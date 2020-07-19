What is PropTech

Definition of PropTech



PropTech is an important part of the digital transformation of the real estate industry. The property technology with short form “PropTech” is reevaluation of the real estate industry through technology-based solutions and innovative business models. The technologies made the PropTech revolution possible. Proptech is used to describe any technology for the real estate space, but it describes not only technological solutions or devices, also innovative and disruptive solutions, which change traditional trading, utility and development of buildings. The main task of PropTech is the solving of the currently and the future problems of real estate industry. PropTech is designed to streamline and connect processes for participants in all stages of the real estate market, including buyers, sellers, brokers, lenders, landlords, investors, credit institutes, developers etc.