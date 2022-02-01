Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apply for IPOs using UPI

Feb. 01, 2022
Apply for IPOs using UPI - TRDR eIPO

Apply for IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) using UPI from TRDR.money

1) Verify UPI ID
2) Enter bid price (set to cut-off price as default)
3) Enter no. of lots (set to 1 as default)
4) Click Submit to get a notification on your UPI app.
5) Accept to confirm the bid.

Your funds are now blocked in your account.

You can use any UPI 2.0 enabled app (link to list in comment section)

Note: The 'Policyholder' category has been introduced for LIC Policyholders to be able to apply. This would improve their prospects of receiving a share of the offering.

Apply for IPOs using UPI

  1. 1. eIPO Apply for IPOs using UPI BID
  2. 2. Check Open IPOs. Click on the Bid button
  3. 3. View details including link to DRHP.
  4. 4. Enter your UPI ID linked to your bank account. Click Verify button
  5. 5. Select Investor type. Set to Individual by default.
  6. 6. Enter Bid Details. Set to Cut-off Price (uncheck box for lower bid) and 1 lot by default
  7. 7. View the total payable amount. Changes as you update No. of lots or Price.
  8. 8. Check the declaration. Read the DHRP by clicking the link
  9. 9. Click SUBMIT button.
  10. 10. BID placed. Get Notification on your UPI app
  11. 11. Get Notification on your UPI app. Proceed to Accept & Confirm or Decline Request
  12. 12. Get Confirmation Message on your UPI app. You will also receive an email from BSE India
  13. 13. Update BID. You can update / delete your bid
  14. 14. Update BID. You can update and click SUBMIT button

