical Therapy ❖ General functional expectations have been developed for patients in each lesion-level group to help d...
❖ In managing the cases of newborns with myelomeningocele, the physical therapist establishes a baseline of muscle functio...
❖ Provide the infant with sitting opportunities to facilitate the development of head and trunk control. ❖ Near the end of...
❖For patients who are predicted to ambulate, pregait training should begin with use of a parapodium or swivel walker. ❖Exe...
▪ Occupational Therapy ● Children with spina bifida often have impairment in fine motor skills and conducting activities o...
❖Upper-extremity stabilization and dexterous hand use require adequate postural control of the head and trunk. ❖In the fir...
©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ PRESENTED BY
©2021 Dr Rohit Bhaskar PT https://www.pt-pedia.com/ THANK YOU
Spina Bifida - Dr Rohit Bhaskar

Spina bifida is a birth defect in which an area of the spinal column doesn’t form properly, leaving a section of the spinal cord and spinal nerves exposed through an opening in the back.
Read full article :https://www.pt-pedia.com/.../spina-bifida-physiotherapy...
