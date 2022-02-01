Apply for IPOs using UPI - TRDR eIPO



Apply for IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) using UPI from TRDR.money



1) Verify UPI ID

2) Enter bid price (set to cut-off price as default)

3) Enter no. of lots (set to 1 as default)

4) Click Submit to get a notification on your UPI app.

5) Accept to confirm the bid.



Your funds are now blocked in your account.



You can use any UPI 2.0 enabled app (link to list in comment section)



Note: The 'Policyholder' category has been introduced for LIC Policyholders to be able to apply. This would improve their prospects of receiving a share of the offering.