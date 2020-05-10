Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rashtriya News Network (10 May 2020)
Rashtriya News Network (10 May 2020)
Rashtriya News Network (10 May 2020)
Rashtriya News Network (10 May 2020)
Rashtriya News Network (10 May 2020)
Rashtriya News Network (10 May 2020)
Rashtriya News Network (10 May 2020)
Rashtriya News Network (10 May 2020)
Rashtriya News Network (10 May 2020)
Rashtriya News Network Hindi khabar News Portal - Updated Latest Hindi about politics,
society, sports, business etc. & breaking news or Top headlines News.

  1. 1. n n n n n n n n Àf¨¨ffBÊ IZY Àff±f WXSX IYQ¸f... n ½f¿fÊ : 10 n AaIY : 260 n www:http://rnnkhabar.com n ³fBÊX dQ»»fe, SXd½f½ffS,X 10 ¸fBXÊX 2020 n ¸fc»¹f : 3:00 ÷Y´fE n ´fÈ¿NX : 12 n RNI NO: DELHIN/2011/39511 dQ»»fe, CXØfSXf£faOX ÀfZ ´fiIYfdVf°f E½fa SXfªfÀ±ff³f s CXØfSX ´fiQZVf s WXdSX¹ff¯ff s d¶fWXfSX s ÓffSX£faOX s ¸f²¹f ´fiQZVf s ¸fWXfSXf¿MÑX s dWX¸ff¨f»f ´fiQZVf s ´fdV¨f¸f ¶fa¦ff»f ÀfZ ´fiÀffdSX°f SXf¿MÑXe¹f ³¹fcªf ³fZMX½fIÊ IYûSXû³ffIYû»fZIYSXÀfSXIYfSX IYe³fed°fÀ´fá³fWXeÔ:IYfÔ¦fiZÀf ³fBXÊX dQ»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ IYfÔ¦fiZÀf ³fZ QZVf ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff Uf¹fSXÀf IYûdUOX-19 ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IZY »f¦ff°ffSX ¶fPÞX SXWXZ ¸ff¸f»fûÔ ´fSX d¨fÔ°ff þfdWXSX IYSX°fZ WXbE AfSXû´f »f¦ff¹ff WX` dIY IZYÔQi ÀfSXIYfSX BÀf ¸fWXf¸ffSXe IYû »fZIYSX ¹ff °fû AÔ²fZSXZ ¸fZÔ °feSX ¸ffSX SXWXe WX` ¹ff WXIYeIY°f dL´ff SXWXe WX`, BÀfed»fE CXÀfIZY ´fiUöYf dUSXû²ff·ffÀfe ¶f¹ff³f QZ SXWXZ WX`ÔÜ IYfÔ¦fiZÀf ´fiUöYf Aþ¹f ¸ffIY³f ³fZ Vfd³fUfSX IYû ¹fWXfÔ ÀfÔUfQQf°ff Àf¸¸fZ»f³f ¸fZÔ IYWXf dIY IYûSXû³ff Uf¹fSXÀf ÀfZ »fOÞX³fZ IZY d»fE IZYÔQi ÀfSXIYfSX IYe ³fed°f ÀffRY ³fWXeÔ WX` AüSX CXÀfIYe MXfÀIY RYûÀfÊ IZY ÀfQÀ¹fûÔ IZY ¶fe¨f Àf¸f³U¹f IYf A·ffU ³fþSX Af°ff WX`Ü BÀf ¸fWXf¸ffSXe IYû IY¶f °fIY d³f¹fÔdÂf°f dIY¹ff þf ÀfIY°ff WX` ¹ff BÀfIYf ¨fSX¸f IY¶f WXû¦ff, BÀf ¶ffSXZ ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff Uf¹fSXÀf ÀfZ »fOÞX³fZ IZY d»fE ¦fdNX°f ´fi²ff³f¸fÔÂfe MXfÀIY RYûÀfÊ IZY ÀfQÀ¹f OXfg Ue IZY ´ffg»f, OXfg.SX¯fQe´f ¦fb»fZdSX¹ff AüSX »fU A¦fiUf»f IZY ¶f¹ff³fûÔ ¸fZÔ EIYøY´f°ff ³fWXeÔ WX`Ü Àfe¶feEÀfBÊ¶fûOXÊIYeIYfgd´f¹ffÔ AfªfXÀfZþfÔ¨feþfE¦fe ³fBXÊX dQ»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ IZYÔQie¹f ¸ff²¹fd¸fIY dVfÃff ¶fûOXÊ (Àfe¶feEÀfBÊ) IYe 10UeÔ AüSX 12UeÔ IYe ´fSXeÃffAûÔ IYe IYfgd´f¹fûÔ IYû þfÔ¨f³fZ IYf IYf¸f SXdUUfSX ÀfZ VfbøY WXû þfE¦ffÜ BÀfIZY d»fE QZVf·fSX ¸fZÔ 3000 ÀfZ Ad²fIY Àfe¶feEÀfBÊ IZY ¸fc»¹ffÔIY³f IZYÔQi ¶f³ffE ¦fE WX`ÔÜ IZYÔQie¹f ¸ff³fU ÀfÔÀff²f³f dUIYfÀf ¸fÔÂfe OXfg SX¸fZVf ´fûJdSX¹ff»f d³fVfÔIY ³fZ Vfd³fUfSX IYû MXÐUeMX IYSX ¹fWX þf³fIYfSXe QeÜ CX³WXûÔ³fZ IYWXf dIY Àfe¶feEÀfBÊ ¶fûOXÊ IYe ´fSXeÃffAûÔ IYe IYfgd´f¹ffÔ A¶f °fIY ´fOÞXe WXbBÊ ±fe »fZdIY³f IY»f ÀfZ B³f IYfgd´f¹fûÔ IZY þfÔ¨f³fZ IYf IYf¸f VfbøY WXû þfE¦ff ¢¹fûÔdIY ¦fÈWX ¸fÔÂff»f¹f ³fZ WX¸fZ BÀf IYf¸f IYe A³fb¸fd°f QZ QeÜ CX³WXûÔ³fZ IZYÔQie¹f ¦fÈWX ¸fÔÂfe Ad¸f°f VffWX IYf BÀf ¶ff°f IZY d»fE Af·ffSX ´fiIYMX dIY¹ff dIY CX³WXûÔ³fZ QZVf·fSX ¸fZÔ 3000 Àfe¶feEÀfBÊ IZY ¸fc»¹ffÔIY³f IZYÔQi d¨fd³WX°f dIYE WX`Ô þWXfÔ ÀfZ ¹fWX IYfgd´f¹ffÔ dVfÃfIYûÔ IZY §fSX »ffBÊ þfEÔ¦fe AüSX UZ B³f IYfd´f¹fûÔ IYû þfÔ¨f IYSX »füMXfEÔ¦fZÜ ´fc½fÊÀfeE¸fAªfe°fªfû¦fe IYûIYfdOXÊ¹fIYASXmÀMX SXf¹f´fbS,EªfZÔÀfeÜX LXØfeÀf¦fPX IZY ´fc½fÊ ¸fb£¹f¸fÔÂfe Aªfe°f ªfû¦fe IYû IYfdOXÊ¹fIY ASXmÀMX Af¹ff WX`Ü BÀfIZY ¶ffý C³WXmÔ AÀ´f°ff»f ¸fmÔ ·f°feÊ IYSXf dQ¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü dRY»fWXf»f ½fWX ½fmÔdMX»fmMXSX ´fSX WX`ÔÜ ÀffÔÀf »fm³fm ¸fmÔ °fIY»feRY IYe dVfIYf¹f°f IZY ¶ffý C³WXmÔ SXf¹f´fbSX IZY EIY ´fifB½fmMX AÀ´f°ff»f ¸fmÔ ·f°feÊ IYSXf¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü Aªfe°f ªfû¦fe IZY ÀMXfgRY IZY WX½ff»fm Àfm IYWXf ªff SXWXf WX` dIY Àfb¶fWX ³ffV°fm IZY ýüSXf³f Àfe³fm ¸fmÔ A¨ff³fIY ýýÊ ¸fWXÀfcÀf WXbAf AüSX ÀffÔÀf »fm³fm ¸fmÔ dý¢IY°f WXû³fm »f¦feÜ ´fd°f IYû IYSXfWX°fm WXbE ýmJIYSX ´f}e SXm¯fb ³fm §fSX ´fSX ¸füªfcý ÀMXfgRY IYû ¶fb»ff¹ff AüSX Af³f³f-RYf³f³f ¸fmÔ AÀ´f°ff»f »fmIYSX ´fWXbÔ¨feÜ ¶f°ff¹ff ªff SXWXf WX` dIY d´f°ff IYe °fd¶f¹f°f JSXf¶f WXû³fm IYe Àfc¨f³ff d¸f»f³fm ´fSX ¶fmMXm Ad¸f°f ªfû¦fe d¶f»ffÀf´fbSX Àfm SXf¹f´fbSX ´fWXbÔ¨fm WX`ÔÜ ÀfadÃf´°f £f¶fSmÔX 59662»ffgIYOXfCX³f:47½ffadQ³f IbY»fÀfaIiYd¸f°f 17847À½fÀ±fWbXE 1981¸fü°f FYd°fIYSXüVf³f ¶ffg»fe½fbOXAd·f³fZ°ff FYd°fIY³fZ´fbd»fÀfIYû dQ¹fZWX`ÔOXÀf`d³fMXfBMXSX ³fBÊ dý»»fe,EªfZÔÀfeÜ ªf¸¸fc-IYV¸feSX ¸fmÔ dWXª¶fb»f ¸fbªffdWXïe³f IZY IY¸ffÔOXSX dSX¹ffªf ³ff¹fIcY IYû PXmSX dIYE ªff³fm Àfm CÀfIZY AfIYf Àf`¹fý Àf»ffWXbïe³f IYû ¶fOÞXf Àfý¸ff »f¦ff WX`Ü A¸fmdSXIYf IYe AûSX Àfm ½f`dV½fIY Af°fÔIY½ffdý¹fûÔ IYe Àfc¨fe ¸fmÔ Vffd¸f»f AüSX dWXª¶fb»f ¸fbªffdWXïe³f IZY ¸fbdJ¹ff ³fm ³ff¹fIcY IZY ¦f¸f ¸fmÔ d´fLX»fm dý³fûÔ ´ffdIYÀ°ff³f ¸fmÔ EIY VfûIY Àf·ff IYe WX`Ü ½fWX ¹fWX ·fe IYWX°ff WX` dIY ´ffdIYÀ°ff³f IYe ³fed°f¹ffÔ IY¸fªfûSX WX`Ô AüSX ·ffSX°f IYf ´f»fOÞXf ·ffSXe WX`Ü Àff¸f³fm AfE EIY ½fedOX¹fû ¸fmÔ Àf»ffWXbïe³f ³ff¹fIcY IYe °ffSXeRY IYSX°ff WXbAf Àfb³ff ªff ÀfIY°ff WX`Ü ½fWX IYWX°ff WX` dIY ³ff¹fIcY ³fm 2017 ¸fmÔ dªf¸¸fmýfSXe ÀfÔ·ff»fe ±feÜ °f¶f Àfm A¶f °fIY ½fWX ·ffSX°f IZY d»fE dVfIY³f Àffd¶f°f WXû SXWXf ±ffÜ CÀfIZY dÀfSX ´fSX A¨LXe SXIY¸f §fûd¿f°f IYe ¦fBÊ ±feÜ Àf»ffWXbïe³f IYWX°ff WX` dIY ³ff¹fIcY IZY ¸ffSXm ªff³fm Àfm CÀfm ¶fWXb°f dý»fe Àfý¸ff »f¦ff WX`Ü ½fedOX¹fû ¸fmÔ Àf»ffWXbïe³f ¹fWX ·fe IYWX°fm WXbE Àfb³ff ªff ÀfIY°ff WX` dIY ·ffSX°f IYf ´f»fOÞXf ·ffSXe WX` AüSX BÀfIZY d»fE ´ffdIYÀ°ff³f IYe IY¸fªfûSX ³fed°f¹fûÔ IYû dªf¸¸fmýfSX ¶f°ff°ff WX`Ü ¦füSX°f»f¶f WX` dIY ¶fb²f½ffSX IYû ªf¸¸fc IYV¸feSX ¸fmÔ dWXª¶fb»f ¸fbªffdWXïe³f IZY MXfg´f Af°fÔIYe dSXªff¹f ³ff¹fIcY IYû ÀfbSXÃff¶f»fûÔ ³fm ÀfÔ¹fb¢°f Ad·f¹ff³f ¸fmÔ ¸ffSX d¦fSXf¹ff ±ffÜ ³ff¹fIcY ÀffC±f IYV¸feSX IZY A½fÔd°f´fûSXf ¸fmÔ A´f³fm ¦ffÔ½f ¸fmÔ ´fdSX½ffSX Àfm d¸f»f³fm Af¹ff ±ffÜ BÀfe ýüSXf³f ÀfbSXÃff¶f»fûÔ ³fm CÀfm §ûSX d»f¹ffÜ EIY A³¹f Af°fÔIY½ffýe IZY Àff±f ½fWX ¸fbNX·fmOÞX ¸fmÔ ¸ffSXf ¦f¹ffÜ ³ff¹fIcYIYfýcÀfSXf³ff¸fªfb¶f`SXC»fBÀ»ff¸fAüSX d¶f³f IYfdÀf¸f ·fe ±ff AüSX ½fWX IYV¸feSX ¸fmÔ Àf¶fÀfm ª¹ffýf A³fb·f½fe Af°fÔIYe ±ffÜ 5 ªfc³f IYû dSX¹ffªf ³ff¹fIcY dWXª¶fb»f ¸fbªffdWXïe³f ¸fmÔ 8 ½f¿fÊ ´fcSXm IYSX »fm°ff, ªfWXfÔ ´fSX IYBÊ °fû IbYLX ½f¿fÊ ·fe ´fcSXm ³fWXeÔ IYSX ´ff°fmWX`ÔÜIYBÊ¶ffSX½fWXÀfbSXÃff¶f»fûÔIZYWX°±fm¨fPXÞ°fm- ¨fPXÞ°fm SXWX ¦f¹ff AüSX ·ff¦f³fm ¸fmÔ IYf¸f¹ff¶f SXWXf ±ffÜ CÀfIZY dÀfSX ´fSX 12 »ffJ ÷Y´fE IYf B³ff¸f §fûd¿f°f ±ffÜ ½fbSXWXf³f ½ff³fe IZY ¸ffSXm ªff³fm IZY ¶ffý ½fWX IYV¸feSX ¸fmÔ Af°fÔdIY¹fûÔ IYf ´fûÀMXSX ¶¹ffg¹f ±ffÜ dSX¹ffªf³ff¹fIcYIZY¸fSX³fmÀfmIYfÔ´fm´ffIYAf°fÔIYe SXf¿MÑXe¹f³¹fcªf³fZMX½fIÊÀf¨¨ffBÊ IZY Àff±f WXSX IYQ¸f... ¸fZSXf ´fbd»fÀf IZY ´fid°f Af·ffSX, dþ³WXûÔ³fZ WX¸ffSXe ÀfbSXÃff IYû A´f³fZ WXf±fûÔ ¸fZÔ »fZ SXJf WX`Ü UWX ÀfbSXdÃf°f SXWXZÔÜ IY°fÊ½¹f IZY d»fE A¦f»fe ´fÔdöY ¸fZÔ JOÞXZ Àf·fe ´fbd»fÀfIYd¸fÊ¹fûÔ IYû ¸fZSXf ´¹ffSX AüSX Àf¸¸ff³fÜ ³fBÊ dQ»»fe, EªfZÔÀfeÜ °f¶f»fe¦fe þ¸ff°f IZY ¸fbdJ¹ff ¸fü»ff³ff ÀffQ ´fSX dVfIÔYþf IYÀf°ff WXe þf SXWXf WX`Ü IiYfB¸f ¶fifÔ¨f IZY ÀfcÂfûÔ IZY ¸fb°ffd¶fIY, ¸fü»ff³ff ÀffQ AüSX d³fþf¸fbïe³f ¸fZÔ dÀ±f°f ¸fSXIYþ ÀfZ þbOÞXZ IbY»f 32 ¶f`ÔIY Jf°fûÔ IYû RiYeþ IYSX dQ¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü IbY»f 32 Jf°fûÔ IYû RiYeþ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü RiYeþ WXbE Jf°fûÔ ¸fZÔ ¸fSXIYþ IYf ¸fb£¹f Jf°ff ·fe Vffd¸f»f WX` þû ´fbSXf³fe dQ»»fe IZY »ff»f IbYAfÔ ¸fZÔ dÀ±f°f ¶f`ÔIY AfgRY BÔdOX¹ff IYe VffJf ¸fZÔ WX`Ü dSX´fûMXÐÀfÊ IZY ¸fb°ffd¶fIY, ¸fü»ff³ff ÀffQ ÀfZ þbOÞXZ Àf·fe ¶f`ÔIY Jf°fûÔ IYû RiYeþ IYSX dQ¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü ÀfcÂfûÔ ³fZ ¶f°ff¹ff dIY B³f¸fZÔ ÀfZ 7 Jf°fZ ¹fc´fe ÀfZ WX`ÔÜ dSX´fûMXÐÀfÊ IZY ¸fb°ffd¶fIY, ¸fü»ff³ff ÀffQ IZY ¶fZMXZ ÀfZ ´fcL°ffL IZY ¶ffQ IiYfB¸f ¶fifÔ¨f ³fZ þfdIYSX ³f¦fSX ¸fZÔ ¸fSXIYþ ´fi¶fÔ²f³f ÀfZ þbOÞXZ EIY Vf£Àf IZY §fSX SXZOX IYe ±feÜ IiYfB¸f ¶fifÔ¨f ³fZ ¹fWXfÔ ÀfZ dUØfe¹f »fZ³f-QZ³f ÀfZ ÀfÔ¶fÔd²f°f IbYL IYf¦fþf°f ¶fSXf¸fQ dIYE ¦fE WX`ÔÜ ´fif~ þf³fIYfSXe IZY ¸fb°ffd¶fIY, þfdIYSX ³f¦fSX ¸fZÔ SXWX³fZ Uf»ff ¹fWX Vf£Àf þ¸ff°f IZY d»fE Af³fZ-þf³fZ Uf»fZ þ¸ffd°f¹fûÔ IYe ½¹fUÀ±ff IYSX°ff ±ffÜ BÀf Vf£Àf IZY ´ffÀf SXZ»fUZ IYf dMXIYMX ¶fbIY IYSXf³fZ IZY d»fE AfBÊOXe ·fe WX`Ü A¶f ´fbd»fÀf dL´fZ WXbE þ¸ffd°f¹fûÔ IYf ´f°ff »f¦ff³fZ ¸fZÔ þbMXe WX`Ü ¶f°ff QZÔ dIY A·fe IYBÊ þ¸ff°fe Àff¸f³fZ ³fWXeÔ AfE WX`ÔÜ ¶f°ff QZÔ dIY dQ»»fe IZY d³fþf¸fbïe³f ¸fZÔ dÀ±f°f °f¶f»fe¦fe þ¸ff°f IZY ¸fSXIYþ ¸fZÔ ¸ff¨fÊ IZY ¸fWXe³fZ ¸fZÔ EIY IYf¹fÊIiY¸f WXbAf ±ffÜ BÀf IYf¹fÊIiY¸f ¸fZÔ Vffd¸f»f WXbE WXþfSXûÔ »fû¦fûÔ ¸fZÔ ÀfZ IYBÊ IYûSXû³ff Uf¹fSXÀf ÀfZ ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ´ffE ¦fE ±fZÜ °f¶f»fe¦fe þ¸ff°f IZY ¸fSXIYþ ÀfZ d³fIY»fZ ¸ff¸f»fûÔ IZY Àff¸f³fZ Af³fZ IZY ¶ffQ ·ffSX°f ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff Uf¹fSXÀf ÀfZ ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f »fû¦fûÔ IYe °ffQfQ IYfRYe °fZþe ÀfZ ¶fPÞXe ±feÜ ÀfSXIYfSX AüSX ´fiVffÀf³f ³fZ þ¸ff°f IZY »fû¦fûÔ ÀfZ JbQ Àff¸f³fZ AfIYSX MXZÀMX IYSXf³fZ IYû IYWXf ±ff »fZdIY³f ¸fü»ff³ff ÀffQ Àf¸fZ°f Àf`IYOÞXûÔ þ¸ff°fe AÔOXSX¦fifCXÔOX WXû ¦fE, dþÀfIZY ¶ffQ ÀfZ °f¶f»fe¦fe þ¸ff°f IZY ¨feRY AüSX A³¹f IYBÊ ÀfQÀ¹fûÔ IZY dJ»ffRY IYfSXÊUfBÊ IYe þf SXWXe WX`Ü ³fBÊ dQ»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ ·ffSX°f ¸fZÔ Vfd³fUfSX Àfb¶fWX °fIY IYûdUOX-19 ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f ÀfZ ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f WXbE »fû¦fûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff 59 WXþfSX IZY ´ffSX WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü IZYÔQie¹f ÀUfÀ±¹f ¸fÔÂff»f¹f ³fZ BÀf ¶ff°f IYe þf³fIYfSXe QeÜ ¸fÔÂff»f¹f ³fZ IYWXf dIY QZVf ¸fZ IYûSXû³ff Uf¹fSXÀf ¸fWXf¸ffSXe IZY ¸ff¸f»fûÔ ¸fZÔ »f¦ff°ffSX UÈdð WXû SXWXe WX`Ü A¶f °fIY 1 WXþfSX 981 ¸fü°fûÔ ÀfdWX°f IbY»f 59 WXþfSX 662 »fû¦f IYûdUOX-19 ÀfZ ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f WXbE WX`ÔÜ UWXeÔ, CX´f¨ffSX IZY ¶ffQ IbY»f 39 WXþfSX 834 »fû¦fûÔ IYû ´fc¯fÊ øY´f ÀfZ ÀUÀ±f WXû³fZ ´fSX AÀ´f°ff»fûÔ ÀfZ Lb˜e QZ Qe ¦fBÊÜ QZVf ¸fZ Àf¶fÀfZ ª¹ffQf IYûSXû³ff IZY ¸fSXeþ ¸fWXfSXf¿MÑX ¸fZÔ WX`ÔÜ ¹fWXfÔ A¶f °fIY 19 WXþfSX 63 »fû¦f IYûSXû³ff ÀfZ ´fedOÞX°f ¶f°ffE ¦fE WX`ÔÜ B³f¸fZÔ ¸fZÔ ÀfZ 3 WXþfSX 470 IYû AÀ´f°ff»f ÀfZ dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff þf ¨fbIYf WX`Ü UWXeÔ, ¹fWXfÔ ¸fWXf¸ffSXe IZY ¨f»f°fZ 731 »fû¦fûÔ IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü BÀfIZY ¶ffQ ¦fbþSXf°f ¸fZ Àf¶fÀfZ ª¹ffQf ¸fSXeþ WX`ÔÜ ¹fWXfÔ Vfd³fUfSX Àfb¶fWX °fIY IbY»f 7 WXþfSX 402 »fû¦f IYûSXû³ff ÀfZ ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f WXû ¨fbIZY WX`ÔÜ B³f¸fZÔ ÀfZ 1 WXþfSX 872 CX´f¨ffSX IZY ¶ffQ NXeIY WXbE WX`Ô, þ¶fdIY 449 »fû¦fûÔ ³fZ A´f³fe þf³f ¦fÔUfBÊ WX`Ü SXfþ²ff³fe dQ»»fe ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IYf ¦fifRY »f¦ff°ffSX ¶fPÞX°ff WXe þf SXWXf WX`Ü dQ»»fe ¸fZÔ A¶f °fIY IYûSXû³ff ÀfZ ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f »fû¦fûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff 6 WXþfSX 318 WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü ¹fWXfÔ 2020 »fû¦f BÀf ¶fe¸ffSXe ÀfZ NXeIY ·fe WXû ¦f¹fZ WX`Ô, þ¶fdIY ¹fWXfÔ 68 »fû¦fûÔ IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü BÀf ¶fe¨f AÔOX¸ff³f-d³fIYû¶ffSX ´fc¯fÊ øY´f ÀfZ IYûSXû³ff Uf¹fSXÀf ÀfZ ¸fböY WXû ¨fbIYf WX` Ü BÀfIZY A»ffUf A÷Y¯ff¨f»f ´fiQZVf, ¸fd¯f´fbSX AüSX ¦fûUf ·fe BÀf Uf¹fSXÀf ÀfZ ¸fböY SXfª¹f ¶f³ff WXbAf WX`Ü AfÔ²fi ´fiQZVf ¸fZÔ 1887 ¸ff¸f»fZ Àff¸f³fZ AfE WX`Ô, 842 IYû AÀ´f°ff»f ÀfZ Lb˜e Qe ¦fBÊÜ ¹fWXfÔ 41 IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü AÀf¸f ¸fZÔ ¹fWX AfÔIYOÞXf 59 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¨fbIYf WX`Ü 34 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff þf ¨fbIYf WX`Ü ¹fWXfÔ dÀfRYÊ EIY Vf£Àf IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü d¶fWXfSX ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff ´fedOÞX°fûÔ IYf AfÔIYOÞXf 571 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¨fbIYf WX`, 297 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff þf ¨fbIYfÜ ¹fWXfÔ 5 IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü ¨fÔOXe¦fPÞX ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff ´fedOÞX°fûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff 150 WXû ¨fbIYf WX`Ü 21 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff Ü EIY IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü LØfeÀf¦fPÞX ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff ´fedOÞX°f »fû¦fûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff 59 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¦fBÊ WX`Ü 38 »fû¦fûÔ IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff þf ¨fbIYf WX`Ü CX²fSX QfQSX AüSX ³f¦fSX WXUZ»fe ÀfZ dÀfRYÊ EIY ¸ff¸f»ff Àff¸f³fZ Af¹ff WX`Ü WXdSX¹ff¯ff ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff ´fedOÞX°fûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff 647 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¨fbIYf WX`, 279 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff, þ¶fdIY 8 IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü dWX¸ff¨f»f ´fiQZVf ¸fZÔ AfÔIYOÞXf 50 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¨fbIYf WX`, 38 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü ¹fWXfÔ Qû IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü þ¸¸fc EUÔ IYV¸feSX ¸fZÔ AfÔIYOÞXf 823 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¨fbIYf WX`, 364 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff AüSX 9 IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü ÓffSXJÔOX ¸fZÔ ´fedOÞX°f »fû¦fûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff 132 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¨fbIYe WX`, 52 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff þf ¨fbIYf WX`Ü ¹fWXfÔ °fe³f IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü IY³ffÊMXIY ¸fZÔ ¹fWX AfÔIYOÞXf 753 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¦f¹ff WX`Ü 376 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff, þ¶fdIY 30 »fû¦fûÔ IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX` Ü IZYSX»f ¸fZÔ 503 ¸ff¸f»fZ Àff¸f³fZ AfE WX`ÔÜ 484 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ffÜ ¹fWXfÔ 4 »fû¦fûÔ IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü »fïfJ ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff ´fedOÞX°f IYf AfÔIYOÞXf 42 WXû ¦f¹ff WX`Ü 17 IYû AÀ´f°ff»f ÀfZ BÊ»ffþ IZY ¶ffQ dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff þf ¨fbIYf WX` Ü ¸f²¹f´fiQZVf ¸fZÔ AfÔIYOÞXf 3341 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¨fbIYf WX`Ü 1349 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ffÜ ¹fWXfÔ 200 IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü ¸fZ§ff»f¹f ¸fZÔ 12 ¸ff¸f»fZ Àff¸f³fZ AfE WX`Ô, 10 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ffÜ EIY IYe ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü CX²fSX d¸fþûSX¸f ¸fZÔ dÀfRYÊ EIY ¸ff¸f»ff A¶f °fIY Àff¸f³fZ Af¹ff WX`Ü CXOÞXeÀff ¸fZÔ 271 ¸ff¸f»fZ Àff¸f³fZ AfE WX`Ô, 63 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff, þ¶fdIY Qû dIY ¸fü°f WXbBÊ WX`Ü ´fbOXb¨fZSXe ¸fZÔ 9 ¸ff¸f»fZ Àff¸f³fZ AfE, 6 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ffÜ ´fÔþf¶f ¸fZÔ 1730 ¸ff¸f»fZ Àff¸f³fZ AfE WX`Ô, 152 IYû Lb˜e QZ Qe ¦fBÊ AüSX 29 IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü SXfþÀ±ff³f ¸fZÔ 3579 ¸ff¸f»fZ Àff¸f³fZ AfE WX`Ô Ü1916 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff, þ¶fdIY ¹fWXfÔ 101 IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü °fd¸f»f³ffOXb ¸fZÔ AfÔIYOÞXf 6009 ´fWXbÔ¨f ¨fbIYf WX`, 1605 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ffÜ 40 IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü °fZ»fÔ¦ff³ff ¸fZÔ 1133 ¸ff¸f»fZ Àff¸f³fZ AfE WX`Ô, 700 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff, þ¶fdIY 29 dIY WX¸f ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü CX²fSX dÂf´fbSXf ¸fZÔ 118 ¸ff¸f»fZ Àff¸f³fZ AfE WX`Ô, 2 IYû dOXÀ¨ffþÊ dIY¹ff þf ¨fbIYf WX`Ü QZVf¸fZÔIYûSXfZ³ffÀfaIiYd¸f°fûÔIYeÀfa£¹ff59WXªffSXIZY´ffSX Àf¶fÀfZª¹ffQf¸fSXeªfûÔIYeÀfa£¹ff¸fWXfSXf¿MÑX¸fZÔ, ¦fbªfSXf°fQcÀfSmXÀ±ff³f´fSX ´feE¸f³fZ¦fûJ»fZAüSX ¸fWXfSXf¯ff´fi°ff´fIYe þ¹fÔ°fe´fSXQeßfðfÔþd»f ³fBÊ dQ»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ ´fi²ff³f¸fÔÂfe ³fSXZÔQi ¸fûQe ³fZ Vfd³fUfSX IYû Àf¸ffþÀfb²ffSXIY¦fû´ff»fIÈY¿¯f¦fûJ»fZ AüSX UeSX ¹fûðf ¸fWXfSXf¯ff ´fi°ff´f IYe þ¹fÔ°fe ´fSX CX³WXZÔ ßfðfÔþd»f QeÜ ¦fûJ»fZIYe154UeÔþ¹fÔ°feIZYAUÀfSX ´fSX ßfðfÔþd»f QZ°fZ WXbE ¸fûQe ³fZ dMXÐUMXSX ´fSX d»fJf, ¦fû´ff»fIÈY¿¯f ¦fûJ»fZ IYe þ¹fÔ°fe ´fSX CX³WXZÔ ßfðfÔþd»fÜ A°¹fd²fIY ¶fbdð¸f°ff IZY ²f³fe EIY AÀff²ffSX¯f ½¹fdöY°U, CX³WXûÔ³fZ dVfÃff EUÔ Àff¸ffdþIY ÀfVföYeIYSX¯f IYe dQVff ¸fZÔ ÀfUÊßfZâ ¹fû¦fQf³f dQ¹ffÜ ´fi²ff³f¸fÔÂfe ³fZ IYWXf dIY ¦fûJ»fZ ³fZ ·ffSX°f IZY ÀU°fÔÂf°ff AfÔQû»f³f ¸fZÔ ·fe A³fbIYSX¯fe¹f ³fZ°fÈ°U ´fiQf³f dIY¹ff ±ffÜ ¦fûJ»fZ IYf þ³¸f BÀfe dQ³f °f°IYf»fe³f ¶ffg¸¶fZ ´fiQZVf ¸fZÔ WXbAf ±ffÜ UWXeÔ, CX´fSXf¿MÑX´fd°f E¸f UZÔI`Y¹ff ³ff¹fOXc AüSX ´fi²ff³f¸fÔÂfe ¸fûQe ³fZ UeSX ¹fûðf ¸fWXfSXf¯ff ´fi°ff´f IYû ·fe CX³fIYe 480Ue þ¹fÔ°fe ´fSX ßfðfÔþd»f Qe AüSX IYWXf dIY CX³fIYe QZVf·fdöY WX¸fZVff ¹ffQ IYe þf°fe SXWXZ¦feÜ A´f³fZ ÀfÔQZVf ¸fZÔ ³ff¹fOXc ³fZ IYWXf dIY ¸fWXfSXf¯ff ´fi°ff´f ·ffSX°f IZY ¸fWXf³f°f¸f ¹fûðf ±fZÜ CX³WXûÔ³fZ IYWXf, CX³fIYf AQ¸¹f ÀffWXÀf, UeSX°ff, ³fZ°fÈ°U IYüVf»f AüSX ¸ff°fÈ·fd¸f IZY d»fE ´fiZ¸f WX¸fZVff ¹ffQ SXJf þfE¦ff AüSX WXSX ·ffSX°fe¹f IYû WX¸fZVff ´fiZdSX°f IYSX°ff SXWXZ¦ffÜ ¸fSXIYþAüSX°f¶f»fe¦feþ¸ff°fIZY¨feRYIZYIYBÊ¶f`ÔIYJf°fZRiYeþ ³f¹fe dQ»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ IZY³Qie¹f ¦fÈWX ¸fÔÂfe Ad¸f°f VffWX ³fZ CX³fIZY ÀUfÀ±¹f IYû »fZIYSX »f¦ff¹fe þf SXWXe AMXIY»fûÔ ´fSX dUSXf¸f »f¦ff°fZ WXbE Afþ IYWXf dIY UWX ´fcSXe °fSXWX ÀUÀ±f WX`Ô AüSX CX³WXZÔ IYûBÊ ¶fe¸ffSXe ³fWXeÔ WX`Ü ßfe VffWX ³fZ ÀfûVf»f ¸fedOX¹ff ´»fZMXRYf¸fÊ dMXÐUUMXSX ´fSX EIY dMXÐUMX IYSX IYWXf dIY d´fL»fZ IYBÊ dQ³fûÔ ÀfZ IbYL d¸fÂfûÔ ³fZ ÀfûVf»f ¸fedOX¹ff IZY ¸ff²¹f¸f ÀfZ ¸fZSXZ ÀUfÀ±¹f IZY ¶ffSXZ ¸fZÔ IYBÊ ¸f³f¦fPXÔ°f ARYUfWXZÔ R`Y»ff¹fe WX`Ô, ¹fWXfÔ °fIY dIY IYBÊ »fû¦fûÔ ³fZ ¸fZSXe ¸fÈ°¹fb IZY d»fE ·fe MXÐUeMX IYSX QbAf ¸ffÔ¦fe WX`Ü CX³WXûÔ³fZ IYWXf WX` dIY UWX CX³fIZY ÀUfÀ±¹f IYe d¨fÔ°ff IYSX³fZ Uf»fZ Àf·fe »fû¦fûÔ IYû ¹fWX ÀfÔQZVf QZ SXWXZ WX`ÔÜ CX³WXûÔ³fZ d»fJf WX`, ¸f`Ô À´fá IYSX³ff ¨ffWX°ff WXcÔ dIY ¸f`Ô ´fc¯fÊ øY´f ÀfZ ÀUÀ±f WXcÔ AüSX ¸fbÓfZ IYûBÊ ¶fe¸ffSXe ³fWXeÔ WX`Ü ßfe VffWX ³fZ IYWXf WX`, QZVf BÀf Àf¸f¹f IYûSXû³ff þ`Àfe U`dV½fIY ¸fWXf¸ffSXe ÀfZ »fOÞX SXWXf WX` AüSX QZVf IZY ¦fÈWX ¸fÔÂfe IZY ³ff°fZ QZSX SXf°f °fIY A´f³fZ IYf¹fûÊÔ ¸fZÔ ½¹fÀ°f SXWX³fZ IZY IYfSX¯f ¸f`Ô³fZ BÀf ´fSX ²¹ff³f ³fWXeÔ dQ¹ffÜ þ¶f ¹fWX ¸fZSXZ ÀfÔÄff³f ¸fZÔ Af¹ff °fû ¸f`Ô³fZ Àfû¨ff dIY ¹fWX Àf·fe »fû¦f A´f³fe IYf»´fd³fIY Àfû¨f IYf Af³fÔQ »fZ°fZ SXWXZÔ BÀfd»fE ¸f`Ô³fZ IYûBÊ IYûBÊ À´fá ³fWXeÔ IYeÜ CX³WXûÔ³fZ IYWXf dIY BÀf QüSXf³f ´ffMXeÊ IZY IYf¹fÊIY°ffAûÊÔ ³fZ ·fe BÀf ¶ffSXZ ¸fZÔ d¨fÔ°ff ½¹föY IYe dþÀfZ ³fþSXÔQfþ ³fWXeÔ dIY¹ff þf ÀfIY°ff BÀfd»fE dÀ±fd°f À´fá IYSX³ff þøYSXe WX`Ü CX³WXZfÔ³fZ IYWXf, dWX³Qc ¸ff³¹f°ffAûÔ IZY A³fbÀffSX EZÀff ¸ff³f³ff WX` dIY BÀf °fSXWX IYe ARYUfWX ÀUfÀ±¹f IYû AüSX Ad²fIY ¸fþ¶fc°f IYSX°fe WX`Ü BÀfd»fE ¸f`Ô EZÀfZ Àf·fe »fû¦fûÔ ÀfZ AfVff IYSX°ff WXcÔ dIY UWX ½¹f±fÊ IYe ¶ff°fZÔ LûOÞX IYSX ¸fbÓfZ ¸fZSXf IYf¹fÊ IYSX³fZ QZÔ¦fZ AüSX ÀU¹fÔ ·fe A´f³fZ IYf¸f IYSXZÔ¦fZÜ A´f³fZ Vfb·fd¨fÔ°fIYûÔ AüSX ´ffMXeÊ IZY Àf·fe IYf¹fÊIY°ffAûÊÔ IZY ´fid°f CX³WXûÔ³fZ Af·ffSX ½¹föY dIY¹ff WX`Ü Àff±f WXe ¹fWX ·fe À´fá dIY¹ff WX` dIY CX³fIZY ¸f³f ¸fZÔ dIYÀfe IYû »fZIYSX IYûBÊ ¦f»f°f ·ffU³ff ³fWXeÔ WX`Ü CX³WXûÔ³fZ d»fJf WX`, dþ³f »fû¦fûÔ ³fZ ¹fZ ARYUfWXZÔ R`Y»ff¹fe WX`Ô CX³fIZY ´fid°f ¸fZSXZ ¸f³f ¸fZÔ IYûBÊ Qb·ffUfÊ³ff ¹ff õZ¿f ³fWXeÔ WX`Ü ´fiUfÀfe¸fþQcSXûÔIYe¸fü°f ´fSX¸f¦fSX¸f¨LIZYAfÔÀfc ¶fWXfSXWXfWX`IZYÔQi:d¨fQ¸¶fSX¸f ³fBÊ dQ»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ UdSXâ IYfÔ¦fiZÀfe ³fZ°ff EUÔ ´fcUÊ IZYÔQie¹f ¦fÈWX ¸fÔÂfe ´fe. d¨fQ¸¶fSX¸f ³fZ IZYÔQi AüSX dUd·f³³f SXfª¹f ÀfSXIYfSXûÔ ´fSX IYfÔ¦fiZÀf IYe ¨fZ°ffU³fe IYû A³fQZJf dIY¹fZ þf³fZ IYf AfSXû´f »f¦ff°fZ WXbE Vfd³fUfSX IYû IYWXf dIY IZYÔQi ÀfSXIYfSX ¸fWXfSXf¿MÑX ¸fZÔ ´fiUfÀfe ¸fþQcSXûÔ IYe ¸ff»f¦ffOÞXe ÀfZ IYMX IYSX ¸fSX³fZ IYe §fMX³ff ´fSX ¸f¦fSX¸f¨L IZY AfÔÀfc ¶fWXf SXWXe WX`Ü ßfe d¨fQ¸¶fSX¸f ³fZ MXÐUeMX IYSX IYWXf, IYfÔ¦fiZÀf ³fZ ´fWX»fZ WXe »ffgIYOXfCX³f IZY QüSXf³f SXûþ¦ffSX, ´f`ÀfZ AüSX A³ffþ IZY ÀfÔIYMX IYf Àff¸f³ff IYSX SXWXZ ´fiUfÀfe ¸fþQcSXûÔ IYf ¸fbïf CXNXf¹ff ±ffÜ IYfÔ¦fiZÀf ³fZ ¦fSXe¶f ´fdSXUfSXûÔ IYû ³fIYQ AüSX A³ffþ dQ¹fZ þf³fZ IYe ¸ffÔ¦f ·fe SXJe ±fe, dþÀfIYf RYf¹fQf ´fiUfÀfe ¸fþQcSXûÔ IYû ·fe d¸f»f°ffÜ ÀfSXIYfSXûÔ ³fZ WX¸ffSXe A´fe»f ´fSX ²¹ff³f ³fWXeÔ dQ¹ffÜ IYfÔ¦fiZÀf ³fZ WXe ´fWX»fZ-´fWX»f ¸ffÔ¦f IYe ±fe dIY A´f³fZ ¦fÈWXSXfª¹fûÔ IYû »füMX³fZ IZY B¨LbIY ´fiUfÀfe ¸fþQcSXûÔ IZY d»fE BÀfIYe ½¹fUÀ±ff IYe þf³fe ¨ffdWXEÜ ³fBXÊX dQ»»feÜ A»´fÀfÔ£¹fIY ¸fÔÂff»f¹f IZY IYüVf»f dUIYfÀf IYf¹fÊIiY¸f IZY °fWX°f ´fidVfdÃf°f 1500 ÀfZ ª¹ffQf ÀUfÀ±¹f ÀfWXf¹fIY IYûSXû³ff ÀfZ ´fi·ffdU°f »fû¦fûÔ IYe ÀfZWX°f-Àf»ff¸f°fe ¸fZÔ »f¦fZ WX`ÔÜ A»´fÀfÔ£¹fIY ¸ff¸f»fûÔ IZY ¸fÔÂfe ¸fb£°ffSX A¶¶ffÀf ³fIYUe ³fZ ¹fWXfÔ IYWXf dIY B³f ´fidVfdÃf°f ÀUfÀ±¹f ÀfWXf¹fIYûÔ ¸fZÔ 50 ´fid°fVf°f »fOÞXdIY¹ffÔ WX`Ô þû dIY QZVf IZY dUd·f³³f AÀ´f°ff»fûÔ EUÔ ÀUfÀ±¹f IZYÔQiûÔ ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff ¸fSXeþûÔ IYe ÀfZUf ¸fZÔ ¸fQQ IYSX SXWXZ WX`ÔÜ BÀf U¿fÊ 2000 ÀfZ ª¹ffQf A³¹f ÀUfÀ±¹f ÀfWXf¹fIYûÔ IYû ´fidVfdÃf°f dIY¹ff þf SXWXf WX` Ü EIY U¿fÊ IYe AUd²f IYf ¹fWX ´fidVfÃf¯f dUd·f³f ÀUfÀ±¹f ÀfÔ¦fNX³fûÔ, ÀfÔÀ±ffAûÔ AüSX þf³fZ-¸ff³fZ AÀ´f°ff»fûÔ õfSXf IYSXf¹ff þf SXWXf WX`Ü ßfe ³fIYUe ³fZ IYWXf dIY QZVf IZY dUd·f³³f U¢RY ¶fûOXûÊÔ õfSXf ²ffd¸fÊIY, Àff¸ffdþIY, Vf`Ãfd¯fIY ÀfÔÀ±ffAûÔ IZY ÀfWX¹fû¦f ÀfZ 51 IYSXûOÞX øY´fE ´fi²ff³f¸fÔÂfe EUÔ ¸fb£¹f¸fÔÂfe IYûSXû³ff SXfWX°f RÔYOX ¸fZÔ dQ¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü Àff±f WXe þøYSX°f¸fQûÔ IZY d»fE ¶fOÞXe °ffQfQ ¸fZÔ SXfWX°f EUÔ Jfô Àff¸f¦fie IYf dU°fSX¯f dIY¹ff þf SXWXf WX`Ü QZVf ·fSX ¸fZÔ 16 WXþ WXfCXÀf IYû ¢½ffSXÔMXfB³f EUÔ AfBÊÀfû»fZVf³f ÀfbdU²ff IZY d»fE dUd·f³³f SXfª¹f ÀfSXIYfSXûÔ IYû dQ¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`, dþÀfIYf AfUV¹fIY°ff IZY A³fbÀffSX BÀ°fZ¸ff»f dIY¹ff þf SXWXf WX`ÔÜ ßfe ³fIYUe ³fZ ¶f°ff¹ff dIY A»fe¦fPÞX ¸fbdÀ»f¸f ¹fcd³fUdÀfÊMXe ³fZ EIY IYSXûOÞX 40 »ffJ øY´fE ´feE¸f IZY¹fÀfÊ ¸fZÔ ÀfWX¹fû¦f dIY¹ff WX` EUÔ EE¸f¹fc ¸fZdOXIY»f IYfg»fZþ ¸fZÔ 100 ¶fZOX IYe ½¹fUÀ±ff IYûSXû³ff ¸fSXeþûÔ IZY CX´f¨ffSX IZY d»fE IYe ¦fBÊ WX`Ü Àff±f WXe EE¸f¹fc ³fZ IYûSXû³ff MXZÀMX IYe ½¹fUÀ±ff ·fe IYe WX`, A¶f °fIY 9000 ÀfZ ª¹ffQf MXZÀMX dIY¹fZ þf ¨fbIZY WX`ÔÜ ßfe ³fIYUe ³fZ ¶f°ff¹ff dIY Aþ¸fZSX VfSXeRY QSX¦ffWX IZY £Ufþf ¸ffgOX»f ÀIcY»f EUÔ IYf¹fOÞX dUßff¸f À±f»fe IYû QZVf IZY dUd·f³³f ·ff¦fûÔ IZY IYûSXû³ff ´fi·ffdU°f »fû¦fûÔ IZY ¢½ffSXÔMXfB³f EUÔ AfBÊÀfû»fZVf³f IZY d»fE dQ¹ff ¦f¹ffÜ QZVf ·fSX ÀfZ Af¹fZ Àf·fe ²f¸fûÊÔ IZY 4500 ÀfZ Ad²fIY þf¹fSXe³fûÔ IYû »ffgIYOXfCX³f IZY QüSXf³f SXWX³fZ, Jf³fZ-´fe³fZ AüSX CX³fIZY ÀUfÀ±¹f IYe ÀfÔ´fc¯fÊ ÀfbdU²ff Qe ¦fBXÊXÜ n QZVf ¸fZÔ d´fL»fZ 24 §fÔMXûÔ ¸fZÔ 95 »fû¦fûÔ IYe WXû ¨fbIYe WX`X ¸fü°f n A¶f °fIY 17847 »fû¦f WXû ¨fbIZY WX`ÔX NXXeIY n QZVf ¸fZÔ IYûSXû³ff ÀfZ Àf¶fÀfZ Ad²fIY ¸fWXfSXf¿MÑX WXbAf WX` ´fi·ffdU°f ¸f`Ô´fc¯fÊøY´fÀfZÀUÀ±fWXcÔ:VffWX ¦fÈWX¸fÔÂfeIZYÀUfÀ±¹fIYû»fZIYSXAMXIY»fûÔ´fS»f¦ffXdUSXf¸f ¸fü»ff³ffÀffQ´fSXIYÀffdVfIÔYþf A»´fÀfÔ£¹fIY¸fÔÂff»f¹f·feIYûSXû³ffÀfZUf¸fZÔþbMXf Àf`¹fýÀf»ffWXbïe³f¶fû»ffBÔdOX¹ffIYf´f»fOÞXf·ffSXe IYV¸feSXIZY¹fbUfAûÔIYûÀf¸fÓfAf³fZ»f¦ffAf°fÔIYIYfÀfWXe¨fZWXSXf ßfe³f¦fSX,EªfZÔÀfeÜ IYV¸feSX ¸fZÔ ¸fþWX¶f IZY ³ff¸f ´fSX IYBÊ ¹fbUfAûÔ IYe ·ffU³ffAûÔ ÀfZ JZ»f³fZ IYf Af°fÔIYUfQe ÀfÔ¦fNX³fûÔ IYf °fÔÂf A¶f ¶fZAÀfSX WXû SXWXf WX`Ü QSXAÀf»f IYV¸feSX IZY ¹fbUfAfZÔ IYû A¶f Af°fÔIY IYf ÀfWXe ¨fZWXSXf Àf¸fÓf þf³fZ »f¦ff WX`Ü A¶f BÀfZ ÀfbSXÃff¶f»fûÔ IYf Af°fÔdIY¹fûÔ ´fSX ¶fPÞX°ff Q¶ffU IYWXZÔ ¹ff §ffMXe ¸fZÔ Àff¸ff³¹f WXû°fZ WXf»ff°f IYf AÀfSXÜ ¸f¦fSX Àf¨f ¹fWXe WX` dIY d´fL»fZ Àff»fûÔ IYe °fb»f³ff ¸fZÔ BÀf ¶ffSX ¹fbUfAûÔ IYe Af°fÔIYUfQe ÀfÔ¦fNX³fûÔ ¸fZÔ ·f°feÊ IYfRYe IY¸f SXWXe WX`Ü BÀfIYf Jb»ffÀff ÀfbSXÃff EþZÔdÀf¹fûÔ ³fZ ·fe dIY¹ff WX`Ü CX³fIYf IYWX³ff WX` dIY BÀf Àff»f ´fWX»fe þ³fUSXe ÀfZ 30 A´fi`»f °fIY UfQe ¸fZÔ ¸ffÂf 35 »fOÞXIZY Af°fÔIYe ÀfÔ¦fNX³fûÔ ¸fZÔ Vffd¸f»f WXbE WX`ÔÜ Af°fÔIYUfQ ÀfZ dIY³ffSXf IYSX IYV¸feSX ¸fZÔ ¸fb£¹f²ffSXf IYf dWXÀÀff ¶f³fIYSX VffÔd°f´fcUÊIY þeU³f þe³fZ IYe ¹fbUfWXûÔ IYe £UfdWXVf ³fZ IYV¸feSX ¸fZÔ ÀfdIiY¹f Af°fÔIYe ÀfÔ¦fNX³fûÔ U ´ffdIYÀ°ff³f ¸fZÔ ¶f`NXZ CX³fIYe AfIYfAûÔ IYe d¨fÔ°ffEÔ ¶fPÞXf Qe WX`ÔÜ IYV¸feSX ¸fZÔ ÀfdIiY¹f Af°fÔIYe ÀfÔ¦fNX³fûÔ ´fSX »f¦ff°ffSX ¹fWX Q¶ffU ¶f³ff¹ff þf SXWXf WX` dIY UZ BÀ»ff¸f IZY ³ff¸f ´fSX §ffMXe IZY ¹fbUfAûÔ IYû ·fOÞXIYfIYSX ÀfbSXÃff¶f»fûÔ IZY dJ»ffRY CX³WXZÔ °f`¹ffSX IYSXZÔÜ UWXeÔ ·ffSX°fe¹f ÀfZ³ff õfSXf §ffMXe ¸fZÔ ·fMXIZY WXbE ¹fbUfAûÔ IYû Uf´fÀf »ff³fZ IZY d»fE VfbøY dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff Afg´fSXZVf³f ¸ffÔ IYfRYe AÀfSXQfSX Àffd¶f°f WXû SXWXf WX`Ü WXf»ffÔdIY À±ff³fe¹f ÀfcÂfûÔ IYf IYWX³ff WX` dIY §ffMXe ¸fZÔ Af°fÔIYe ¶f³f³fZ Uf»fZ ¹fbUfAûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff 45-50 IZY IYSXe¶f WX` AüSX ¹fWX ÀfÔ£¹ff ¶fe°fZ Àff»fûÔ IYe °fb»f³ff ¸fZÔ ¶fWXb°f IY¸f WX`Ü
  2. 2. nnnn nnnn 02 ÀffdWX°¹f SXf¿MÑXe¹f ³¹fcªf ³fZMX½fIÊY³fBXÊX dQ»»fe, SXd½f½ffSX, 10 ¸fBXÊ, 2020 ªfc³f d³fIY»f SXWXf WX` AüSX ¸fmSXe ¶fm¨f`³fe ¶fPXÞ³fm »f¦fe WX`Ü WXSX Àff»f B³f dý³fûÔ ¹fWXe WXû°ff WX`Ü AfdJSXIYfSX B³WXeÔ dý³fûÔ C¨¨f dVfÃff ¸fmÔ °f¶ffý»fm ªfû WXû³fm WXû°fm WX`ÔÜ ´f°ff ³fWXeÔ ¸f`Ô B°f³ff ¢¹fûÔ §f¶fSXf°fe WXca, °f¶ffý»fûÔ Àfm... ¹ff dIY dIYÀfe ·fe °fSXWX IZY ¶fý»ff½f ¸fbÓfm AÀfWXªf IYSX ým°fm WX`Ô? ¢¹ff C¸fi ¶fPXÞ³fm ´fSX EmÀff WXe WXû³fm »f¦f°ff WX`? Àfü¸¹f Àfm ¸f`Ô BÀf °fSXWX IYe ¨f¨ffÊ ³fWXeÔ IYSX ÀfIY°fe WXca, EmÀff IYWX°fm WXe ½fm ¸fbÓfm dÓfOÞXIZÔY¦fm... ¢¹ff WX¸fmVff C¸fi- C¸fi IYe ¶ff°f IYSX°fe WXû? ¸fbÓfm ³fWXeÔ ´f°ff ±ff, °fb¸f B³f Àf¶fIYû »fmIYSX B°f³fe IYfÔVfÀf WXûAû¦feÜ ¹fdý ´f°ff WXû°ff °fû...- ¸f`Ô ¸ffWXü»f WX»IYf IYSX³fm IYe ¦fSXªf Àfm d¨fPXÞf°fe WXch, »fmdIY³f ýmJ°fe WXca dIY Àfü¸¹f ªfSXf ·fe ³f¸fÊ WXû³fm IZY d»fE °f`¹ffSX ³fWXeÔ WX`Ô - ´f°ff WXû°ff °fû °fb¸fÀfm Vffýe IYSX³fm Àfm ´fWX»fm Àfû¨f°ffÜ °fb¸f A´f³fe C¸fi IZY ¶ffSXm ¸fmÔ IYWX°fe WXû, °fû ¢¹ff ¸fbÓfm ³fWXeÔ »f¦f°ff WX`? ¹ffSX 35 IYûBÊ C¸fi WXû°fe WX`? dRYSX Jbý WXe ±fûOÞXf µ»fMXÊ IYSX°fm WX`Ô - °fb¸WXmÔ IYü³f IYWXm¦ff dIY °fb¸f 35 IYe WXû AüSX °fb¸WXfSXf 10 Àff»f IYf ¶fmMXf WX`... ¹fdý WX¸f °fb¸WXfSXm Àff±f ³f WXû °fû IYûBÊ ·fe °fb¸fÀfm Vffýe IYSX³fm IZY ¶ffSXm ¸fmÔ Àfû¨f ÀfIY°ff WX`Ü ¨f»fû-¨f»fû SXWX³fm ýû... IbYLX IYWXû °fû ±fûOÞXf dSXªf³fm¶f»f WXûIYSX °fû IYWXû... ª¹ffýf ¸f¢J³f ´ffgd»fVf A¨LXe ³fWXeÔ »f¦f°fe WX`Ü - A¶fIZY ¸f`Ô ±fûOÞXe dÓfOÞXIYe AüSX ±fûOÞXe Àfb»fWX IYf ÀfÔIZY°f ým°fe WXcaÜ ½f`Àfm Àfü¸¹f IbYLX ¦f»f°f ·fe ³fWXeÔ IYWX°fm WX`ÔÜ ¢¹ff ¸f`Ô ýmJ ³fWXeÔ ´ff°fe WXch, A´f³fm Àff±f IYf¸f IYSX°fe ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IYe AfaJûÔ ¸fmÔ C°fSX Af°fe BÊ¿¹ffÊ, ´fb÷Y¿fûÔ IYe ªf¶ff³f Àfm d¦fSX³fm-d¦fSX³fm IYû WXû°fe ´fiVfÔÀff AüSX AfaJûÔ Àfm MX´fIY°fe... ªff³fm ·fe ýû... FY¨ff WX¸fmVff IYWX°feÔ WX`, ýeýe Af´fIYe AfaJûÔ IYe ¦fÔ·feSX°ff Àfm WXe Àf¶f IbYLX NXeIY SXWX°ff WX`, ³fWXeÔ °fû...! ³fWXeÔ °fû... ¢¹ff? °fc AfªfIY»f ¶fWXb°f ¶fû»f³fm »f¦fe WX`Ü - ¸f`Ô CÀfm ÓfcNX¸fcNX WXe ²f¸fIYf°fe WXcaÜ WXfa NXeIY WXe °fû WX`Ô, 35 IYûBÊ C¸fi WXû°fe WX`Ü A¶f FY¿f·f ¹fdý 10 Àff»f IYf WXû ¦f¹ff WX`, °fû BÀfIYf ¹fm ¸f°f»f¶f °fû ³fWXeÔ dIY ¸f`Ô ¶fcPXÞe WXû ¦fBÊ WXcaÜ J`SX, °fû Vff¹fý OXSX §fSX IZY dOXÀMX¶fÊ WXû ªff³fm IYf WXû°ff WXû¦ffÜ ¹ff dRYSX Jbý IZY AIZY»fm SXWX³fm IYf ¹ff dRYSX... ´f°ff ³fWXeÔ ¢¹ff... »fmdIY³f ¶fÀf ¶fm¨f`³fe WX` °fû WX`...Ü Àfü¸¹f IZY Àff¸f³fm A´f³fe ¶fm¨f`³fe IYf ´f°ff ýû °fû, Àfe²fm WXe ÀfbÓff½f d¸f»fm¦ff, EmÀff WXû¦ff, °f¶f ýmJmÔ¦fm... LXb˜e »fm »fm³ff...Ü A¶f Jbý °fû 10 §fÔMXm IYf¸f IYSX°fm WX`Ô, FY¿f·f ·fe ÀIcY»f ªff°ff WX`, ¸f`Ô §fSX ¸fmÔ IYøYa ¢¹ff? ½fû °fû ´fcLXmÔ¦fm, ¶ffIYe AüSX°fmÔ ¢¹ff IYSX°fe WX`Ô? ¶fWXb°f °fû Àf¸fÓf°fm WX`Ô, dRYSX ·fe ¶fWXb°f IbYLX ¶ffIYe WX`Ü A¶f ¸f`Ô §fSX-¦fÈWXÀ±fe, ÀffOÞXe-¦fWX³fm AüSX ÀffÀf- ³f³fý IYe ¶ff°fmÔ IYSX³fm IZY d»fE dIYÀfe dIYMXe ¢»f¶f IYe ÀfýÀ¹f ³fWXeÔ ¶f³f ÀfIY°feÜ ´fPXÞ³ff ·fe °f¶f WXe WXû ´ff°ff WX`, ªf¶f ±fûOÞXf-±fûOÞXf IYSX ´fPXÞûÜ dªfÀf dý³f ¹fca »f¦fm dIY A¶f ´fPXÞ³ff WXe ´fPXÞ³ff WX` °fû... dIY°ff¶fûÔ Àfm WXe IYûµ°f WXû³fm »f¦fmÜ ªf¶f dý³f·fSX WXe RbYÀfÊ°f WXû °fû §fSX IYf IYf¸f ·fe IYSX³fm ¸fmÔ ¸f³f ³fWXeÔ »f¦f°ffÜ dRYSX WXSX dý³f IZY IYf¸fIYfªf IZY Ad°fdSX¢°f §fSX ¸fmÔ ª¹ffýf IYf¸f ÀffRY- ÀfRYfBÊ IYf WXe SXWX°ff WX`, A¶f ¹fm °fû ³fWXeÔ WXû ÀfIY°ff ³ff dIY IY»f WXe ÀffRY IYSX ªf¸ffBÊ A»f¸ffSXe IYû Afªf dRYSX d¶fJmøYa AüSX dRYSX ªf¸ffDYa... ¹fm ¶fm¦ffSXe WXû³fm Àfm °fû SXWXe... »fmdIY³f Àfü¸¹f Àf¸fÓfmÔ¦fm ¹fm Àf¶f...? °fû dRYSX ¢¹ff IYøYa? A¶f ªf¶f °fIY AÔd°f¸f øY´f Àfm MÑXfÔÀfRYSX d»fÀMX AfCMX ³fWXeÔ WXû ªff°fe WX`, BÀfm °fû ÀfWX³ff WXe WX`Ü IYfg»fmªf VfbøY WXû °fû A÷Y¯f IYû RYû³f IYøYaÜ CÀfm RYû³f IYSXû °fû ½fWX ·fe ¹fWXe IYWXm¦ff... ýeýe, d»fÀMX Af³fm °fû ýû, ¸f`Ô Àf¶f Àfa·ff»f »fca¦ffÜ °fû dRYSX ¢¹ff IYøYa? ÀfWX³ff WXe WXû¦ff... ¶fÀf Af²fe SXf°f IYû Jb»fe ³feÔý ¸fmÔ ¹fWXe C²fmOÞX¶fb³f ¨f»f SXWXe ±feÜ FY ¿f·f ±fûOÞXf IbY³f¸fb³ff¹ff °fû CÀfIYe ´feNX ´fSX WXf±f SXJfÜ ±fûOÞXe ýmSX CÀfe AÀf¸fÔªfÀf ¸fmÔ ¶f`NXe SXWXeÜ dRYSX ²feSXm Àfm ¨ffýSX WXMXfBÊ AüSX À»fe´fSX ¸fmÔ ´f`SX Ra Àff IYSX ¶fWXb°f WXü»fm-Àfm IY¸fSXm IYf ýSX½ffªff Jû»ff AüSX ¶ffWXSX d³fIY»f AfBÊÜ ªfc³f J°¸f WXû³fm ´fSX WX`, ¸füÀf¸f ¶fý»f SXWXf WX`Ü ¨ffSX dý³f Àfm ±fûOÞXf-±fûOÞXf ÷YIY-÷YIY IYSX ´ff³fe ¶fSXÀf SXWXf WX`Ü Afªf dý³f ¸fmÔ WXe ±fûOÞXe ²fc´f d³fIY»fe ±fe, »fmdIY³f Vff¸f WXû°fm-WXû°fm ¶ffý»fûÔ IYe Af½ffªffWXe VfbøY WXû ¦fBÊÜ AfdJSX Af¿ffPXÞ ·fe Af²ff d³fIY»f ¦f¹ff WX`Ü ¶ffWXSX ¶fcaýf¶ffaýe WXû SXWXe ±feÜ ¶ffg»fIY³fe ¸fmÔ IbYÀfeÊ »f¦ffIYSX ¶f`NX ¦fBÊ, ¹fWXfa AfIYSX ±fûOÞXm ÀfbIcY³f IYf AWXÀffÀf WXû SXWXf ±ff, ¶fm¨f`³fe ±fûOÞXe IY¸f WXbBÊ ±feÜ ´f°ff ³fWXeÔ dIY°f³fe ýmSX ¹faX WXe ¶f`NXe SXWXe ±fe, ªf¶f Àfü¸¹f PbaXPÞX°fm WXbE ¶ffWXSX AfE °f¶f BÀf ¶ff°f ´fSX ²¹ff³f ¦f¹ff dIY RbYWXfSXmÔ °fmªf ¶ffdSXVf ¸fmÔ ¶fý»f ¨fbIYe WX`Ü ¢¹ff WXbAf? ¹fWXaXf ¢¹fûÔ ¶f`NXe WXû? ³feÔý ³fWXeÔ Af SXWXe WX` ¢¹ff? - Àfü¸¹f ³fm Î¨fd°f°f WXûIYSX ´fcLXfÜ IbYLX ³fWXeÔ dý³f ¸fmÔ RbYÀfÊ°f WXû°fe WX` °fû Àfû »fm°fe WXca, dRYSX SXf°f ¸fmÔ ¦fWXSXe ³feÔý ³fWXeÔ Af ´ff°fe WX`Ü ¶fWXb°f ýmSX Àfm ªff¦f SXWXe ±fe, ¶ffdSXVf IYe Af½ffªf Àfb³fe °fû ¶ffWXSX Af ¦fBÊÜ - ¸f`Ô³fm C³WXmÔ Àf¸fÓff°fm WXbE IYWXfÜ *** d´fLX»fm Àff»f SXfJe ´fSX ¸ffa IYf dý»ff¹ff WXbAf ¦fie³f »fWXdSX¹ff ´fWX³ff ±ffÜ A´f³fm OÑXmÎÀf¦f MXm¶f»f IZY OÑXfg½fSX ¸fmÔ Î¶fýe ½ff»fm Jf³fm ¸fmÔ ¶fWXb°f PXcaPÞX³fm IZY ¶ffý ¸fbÓfm IY»fOXÊ Î¶fýe IYf ´f°°ff d¸f»ff ±ffÜ ¶ff»f ²fb»fm WXbE ±fm, °fû ¹fac WXe IaY§fe IYSX »fe ±feÜ ¹fca IaY²fm Àfm ±fûOÞXf ³fe¨fm C°fSX°fm ¶ff»fûÔ IYû ·fe Jb»ff SXJ³ff ¸fbÓfm Àfbd½f²ffªf³fIY ³fWXeÔ »f¦f°ff WX`, ÓfMX´fMX ´fû³fe ¶ffa²f »fm°fe WXcaÜ WXfa dªfÀf dý³f ¶ff»f ²fb»fm WXû °fû ÀfcJ³fm IZY d»fE Jb»fm LXûOÞX³fm ´fOÞX°fm WX`Ô, dRYSX ·fe ÀfcJm ³fWXeÔ dIY °fbSXÔ°f ¶ffh²f »fm°fe WcaX ... ¹facX »f¦f°ff WX` dIY Afªffýe ¶ffd²f°f WXû°fe WX`Ü ´f°ff ³fWXeÔ ¢¹fûÔ ¸f³f WXbAf dIY Afªf ¦fie³f Î¶fýe WXe »f¦ffDaX , BÀfd»fE ¶fWXb°f ¸fVf¢IY°f IYSXIZY PXacXPÞXeÜ Î¶fýe »f¦ffIYSX Jbý IYû AfBÊ³fm ¸fmÔ ýmJf °fû »f¦ff IbYLX ª¹ffýf WXû SXWXf WX`Ü ¸f`Ô IYfg»fmªf ªff SXWXe WXacX, IYWXeÔ Vffýe ¹ff dIYÀfe RaY¢Vf³f ¸fmÔ ³fWXeÔÜ ´f°ff ³fWXeÔ ¢¹fûÔ A´f³fm dýJ³fm IYû »fmIYSX ¸f`Ô ±fûOÞXe ª¹ffýf WXe IYfÔVfÀf SXWX°fe WXchÜ IYûBÊ ³fûdMXÀf ³f IYSXmÔ, °fû »f¦f°ff WX` dIY ¶f¨f ¦fE... »fmdIY³f ªfSXf-Àff ·fe ³fûdMXÀf IYe ¦fBÊ °fû dý³f ·fSX IbYLX AMXIYf-Àff »f¦f°ff WX`Ü BÀfd»fE IY´fOÞXûÔ IZY SXÔ¦fûÔ IYû LXûOÞXIYSX Jbý ´fSX AüSX IbYLX ·fe Ad°fdSX¢°f »f¦f³fm ³fWXeÔ ým°fe WXchÜ °fû dRYSX WXSXm SXÔ¦f IYe Î¶fýe WXMXfIYSX ½fWXe ¶fifC³f Î¶fýe »f¦ffBÊ AüSX d³fIY»f ´fOÞXeÜ Afªf IYfg»fmªf IYf ´fWX»ff dý³f ªfû WX`Ü dý³f ·fSX EOXd¸fVf³f IYe ÀfSX¦f¸feÊ SXWXeÜ BÀfIZY ¶fe¨f ¸fmÔ WXe Àf¸f¹f d³fIYf»f IYSX LXbd˜¹ffa I`YÀfm ¦fbªfSXe BÀf ´fSX ·fe ¶ff°f¨fe°f WXû°fe SXWXeÜ dRYSX ¶ff°f¨fe°f AfIYSX CÀfe AÀfbd½f²ffªf³fIY d½f¿f¹f ´fSX ÷YIY ¦fBÊ... MÑXfÔÀfRYSX...Ü BÀf ¶ffSX IYfg»fmªf ¸fmÔ MÑXfÔÀfRYSX IYf OXSX ¸fmSXm Àff±f-Àff±f FY¨ff, d¸fÀfmÀf ¦fb~f AüSX ¸fWXf½feSX ªf`³f IYû ·fe WX`, WX¸f ¨ffSXûÔ IYû WXe BÀf IYfg»fmªf ¸fmÔ °fe³f Àff»f Àfm ª¹ffýf WXû ¨fbIZY WX`ÔÜ ¸fbÓfm EIY SXfWX°f ¹fm »f¦fe dIY ¨f»fû WX¸f ÀffSXm EIY WXe IYV°fe IZY ¸fbÀffdRYSX WX`ÔÜ ªf¶fÀfm Àfb³ff WX` dIY d»fÀMX °f`¹ffSX WXû ¦fBÊ, °f¶f Àfm ´f°ff ³fWXeÔ I`YÀfe °fû MXcMXe-MXcMXe-Àfe ³feÔý Af°fe WX` AüSX SXf°f ·fSX CMX´fMXaXf¦f Àf´f³fm Af°fm SXWX°fm WX`ÔÜ Afªf °fû WXmOX¢»fIÊY ¨füSXdÀf¹ff ³fm ¶f°ff¹ff dIY d»fÀMX Afªf SXf°f IYû ¹ff dRYSX IY»f °fû ´f¢IZY ¸fmÔ d³fIY»f WXe AfE¦feÜ WXm ·f¦f½ff³f, WXm ·f¦f½ff³f ¨fü¶feÀfûÔ §fÔMXm »f¦fe SXWX°fe WX`Ü SXf°f IYû ªf`Àfm WXe d»fÀMX d³fIY»fe dªfÀfIYf OXSX ±ff ½fWXe WXbAfÜ MÑXfÔÀfRYSX IYe J¶fSX Àfb³f°fm WXe dý»f ¶f`NX ¦f¹ffÜ Àfü¸¹f ³fm Àfb³ff °fû ½fû ·fe ±fûOÞXm ´fSXmVff³f dýJfBÊ dýEÜ A÷Y¯f IYû RYû³f IYSX°ff Wac °fb¸f °fû LXb˜e IYe E´»feIZYVf³f ým ýûÜ - Àfü¸¹f ³fm IYWXfÜ ASXm! A¶f Afªf °fû ÷YIYû, IY»f IYSXmÔ¦fmÜ CÀfm ·fe ªfû IYSX³ff WXû¦ff, ½fû IY»f WXe IYSX ´ffE¦ff ³ff... A¶f ³füIYSXe IYSX SXWXm WX`Ô °fû B³f ¨feªfûÔ Àfm §f¶fSXf³fm Àfm ¢¹ff RYf¹fýf? dRYSX IYûBÊ ýcSX °fû WX` ³fWXeÔ, A÷Y¯f dªf¸¸fmýfSXe Àfm IYSX WXe ým¦ff, ª¹ffýf ¸fbdVIY»f AfE¦fe °fû dRYSX Àfû¨fmÔ¦fm LXb˜e »fm³fm IZY d»fE... - ¸f`Ô Àfü¸¹f IYû Àf¸fÓff SXWXe WXac, ¹ff Jbý IYû... Jbý WXe Àf¸fÓf ³fWXeÔ ´ff SXWXe WXchÜ Àfb¶fWX A÷Y¯f IYû RYû³f dIY¹ff °fû CÀf³fm IYWXf - ¸fbÓfm ´f°ff WX` ýeýeÜ ¸f`Ô IYûdVfVf IYSX SXWXf WXch AüSX WXû ªffE¦ffÜ Af´f Î¨f°ff ¸f°f IYSXû, ¸fbÓf ´fSX d½fV½ffÀf IYSXûÜ »fmdIY³f ¸f`Ô ¢¹ff IYøYa ª½ffB³f IYøYa ¹ff ³f IYøYa? - ¸f`Ô³fm ¶fWXb°f WX°ffVf WXûIYSX A÷Y¯f Àfm ´fcLXfÜ ª½ffB³f °fû IYSX WXe »fmÔ, ¹fca ·fe ýcSX WXe dIY°f³ff WX`? IbY»f 45 d¸f³fMX IYf °fû SXfÀ°ff WX`Ü A¶f ¢¹ff WX` dIY ÀfSXIYfSXe IYf¸f WX`, Af´f °fû ªff³f°fe WXe WX`ÔÜ - CÀf³fm ¶ff°f Àf¸fmMXeÜ AfdJSXIYfSX ³fE IYfg»fmªf IYû ª½ffB³f IYSX WXe d»f¹ffÜ FY¨ff IYf ·fe MÑXfÔÀfRYSX WXbAf WX`, ½fû ·fe A´f- OXfC³f IYSX SXWXe WX`Ü WX¸f ýû³fûÔ Àff±f WXe MÑXm³f ´fIYOÞX°fm WX`Ô, ¸f`Ô ´fWX»fm C°fSX°fe WcaX, CÀfm Af²ff §fÔMXf AüSX »f¦f°ff WX`Ü ²feSXm-²feSXm AüSX ·fe A´f-OXfC³fÀfÊ Àfm ¸fb»ffIYf°f WXû°fe ¨f»fe ¦fBÊÜ IbYLX °fû IYfg»fmªf IYf WXe ÀMXfRY WX` Jbý Î´fidÀf´f»f ·fe WX¸ffSXm Àff±f WXe A´f-OXfC³f IYSX°fm WX`ÔÜ IbYLX ¶f`ÔIY ¸fmÔ IYf¸f IYSX³fm ½ff»fe »fdOÞXIY¹faXf WX`ÔÜ IbY»f d¸f»ffIYSX EIYf²f ¸fdWX»ff WXe ¸fmSXe C¸fi IYe WX`, ¶ffIYe ¨ffSXûÔ-´ffa¨fûÔ 24-26 Àff»f IYe C¸fi IYe »fdOÞXIY¹ffa WX`Ü ½f`Àfm ª¹ffýf AÀfbd½f²ff ³fWXeÔ WX`Ü ¶fÀf Àf¸f¹f Àff²f³ff ´fOÞX°ff WX`, OXmPXÞ §fÔMXm IYf Àf¸f¹f EOXªfÀMX IYSX³fm ¸fmÔ Vfb÷YAf°f ¸fmÔ ±fûOÞXe ¸fbdVIY»f AfBÊ ±fe, ²feSXm- ²feSXm Àf¶f NXeIY WXû ¦f¹ffÜ Àf¸f¹f IYû ¶f¨ff³fm IYe ¦fSXªf Àfm ÀffOÞXe IYû d°f»ffÔªfd»f ým ýeÜ Àf»f½ffSX-IY¸feªf ´fWX³f³fm »f¦fe, 10 d¸f³fMX ·fe ¶f¨f°fm WX`Ô °fû dIY°f³fe SXfWX°f WXû ªff°fe WX`, ¹fm dÀfRÊY A´f-OXfC³f IYSX³fm ½ff»fe Vf- fýeVfbýf ¸fdWX»ff WXe Àf¸fÓf ÀfIY°fe WX`Ü ¸fWXe³ff ·fSX WXû ¦f¹ff A´f-OXfC³f IYSX°fm WXbE... WXSX °fe³f-¨ffSX dý³f ¸fmÔ ¸f`Ô ¹ff Àfü¸¹f A÷Y¯f IYû RYû³f »f¦ff »fm°fm WX`ÔÜ IY»f SXf°f IYû WXe CÀfÀfm ¶ff°f WXbBÊ °fû CÀf³fm dý»ffÀff dý¹ff AüSX ¶f°ff¹ff dIY - ´f`Àff ·fe ým dý¹ff WX`Ü ¸f°f»f¶f A¶f Af´f d³fÎ›°f WXû ÀfIY°fm WX`ÔÜ ¶fÀf BÀfe d³fÎ›°f°ff ¸fmÔ SXf°f ¶fOÞXe ¦fWXSXe ³feÔý AfBÊ AüSX Àfb¶fWX 15 d¸f³fMX ýmSX Àfm ³feÔý Jb»feÜ ¶fWXb°f WXOÞX¶fOÞXe ¸fmÔ ³fWXf IYSX ¶ffWXSX AfBÊ AüSX SXm»f½fm ÀMXmVf³f RYû³f »f¦ff¹ff °fû EIY SXfWX°f IYe J¶fSX d¸f»fe dIY MÑXm³f Af²ff §fÔMXf »fmMX WX`, ¨f»fû ±fûOÞXf Bd°¸f³ff³f WX`Ü ªf¶f ÀMXmVf³f ´fSX ´fWXbh¨fe °fû ´f°ff ¨f»ff dIY MÑXm³f OXmPXÞ §fÔMXf »fmMX WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü Àf¶fIYû WXe A´f³fm-A´f³fm ýµ°fSX »fmMX WXû ªff³fm IYe Î¨f°ff ±fe, »fmdIY³f WX¸f °fû d³fÎ›°f ±fm, AfdJSX Î´fidÀf´f»f ªfû WX¸ffSXm Àff±f WX`ÔÜ A¶f dªf³WXmÔ »fmMX WXû³fm IYe Î¨f°ff WXû SXWXe WX`, ½fm ·fe IYSX ¢¹ff ÀfIY°fm WX`Ô? MÑXm³f °fû ªf¶f AfE¦fe, °f¶f WXe AfE¦fe ³ff...! EIY-EIY IYSX ÀffSXe ¸fdWX»ffEh BIY™f WXû ¦fBË, ¸fdWX»ff ½fmÎMX¦f øY¸f ¸fmÔ °fû ´f`SX SXJ³fm IYe ·fe ªf¦fWX ³fWXeÔ WX`, ªfÔ¢Vf³f WX` °fû ¹fWXfa IYBÊ ¸fbÀffdRYSX A´f³fm ¦fÔ°f½¹f IZY d»fE ¦ffdOÞX¹ffa ¶fý»f°fm WX`Ô, BÀfd»fE SXf°f·fSX ÀfRYSX IYSX A¦f»fe MÑXm³f IYf BÔ°fªffSX IYSX°fe ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ Àfm ´fcSXf ½fmÎMX¦f øY¸f ·fSXf WXbAf WX`... WXSX °fSXRY ¶fm°fSX°fe¶fe Àfm ´fOÞXf Àff¸ff³f AüSX ªf`Àfe ªf¦fWX WXû, CÀfe ¸fmÔ Jbý IYû EOXªfÀMX IYSXIZY DYa§f°fe ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IYû AÔýSX WXe LXûOÞXIYSX WX¸f Àf·fe ¶ffWXSX Af ¦fEÜ ¶f`Ô¨f ´fSX ¶f`NX IYSX ÀffSXm ¶ff°fûÔ ¸fmÔ ¸fVf¦fc»f ±fmÜ ¶fWXb°f ýmSX Àfm dIYÀfe IZY ¦ff³fm IYe Af½ffªf Af SXWXe ±fe Af›¹fÊ WX` dIY dIYÀfe ³fm ·fe BÀf ´fSX ²¹ff³f ³fWXeÔ dý¹ffÜ ²¹ff³f °fû ¸fmSXf ·fe ³fWXeÔ ¦f¹ff ±ff, ¹fm °fû ¶ffý ¸fmÔ EIY LXûMXe-Àfe §fMX³ff Àfm dSXIYfg»f WXbAfÜ ªf`Àfm WXe MÑXm³f IZY Af³fm IYf A³ffCÔÀf¸fmÔMX WXbAf, WX¸f Àf·fe ³fm A´f³fe- A´f³fe ÀfeMX LXûOÞX ýeÜ ªfWXfh WX¸f ªffIYSX JOÞXm WXbE ½fWXfa dRYSX CÀfe °fSXWX Àfm ¦ff³fm IYe Af½ffªf Af°fe SXWXe AüSX dRYSX Af›¹fÊ dIY... WX¸f¸fmÔ Àfm dIYÀfe ³fm ·fe BÀf ¶ff°f ´fSX ²¹ff³f ³fWXeÔ dý¹ffÜ AfdJSXIYfSX ´fcSXm ´»fmMXRYf¸fÊ IYû IaY´fIY´ff°fe WXbBÊ ²fOÞX²fOÞXf°fe MÑXm³f Af ´fWcaX¨feÜ dIYÀfe ·fe °fSXWX IZY J°fSXm IYf IYûBÊ dÀf¦³f»f ³fWXeÔ d¸f»ff °fû Àf·fe dSXªf½fmÊVf³f IZY dOX¶¶fm ¸fmÔ ¨fPXÞ ¦fEÜ ÀffPXÞm ýÀf ¶fªf ¨fbIZY ±fm, IbYLX ¹ffÂfe ¶ffIYf¹fýf ªff¦fIYSX ³ffV°ff IYSX SXWXm ±fm, °fû IbYLX Àfû WXe SXWXm ±fmÜ WX¸fmÔ ªfWXaXf ªf¦fWX d¸f»fe ½fWXfa C´fSX IYe ýû³fûÔ ¶f±fÊ ´fSX »fû¦f ³feÔý d³fIYf»f SXWXm ±fm, Àfû ³fe¨fm IYe EIY-EIY ÀfeMX °fû ¹fca ·fe Jf»fe d¸f»f ¦fBË ±feÔÜ dRYSX ±fûOÞXf-±fûOÞXf Àf¶f³fm EOXªfÀMX dIY¹ff °fû ýû IZY ¶f`NX³fm IYe AüSX ½¹f½fÀ±ff WXû ¦fBËÜ Àff¸f³fm IYe ¶f¦f»f ½ff»fe ÀfeMX ´fSX ¶f`NXe ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ ³fm ·fe ±fûOÞXe Àfùý¹f°ff dýJfBÊ... BÀf °fSXWX Àfm WX¸f Àf·fe EIY WXe IaY´ffMXÊ¸fmÔMX ¸fmÔ BIY™f WXû ¦fBËÜ ¸fmSXe ÀfeMX ´fSX Àf¶fÀfm ´fWX»fm Vfd¸fÊ»ff ¶f`NXe ±fe, CÀfIZY ¶ffý ¸f`ÔÜ MÑXm³f A·fe ·fe ÷YIYe WXbBÊ ±fe, ªf¶f ÀffSXm »fû¦f NXeIY Àfm Àf`MX»f WXû ¦fE °fû ¸fmSXf ²¹ff³f ¶ffWXSX IYe °fSXRY ¦f¹ffÜ ½fWXfa EIY 22-24 Àff»f IYf »fOÞXIYf JOÞXf ±ff, ½fû »f¦ff°ffSX WX¸ffSXm WXe IaY´ffMXÊ¸fmÔMX ¸fmÔ ýmJ SXWXf ±ff, ªf`Àfm WXe ¸fmSXe ³fªfSX C²fSX ¦fBÊ, CÀf³fm BVffSXm Àfm ¸fbÓfm ¶f°ff¹ff dIY ¸f`Ô A¨LXe »f¦f SXWXe WXca... ¸f`Ô EIYfEIY ¨füÔIYe... ¸f`Ô³fm Vfd¸fÊ»ff IYe °fSXRY ýmJf, »fmdIY³f ½fû Àff¸f³fm ¶f`NXe FY¨ff Àfm ¶ff°fûÔ ¸fmÔ ¸fVf¦fc»f ±feÜ dRYSX ¸f`Ô³fm FY¨ff IZY ´ffÀf ¶f`NXe A³fb·fcd°f IYe °fSXRY ýmJf °fû CÀf³fm °fû ¶ffIYf¹fýf AfaJmÔ ¸fcaý SXJe ±feÜ ¸f`Ô³fm dRYSX Àfm ²fOÞXIY°fm dý»f Àfm ¶ffWXSX IYe °fSXRY ýmJf, ½fû A¶f ·fe ½fWXeÔ JOÞXf ±ff, CÀf³fm dRYSX Àfm ¸fbÓfm ½f`Àff WXe BVffSXf dIY¹ff... ¸fmSXe ²fOÞXIY³fmÔ ¶fmIYf¶fc WXû ¦fBË... ¸f`Ô³fm ¨fûSX d³f¦ffWXûÔ Àfm EIY ¶ffSX dRYSX A´f³fm AfÀf´ffÀf ýmJf, ¨ffWXf dIY ¶ffWXSX IYe AûSX ³fWXeÔ ýmJca, »fmdIY³f dRYSX ·fe d³f¦ffWX ¨f»fe ¦fBÊ, ½fû A¶f ·fe ½fWXeÔ JOÞXf ±ffÜ A¶f ¦ffOÞXe ²feSXm- ²feSXm Af¦fm ¶fPXÞ³fm »f¦fe ±fe, ½fû ±fûOÞXe ýcSX °fIY dJOÞXIYe IZY Àff±f-Àff±f ýüOÞX°ff dýJf, dRYSX Àfm CÀf³fm ½f`Àff WXe BVffSXf dIY¹ff... ¦ffOÞXe °fmªf WXû ¦fBÊ AüSX ½fû ½fWXeÔ LXcMX ¦f¹ffÜ ¸f`Ô EIYfEIY AÀfWXªf WXû ¦fBÊ, Af¸f°füSX ´fSX ¸f`Ô Àf¶fIYe ¶ff°fûÔ ¸fmÔ Vffd¸f»f WXû°fe WXca, »fmdIY³f Afªf ¸fbÓfm Jbý ·fe ´f°ff ³fWXeÔ dIY ¸f`Ô IYWXfa WXcaÜ ¸fbÓfm ´»fmMXRYf¸fÊ ´fSX Af SXWXe ¦ff³fm IYe Af½ffªf IYe ¹ffý Af ¦fBÊÜ ¦ffOÞXe ´fWXba¨f³fm ½ff»fe ±fe, »fmdIY³f ¸f`Ô ¶fWXb°f IYûdVfVf IYSXIZY ·fe ÀfWXªf ³fWXeÔ WXû ´ff SXWXe ±feÜ ¸f`Ô³fm Jbý IYû ¶fWXb°f dÓfOÞXIYf... ¸f`Ô CÀf »fOÞXIZY IYe C¸fi IZY ¶f¨¨fûÔ IYû ´fPXÞf°fe WXch... A¶f IYûBÊ ¸fmSXe C¸fi ·fe 20-22 Àff»f ³fWXeÔ WX`Ü Jbý IYû ¹fm IYWXIYSX ·fe Àf¸fÓff¹ff dIY WXû ÀfIY°ff WXû, ½fû Vfd¸fÊ»ff IZY d»fE JOÞXf WXû AüSX... »fmdIY³f dRYSX ¸f`Ô Jbý Àfm WXe °fIÊY IYSX°fe WXca dIY dRYSX CÀf³fm ¸fbÓfm ¢¹fûÔ BVffSXf dIY¹ff...? ´fcSXf dý³f ¸fmSXf WXû³ff, ¸fmSXm Àff¸f³fm WXe ³fWXeÔ Jb»ff... dý³f EIY °fSXÔ¦f... EIY ³fVfm-IYe-Àfe WXf»f°f ¸fmÔ ¦fbªfSXf... WXfa Jbý IYû dÓfOÞXIY³ff ·fe dý³f ·fSX ªffSXe SXWXfÜ Vff¸f IYû ªf¶f dRYSX Àfm CÀfe ´»fmMXRYf¸fÊ ´fSX C°fSXeÔ °fû »f¦ff ªf`Àfm ¹fWXfh Àf¶f IbYLX ¶fý»ff WXbAf WX`Ü WXSX dý³f IYe °fSXWX §fSX ·ff¦f³fm IYe ªf»ýe ¸fbÓfm ¸fWXÀfcÀf ³fWXeÔ WXbBÊÜ EIY ¶ffSX ¶fWXb°f Àf°fIÊY ³fªfSXûÔ Àfm ´fcSXm ´»fmMXRYf¸fÊ IYf d³fSXeÃf¯f dIY¹ff... ´f°ff ±ff dIY A¶f ¹fWXfh IbYLX ·fe ³fWXeÔ WXû¦ff, »fmdIY³f... Jbý Àfm ´fcLX ·fe SXWXe WXca dIY ¹fm ¢¹ff ¶f¨f´f³ff WX`...? ¹fca EmÀfm ³fBÊ-³fBÊ WXbBÊ ªf½ff³f »fOÞXIYe IYe °fSXWX LXbBÊ¸fbBÊ WXû³fm IYe °fû IYûBÊ ½fªfWX ³fWXeÔ ±fe... ¸f¦fSX IbYLX °fû ±ff WXe...Ü ¦ffOÞXe d³fIYf»f IYSX ªf¶f §fSX IYe °fSXRY ¶fPXÞe °fû A¦fi½ff»f d¸fâf³³f ´fSX ¶ffWXSX SXJm ¶fOÞXm Àfm IYOÞXfWX IYe ¨ffVf³fe ¸fmÔ °f`SX°fm ¦f¸ffÊ¦f¸fÊ ¦fb»ff¶fªff¸fb³f dýJm... ¹fca IY·fe ·fe ÷YIY IYSX IbYLX JSXeý°fe ³fWXeÔ WXca, »fmdIY³f Afªf... ÷YIY IYSX Af²ff dIY»fû ¦fb»ff¶fªff¸fb³f ¶fa²f½ffEÜ §fSX ´fWXba¨fe AüSX ¨fmÔªf IYSX »füMXe °f¶f °fIY Àfü¸¹f ¨ff¹f ¶f³ff ¨fbIZY ±fm, ¸f`Ô ¦f¸fÊ ¦fb»ff¶fªff¸fb³f ¶ffC»f ¸fmÔ SXJ SXWXe ±fe dIY RYû³f ¶fªffÜ Àfü¸¹f ¨ff¹f »fmIYSX ªff ¨fbIZY ±fm, FY¿f·f ·fe ½fWXeÔ ±ff, BÀfd»fE B°¸fe³ff³f ±ff dIY IYûBÊ-³f-IYûBÊ RYû³f °fû CNXf WXe »fm¦ffÜ ¸f`Ô³fm ³f¸fIYe³f d³fIYf»ff AüSX ÀffSXm Àff¸ff³f IYû MÑXm ¸fmÔ Àfªff SXWXe ±fe dIY Àfü¸¹f ³fm AÔýSX AfIYSX JbVfJ¶fSXe Àfb³ffBÊ - A÷Y¯f IYf RYû³f WX`, °fb¸WXfSXf MÑXfÔÀfRYSX ÷YIY ¦f¹ff WX`... Ü ´f°ff ³fWXeÔ I`YÀfm ¦fb»ff¶fªff¸fb³f IYf ¶ffC»f ¸fmSXm WXf±f Àfm LXcMX ¦f¹ff... ¦fb»ff¶fªff¸fb³f »fbPXÞIZY AüSX ¶ffC»f MXcMX IYSX ´fcSXm dIY¨f³f ¸fmÔ d¶fJSX ¦f¹ff... ¸f`Ô CÀf d¶fJSXm´f³f IYû EIYMXIY ýmJ SXWXe ±fe AüSX ¸fmSXm A³fªff³fm WXe AfhÀfc C¸fOÞX AfE ±fm... Àfü¸¹f ³fm ¸fmSXm dÀfSX IYû ´¹ffSX Àfm ±f´f±f´ff¹ff... IYûBÊ ¶ff°f ³fWXeÔ... BÀf¸fmÔ SXû³fm IYe ¢¹ff ¶ff°f WX`? ¨f»fû °fb¸f ¶ffWXSX ªffAû... ¸f`Ô Àf¶f NXeIY IYSX ým°ff WXch... ¸f`Ô ²fbh²f»ffBÊ AfaJûÔ Àfm IY·fe Àfü¸¹f IYû °fû IY·fe CÀf d¶fJSXm´f³f IYû A½ffIY WXûIYSX ýmJ SXWXe ±feÜ IYWXf³fe ¸fbÓfm SXfªff ýVfSX±f IYe IYWXf³fe ¹ffý WX`Ü CÀf³fm I`YIZY¹fe IYû ½f¨f³f dýE ±fmÜ ´fif¯f ªffE ´fSX ½f¨f³f ³f ªffE CÀfIYf CÀfc»f ±ffÜ ½fWXe CÀf³fm dIY¹ffÜ ªff³f ým ýe ´fSX CÀfc»f Àfm ³f WXMXfÜ ¸fªf¶fc°f CÀfc»fûÔ IYe ¹fWXe IY¸fe WX`, ¹fm WX¸fmVff Jbý IYf ³fbIYÀff³f IYSXf°fm WX`ÔÜ ýVfSX±f Àfm »fmIYSX ¸fbÔVfe ´fim¸f¨fÔý ªf`Àfm CÀfc»f½ffdý¹fûÔ Àfm ¸f`Ô ½ffdIYRY WXca, Àf¶fIYû C³fIZY CÀfc»fûÔ ³fm ²fû¶fe ´fLXfOÞX ¸ffSXf WX`Ü ¸fbÓfm »f¦f°ff WX` dIY ´fbSXf³fm Àf¸f¹f ¸fmÔ CÀfc»f ¶fWXb°f ¸fªf¶fc°f ¸fMXmdSXA»f IZY ¶f³ffE ªff°fm ±fmÜ Afý¸fe MXcMX ªff°ff ±ff ´fSX ¢¹ff ¸fªff»f dIY CÀfc»f MXcMX ªffEÜ EIY CÀfc»f ´fSX ´fedPÞX¹ffa d³fIY»f ªff°feÔ ±feÔÜ A¶f ªf¸ff³ff ¶fý»ff WX`Ü EIY CÀfc»f Àfm ´fePÞXe °fû ¢¹ff EIY Afý¸fe IYf IYf¸f ¨f»f³ff ·fe ¸fbdVIY»f WX`Ü ¶fe°fm dý³fûÔ A³³ff IZY AfÔýû»f³f Àfm ´fi·ffd½f°f WXûIYSX WX¸f³fm CÀfc»f ¶f³ff¹ff ±ff -dSXV½f°f ³fWXeÔ ýmÔ¦fm, dIYÀfe IYe¸f°f ´fSX ³fWXeÔÜ ´ff»f³f ·fe dIY¹ffÜ MÑX`dRYIY ´fbd»fÀf ½ff»fm IYû 100/- IYe dSXV½f°f ³f ýmIYSX 600/- IYf ¨ff»ff³f ¸f`Ô³fm ·fSXf WX`Ü ´fSX IY¶f °fIY? ¸fªf¶fc°f CÀfc»fûÔ IYe ¹fWXe IY¸fe WX`, ¹fm WX¸fmVff Jbý IYf ³fbIYÀff³f IYSXf°fm WX`ÔÜ d´fLX»fm ¸fWXe³fm IYf d¶fªf»fe IYf d¶f»f Af¹ff WX`Ü 5000/- ÷Y´fE! ¸f`Ô WX`SXf³f WXacÜ d¶fªf»fe Àfm ¨f»f³fm ½ff»fm dªf°f³fm ÀfÔÀff²f³f ¸fmSXm §fSX ¸fmÔ WX`Ô, C³WXmÔ 24*7 ¨f»ff³fm ´fSX ·fe BÀfIYf d°fWXfBÊ d¶f»f Af³ff AÀfÔ·f½f WX`Ü ·fc»f Àfb²ffSX IYe A´fe»f IYSX³fm ´fSX IYWXf ¦f¹ff - ÀffWX¶f ¹fWX Î´fiÎMX¦f d¸fÀMXmIY WX`Ü B°f³fe AfÀff³fe Àfm NXeIY ³fWXeÔ WXû¦feÜ WX¸ffSXm ³fm°ff ·fe A´f³fm ·ff¿f¯f IYe Î´fiÎMX¦f d¸fÀMXmIY A´f³fm Af´f NXeIY ³fWXeÔ IYSX°fm AüSX IbYLX IYf IbYLX ¶fû»f ªff°fm WX`ÔÜ Vff¹fý Af´f³fm 3 BÊdOX¹fMÐXÀf dRY»¸f ³fWXeÔ ýmJe, Î´fiÎMX¦f d¸fÀMXmIY '¨f¸f°IYfSX' IYû '¶f»ff°IYfSX' ¸fmÔ ¶fý»f ÀfIY°fe WX`Ü ¸f`Ô³fm Óf»»ffIYSX WX»f ´fcLXf °fû ¶f°ff¹ff ¦f¹ff - Af´f A·fe d¶f»f ·fSX ýedªfE, Àff±f WXe B³½fmdÀMX¦fmVf³f IYe AªfeÊ »f¦ff ýedªfEÜ ´ffgdªfdMX½f WXû³fm IZY IZYÀf ¸fmÔ E¸ffCÔMX ½ff´fÀf d¸f»f ªffE¦ffÜ ¸f`Ô B³½fmdÀMX¦fmVf³f Àfm ¶fWXb°f OXSX°ff WXcaÜ ¶fûRYûÀfÊ Àfm »fmIYSX 2 °fIY IYf B³½fmdÀMX¦fmVf³f ´fmÔÎOX¦f WX`Ü IYWXeÔ EmÀff ³f WXû IZY B³½fmdÀMX¦fmVf³f ´fcSXf WXû°fm WXû°fm ¸fmSXf ´fSX´fû°ff A²fmOÞX WXû ¨fbIYf WXûÜ °f¶f IYe ¸fWXh¦ffBÊ ¸fmÔ ½fû 5000 ¸fmÔ A´f³fm ´fû°fm IZY d»fE I`ÔYOXe ·fe ³fWXeÔ JSXeý ´ffE¦ffÜ ¸fmSXf ÀfSX §fc¸f ¦f¹ff AüSX ¸f`Ô³fm CÀfc»f IYû ·fe ±fûOÞXf Àff §fb¸ff dý¹ffÜ 200 ÷Y´f¹fm ¶fOÞXm ¶ff¶fc IZY WXf±f ´fSX SXJm AüSX 500 ÷Y´f¹fm IYf d¶f»f ·fSXIYSX ´f¢IYe SXÀfeý »fm »feÜ A¶f ¸f`Ô ¶fOÞXm ¶ff¶fc IYe ¨ff¹f ´ff³fe IYf ²¹ff³f SXJ°ff WXchÜ ³fWXeÔ °fû Àff»ff Î´fiÎMX¦f d¸fÀMXmIY IYSX½ff ým¦ffÜ A¶f ¸fmSXf CÀfc»f WX` - ªf¶f °fIY ³fbIYÀff³f ARYûOXmÊ¶f»f WX`, dSXV½f°f ³fWXeÔ ýmÔ¦fmÜ IYü³f ªff³fm IY»f WXû ªffE - ªf¶f °fIY IYf¹fým IYf RYf¹fýf ³f d¸f»fm, dSXV½f°f ³fWXeÔ ýmÔ¦fmÜ CÀfc»f ¸fmÔ ¸f`Ô³fm EIY EOXªfÀMXmd¶f»f À´fmÀf ¶f³ff d»f¹ff WX`Ü ¶fJ°f ªføYSX°f IZY dWXÀff¶f Àfm ¸f`Ô ½fWXfh IbYLX ·fe §fbÀff ým°ff WXcaÜ ¹fûÔ ¸fb£¹f ·ff¦f ª¹fûÔ IYf °¹fûÔ WX` - dSXV½f°f ³fWXeÔ ýmÔ¦fmÜ ¹fWXfa °fIY dRYSX ·fe NXeIY WX`Ü IYBÊ ¶fOÞXm »fû¦f CÀfc»f IYf ¸fMXmdSXA»f WXe ¶fý»f ým°fm WX`Ô dªfÀfÀfm CÀfIYf IYf¹ffIY»´f dIY¹ff ªff ÀfIZYÜ ½f¸ffÊªfe WX`ÔÜ ¶fWXb°f A¨LXm Afý¸feÜ ¶fWXb°f A¨LXf CÀfc»f (ªfû ¦ff»fe ¦f»fü¨f ª¹ffýf »f¦f°ff WX`Ü) - ÀffSXm ³fm°ff ¨fûSX WX`ÔÜ ÀffSXm ·fiáf¨ffSXeÜ WX¸f °fû IbY°°fm IYf ·fSXûÀff IYSX »fmÔ¦fm ´fSX ³fm°ff IYf ³fWXeÔÜ (¹fûÔ IbY°°ff ³fm°ff Àfm ª¹ffýf ·fSXûÀfm¸fÔý WX` ¹fm Àf¶f ªff³f°fm WX`ÔÜ) ´fSX d´fLX»fm ¸fWXe³fm EIY ¸fÔÂfe´fbÂf (AüSX ÀfÔ·f½f°f: ·ff½fe ¸fÔÂfe) Àfm ½f¸ffÊ ªfe IYe ¶fmMXe IYe Vffýe WXû ¦fBÊÜ A¶f C³WXûÔ³fm ´fbSXf³ff CÀfc»f °¹ff¦fIYSX ³f¹ff CÀfc»f ²ffSX¯f dIY¹ff ªf`Àfm Af°¸ff ´fbSXf³ff VfSXeSX °¹ff¦fIYSX ³f¹ff VfSXeSX ²ffSX¯f IYSX°fe WX` - IbYLX BÊ¸ff³fýfSX AüSX IY¸fÊNX ³fm°ff ·fe WX`Ô (C³fIZY Àf¸f²fe ÀffWX¶f) ´fSX »fû¦f C³f´fSX d½fV½ffÀf ³fWXeÔ IYSX°fmÜ ¸f`Ô³fm ¶fWXb°f ªfûOÞX-§fMXf dIY¹ff, dIYÀfe °fSXWX IYf EOXªfÀMX¸fmÔMX ³fWXeÔ WX` ¹fWXfh ½fSX³f CÀfc»f IYf ÀfÔ´fc¯fÊ IYf¹ff´f»fMX WXû ¦f¹ff WX`Ü EmÀff °f·fe ÀfÔ·f½f WX` ªf¶f CÀfc»f dIYÀfe ¶fWXb°f WXe »f¨fe»fm ´fýf±fÊ IYf ¶f³ff WXû ªf`Àfm - ´»ffdÀMXIY, SX¶fOÞX, ¸fû¸f, ¦fe»fe d¸fMXMXe, IYe¨fOÞX, IY¨fSXf, ¸f`»ff Afdý Afdý... VfeVfm IZY CÀfc»f AüSX ·fe ¶fmWX°fSXÜ ¹fWXfa CÀfc»f IYe Vfm´f ¨fmÔªf ³fWXeÔ IYSX³fe WXû°feÜ ¹fm ÀfÀ°fm, ÀfbÔýSX AüSX ¹fcªf EÔOX ±fiû WXû°fm WX`Ô, ´fSX dMXIYfDY WXû³ff ÀfÔdý¦²f WX`Ü ´f`Àfm ½ff»fm ´ffg½fSXRbY»f »fû¦f EmÀfm CÀfc»f SXJ°fm WX`ÔÜ ¹fWXfa ¹fWX ¶ff°f IYfd¶f»fm¦füSX WX` dIY ³f¹ff CÀfc»f A´f³ff°fm WXe ´fbSXf³ff ½ff»ff °fûOÞX IZY RZÔYIY ým³ff ªføYSXe WX`Ü ¹fcªf EÔOX ±fiû CÀfc»f, ¨f¸f¨f¸ff°fm CÀfc»f, ÀfÀ°fm CÀfc»f, VfeVfm IZY CÀfc»f! ½ffWX! SX¶fOÞX IZY CÀfc»f °fû Ad°f C°°f¸fÜ ³f WXSX ¶ffSX ³f¹ff CÀfc»f »fm³fm IYf ÓfÔÓfMX, ³f CÀfc»f ¶fý»f³fm ¸fmÔ IYûBÊ ¸fmWX³f°fÜ Àfb´fSX µ»fmd¢Àf¶f»f éfd»fMXe, OëcSXmd¶f»MXe IYe ¦ffSXÔMXeÜ WX¸ffSXm »feOXÀfÊ EmÀfm WXe CÀfc»f SXJ°fm WX`ÔÜ °f·fe °fû ýmVf IZY IY¯fÊ²ffSX WX`ÔÜ ýû SXfªf³fed°fIY ´ffdMXÊ¹ffh WX`ÔÜ ¹fWXfh Àfb·fe°fm IZY d»fE EIY IYû '¨fûSX' ´ffMXeÊ IYWXmÔ¦fm AüSX EIY IYû '»fbMXmSXf' ´ffMXeÊÜ A·fe »fbMXmSXm Àf°°fføYPXÞ WX`ÔÜ ¨fûSX C³WXmÔ ¦fdSX¹ff°fm WX`ÔÜ ýû³fûÔ WXe ý»f Àfb´fSX µ»fmd¢Àf¶f»f SX¶fOÞX IZY CÀfc»fûÔ Àfm ÀfbÀfdªªf°f WX`ÔÜ A´f³fe SX`d»f¹fûÔ ¸fmÔ ¨fûSX ´ffMXeÊ IZY ³fm°ff d¨f»»ff°fm WX`Ô - ¹fm »fbMXmSXf ÀfSXIYfSX §fûMXf»fûÔ IYe ÀfSXIYfSX WX`Ü ¹fm Àf¶f ·ffSX°f ¸ff°ff IZY ½¹ff´ffSXe WX`ÔÜ B³fIYe ¦f»f°f ³fed°f¹fûÔ IZY ¨f»f°fm ýmVf ¶f¶ffÊý WXbAf ªff°ff WX`Ü A¦fSX ÀfbJ, Àf¸fÈdð AüSX JbVfWXf»fe ¨ffWX°fm WX`Ô °fû Af¦ff¸fe ¨fb³ff½f ¸fmÔ '¨fûSX' ´ffMXeÊ IYû ·ffSXe ¸f°fûÔ Àfm d½fªf¹fe ¶f³ffEa AüSX ¸fWXa¦ffBÊ AüSX ·fiáf¨ffSX ´fSX IYf¶fc ´ffEaÜ '»fbMXmSXf' ´ffMXeÊ ´fid°f½ffý IYSX°fe WX` - A¦fSX ¹fWXe »fû¦f ýmVf IZY dWX°fÎ¨f°fIY WXû°fm °fû ¨fb³ff½f ¢¹fûÔ WXfSX°fm? WXfSXm BÀfd»fE ¢¹fûÔdIY d½fIYfÀf AüSX 'Af¸f Afý¸fe' IYe Àf¸fÀ¹ffAûÔ ´fSX ²¹ff³f ³f ýmIYSX C³WXûÔ³fm 'A¸fSXeIYf´fSXÀ°fe' ´fSX ª¹ffýf ²¹ff³f dý¹ffÜ ÀffSXf d½fýmVfe ¸fbýif IYû¿f B³WXûÔ³fm 'Àfd¶ÀfOXe' ým-ýmIYSX Jf»fe IYSX OXf»ff WX`Ü A¶f B°f³fe d¶f¦fOÞXe dÀ±fd°f¹fûÔ Àfm d³f¶fMX³fm IZY d»fE 5 Àff»f IYf ½f¢°f ³ffIYfRYe WX`Ü ýmVf ¨f¸fIZY¦ff, ´fSX CÀfm ¨f¸fIYf³fm IZY d»fE WX¸fmÔ IY¸f Àfm IY¸f 25 Àff»f IYf ½f¢°f °fû ýedªfEÜ Î¨f°ff ³f IYedªfE, WX¸f Àff»f ¸fmÔ IZY½f»f 30 ¶ffSX ´fmMÑXû»f IZY ýf¸f ¶fPXÞfEa¦fm ´fcSXm ´ffa¨f Àff»f ýû³fûÔ ´ffdMXÊ¹fûÔ IZY Àf·fe ²fbSXÔ²fSX ¦f»ff RYfOÞX-RYfOÞXIYSX d¨f»»ff°fm WX`ÔÜ A´f³fm d½fSXûd²fAûÔ IYû Àf·fe ´fi¨fd»f°f AüSX ³f½fd³fd¸fÊ°f A´fVf¶ýûÔ Àfm d½f·fcd¿f°f IYSX°fm WX`Ô (ªfe WXfa, ¦ffd»f¹ffa SXfªf³fed°f IYf Af·fc¿f¯f WX`ÔÜ)Ü ´ffa¨f Àff»f ¶ffý ýû¶ffSXf ¨fb³ff½f WXû°fm WX`ÔÜ BÀf ¶ffSX d½fd¨fÂf dÀ±fd°f WX`Ü '¨fûSX' AüSX '»fbMXmSXf' ýû³fûÔ WXe ´ffdMXÊ¹fûÔ IZY ´ffÀf ÀfSXIYfSX ¶f³ff³fm IZY d»fE ´f¹ffÊ~ ÀfeMXmÔ ³fWXeÔ WX`ÔÜ ¹fWXe Àf¸f¹f CÀfc»f ´fdSX½f°fÊ³f IZY d»fE C´f¹fb¢°f WX`, ³fm°ff BÀfm 'ùý¹f ´fdSX½f°fÊ³f' IYWX°fm WX`Ü ½fm C¸ýf dIYÀ¸f IZY WXfMXÊ À´fmVfd»fÀMX WX`ÔÜ d¶f³ff ÀfªfÊSXe IZY WXe B³fÀff³f IZY AÔýSX IbY°°ff, ¦f²ff, ¦feýOÞX, ·fmdOÞX¹ff, ÀfcASX Afdý dªfÀfIYf ¸fªfeÊ ùý¹f 'dRYMX' IYSX ÀfIY°fm WX`ÔÜ ¸f`Ô³fm EmÀfm-EmÀfm ³fm°ffAûÔ IYû ýmJf WX` dªf³fIZY AÔýSX ¹fm ÀffSXm dý»f EIY Àff±f ¸füªfcý SXWX°fm WX`Ô, C´f¹fûd¦f°ff IZY dWXÀff¶f Àfm ½fû ªfû ¸fªfeÊ WXû CÀfIYû 'Ed¢MX½fmMX' IYSX »fm°fm WX`Ô AüSX ¶ffIYe IYû AfgRY ¸fûOX ´fSX SXJ°fm WX`ÔÜ ¹fm C°°f¸f dIYÀ¸f IYe MXm¢³fû»fûªfe WX`Ü ´fSX BÀfIYe BRZYd¢MX½f ´fiûÀfmÎÀf¦f IZY d»fE B³fÀff³f IYf dý»f d³fIYf»f RZÔYIY³ff ´fWX»fm ªføYSXe WX`Ü ýmVfdWX°f ¸fmÔ WX¸ffSXm ¹fm ¸fWXf³f ³fm°ff ¹fm IYf¸f ´fWX»fm WXe IYSX ¨fbIZY WX`ÔÜ ¶ff°f ¨fb³ff½f IZY ³f°feªfûÔ IYe WXû SXWXe ±feÜ ³f°feªfm IbYLX BÀf °fSXWX WX`Ô IYe EIY¸f°f Àfm ÀfSXIYfSX ¶f³f³ff ³ff¸fb¸fdIY³f WX`Ü A¶f ýû³fûÔ SXf¿MÑX´fim¸fe ´ffdMXÊ¹ffa ýmVfdWX°f ¸fmÔ A´f³fm SX¶fOÞX IZY CÀfc»fûÔ IYû °fûOÞX ¸fSXûOÞXIYSX EIY ³fE d³f¿IY¿fÊ ´fSX ´fWXbh¨f°fm WX`Ô - 'ÀfÔ¹fb¢°f ÀfSXIYfSX' !!! LX: ¸fWXe³fm A¸fSXeIYf´fSXÀ°f d½fIYfÀf IZY ýbV¸f³f '¨fûSX' IbYÀfeÊ Àf¸WXf»fmÔ AüSX LX: ¸fWXe³fm ·fiáf¨ffSXe, ¸ffh IZY ½¹ff´ffSXe '»fbMXmSXm' ¦fïe³fVfe³f WXûÔÜ dRYSX LX: ¸fWXe³fm ¨fûSX, dRYSX LX: ¸fWXe³fm »fbMXmSXm... BÀf °fSXWX ´fcSXm ´ffh¨f Àff»f °fIY ¹fm ýû³fûÔ ýmVf IYû d¶fSX¹ff³fe Àf¸fÓfIYSX »fûIY°fÔÂf IZY A¨ffSX IZY Àff±f AfSXf¸f Àfm Jf°fm SXWXmÔ¦fmÜ ´ffa¨f Àff»f °fIY ýû³fûÔ IYf ¸f³f EIY ýcÀfSXm Àfm d¸f»ff SXWXm¦ffÜ ¹fWXe ·ffSX°f IYe ¸fWXf³f ÀfÔÀIYÈd°f WX`, ²f¸fÊ¦fiÔ±fûÔ ¸fmÔ ·fe d»fJf WX` - ÀffSXf ªff°ff ýmJIYSX Af²ff »feªfm ¶ffaMXÜ ·ffSX°fe¹f ýVfÊ³f IYû WX¸ffSXe ýû³fûÔ ÀfbÀfÔÀIYÈ°f ´ffdMXÊ¹fûÔ ³fm Af°¸fÀff°f IYSX d»f¹ff WX`Ü ´ffa¨f Àff»f ¶ffý A¨ff³fIY ýû³fûÔ IZY CÀfc»f dRYSX A»f¦f A»f¦f WXû ªffEh¦fm AüSX ýû¶ffSXf EIY ýcÀfSXm ´fSX ¦ffd»f¹fûÔ AüSX ªfc°fûÔ IYe ¶füLXfSX VfbøY WXû ªffE¦feÜ I`YÀfe ÀfbÔýSX ½¹f½fÀ±ff WX`! EmÀff d³fÀ½ff±fÊ AüSX d³f¿IYf¸f IY¸fÊ¹fû¦f °fû ¦fe°ff ¸fmÔ ·fe ýb»fÊ·f WX`Ü ýVfSX±f IYe IYWXf³fe Àfb³f³fm, Àf¸fÓf³fm AüSX ¸ff³f³fm ½ff»fm WX`SXf³f WX`ÔÜ ½fû AfaJmÔ RYfOÞX-RYfOÞXIYSX ýmJ SXWXm WX`ÔÜ ¹fWX ¢¹ff WXbAf? ASXm ¸fcJûË! °fb¸f EmÀfm WXe AfaJmÔ RYfOÞX°fm-RYfOÞX°fm ¸fSX ªffAû¦fmÜ °fb¸f ¦fSXe¶fe AüSX ·fbJ¸fSXe IZY ¸ffSXm WXû, EmÀfm C¨¨f d½f¨ffSXûÔ IYû Àf¸fÓf³ff °fb¸WXfSXe Àff¸f±¹fÊ IZY ¶ffWXSX WX`Ü °fb¸WXfSXe A¢»f ´fSX ´f°±fSX ´fOÞXm WX`Ô AüSX °fb¸f CÀfc»f ·fe »fûWXm ´f°±fSX IZY ¶f³ff°fm WXûÜ °fb¸WXfSXe ¢¹ff AüIYf°f dIY °fb¸f SX¶fOÞX IYe EÔ´fûMXmÊ³Àf Àf¸fÓfû! IYfVf °fb¸f B³f SX¶fOÞX IZY ¸fbJüMXûÔ IYû Àf¸fÓf°fm °fû °fb¸WXfSXe ¹fm WXf»f°f ³f WXû°feÜ °f¶f °fb¸f A´f³fe °ffIY°f AüSX CÀfIYf BÀ°fm¸ff»f IYSX³ff ·fe ªff³f°fmÜ IYfVf °fb¸WXmÔ ·fmOÞX IYe Jf»f ¸fmÔ ·fmdOÞX¹fm IYe ´fWX¨ff³f WXû°feÜ °fb¸f³fm A´f³fe ÀffSXe Îªfý¦fe BËMX ´f°±fSX IZY CÀfc»fûÔ IYû ¨f¸fIYf³fm ¸fmÔ d³fIYf»f ýe AüSX ´fedPÞX¹fû Àfm ÀfOÞX°fm Af SXWXm WXû AüSX ³f ªff³fm IY¶f °fIY ÀfOÞXû¦fm? °fb¸WXe ¸fmÔ Àfm IbYLX ³fm MXfB¸f IZY Àff±f-Àff±f A´f³fm CÀfc»fûÔ IYf ¸fMXmdSXA»f ¶fý»ff AüSX ³f°feªff °fb¸WXfSXm Àff¸f³fm WX`Ü A¶f ªffAû AüSX A´f³fe ¶fýWXf»fe ´fSX ÀfSX ´feMXûÜ °fb¸f BÀfe »ff¹fIY WXû IYe ¨fûSX AüSX »fbMXmSXm EIY Àff±f °fb¸WXfSXf ¶f»ff°IYfSX IYSXmÔÜ ¸f`Ô °fb¸WXfSXe °fSXWX »fIYeSX IYf RYIYeSX ³fWXeÔ WXcaÜ ¸f`Ô '»fûIY°fÔÂf Îªfýf¶ffý' ·fe d»fJ ým°ff WXca AüSX ªføYSX°f ´fOÞX³fm ´fSX »fûIY°fÔÂf IYe ¶fbSXfBÊ ¸fmÔ ·fe d³f¶fÔ²f d»fJ ÀfIY°ff WXchÜ ¸f`Ô VfSXf¶f IYe Jfd¸f¹fûÔ ´fSX ·fe ·ff¿f¯f ým ÀfIY°ff WXca AüSX CÀfIYe Jcd¶f¹fûÔ ´fSX ·fe Àf¸faf ¶ffa²f ÀfIY°ff WXcaÜ °fb¸f SXû°fm SXWXû ¸f`Ô ¨f»f°ff WXca, ¸fbÓfm '¨fûSX' ´ffMXeÊ IZY ´fi¸fbJ IYe Vf´f±f¦fiWX¯f IZY ¶ffý IYf ·ff¿f¯f d»fJ³fm IYf IYfÔMÑXm¢MX d¸f»f ¨fbIYf WX`, ¶fWXb°f IYf¸f WX`Ü Ad¸f°ff ³feSX½f ½¹fÔ¦¹f ¸f¹fÔIY Vf¸ffÊ IYd½f°ff þ¹fVfÔIYSX ´fiÀffQ IYf 'IYf¸ff¹f³fe' ¸fWXfIYf½¹f »fZd£fIYf IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIYMX ¸fZÔ IbYL ´fÔdöY¹ffÔ dWX¸f d¦fdSX IZY CXØfbÔ¦f dVfJSX ´fSX ¶f`NX dVf»ff IYe Vfe°f»f LfaWX EIY ´fb÷Y¿f ·fe¦fZ ³f¹f³fûÔ ÀfZ QZJ SXWXf ±ff ´fi»f¹f ´fiUfWX. d³fIY»f SXWXe ±fe ¸f¸fÊ UZQ³ff IY÷Y³ff dUIY»f IYWXf³fe-Àfe UWXfh AIZY»fe ´fiIiYd°f Àfb³f SXWXe WXhÀf°fe-Àfe ´fWX¨ff³fe-Àfe d¨fÔ°ff IYSX°ff WXca ¸f`Ô dþ°f³fe CXÀf A°fe°f IYe CXÀf ÀfbJ IYe CX°f³fe WXe A³fÔ°f ¸fZÔ ¶f³f°fe þf°fe SXZJf¹fZÔ QbJ IYe. ¸fd¯f-Qe´fûÔ IZY AÔ²fIYfSX¸f¹f ASXZ d³fSXfVff´fc¯fÊ ·fdU¿f¹f QZU-Q¸·f IZY ¸fWXf ¸fZ§f ¸fZÔ Àf¶f IbYL WXe ¶f³f ¦f¹ff XdU¿f¹f ´fiIiYd°f SXWXe QbþZÊ¹f ´fSXfdþ°f WX¸f Àf¶f ±fZ ·fc»fZ ¸fQ ¸fZÔ ·fû»fZ ±fZ WXfh d°fSX°fZ IZYU»f dU»ffdÀf°ff IZY ³fQ ¸fZÔ. ÀU¹fÔ QZU ±fZ WX¸f Àf¶f °fû dRYSX ¢¹fûÔ ³f dUßfhJ»f WXû°fe pdá ASXZ A¨ff³fIY WXbBÊ BÀfe ÀfZ IYOXe Af´fQfAûÔ IYe Uidá dUIY»f WXbAf -Àff IYfa´f SXWXf ±ff ÀfIY»f ·fc°f ¨fZ°f³f Àf¸fbQf¹f CX³fIYe I`YÀfe ¶fbSXe QVff ±fe UZ ±fZ dUUVf AüSX d³f÷Y´ff¹f QZU ³f ±fZ WX¸f AüSX ³f ¹fZ WX`Ô Àf¶f ´fdSXU°fÊ³f IZY ´fb°f»fZ WXfh dIY ¦fUÊ -SX±f ¸fZÔ °fbSXÔ¦f -Àff dþ°f³ff þû ¨ffWXZ þb°f »fZ. °fû dRYSX ¢¹ff ¸f`Ô dþDYa AüSX ·fe þeIYSX ¢¹ff IYSX³ff WXû¦ff ? QZU!¶f°ff Qû A¸fSX UZQ³ff »fZIYSX IY¶f ¸fSX³ff WXû¦ff ? QbJ IYe d´fL»fe SXþ³fe ¶fe¨f dUIYÀf°ff ÀfbJ IYf ³fU»f ´fi·ff°f EIY ´fSXQf ¹fWX Ófe³ff ³fe»f dL´ff¹fZ WX` dþÀf¸fZÔ ÀfbJ ¦ff°f dþÀfZ °fb¸f Àf¸fÓfZ WXû Ad·fVff´f þ¦f°f IYe ªUf»ffAûÔ IYf ¸fc»f BÊVf IYf UWX SXWXÀ¹f USXQf³f IY·fe ¸f°f BÀfIYû þfAû ·fc»f. IYWXf Af¦f³°fbIY ³fZ ÀfÀ³fZWX ASXZ °fb¸f B°f³fZ WXbE A²feSX WXfSX ¶f`NXZ þeU³f IYf QfhU þe°f°fZ ¸fSX IYSX dþÀfIYû UeSX. QZU - AÀfRY»f°ffAûÔ IYf ²UÔÀf ´fi¨fbSX CX´fIYSX¯f þbMXfIYSX Afþ ´fOÞXf WX` ¶f³f ¸ff³fU ÀfÔ´fdØf ´fc¯fÊ WXû ¸f³f IYf ¨fZ°f³f SXfþ dUV½f IYe Qb¶fÊ»f°ff ¶f»f ¶f³fZ ´fSXfþ¹f IYf ¶fPX°ff ½¹ff´ffSX WX³Àff°ff SXWXZ CXÀfZ ÀfdU»ffÀf VfdöY IYf IiYeOXf¸f¹f ÀfÔ¨ffSX VfdöY IZY dUôb°fIY¯f þû ½¹fÀ°f dUIY»f d¶fJSXZ WX`Ô WXû d³f÷Y´ff¹f Àf¸f³U¹f CXÀfIYf IYSXZ Àf¸fÀ°f dUþd¹f³fe ¸ff³fU°ff WXû þf¹fZ. ÀfÔIY»f³f : OXf.´fb¿´fZ³Qi Qb¶fZ dWXÔQe IYe IYf»fþ¹fe SX¨f³ff ¸f`Ô CÀf d¶fJSXm´f³f IYû EIYMXIY ýmJ SXWXe ±fe AüSX ¸fmSXm A³fªff³fm WXe AfaÀfc C¸fOÞX AfE ±fm... Àfü¸¹f ³fm ¸fmSXm dÀfSX IYû ´¹ffSX Àfm ±f´f±f´ff¹ff... IYûBÊ ¶ff°f ³fWXeÔ... BÀf¸fmÔ SXû³fm IYe ¢¹ff ¶ff°f WX`? ¨f»fû °fb¸f ¶ffWXSX ªffAû... ¸f`Ô Àf¶f NXeIY IYSX ým°ff WXca... ¸f`Ô ²fba²f»ffBÊ AfaJûÔ Àfm IY·fe Àfü¸¹f IYû °fû IY·fe CÀf d¶fJSXm´f³f IYû A½ffIY WXûIYSX ýmJ SXWXe ±feÜ.
  3. 3. nnnn nnnn dQ»»fe ³fBÊ dQ»»fe, SXd½f½ffSX, 10 ¸fBXÊX, 2020SXf¿MÑXe¹f ³¹fcªf ³fZMX½fIÊY 3 d³fªff¸fbïe³f¸fSXIYªfIYe´fcSXeªffÔ¨f MXe¸fAfBÊIYûSXû³ffIYe¨f´fmMX¸fmÔ³fBÊ dý»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ IYûSXû³ff IYû »fmIYSX ¶fSX°fe ¦fBÊ »ff´fSX½ffWXe ¸fmÔ °f¶f»fe¦fe ªf¸ff°f ´fi¸fbJ IZY dJ»ffRY ¸ff¸f»ff ýªfÊ IYSX ªffÔ¨f ¸fmÔ ªfbMXe IiYfB¸f ¶fifÔ¨f IZY EIY-EIY IYSX ´ffÔ¨f ´fbd»fÀfIY¸feÊ IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IYf dVfIYfSX WXû ¦fE WX`ÔÜ ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IYf Jb»ffÀff WXû³fm IZY ¶ffý ªffÔ¨f Àfm ªfbOÞXe MXe¸f IZY IYSXe¶f³f Àf·fe ÀfýÀ¹fûÔ IYû éYfSXÔMXfB³f IYSX dý¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü ªffÔ¨f IYû Af¦fm ¶fPÞXf³fm IZY d»fE A¶f IiYfB¸f ¶fifÔ¨f IYe ýcÀfSXe ¹fcd³fMX IZY ÀfýÀ¹fûÔ IYû BÀf ªffÔ¨f MXe¸f IYf dWXÀÀff ¶f³ff¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü ªffÔ¨f MXe¸f IZY ´ffÔ¨f ÀfýÀ¹fûÔ IZY IYûSXû³ff ´ffgdªfdMX½f WXû³fm IZY ¶ffý ¹fWX ¸ff³ff ªff SXWXf ±ff dIY BÀfÀfm ªffÔ¨f ´fSX AÀfSX ´fOÞXm¦ff »fmdIY³f, ªffÔ¨f MXe¸f IZY ½fdSXâ ´fbd»fÀf Ad²fIYfSXe IYf IYWX³ff WX` dIY WX¸f³fm A´f³fe IiYfB¸f ¶fifÔ¨f IYe ýcÀfSXe ¹fcd³fMX IZY IbYLX AüSX ÀfýÀ¹fûÔ IYû BÀf ªffÔ¨f Àfm ªfûOÞX dý¹ff WX`Ü WX¸f ´fcSXe EWXd°f¹ff°f ¶fSX°f°fm WXbE BÀf ¸ff¸f»fm IYe °fμ°feVf Af¦fm ¶fPÞXf SXWXm WX`Ô, °ffdIY ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IYf J°fSXf dIYÀfe A³¹f ´fbd»fÀfIY¸feÊ °fIY ³fWXeÔ ´fWXbÔ¨fmÜ ¸fSXIYªf ¸ff¸f»fm IYe ªffÔ¨f ¸fmÔ ªfbMXe ´fbSXf³fe MXe¸f IZY ªfû ´ffÔ¨f ´fbd»fÀfIY¸feÊ IYûSXû³ff ´ffgdªfdMX½f ´ffE ¦fE WX`Ô, C³WXmÔ A¶f E¸Àf IYe ÓfªªfSX dÀ±f°f ¹fcd³fMX ¸fmÔ ·f°feÊ IYSXf¹ff dý¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü ´fWX»fm B³f Àf·fe IYf dý»»fe IZY A»f¦f-A»f¦f ªf¦fWXûÔ ´fSX B»ffªf VfbøY dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff ±ffÜ ¸fSXIYªf ¸ff¸f»fm IYe ªffÔ¨f IZY ýüSXf³f ´ffÔ¨f ´fbd»fÀfIYd¸fÊ¹fûÔ IYû IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f WXû³fm IZY ¶ffý Àfm ³fE Àf¸feIYSX¯f IZY °fWX°f °fe³f A»f¦f- A»f¦f MXe¸fûÔ IYû A»f¦f-A»f¦f ´fWX»fbAûÔ IYe ªffÔ¨f ¸fmÔ »f¦ff¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü B°f³ff WXe ³fWXeÔ °fe³fûÔ MXe¸fûÔ IYû EIY ýcÀfSXm Àfm A»f¦f ·fe IYSX SXJf ªff SXWXf WX`, °ffdIY BÀf¸fmÔ Àfm IYûBÊ ·fe A¶f ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IYf dVfIYfSX ³f WXûÜ ½fWXeÔ ªffÔ¨f IZY ýüSXf³f ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f Àfm ¶f¨f³fm IZY Àf·fe Af½fV¹fIY C´ff¹f IYSX³fm IZY À´fá d³fýmÊVf dýE ¦fE WX`ÔÜ ¸fSXIYªf ¸ff¸f»fm IYe ªffÔ¨f ¸fmÔ WXû³fm ½ff»fe ´fi¦fd°f IYe dSX´fûMXÊ IYû »fmIYSX ªfû SXûªff³ff À°fSX ´fSX d½fãm¿f¯f WXû°ff ±ff, CÀfIZY d»fE WXû³fm ½ff»fe ¶f`NXIY IYe ªf¦fWX ½fedOX¹fû IYfg³RiYmÔÎÀf¦f IYe ½¹f½fÀ±ff VfbøY IYSX ýe ¦fBÊ WX`Ü ªffÔ¨f Àfm ªfbOÞXm MXe¸f IZY ÀfýÀ¹f A¶f Af´fÀf ¸fmÔ d¸f»f³fm IYe ¶fªffE RYû³f ¹ff ½ffgMÐXÀfEm´f IZY ÀfÔ´fIÊY ¸fmÔ SXWX SXWXm WX`ÔÜ ½fWXeÔ, Ad²fIYfdSX¹fûÔ IYû ªffÔ¨f Àfm ªfbOÞXe ´fi¦fd°f dSX´fûMXÊ ým³fm IZY d»fE ½fWX C³fIZY Àff±f d³f²ffÊdSX°f IYe ªff³fm ½ff»fe ½fedOX¹fû IYfg³RiYmÔÎÀf¦f Àfm ªfbOÞX SXWXm WX`ÔÜ B°f³ff WXe ³fWXeÔ ¸fSXIYªf AüSX AfÀf´ffÀf IZY B»ffIZY ¸fmÔ ¹ff CÀfÀfm ªfbOÞXe dIYÀfe A³¹f ªf¦fWX ´fSX ªff³fm ½ff»fm IiYfB¸f ¶fifÔ¨f IZY ÀfýÀ¹fûÔ IYû ·fe ¹fWX ÀffRY °füSX ´fSX ¶fû»f dý¹ff ¦f¹ff WX` dIY ½fm ´fe´feBÊ dIYMX Àfm »f`Àf WXûIYSX ´fcSXe Àff½f²ff³fe IZY Àff±f WXe dIYÀfe ªf¦fWX ´fSX LXf´fm¸ffSXe IYSXmÔ AüSX ´fcLX°ffLX ·fe IYSX³fe WX` °fû Af½fV¹fIY EWXd°f¹ff°f IYf ´fcSXf £¹ff»f SXJmÔ, dªfÀfÀfm A³¹f dIYÀfe IYû ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f WXû³fm IYe AfVfÔIYf ³f SXWXmÜ QZVf ¸fZÔ ¨fü±û »ffgIYOXfCX³f IZY ´fcSmX AfÀffSX AIYe»fbSX SXWX¸ff³f/ AfSXE³fE³f ³fBXÊX dQ»»feÜ IYûSXû³ff ½ff¹fSXÀf ÀfZ ´fcSXe Qbd³f¹ff ªfa¦f »fOÞX SXWXe WX`XÜ QZVf ¸fZÔ ·fe BXÀf ¸fWXf¸ffSXe IYû »fZIYSX d¨fa°ff ¶f³fe WbXBXÊX WX`XÜ ÀfSXIYfSX BXÀf ¶ff°f IYû »fZIYSX d¨fad°f°f WX`X dIY dRY»fWXf»f ´fcSmX QZVf ¸fZÔ »ffgIYOXfCX³f °fe³f »ff¦fc WX`X ªfû dIY 17 ¸fBXÊX °fIY ¨f»fZ¦ff AüSX A±fÊ½¹f½fÀ±ff ·fe ´fMXSXe ÀfZ CX°fSX³fZ IYû WX`Ü Àf·fe SXfª¹fûÔ ÀfZ »f¦ff°ffSX IYûSXû³ff ÀfaIiYd¸f°fûÔ IYe Àfa£¹ff ³fZ ÀfSXIYfSX IYe ³feÔQ WXSXf¸f IYSX SX£fe WX`XÜ £ffÀfIYSX ¸fWXfSXf¿MÑX, ¦fbªfSXf°f,dQ»»fe AüSX ÀffCX±f BaXdOX¹ff ¸fZÔ dÀ±fd°f ¦fa·feSX ¶f³fe WbXBXÊX WX`XÜ WXf»ffadIY ÀfSXIYfSX ³fZ »ffgIYOXfCX³f °fe³f ¸fZÔ A±fÊ½¹fÀ±ff IYû ²¹ff³f ¸fZÔ SX£fIYSX IYBXÊX ½fÀ°fbAûÔ ´fSX LbXMX QZ SX£ff WX`X Àff±f WXe ÀfûVf»f dOXÀMZÔXdÀfa¦f IYû ²¹ff³f ¸fZÔ SX£f°fZ WbXE ²feSmX-²feSmX IYf¹ffÊ»f¹fûÔ IYe £fû»f³fZ IYe A³fb¸fd°f QZ SXWXe WX`XÜ Àf·fe SXfª¹fûÔ IZY ¸fb£¹f¸faÂfe AüSX IZÔYdQi¹f ¸faÂfe WXf»ff°f IYf ªff¹fªff »fZ SXWZX WX`XaXÜ ´fi²ff³f¸faÂfe ÀfZ Àf¸f¹f-Àf¸f¹f ´fSX dÀ±fd°f IYû »fZIYSX WXf»ff°f IYf ÀffÓff ·fe IYSX SXWZX WX`aXÜ BX³f Àf¶fûÔ IZY ¶ff½fªfcQ QZVf ¸fZÔ dªfÀf °fSXWX ÀfZ IYûSXû³ff ´ffgdªfdMX¶f IYe Àfa£¹ff ¸fZÔ BXªffRYf WXû SXWXf ½fWX BXÀf ¶ff°f IYf ÀffRY ÀfaQZVf QZ°ff WX`X dIY dÀ±fd°f Àff¸ff³¹f ³fWXeÔ WX`XÜ A¶f ¹fWXfa BXÀf ¶ff°f IYe ´fi½f»f Àfa·ff½f³ff ªf°ff¹fe ªff SXWXe WX`X dIY dÀ±fd°f IYû Àff¸ff³¹f IYSX³fZ IZY d»fE QZVf ¸fZÔ EIY¶ffSX dRYSX »ffgIYOXfCX³f »f¦ff¹ff ªffEÜ BXÀf ¶ffSX IZY »ffgIYOXfCX³f IYû »fZIYSX ¹fWX À´f¿MX ³fWXeÔ WX`X dIY BXÀfIZY °fWX°f ÀfSXIYfSX IYe ¢¹ff øY´fSmX£ff WXû¦fe AüSX IY¶f »f¦ff¹ff ªffE¦ffÜ Afªf dªfÀf °fSXWX ÀfZ »ffgIYOXfCX³f ¸fZÔ »fû¦fûÔ ³fZ d³f¹f¸fûÔ IYf ´ff»f³f ³fWXeÔ dIY¹ff WX`X BXÀf ¶ff°f IYû ²¹ff³f ¸fZÔ SX£f°fZ WbXE BXÀf ¶ff°f IYe ´fi½f»f Àfa·ff½f³ff WX`X dIY »ffgIYOXfCX³f IZY d³f¹f¸ffaZ IYf Àf£°fe ÀfZ ´ff»f³f IYSXf³fZ IYû »fZIYSX SmXOX ªfû³f ¸fZÔ £ffÀfIYSX IYfRYe ´fbd»fÀfIY¸feÊ °f`³ff°f IYe ªffE ¹ff dRYSX ÀfeAfSX´fe IZY WXf±fûÔ CXÀf ªfû³f IYû ÀfüÔ´ff ªffEÜ Af¸f ªf³f°ff IYû BXÀf ¨fü±û »ffgIYOXfCX³f ÀfZ dIY³f-dIY³f ´fSmXVffd³f¹fûÔ IYf Àff¸f³ff IYSX³ff ´fOÞZX¦ff BXÀf ¶ff°f IYû »fZIYSX ·fe ÀfSXIYfSX d¨fad°f°f WX`X AüSX BXÀf ¶ffSmX ¸fZÔ ½fWX A´f³fZ Ad²fIYfdSX¹fûÔ ÀfZ ¶ff°f¨fe°f IYSX SXWXe WX`XÜ ÀfSXIYfSX IYf BXÀf ¶ff°f ´fSX ·fe RYûIYÀf SXWZX¦ff dIY Af¸f ªf³f°ff IZY dWX°fûÔ IYû ²¹ff³f ¸fZÔ SX£f°fZ WbE EZÀfe SX¯f³fed°f ¶f³ff¹fe ªffE dªfÀfÀfZ dIY EIY AûSX ªfWXfa ÀfaIiY¸f¯f IYû SXûIYf ªff ÀfIYZ Af`SX ªf³f°ff IYû ·fe d½fVû¿f ´fSmXVffd³f¹fûÔ IYf Àff¸f³ff ³f IYSX³ff ´fOÞZXÜ BXÀf SX¯f³fed°f ¸fZÔ BXÀf ¶ff°f IYf ·fe ²¹ff³f SX£ff ªffE¦ff dIY ´fi½ffÀfe ¸fªfQcSXûÔ IYû IZY d»fE IbYLX EZÀfZ CX´ff¹f dIYE ªffEa dªfÀfÀfZ dIY ½fZ ÀfIbYVf»f SXWZÔX AüSX A´f³fZ ¦fa°f½¹fûÔ °fIY ªff ÀfIZÔYÜ ¸fdWX»ffdIYÀff³fûÔIZYd»fEA»f¦fSXdªfÀMXSX¶f³ff³fmIYe¸ffÔ¦f ³fBÊ dý»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ dRY¢IYe ¸fdWX»ff ÀfÔ¦fNX³f-ERYE»fAû ³fm ýmVf ¸fmÔ ¸fdWX»ff IYÈ¿fIYûÔ IZY d»fE A»f¦f SXdªfÀMXSX ¶f³ff³fm IYe ¸ffÔ¦f IYSX°fm WXbE IYWXf WX` dIY C³fIZY d»fE d½fVfm¿f ¹fûªf³ffEÔ ¶f³ffBÊ ªff³fe ¨ffdWXE AüSX A»f¦f Àfm »ff·f §fûd¿f°f dIYE ªff³fm ¨ffdWXEÜ ·ffSX°fe¹f Côû¦f E½fÔ ½ffd¯fª¹f ¸fWXfÀfÔ§f Àfm ªfbOÞXm dRY¢IYe ¸fdWX»ff ÀfÔ¦fNX³f ³fm EIY dSX´fûMXÊ k·ffSX°fe¹f IYÈd¿f ¸fmÔ ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IYe ·ff¦feýfSXel ¸fmÔ IYWXf WX` dIY IYÈd¿f SXûªf¦ffSX ´fiýf³f IYSX³fm ½ff»ff ýmVf ¸fmÔ Àf¶fÀfm ¶fOÞXf ÃfmÂf WX`Ü BÀf¸fmÔ ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IYe ½¹ff´fIY À°fSX ´fSX ·ff¦feýfSXe WX` »fmdIY³f d³f¯fÊ¹f ´fidIiY¹ff ¸fmÔ C³fIYe ·fcd¸fIYf ³fWXeÔ WX`Ü dSX´fûMXÊ ¸fmÔ IYWXf ¦f¹ff WX` dIY ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IZY ÀfVfd¢°fIYSX¯f IZY d»fE ¸fdWX»ff IYÈ¿fIYûÔ IYf SXf¿MÑXe¹f À°fSX ´fSX EIY SXdªfÀMXSX ¶f³ff¹ff ªff³ff ¨ffdWXEÜ BÀf SXdªfÀMXSX ¸fmÔ C³fÀfm ÀfÔ¶fÔd²f°f Àf·fe ªff³fIYfdSX¹fûÔ AüSX AfÔIYOÞXûÔ IYf Àf¸ff½fmVf dIY¹ff ªff³ff ¨ffdWXEÜ ÀfSXIYfSX IYû IYÈ¿fIY ¸fdWX»ff Côd¸f¹fûÔ IYû ¶fPXÞf½ff ým³fm IZY d»fE A»f¦f Àfm ¹fûªf³ffEÔ ¶f³ff³fe ¨ffdWXEÜ ÀfSXIYfSX IYû IZY½f»f ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IZY d»fE IbYLX d½fVfm¿f »ff·f §fûd¿f°f IYSX³fm ¨ffdWXE BÀfÀfm ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IYû BÀfe ÃfmÂf ¸fmÔ ÀfVf¢°f IYSX³fm ¸fmÔ ¸fýý d¸f»fm¦fe AüSX A±fÊ½¹f½fÀ±ff ¸fmÔ C³fIYf ÀfdIiY¹f ¹fû¦fýf³f WXû ÀfIZY¦ffÜ d´fLX»fm dý³fûÔ ªffSXe BÀf dSX´fûMXÊ ¸fmÔ IYWXf ¦f¹ff WX` dIY ýmVf ¸fmÔ ·fcd¸f IYf À½ffd¸f°½f ýVffÊ³fm ½ff»fm °füSX °fSXeIZY AüSX ´fidIiY¹ff ´fb÷Y¿fûÔ IZY ´fÃf ¸fmÔ WX`Ü B³f °füSX °fSXeIYûÔ AüSX ´fidIiY¹ff ¸fmÔ ¶fý»ff½f dIY¹ff ªff³ff ¨ffdWXE, dªfÀfÀfm ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IYû ·fe ·fcd¸f IZY ¸ffd»fIYf³ff WXIY ¸fmÔ Àf¸ff³f ·ff¦feýfSXe d¸f»f ÀfIZYÜ Àf¸ffªf ¸fmÔ EIY °f¶fIZY ¸fmÔ ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ õfSXf ªf¶fSX³f ·fcd¸f ýf³f IYe ´fi±ff WX`Ü BÀfm Àf¸ff~ dIY¹ff ªff³ff ¨ffdWXEÜ BÀfÀfm ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IYû ÀfÔ´fdØf ¸fmÔ ¶fSXf¶fSXe IYf Ad²fIYfSX ým³fm Àfm ÀfÔ¶fÔd²f°f IYf³fc³f IY¸fªfûSX WXû°ff WX`Ü BÀfIZY A»ff½ff IYÈd¿f ·fcd¸f IZY ´f˜m ´fSX ým³fm IYe ´fidIiY¹ff ¸fmÔ ·fe ¶fý»ff½f WXû³ff ¨ffdWXEÜ ¸fdWX»ff dIYÀff³fûÔ IZY d»fE ·fe d½fVfm¿f ·fcd¸f ´f˜m dýE ªff³fm ¨ffdWXEÜ Àff¸ff³¹f °füSX ´fSX ·fcd¸f ´f˜f ´fb÷Y¿f dIYÀff³f IYû WXe dý¹ff ªff°ff WX`Ü dSX´fûMXÊ ¸fmÔ IYWXf ¦f¹ff WX` dIY ÀfSXIYfSX IYû ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IZY A³fbIcY»f IYÈd¿f °fIY³feIY d½fIYdÀf°f IYSX³fm IYf ´fi¹ffÀf IYSX³ff ¨ffdWXEÜ EmÀfm C´fIYSX¯f AüSX ´fi¯ff»fe ¶f³ffE ªff³fm ¨ffdWXE dªf³WXmÔ ¸fdWX»ffEÔ AfÀff³fe Àfm BÀ°fm¸ff»f IYSX ÀfIZÔY AüSX IYÈd¿f IYf¹fÊ ¸fmÔ ¹fû¦fýf³f IYSX ÀfIZÔYÜ ýmVf ¸fmÔ À½f¹fÔ ÀfWXf¹f°ff Àf¸fcWX IYfRYe ÀfRY»f Àffd¶f°f WXbE WX`aÜ B³fIZY ªfdSXE ¸fdWX»ffAûÔ IYf ÀfVfd¢°fIYSX¯f WXbAf WX`Ü BÀf ´fidIiY¹ff ¸fmÔ ¸fdWX»ff dIYÀff³fûÔ IYû ·fe Vffd¸f»f IYSX³ff ¨ffdWXEÜ ¸fdWX»ff dIYÀff³fûÔ IZY d»fE EmÀfm Àf¸fcWX SXf¿MÑXe¹f À°fSX ´fSX ¶f³ffE ªff³fm ¨ffdWXEÜ BÀf dSX´fûMXÊ ¸fmÔ ¸fdWX»ff dIYÀff³fûÔ IYe Àf¸fÀ¹ffAûÔ IYf d½fÀ°fÈ°f øY´f Àfm Af´f d½f²ff¹fIY ´fiIYfVf ªffSX½ff»f IYû ´fbd»fÀf ³fZ dIY¹ff d¦fSXμ°ffSX ³fBÊ dý»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ Af¸f Afý¸fe ´ffMXeÊ IZY ým½f»fe d½f²ff³fÀf·ff ÃfmÂf Àfm d½f²ff¹fIY ´fiIYfVf ªffSX½ff»f IYû dý»»fe ´fbd»fÀf ³fm Vfd³f½ffSX IYe Vff¸f IYû d¦fSXμ°ffSX IYSX d»f¹ff WX`Ü ým½f»fe d½f²ff¹fIY ´fiIYfVf ªffSX½ff»f IYe d¦fSXμ°ffSXe dý»»fe IZY WXe ÀffIZY°f Àfm WXbBÊ WX`Ü d½f²ff¹fIYX ´fSX EIY OXfg¢MXSX IYû Af°¸fWX°¹ff IZY d»fE CIYÀff³fm IZY AfSXû´f »f¦fm WX`ÔÜ BÀfIZY ¶ffý ¸ff¸f»ff IYûMXÊ ¸fmÔ ªff³fm IZY ¶ffý dý»»fe IYe EIY IYûMXÊ ³fm C³fIZY dJ»ffRY ¦f`SX ªf¸ff³f°fe ½ffSXÔMX ªffSe IYSX dý¹ff WX`Ü BÀf IYfSX¯f C³fIYe d¦fSXμ°ffSXe WXbBÊ WX`Ü OXeÀfe´fe ÀffC±f A°fb»f IbY¸ffSX NXfIbYSX ³fm ¶f°ff¹ff dIY d½f²ff¹fIY Àf¸fm°f ýû AfSXûd´f°fûÔ IYû d¦fSXμ°ffSX dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü ýû³fûÔ Àfm IYe ªff SXWXe WX` ´fcLX°ffLXÜ C²fSX, d½f²ff¹fIY ³fm Ad¦fi¸f ªf¸ff³f°f IZY d»fE Aýf»f°f ¸fmÔ ¹ffd¨fIYf ýf¹fSX IYe, dªfÀf ´fSX Àfb³f½ffBÊ ¸fÔ¦f»f½ffSX IYû WXû¦feÜ d½fdQ°f WXû dIY ³fm¶f ÀfSXf¹f ±ff³ff ÃfmÂf IZY ýb¦ffÊ d½fWXfSX ¸fmÔ 18 A´fi`»f IYû OXfg. SXfªfmÔýi ÎÀfWX ³fm Af°¸fWX°¹ff IYSX »fe ±feÜ C³WXûÔ³fm EIY ÀfbÀffBOX ³fûMX ·fe LXûOÞXf ±ffÜ BÀf¸fmÔ Af´f d½f²ff¹fIY ´fiIYfVf ªffSX½ff»f ´fSX ´fi°ffdOÞX°f IYSX³fm IYf AfSXû´f »f¦ff¹ff ¦f¹ff ±ff AüSX ´fbd»fÀf ³fm d½f²ff¹fIY ½f C³fIZY Àff±fe IYd´f»f ³ff¦fSX IZY dJ»ffRY Af°¸fWX°¹ff IZY d»fE CIYÀff³fm ¸fmÔ IZYÀf ýªfÊ dIY¹ff ±ffÜ IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ¸fSXeªf IYe WXfMXÊ AMX`IY Àfm ¸fü°f ³fûEOXf, AfSXE³fE³fÜ dý»»fe Àfm ÀfMXm ¦fü°f¸f¶fbð ³f¦fSX dªf»fm IZY ³fûEOXf ¸fmÔ EIY AüSX IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ¸fSXeªf IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊÜ ¶fe°fm ýû dý³fûÔ ¸fmÔ IYûSXû³ff Àfm ¹fWX ýcÀfSXe ¸fü°f WX`Ü BÀfIZY Àff±f WXe ³fûEOXf ¸fmÔ IYûSXû³ff Àfm ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ¸fSXeªfûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff »f¦ff°ffSX ¶fPÞX°fe ªff SXWXe WX`Ü dªf»fm IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ¸fSXeªfûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff ¶fPXÞIYSX 214 °fIY ´fWXbÔ¨f ¦fBÊ WX`Ü BÀf¸fmÔ Àfm 118 ¸fSXeªfûÔ IYû NXeIY WXû³fm IZY ¶ffý AÀ´f°ff»fûÔ Àfm LXb˜e d¸f»f ¨fbIYe WX`Ü A¶f IbY»f 95 IYûSXû³ff Àfm ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ¸fSXeªfûÔ IYf B»ffªf ¦fü°f¸f¶fbðX³f¦fSX IZY AÀ´f°ff»fûÔ ¸fmÔ ¨f»f SXWXf WX`Ü ªff³fIYfSXe IZY A³fbÀffSX, IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔdý¦²f ¸fSXeªf IYû VfbIiY½ffSX IYû ¦fimMXSX ³fûEOXf IZY ¦f»f¦fûdMX¹ff éYfSXÔMXfB³f Àfm AÀ´f°ff»f »fm ªff³fm IZY ýüSXf³f WXfMXÊ AMX`IY Àfm ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ ±feÜ ¦fü°f¸f¶fbð ³f¦fSX IZY OXeE¸f ÀfbWXfÀf E»f.½ffBÊ. ³fm ¶f°ff¹ff dIY VfbIiY½ffSX EIY ¸fSXeªf IYe WXfMXÊ AMX`IY Àfm ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ ±feÜ ¸fü°f IZY ¶ffý CÀfIZY Àf`Ô´f»f IYûd½fOX-19 MXmÀMX IZY d»fE ·fmªfm ¦fE ±fm, dªfÀfIYe dSX´fûMXÊ ´ffgdªfdMX½f AfBÊ WX`Ü ¸fÈ°fIY ¸fSXeªf ³fûEOXf Àfm¢MXSX-66 IYf SXWX³fm ½ff»ff ±ffÜ ¶f°ff ýmÔ dIY, ½fWXeÔ BÀfÀfm ´fWX»fm VfbIiY½ffSX Àfb¶fWX EIY 60 ½f¿feÊ¹f ¸fSXeªf IYe ¦fimMXSX ³fûEOXf IZY EIY d³fªfe AÀ´f°ff»f ¸fmÔ ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ ±feÜ ½fWX Àfm¢MXSX 22 IYf d³f½ffÀfe ±ffÜ d½fdQ°f WXû dIY ³fûEOXf ¸fmÔ IYûSXû³ff Àfm ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ¸fSXeªfûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff »f¦ff°ffSX ¶fPÞX°fe ªff SXWXe WX`Ü EmÀfm ¸fmÔ VfbIiY½ffSX IYû ³fûEOXf ¸fmÔ 12 ³fE ¸ff¸f»fm Àff¸f³fm AfE WX`Ô, dªfÀfIZY ¶ffý ³fûEOXf ¸fmÔ IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ¸fSXeªfûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff 214 WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü dOXdÀMÑX¢MX Àfd½fÊ»ffÔÀf AfgdRYÀfSX Àfb³fe»f ýûWXSXm ³fm ¶f°ff¹ff dIY ªfû ³fE 12 ¸ff¸f»fm Àff¸f³fm AfE WX`Ô, C³f¸fmÔ ¨ffSX ¸fSXeªf, Àfm¢MXSX 9 ³fûEOXf IZY WX`Ô, dªfÀf¸fmÔ 2 ¸fdWX»ff dªf³fIYe C¸fi 18 ½f¿fÊ AüSX 30 ½f¿fÊ WX`Ü ½fWXeÔ ýû ´fb÷Y¿f dªf³fIYe C¸fi 50 ½f¿fÊ AüSX 26 ½f¿fÊ WX` ½fû ·fe ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ´ffE ¦fE WX`ÔÜ C³WXûÔ³fm IYWXf dIY EIY ¸fdWX»ff, dªf³fIYe C¸fi 59 ½f¿fÊ WX` AüSX EIY ´fb÷Y¿f dªf³fIYe C¸fi 60 ½f¿fÊ WX` ¹fm Àfm¢MXSX 19 ³fûEOXf IZY d³f½ffÀfe WX`ÔÜ ³fûEOXf Àfm¢MXSX 10 IYe SXWX³fm ½ff»fe EIY 40 Àff»f IYe ¸fdWX»ff ·fe IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ´ffBÊ ¦fBÊ WX` °fû ½fWXeÔ ³fûEOXf IZY Àfm¢MXSX 150 IYe SXWX³fm ½ff»fe EIY 42 Àff»f ¸fdWX»ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ´ffBÊ ¦fBÊ WX`Ü C³WXûÔ³fm ¶f°ff¹ff dIYY EIY 20 ½f¿feÊ¹f »fOÞXIYf ªfû dIY ªf»f½ff¹fb d½fWXfSX IYf d³f½ffÀfe WX`, IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f WX`Ü Àff±f WXe ¹ffIcY¶f´fbSX ¦ffÔ½f IYf SXWX³fm ½ff»ff EIY 25 ½f¿feÊ¹f ´fb÷Y¿f ·fe IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f WX`Ü ½fWXeÔ EIY 42 ½f¿feÊ¹f ´fb÷Y¿f IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f WX` ªfû ¦fimMXSX ³fûEOXf ¸fmÔ SXWX°ff WX`Ü dQ½fa¦f°f IYfaÀMZX½f»f Ad¸f°f IYe ´f}e Af`XSX ´fbÂf ·fe ÀfaIiYd¸f°f Àfû³fe´f°f, AfSXE³fE³fÜ IYûSXû³ff ½ff¹fSXÀf IYf dVfIYfSX WXûIYSX ªff³f ¦fÔ½ff³fm ½ff»fm dý»»fe ´fbd»fÀf IZY IYfÔÀMXm¶f»f Ad¸f°f IbY¸ffSX SXf¯ff IYe ´f}e AüSX ¶fmMXf ·fe VfbIiY½ffSX IYû BÀf ½ff¹fSXÀf Àfm ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ´ffE ¦fE, dªfÀfIZY ¶ffý VfWXSX ¸fmÔ IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiYd¸f°fûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff ¶fPÞXIYSX 88 WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü ¸ffÔ AüSX ¶fmMXm IYû AfBÀfû»fmVf³f ½ffOXÊ ¸fmÔ ·f°feÊ IYSXfIYSX ´fcSXm ´fdSX½ffSX IYû éYfSXÔMXfB³f IYSX dý¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü Àfû³fe´f°f IZY C´ff¹fb¢°f OXfg. AÔVfªf ÎÀfWX ³fm ¶f°ff¹ff dIY ¸fc»føY´f Àfm WXb»»ffWXmOÞXe ¦ffÔ½f IZY d³f½ffÀfe AüSX ½f°fÊ¸ff³f Àf¸f¹f ¸fmÔ VfWXSX IZY ªf½ffWXSX ³f¦fSX ¸fmÔ SXWX³fm ½ff»fm dý»»fe ´fbd»fÀf IZY IYfÔÀMXm¶f»f Ad¸f°f IbY¸ffSX SXf¯ff IYe IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IZY IYfSX¯f ¶fe°fm dý³fûÔ dý»»fe ¸fmÔ ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊ ±feÜ BÀfIZY ¶ffý C³fIYe ´f}e (27) ½f ¶fmMXm (3) IZY ³f¸fc³fm ªffÔ¨f IZY d»fE ·f¦f°f RcY»f ÎÀfWX SXfªfIYe¹f ¸fmdOXIY»f IYfg»fmªf Jf³f´fbSX IY»ffÔ dÀ±f°f IYûd½fOX-19 IYe »f`¶f ¸fmÔ ·fmªfm ¦fE ±fmÜ VfbIiY½ffSX Vff¸f d¸f»fe ªffÔ¨f dSX´fûMXÊ IZY A³fbÀffSX Ad¸f°f IYe ´f}e AüSX ¶fmMXf ·fe IYûSXû³ff ½ff¹fSXÀf Àfm ÀfÔIiYd¸f°f ´ffE WX`ÔÜ ¦füSX°f»f¶f WX` dIY IYûSXû³ff ½ff¹fSXÀf ¸fWXf¸ffSXe IZY dJ»ffRY RiYÔMXRbYMX ´fSX »fOÞXfBÊ »fOÞX SXWXm dý»»fe ´fbd»fÀf IZY EIY 31 ½f¿feÊ¹f IYfÔÀMXm¶f»f Ad¸f°f IbY¸ffSX IYe IYûd½fOX-19 ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IYe ¨f´fmMX ¸fmÔ Af³fm Àfm 05 ¸fBÊ IYû ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊÜ IYûSXû³ff IZY IYfSX¯f dý»»fe ´fbd»fÀf ¸fmÔ ¸fü°f IYe ´fWX»fe §fMX³ff WX`Ü ¸fü°f IZY ¶ffý CÀfIZY Àf`Ô´f»f IYûd½fOX-19 MXmÀMX IZY d»fE ·fmªfm ¦fE ±fm, 06 ¸fBÊ IYû AfBÊ CÀfIYe dSX´fûMXÊ ¸fmÔ dÀf´ffWXe IZY IYûSXû³ff ´ffgdªfdMX½f WXû³fm IYe ªff³fIYfSXe d¸f»fe ±feÜ I`ÔYÀfSX ÀfÔÀ±ff³f ¸fmÔ VfeVfm WXMXfIYSX ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IYû ¸ff°f ým³fm IYe °f`¹ffSXe ³fBÊ dý»»fe, EªfZÔÀfeÜ IYûSXû³ff IZY ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IYe ¨f´fmMX ¸fmÔ AfE ªfeMXe¶fe AÀ´f°ff»f ´fdSXÀfSX ¸fmÔ dÀ±f°f dý»»fe SXfª¹f I`ÔYÀfSX ÀfÔÀ±ff³f A¶f BÀfÀfm d³f´fMX³fm IYe °f`¹ffSXe ¸fmÔ ªfbMX ¦f¹ff WX`Ü BÀfIZY °fWX°f AÀ´f°ff»f IYe ýe½ffSX ¸fmÔ »f¦fm VfeVfûÔ IYû WXMXf¹ff ªff SXWXf WX`Ü ýSXAÀf»f AÀ´f°ff»f ¸fmÔ IYûSXû³ff IYf ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f °fmªfe Àfm R`Y»f³fm IYf EIY IYfSX¯f ¹fWX d³fIY»fIYSX Af¹ff dIY BÀf¸fmÔ ½fmÔdMX»fmVf³f IYe ½¹f½fÀ±ff ³fWXeÔ ±feÜ Àf·fe ýe½ffSXûÔ ´fSX VfeVfm IYe ¨ffýSX ¨fPXÞe WXbBÊ WX`Ü IYWXeÔ Àfm ·fe WX½ff IYe Af½ffªffWXe ³fWXeÔ WX`Ü ´fcSXm AÀ´f°ff»f ´fdSXÀfSX ¸fmÔ ÀfmÔMÑX»f EÀfe »f¦ff WXbAf WX`Ü BÀfIYe ½fªfWX Àfm ¹fWXfÔ ´fÔJm °fIY ³fWXeÔ »f¦ffE ¦fEÜ BÀfm ýmJ°fm WXbE A¶f ¶fý»ff½f dIYE ªff SXWXm WX`ÔÜ ¶f°ff ýmÔ dIY ¹fWXfÔ IZY 26 IY¸fÊ¨ffdSX¹fûÔ ÀfdWX°f IbY»f 32 »fû¦f IYûSXû³ff IYe ¨f´fmMX ¸fmÔ Af ¦fEÜ B³f¸fmÔ ¨ffSX ¸fSXeªf ·fe ±fm, dªf³f¸fmÔ ýû IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊÜ BÀfIYe ½fªfWX Àfm AÀ´f°ff»f ¸fmÔ EIY A´fi`»f Àfm WXe Àfm½ffEÔ ¶fÔý WXû³fe VfbøY WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü d´fLX»fm EIY ¸fWXe³fm Àfm ¹fWXfÔ IYe¸fû±fmSXm´fe, SXmdOX¹fû±fmSXm´fe, ¸fSXeªfûÔ IZY ýfdJ»fm AüSX B¸fSXªfmÔÀfe ªf`Àfe Àfm½ffEÔ ¶fÔý ´fOÞXe WX`ÔÜ 21 A´fi`»f Àfm BÀfm VfbøY ·fe dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff »fmdIY³f A¦f»fm WXe dý³f EIY AüSX IY¸fÊ¨ffSXe IZY ´fedOÞX°f WXû³fm IZY IYfSX¯f BÀfm EIY dý³f ¶ffý WXe ¶fÔý IYSX dý¹ff ¦f¹ffÜ ¹fWXfÔ dÀfRÊY Afg³f»ffB³f SXdªfÀMÑXmVf³f IZY ªfdSX¹fm Aû´feOXe Jû»fe ¦fBÊ WX`Ü BÀf¸fmÔ IbYLX ¸fSXeªf Af SXWXm WX`Ô, »fmdIY³f, AÀ´f°ff»f ´fiVffÀf³f Àf·fe Àfm½ffEÔ ªf»ý Àfm ªf»ý VfbøY IYSX³ff ¨ffWX°ff WX`Ü BÀfIZY d»fE AÀ´f°ff»f IZY PXfÔ¨fm ¸fmÔ ¶fý»ff½f dIYE ªff SXWXm WX`ÔÜ ÀfmÔMÑX»f EÀfe IYû ¶fÔý IYSX dý¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü ¶f°ff ýmÔ dIY dý»»fe ¸fmÔ IYûSXû³ff IYf IYWXSX ªffSXe WX`Ü WXf»ffÔdIY ÀfSXIYfSX WXSX À°fSX ´fSX BÀfÀfm »fOÞX³fm IZY d»fE WXSX ÀfÔ·f½f ´fi¹ffÀf IYSX SXWXe WX`Ü ³fBXÊX dý»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ °fd¸f»f³ffOXb ¸fmÔ ýbIYf³fûÔ ¸fmÔ VfSXf¶f ¶fm¨f³fm ´fSX ¸fýifÀf C¨¨f ³¹ff¹ff»f¹f IYe SXûIY IZY dJ»ffRY SXfª¹f ÀfSXIYfSX Vfd³f½ffSX IYû C¨¨f°f¸f ³¹ff¹ff»f¹f ´fWXbÔ¨f ¦fBXÊXÜ SXfª¹f ÀfSXIYfSX ³fm Vfe¿fÊ Aýf»f°f ¸fmÔ A´fe»f ýf¹fSX IYSXIZY C¨¨f ³¹ff¹ff»f¹f IZY VfbIiY½ffSX IZY AfýmVf ´fSX SXûIY »f¦ff³fm IYe ¸ffÔ¦f IYe WX`Ü SXfª¹f ÀfSXIYfSX ³fm A´fe»f ¸fmÔ IYWXf WX` dIY C¨¨f ³¹ff¹ff»f¹f ³fm VfSXf¶f IZY NXmIYûÔ IZY ¶ffWXSX ÀfûVf»f dOXÀMXmÔÎÀf¦f IZY d³fýmÊVf ´fSX A¸f»f ³f dIY¹fm ªff³fm IYû »fmIYSX °fd¸f»f³ffOXb ÀMXmMX ¸ffIZÊYMX IYfgSX´fûSXmVf³f IYe VfSXf¶f ýbIYf³fûÔ IZY Jû»f³fm ´fSX SXûIY »f¦ff ýe WX`, »fmdIY³f WXIYeIY°f ¹fWX WX` dIY SXfª¹f ´fiVffÀf³f B³f ýbIYf³fûÔ IZY ¶ffWXSX ÀfûVf»f dOXÀMXmÔÎÀf¦f IZY d³f¹f¸f IYf ´ff»f³f IYSX½ff SXWXf WX`Ü ¹ffd¨fIYfIY°ffÊ IYf ýf½ff WX` dIY ªfû »fû¦f ÀfûVf»f dOXÀMXmÔÎÀf¦f IZY d³f¹f¸f IYf ´ff»f³f ³fWXeÔ IYSX SXWXm WX`Ô C³fIZY dJ»ffRY IYfSXÊ½ffBÊ ·fe IYe ªff SXWXe WX`Ü A´fe»f ¸fm IYWXf ¦f¹ff WX` dIY °fd¸f»f³ffOXb ¸fmÔ VfSXf¶f IYe d¶fIiYe ¶fÔý IYSX³fm Àfm SXfª¹f IYe Àfe¸ff ´fSX Àf¸fÀ¹ff JOÞXe WXû ÀfIY°fe WX`, ¢¹fûÔdIY ´fOÞXûÀfe SXfª¹fûÔ ¸fmÔ VfSXf¶f IYe d¶fIiYe ªffSXe WX`, EmÀfm ¸fmÔ VfSXf¶f IYe JSXeýfSXe IYSX³fm SXfª¹f IZY »fû¦f Àfe¸ff½f°feÊ A³¹f SXfª¹fûÔ ¸fmÔ ªff¹fmÔ¦fm °f±ff BÀfÀfm IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIYMX AüSX ¶fPXÞm¦ffÜ ¦füSX°f»f¶f WX` dIY ¸fýifÀf C¨¨f ³¹ff¹ff»f¹f ³fm VfSXf¶f IYe ýbIYf³fûÔ ´fSX WXû SXWXm ÀfûVf»f dOXÀMXmÔÎÀf¦f IZY IYd±f°f C»»fÔ§f³f IZY ¶ffý VfSXf¶f IYe Afg³f»ffB³f d¶fIiYe IYû ´fif±fd¸fIY°ff ým³fm IYe Àf»ffWX ýmIYSX NXmIYûÔ IZY Jû»fm ªff³fm ´fSX SXûIY »f¦ff ýe ±feÜ BÀfIZY dJ»ffRY SXfª¹f ÀfSXIYfSX Vfe¿fÊ Aýf»f°f ´fWXbÔ¨fe WX`Ü °fd¸f»f³ffOXb ¸fmÔ VfSXf¶f d¶fIiYe ´fSX WXfBÊIYûMXÊ IYe SXûIY IYû Àfb´fie¸f IYûMXÊ ¸fmÔ ¨fb³fü°fe SXf²fm ¸ffa ÀfûÀff¹fMXe ³fZ ÀfeE¸f dSX»feRY RaYOX ¸fmÔ dQ¹ff ´ffa¨f »ffJ IYf ¹fû¦fýf³f ³fBXÊX dý»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ ßfe SXf²fm ¸ffa ¨f`dSXMXm¶f»f Àfû¹ff¹fMXe ³fBXÊX dý»»fe ³fm IYûSXû³ff ½ff¹fSXÀf Àfm d³f´fMX³fm ¸fmÔ ¸fýý IZY °füSX ´fSX dý»»fe IZY ¸fb£¹f¸fÔÂfe SXfWX°f IYû¿f ¸fmÔ ´ffÔ¨f »ffJ ÷Y´f¹fm IYf ¹fû¦fýf³f dIY¹ff WX`Ü SXf²fm ¸faXf õfSXf ÀfÔ¨ffd»f°f ¹fWX ÀfûÀff¹fMXe A¶f °fIY 25 »ffJ ÷Y´f¹fm IYf ¹fû¦fýf³f IYûd½fOX-19 ÀfÔ¶fÔ²fe A»f¦f-A»f¦f RaYOXûÔ ¸fmÔ IYSX ¨fbIYf WX`ÔÜ ßfe SXf²fm ¸ffa ³fm ASXÎ½fý IZYªfSXe½ff»f õfSXf ¶fmWX°fSX dVfÃff AüSX A¨LXe À½ffÀ±¹f Àfbd½f²ffAûÔ IYû Af¸f »fû¦fûÔ °fIY ´fWXba¨ff³fm IZY d»fE CNXfE ¦fE IYý¸fûÔ °f±ff IYûSXû³ff Àfm d³f´fMX³fm IZY d»fE dIYE ªff SXWXm IYf¹fûË IYe ·fe ´fiVfÔÀff IYe WX`Ü ÀfûÀff¹fMXe ³fm ¹fWXfÔ ªffSXe ¶f¹ff³f ¸fmÔ ßfe SXf²fm ¸ffa ³fm IYWXf dIY Àf¸ffªf Àfm½ff EIY EmÀff IYf¹fÊ WX` dªfÀfÀfm ¸f³f IYû VffÔd°f d¸f»f°fe WX`Ü ªfû ÀfbJ WX¸fmÔ ýcÀfSXûÔ IYe Àfm½ff ¹ff Àf¸ffªf IYe Àfm½ff IYSX³fm ¸fmÔ d¸f»f°ff WX` ½fû ÀfbJ ÀffSXm ÀfbJûÔ Àfm A»f¦f WXû°ff WX`Ü WX¸ffSXm VffÀÂfûÔ ¸fmÔ ·fe ½fd¯fÊ°f WX`Ü Àfm½ff ´fSX¸fû ²f¸fÊ: AüSX A¦fSX ¹fWX ·ff½f³ff Àf·fe ¸ff³f½f IZY dý»fûÔ ¸fmÔ ½¹ff~ WXû ªffE °fû ¸ff³f½f ªfe½f³f IYû Àff±fÊIY°ff d¸f»f ªffE¦fe AüSX ªføYSX°f¸fÔý »fû¦fûÔ IYû ªfe½f³fÜ EmÀff IYSXIZY WX¸f IYûSXû³ff ªf`Àfe ¸fWXf¸ffSXe IYû WXSXf ÀfIY°fm WX`ÔÜ ÀfûÀff¹fMXe dý»»fe IYe °fSXRY Àfm SXf²fm ¸ffa õfSXf 10 »ffJ ÷Y´f¹fm IYf ¹fû¦fýf³f ´fe.E¸f. IZY¹fÀfÊ RaYOX ¸fmÔ, ¸fWXfSXf¿MÑX ¸fb£¹f¸fÔÂfe IYûd½fOX-19 RaYOX ¸fmÔ 5 »ffJ ÷Y´f¹fm IYf °f±ff ´fÔªff¶f IZY ¸fb£¹f¸fÔÂfe ÀfWXf¹f°ff d³fd²f IYûd½fOX-19 ¸fmÔ 5 »ffJ ÷Y´f¹fm IYf ¹fû¦fýf³f dIY¹ff ªff ¨fbIYf WX`Ü ³fBÊ dý»»fe, EªfZÔÀfeÜ dý»»fe ¸fdWX»ff Af¹fû¦f (OXeÀfeOX¶»¹fc) A²¹fÃf À½ffd°f ¸ff»fe½ff»f IYû MÐX½feMXSX ´fSX ªff³f Àfm ¸ffSX³fm IYe ²f¸fIYe ýe ¦fBÊÜ MÐX½feMXSX ´fSX C³fIZY dJ»ffRY Af´fdØfªf³fIY Vf¶ýûÔ IYf BÀ°fm¸ff»f dIY¹ff ¦f¹ff WX`Ü BÀf ÀfÔ¶fÔ²f ¸fmÔ VfbIiY½ffSX IYû ¸ff»fe½ff»f ³fm dý»»fe ´fbd»fÀf IYe ÀffB¶fSX Àfm»f IYû dVfIYf¹f°f IYe WX`Ü Àff±f WXe ²f¸fIYe AüSX Af´fd°°fªf³fIY ·ff¿ff IZY ÀIiYe³fVffgMX ·fe ÀffB¶fSX Àfm»f IYû C´f»f¶²f IYSXfE WX`ÔÜ À½ffd°f ¸ff»fe½ff»f ³fm A´f³fe dVfIYf¹f°f ¸fmÔ ¶f°ff¹ff WX` dIY C³WXûÔ³fm ¶ffg¹fªf »ffgIYSX øY¸f AüSX ÀfRcYSXf ªfSX¦fSX IYf ¸fbïf CNXf³fm ´fSX C³fIYû ²f¸fdIY¹ffÔ ýe ¦fBÊÜ C³WXûÔ³fm d»fJf dIY BÀf °fSXWX IYe ²f¸fdIY¹ffÔ IYBÊ ¶ffSX d¸f»f ¨fbIYe WX`Ü À½ffd°f ³fm ´fbd»fÀf IYû ¸ff¸f»fm ¸fmÔ IYfSXÊ½ffBÊ IYSX³fm IYe ¸ffÔ¦f IYe WX`Ü ¶f°ff ýmÔ dIY Af¹fû¦f IYe °fSXRY Àfm ¶ffg¹fªf »ffgIYSX øY¸f AüSX ÀfRcYSXf ªfSX¦fSX IZY ¸ff¸f»fm ¸fmÔ ´fbd»fÀf IYû ³fûdMXÀf ªffSXe dIY¹ff ±ffÜ ¶ffg¹fªf »ffgIYSX øY¸f ¸ff¸f»fm ¸fmÔ ´fbd»fÀf ³fm IYfSXÊ½ffBÊ IYSX BÔÀMXf¦fif¸f ´fSX ¦fib´f ¨f`MX ¶f³ff³fm ½ff»fm EOXd¸f³f IYû d¦fSXμ°ffSX IYSX IYBÊ ¦fib´f IZY ÀfýÀ¹fûÔ ´fSX IYfSXÊ½ffBÊ IYe WX`Ü BÀf ¦fib´f ¸fmÔ LXûMXe »fOÞXdIY¹fûÔ IYe °fÀ½feSXmÔ A´f»fûOX IYe ªff°fe ±feÔ AüSX C³fIZY Àff±f Àff¸fcdWXIY ýb¿IY¸fÊ IYSX³fm IZY °fSXeIZY ¶f°ffEÔ ªff°fm ±fmÜ ¸ff»fe½ff»f IYû d¸f»fe dVfIYf¹f°f ¸fmÔ AfSXû´fe ³fm EIY ·fe d³fýûÊ¿f »fOÞXIZY IYf I`YdSX¹fSX JSXf¶f WXû³fm ´fSX ¦fû»fe ¸ffSX³fm IYe ²f¸fIYe Qe WX`Ü ¶f°ff ýmÔ dIY BÀf ¸ff¸f»fm IZY ´fiIYfVf ¸fmÔ Af³fm IZY ¶ffý Àfm WXe Àf³fÀf³fe R`Y»f ¦fBÊ WX`Ü OXeÀfeOX¶»¹fc A²¹fÃf À½ffd°f ¸ff»fe½ff»f IYû ªff³fm Àfm ¸ffSX³fm IYe ²f¸fIYe dRYSX »f¦fe VfSXf¶f IYe ýbIYf³fûÔ IZY ¶ffWXSX »fÔ¶fe IY°ffSXmÔ ³fBÊ dý»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ dý»»fe ¸fmÔ IYûSXû³ff ½ff¹fSXÀf IZY ¨f»f°fm WXbE »ffgIYOXfC³f IZY °feÀfSXm ¨fSX¯f IYf Afªf LXNXf dý³f WX`Ü WXf»ffÔdIY A¶f ·fe dý»»fe ¸fmÔ ´ffgdªfdMX½f IZYÀfûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff IY¸f ³fWXeÔ WXû SXWXe WX`Ü VfbIiY½ffSX IYû IbY»f 338 ³fE ¸ff¸f»fm Àff¸f³fm AfE WX`ÔÜ BÀf ¨fSX¯f ¸fmÔ IZÔYýi IZY d³fýmÊVff³fbÀffSX SXfª¹fûÔ ³fm IbYLX dSX¹ff¹f°fmÔ ýe WX`ÔÜ B³f¸fmÔ VfSXf¶f IYe ýbIYf³fûÔ IYû Jû»f³fm IYe ·fe dSX¹ff¹f°f Vffd¸f»f WX` AüSX ªf¶f Àfm ¹fm ýbIYf³fmÔ Jb»f³fe VfbøY WXbBÊ WX`Ô, °f¶f Àfm WXe SXûªff³ff ýbIYf³f Jb»f³fm Àfm ´fWX»fm WXe B³fIZY ¶ffWXSX »fÔ¶fe IY°ffSXmÔ »f¦f ªff°fe WX`ÔÜ dý»»fe ¹fc´fe Àfe¸ff ´fSX Afªf ·fe IYOÞXfBÊ Àfm ¨fmÎIY¦f WXû SXWXe WX`Ü »fû¦fûÔ ´fWX¨ff³f ´fÂf AüSX ´ffÀf Afdý ýmJIYSX WXe C³WXmÔ dý»»fe Àfm ¹fc´fe AüSX ¹fc´fe Àfm dý»»fe ªff³fm- Af³fm dý¹ff ªff SXWXf WX`Ü ³fBÊ dý»»fe, AfSXE³fE³fÜ ´fc½fÊ IZÔYýie¹f SXfª¹f¸fÔÂfe d½fªf¹f ¦fû¹f»f ³fm dý»»fe ÀfSXIYfSX ´fSX IYûSXû³ff ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f IYû »fmIYSX ¦fÔ·feSX ³f WXû³fm IYf AfSXû´f »f¦ff¹ff WX`Ü C³WXûÔ³fm ÀfSXIYfSX IZY BÀf SX½f`¹fm IZY dJ»ffRY C´f½ffÀf SXJfÜ C³WXûÔ³fm IYWXf dIY dý»»fe ÀfSXIYfSX IYe »ff´fSX½ffWXe IYe ½fªfWX Àfm dý»»fe IZY Àf·fe dªf»fm SXmOX ªfû³f ¸fmÔ Af ¦fE WX`ÔÜ ¹fWXfÔ ÀfÔIiYd¸f°fûÔ IYe ÀfÔ£¹ff LXWX WXªffSX Àfm ª¹ffýf WXû ¦fBÊ WX`Ü C³WXûÔ³fm IYWXf dIY dý»»fe IZY SXmOX ªfû³f ¸fmÔ WXû³fm IZY ¶ff½fªfcý d¶f³ff dIYÀfe °f`¹ffSXe IZY VfSXf¶f IYe ýbIYf³fmÔ Jû»f ýe ¦fBËÜ ·feOÞX ´fi¶fÔ²f³f AüSX VffSXedSXIY ýcSXe IYf ´ff»f³f IYSXf³fm IYe ½¹f½fÀ±ff ³fWXeÔ IYe ¦fBÊÜ BÀfÀfm ÀfÔIiY¸f¯f AüSX R`Y»f ÀfIY°ff WX`Ü SXfªfÀ½f IZY ¨f¢IYSX ¸fmÔ »fû¦fûÔ IZY À½ffÀ±¹f IZY Àff±f Àf¸fÓfü°ff dIY¹ff ªff SXWXf WX`Ü C³WXûÔ³fm IYWXf dIY »fû¦fûÔ IZY IYfSXû¶ffSX ¶fÔý WX`Ü BÀfm ³fªfSXAÔýfªf IYSXIZY dý»»fe ÀfSXIYfSX ³fm ´fmMÑXû»f ½f OXeªf»f IZY ýf¸f ¶fPXÞf dýE WX`Ô BÀfÀfm dý»»fe ¸fmÔ ¸fWXÔ¦ffBÊ ¶fPXÞm¦feÜ d½f²ff³fÀf·ff ¸fmÔ ³fm°ff ´fid°f´fÃf SXf¸f½feSX ÎÀfWX d¶f²fcOÞXe AüSX CØfSXe dý»»fe ³f¦fSX d³f¦f¸f ¸fmÔ À±ffBÊ Àfd¸fd°f IZY A²¹fÃf ªf¹f´fiIYfVf ³fm ·fe C³fIZY d³f½ffÀf ´fSX ´fWXbÔ¨fIYSX ¦fû¹f»f IYf Àf¸f±fÊ³f dIY¹ffÜ IYûSXû³ff ÀfaIiY¸f¯f ´fSX Af´f ÀfSXIYfSX ¦fa·feSX ³fWXeÔ : d½fªf¹f ¦fû¹f»f ³fBXÊX dý»»fe, A f S X E ³ f E ³ f Ü AdJ»f ·ffSX°fe¹f Af¹fbd½fÊÄff³f ÀfÔÀ±ff³f ¸fmÔ EIY ¹fb½f°fe ³fm A´f³fe ¸ffÔ IYe ¸fü°f IZY Àfý¸fm ¸fmÔ JbýIbYVfe IYSX »fe WX`Ü EIY ´fbd»fÀf Ad²fIYfSXe ³fm Vfd³f½ffSX IYû ¶f°ff¹ff dIY E¸Àf Àfm EIY »fOÞXIYe IZY ¶fb²f½ffSX AüSX ¦fb÷Y½ffSX IYe ýSX¸¹ff³fe SXf°f IYû »ff´f°ff WXû³fm IYe ´fbd»fÀf IYû dVfIYf¹f°f d¸f»fe ±feÜ C³WXûÔ³fm ¶f°ff¹ff dIY 23 Àff»f IYe ¹fb½f°fe A´f³fe ¸ffÔ IYû I`ÔYÀfSX IYf C´f¨ffSX IYSX½ff³fm IZY d»fE AÀ´f°ff»f »ffBÊ ±feÜ AÀ´f°ff»f ¸fmÔ C´f¨ffSX IZY ýüSXf³f ¶fb²f½ffSX IYû ¹fb½f°fe IYe ¸ffÔ IYe ¸fü°f WXû ¦fBÊÜ ¸ffÔ IYe ¸fü°f IYf Àfý¸ff ¹fb½f°fe ¶fýfÊV°f ³fWXeÔ IYSX ÀfIYe AüSX CÀf³fm AÀ´f°ff»f IZY LX°f ´fSX RaYým Àfm »fMXIYIYSX Af°¸fWX°¹ff IYSX »feÜ AÀ´f°ff»f IZY IY¸fÊ¨ffdSX¹fûÔ ³fm Vfd³f½ffSX IYû ¹fb½f°fe IYf Vf½f ´fOÞXf WXbAf ýmJf dªfÀfIZY ¶ffý BÀf ¸ff¸f»fm IYe Àfc¨f³ff AÀ´f°ff»f ´fiVffÀf³f AüSX ´fbd»fÀf IYû ýe ¦fBÊÜ Ad²fIYfSXe ³fm ¶f°ff¹ff dIY ¹fb½f°fe IYe ¸ffÔ IZY d³f²f³f ´fSX C³fIZY d´f°ff IYf¦fªfe IYfSXÊ½ffBÊ IYSX SXWXm ±fm °f·fe ½fWX ¦ff¹f¶f WXû ¦fBÊ ±feÜ Àfc¨f³ff IZY ¶ffý ¸füIZY ´fSX ´fWXbÔ¨fe ´fbd»fÀf ³fm ¹fb½f°fe IZY Vf½f IYû IY¶ªfm ¸fmÔ »fm d»f¹ff WX` AüSX ªffÔ¨f VfbøY IYSX ýe WX`Ü E¸Àf ¸fmÔ ¸ffÔ IZY d³f²f³f IZY ¶ffý ¹fb½f°fe ³fm IYe ×JbýIbYVfe OXfg¢MXSX IYû Af°¸fWX°¹ff IZY d»fE CIYÀff³fm IYf WX` AfSXû´f

