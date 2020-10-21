2018 Lunevicius_Buttock wound_Klaipeda LT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Buttock wound: the importance of grading system Lunevicius R, Samalavicius NE Aintree University Hospital NHS FoundationTrust
Disclosures None Raimundas Lunevicius, FRCS (Engl.) Consultant Surgeon,Aintree University Hospital NHS FoundationTrust
The authors aimed to reinforce the importance of early angioembolization Manuscript Major revision (s) Published in BMJ Co...
Story • 25-year-old male • Bleeding stabbed w.. • MajorTrauma Centre • ABP 74/43, HR 119 • In stage 2-3 shock • A pressure...
Re-review of CT-scan images: right obturator artery pseudoaneurysm21/10/2020 5
Learning point ‘Patients presenting with recurrent bleeding after high-risk penetrating gluteal injury warrant further ima...
More questions than learning points • Criteria for MTT activation • MH Resuscitation protocols • CT-scan: within 30 min • ...
Abbreviated Injury Scale: severity ranking 1. Minor 2. Moderate 3. Serious 4. Severe 5. Critical 6. Maximal 21/10/2020 8
Penetrating injury to the buttock Grade 1: superficial, minor Grade 2: with tissue loss > 25cm2 Grade 3 (serious): -with b...
Story • 25-year-old male • Bleeding stabbed w.. • MajorTrauma Centre • ABP 74/43, HR 119 • In stage 2-3 shock • A pressure...
The take-home message • Circulatory physiology (not anatomical integrity of tissues) • Is the criterion for gr. 3 injury t...
References 1. Clark S,Westley S, CouplandA, Hamady M, DaviesAH. Buttock wounds: beware what lies beneath. BMJ Case Rep 201...
  1. 1. Buttock wound: the importance of grading system Lunevicius R, Samalavicius NE Aintree University Hospital NHS FoundationTrust, Liverpool, England Department of Surgery, Klaipėda University Hospital, Lithuania International Colorectal Forum, Klaipėda, Lithuania 4th May 2018 21/10/2020 1
  2. 2. Disclosures None Raimundas Lunevicius, FRCS (Engl.) Consultant Surgeon,Aintree University Hospital NHS FoundationTrust, Liverpool Directorate Lead for Mortality, Morbidity and Audit Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer, University of Liverpool, England 21/10/2020 2
  3. 3. The authors aimed to reinforce the importance of early angioembolization Manuscript Major revision (s) Published in BMJ Commentary Not published in BMJ Reason: unknown Review via PUBLONS BMJ Case Rep 2017 Oct 221/10/2020 3
  4. 4. Story • 25-year-old male • Bleeding stabbed w.. • MajorTrauma Centre • ABP 74/43, HR 119 • In stage 2-3 shock • A pressure dressing • Pelvic binder • 3L fluids + 1 Unit of RBC • Trauma CT-scan: no blush • Removal of p-binder • Profuse bleeding • Closure of the wound • Discharge / next day • 7 readmissions / 1 month • Surgery under GA • The estimated blood loss 5L 21/10/2020 4
  5. 5. Re-review of CT-scan images: right obturator artery pseudoaneurysm21/10/2020 5
  6. 6. Learning point ‘Patients presenting with recurrent bleeding after high-risk penetrating gluteal injury warrant further imaging in the form of a digital subtraction angiogram.This will allow for endovascular intervention such as angioembolisation that may obviate the need for, or reduce the risk of, surgical intervention’ 21/10/2020 6
  7. 7. More questions than learning points • Criteria for MTT activation • MH Resuscitation protocols • CT-scan: within 30 min • Interpretation of CT-images • Trauma MDT meetings • Discharge criteria • Injury diagnosis: in terms of AIS 21/10/2020 7
  8. 8. Abbreviated Injury Scale: severity ranking 1. Minor 2. Moderate 3. Serious 4. Severe 5. Critical 6. Maximal 21/10/2020 8
  9. 9. Penetrating injury to the buttock Grade 1: superficial, minor Grade 2: with tissue loss > 25cm2 Grade 3 (serious): -with blood loss >20% by volume (shock stage 2 >) 21/10/2020 9
  10. 10. Story • 25-year-old male • Bleeding stabbed w.. • MajorTrauma Centre • ABP 74/43, HR 119 • In stage 2-3 shock • A pressure dressing • Pelvic binder • 3L fluids + 1 Unit of RBC • Trauma CT-scan: no blush • Removal of p-binder • Profuse bleeding • Closure of the wound • Discharge / next day • 7 readmissions / 1 month • Surgery under GA • The estimated blood loss 5L 21/10/2020 10
  11. 11. The take-home message • Circulatory physiology (not anatomical integrity of tissues) • Is the criterion for gr. 3 injury to the buttock 21/10/2020 11
  12. 12. References 1. Clark S,Westley S, CouplandA, Hamady M, DaviesAH. Buttock wounds: beware what lies beneath. BMJ Case Rep 2017 Oct 24 2. Abbreviated Injury Scale 2005© Update 2008. Editors: GennarelliTA, Wodzin E. 2008.Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine, Barrington, IL, USA. 3. Lunevicius R, Lewis D,Ward RG, ChangA, Samalavicius NE, Schulte KM. Penetrating injury to the buttock: an update.Tech Coloproctol 2014;18:981-92. 4. Lunevicius R, Schulte KM.Analytical review of 664 cases of penetrating buttock trauma.World J Emerg Surg 2011; 6:33. 21/10/2020 12

