Spina Bifida - Dr Rohit Bhaskar

-
Be the first to like this
Spina bifida is a birth defect in which an area of the spinal column doesn’t form properly, leaving a section of the spinal cord and spinal nerves exposed through an opening in the back.
Read full article :https://www.pt-pedia.com/.../spina-bifida-physiotherapy...
Follow
➤ Visit Website: https://pt-pedia.com
➤ Facebook - https://lnkd.in/gVyrY_i
➤ Twitter - https://lnkd.in/gZ-aBRh
➤ Pinterest - https://lnkd.in/gsTkGXg
➤ Whatsapp - https://wa.link/dui4xa
➤ YouTube - https://lnkd.in/gViVmCa
➤ Slideshare - https://lnkd.in/gg35Qvb
➤ LinkedIn - https://lnkd.in/gArwwX4
➤ Scribd - https://lnkd.in/gu3Fi5a
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment