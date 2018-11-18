魔女旅を読まんかい。

Successfully reported this slideshow.
オタクは語る⑩ 情報学部情報科学科 4年 れぎ
＜お前は誰やねん ・れぎ ・無事4年生になりました あとは卒研のみ ・11回目の出場 圧倒的ベテラン感(ほんとう？) ・しゅうかつおわりたい ・生きがいは声優と2次元アイドルとボタンしばき ・シャニマス、やろう！ ↑昨日やっと始めた なんかのI...
さて、今回は何をやろうか？ • いつもながらネタ切れが深刻(こういうときに浅学が牙を剥く) • 投票をとりました • 投票は2018年5月9日午前0時から午前8時で受付
ということで
オタクは語る⑪ 「魔女の旅々」を読もう！
待って！授業の話じゃないやん！ • 今いるのが3、4年生中心 • 授業の話をしても思い出トークになってしまい意味がない • ならば第二位の話をしよう！ • 一応授業の話は1年生2年生が増えてきたら改めてします
改めまして
「魔女の旅々」とは…？ ここすき→ ここすき→ ここすき→ ここすき→ ここすき→ ここすき→ ここすき→ ←ここすき ここすき→ ここすき→ ←ここすき ←ここすき ←ここすき ←ここすき ここすき↑ ←ここすき ここすき↑ ここすき↑ ←こ...
こんな人におすすめ！ • 「キノの旅」のような、旅ものの小説が好きな人 • 若干でも百合要素が好きな人 • 腹黒で毒舌な美少女が好きな人 • ツンデレな美少女が好きな人 • 灰色髪の美少女が好きな人 • 魔女っ子が好きな人 • 美少女が好きな人...
「魔女の旅々」とは…？ • 2014年からKindleで公開されていた作品を、 GA文庫の編集者によって大幅加筆修正されて文庫化 • 文章は白石定規氏、イラストをあずーる氏が担当 • 魔女の少女「イレイナ」が気ままに世界中を旅する話 • 「別れ...
主人公 イレイナ • 二つ名は「灰の魔女」 18歳(かわいい) • 15歳という若さで魔法使いの最高位「魔女」となった天才少女 • 誰もが振り返り、ため息をこぼしてしまうほどの美貌(自称) • 好奇心が強い一方、腹黒で毒舌を放つことが多い(かわ...
結局何が言いたいかというと 自称するだけあって超かわいい 信じるべきは銀髪ツンデレ毒舌 最強美少女なんだよな。
旅の途中で出会う 個性的な仲間たち • イレイナが旅で出会う人々も個性的 というか頭のネジがない • 基本的に何かの事情を抱えてる(当たり前) • ときにはハッピーエンド • ときにはバッドエンド • ときにはお笑い落ち • しかし最後に共通す...
メディアミックスに新展開 • なんだかんだでオタクたちにめっっっちゃ売れてる (私も全巻買ってる) • 一時は3巻で打ち切りになったが、売上を受けて再開 • 現在続刊8巻 • とうとう8巻にてドラマCDが特典としてついてきた (イレイナちゃんの...
結論。 四の五の言わずに とりあえず 読め。生協にないんだけど！！入荷しろ！！！！！！！！ 1冊大体1300円くらい！！！！やすい！！！！！！！
