Understanding the Difference between Termite-Damaged and Rotten Wood

Apr. 13, 2023
Small Business & Entrepreneurship

Rotten wood and termite infestations are two separate issues that need to be identified and treated differently. While rotten wood can be restored with professional help, termite damage is irreversible and requires immediate action to prevent further damage. Hiring professionals for termite control in North Shore is a wise move to protect healthy wood from being consumed by termites.

  1. 1. Understanding the Difference between Termite-Damaged and Rotten Wood Page 01
  2. 2. Termites are often blamed for decaying wood in homes. However, they are the cause of severe damage to wood as they feed on timber for their survival. Page 02
  3. 3. Page 03 Larana, Inc. In North Shore, like the rest of Australia, termites look for fallen logs during winter, and as a result, trees begin to die.
  4. 4. Termites prefer to eat wet wood as it is easier for them to consume. Page 04
  5. 5. While termites are often associated with rotten wood, the reality is different. Rotten wood and termite infestations are two separate issues and need to be treated accordingly. Page 05 Larana, Inc.
  6. 6. To protect wood from intensive termite attack and activity, it is important to hire termite control experts from a registered pest control firm in North Shore for a thorough inspection. Page 06 Larana, Inc.
  7. 7. Signs of Rotten Wood include wood decomposition due to water exposure, appearance after a flood or plumbing leak, mold formation, and softening of wood with a darker color than usual. Page 07
  8. 8. Page 08 Larana, Inc. Signs of Termite Damage include piles of wings near furniture and walls made of wood, holes in wood that allow termites to enter their nests, and the presence of mud tubes on walls or surfaces.
  9. 9. Termites and rotten wood are often found together as termites prefer to feed on soft and malleable wood. Modern home sealants can help drive out termites, but rotten wood outside can increase termite problems. Page 09
  10. 10. Page 10 Larana, Inc. Untreated posts planted in the ground will eventually start rotting, making them an easy target for termites. When termites target rotten wood, they become a serious problem as they will move on to healthy wood after finishing the rotten portions.
  11. 11. Termite damage is irreversible, and immediate action is required to prevent further damage. On the other hand, rotten wood can be restored with professional furniture restoration applications. Page 11
  12. 12. Page 12 Larana, Inc. In conclusion, termite control actions must be taken immediately to prevent larvae from hatching and eating away at homes. Similarly, rotten wood must be repaired and restored to prevent structural damage and termite infestations. R.I.P Pest Management Pty Ltd provides effective termite control services in North Shore, and it is advisable to seek their assistance to protect your home from termites and wood rot.
  13. 13. Connect Us www.rippestmanagement.com.au 211 Garden St, Warriewood NSW 2102 451933720 info@rippestmanagement.com.au

