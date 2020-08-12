Successfully reported this slideshow.
Air Medical Transport Presenter : Dr Ravi Moderator : Dr Rafat Shamim
Introduction • Factors deciding the mode of transportation : a. Accessibility b. Time c. Distance d. Criticality
Air Medical Transport • Air Medical : use of aircraft for evacuation of patients • Aeromedical : study of effects of fligh...
Tools for Air Medical Transport • Helicopters • Fixed wing aircrafts
Fixed wing or aero plane type air ambulance: • It is usually used for long distances inter-hospital patient transfer for a...
Rotor wing or helicopter ambulance: • It can be used for shorter travel distances of about 80 km. • It can be used to tran...
Helicopters(Rotor-Wing) Transport • Helicopter first flown on September 14th , 1939 used for first rotor- wing medical eva...
Civilian Rotor-Wing Transport • First hospital based civilian program began in 1972 in Denver • Most of the programs are r...
Crew configuration and training • The medical crew on a rotor wing can be configured in multiple ways : i. Nurse – paramed...
• Helicopters transport pt. at 2500-3500 Ft • Noise, vibration and temperature changes of a rotor wing craft can have mark...
Inter-hospital and intra-hospital patient transfer: • The main aim in all such transfers is maintaining the continuity of ...
Pre-transfer stabilisation and preparation • The patient should be adequately resuscitated and stabilised to the maximum e...
Airway • The patients with possibility of airway compromise during transfer should be electively intubated with endotrache...
Breathing • The ventilation should be adequately controlled with optimisation of the arterial blood gas values. • In the s...
Circulation • Two wide bore • any shock should be treated with intravenous fluids and/or vasopressors. • Availability of c...
Disability or neurological status • Patients with head injury should have their Glasgow coma scale (GCS) adequately monito...
Guidelines of Air Medical Dispatch by American College of Emergency Physician • The air transport is indicated when the gr...
• Patients with acute coronary syndrome in urgent need of revascularisation procedure, cardiac tamponade with haemodynamic...
Accompanying the patient • It is usually recommended to have at least two competent personnel accompanying the patient to ...
• Level 3: It includes patients with requirement of advanced respiratory care during the transport with support of at leas...
• The existing guidelines from Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine for intra- and inter-hospital transport of patient...
Take Home Message .. • Transfer is an important but often neglected phase of continuing care of a patient. • ‘stabilize an...
