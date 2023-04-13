Understanding the Difference between Termite-Damaged and Rotten Wood

Check these out next
Rotten wood and termite infestations are two separate issues that need to be identified and treated differently. While rotten wood can be restored with professional help, termite damage is irreversible and requires immediate action to prevent further damage. Hiring professionals for termite control in North Shore is a wise move to protect healthy wood from being consumed by termites.
