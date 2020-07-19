Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is PropTech
What is PropTech? PropTech Research 1st Edition Language: English Published by PropTech Switzerland July 15th, 2020
WE ARE PROPTECH SWITZERLAND The PropTech Switzerland is a research lab for innovation in the real estate industry that lin...
What is PropTech? Copyright © 2020 by PropTech Switzerland All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reprodu...
Contents Preface: Releasing What is PropTech I Foreword: We are PropTech Switzerland II Copyright III Content IV What is P...
The property technology with short form “PropTech” is reevaluation of the real estate industry through technology-based so...
The tasks of PropTech community PropTech ecosystem is an interconnected, interdependent network of various actors that com...
button. Since each party involved will have visibility of every transaction, greater transparency is possible. No surprise...
PropTech Switzerland Ecosystem The ecosystem has grown 15% in first half-year. 175 PropTech companies, 319 Founders, 500 B...
Creditworld was founded in 2015. As a direct lender, creditworld brings Swiss SMEs together with investors. This enables u...
Our selected publications in 2020 Published: January 14th 2020 Format: eBook PDF Page: 312 Published: April 7th 2020 Forma...
PropTech Switzerland
PropTech is an important part of the digital transformation of the real estate industry. The property technology with short form “PropTech” is reevaluation of the real estate industry through technology-based solutions and innovative business models. The technologies made the PropTech revolution possible. Proptech is used to describe any technology for the real estate space, but it describes not only technological solutions or devices, also innovative and disruptive solutions, which change traditional trading, utility and development of buildings. The main task of PropTech is the solving of the currently and the future problems of real estate industry. PropTech is designed to streamline and connect processes for participants in all stages of the real estate market, including buyers, sellers, brokers, lenders, landlords, investors, credit institutes, developers etc.

Published in: Real Estate
×