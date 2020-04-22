Successfully reported this slideshow.
протокол №4 від 11.01.2020 року ПОГОДЖЕНО ЗАТВЕРДЖЕНО на засіданні педагогічної ради наказом ВПУ №29 №23-ОД від 13.01.2020
особи, яка потребує додаткового захисту, має право на вступ до закладів професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти.». У зв’...
6) додано абзац про порядок проходження медичного огляду вступників до закладів професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти,...
«діти з інвалідністю та особи з інвалідністю, яким не протипоказане навчання за обраною професією (спеціальністю), відпові...
  1. 1. протокол №4 від 11.01.2020 року ПОГОДЖЕНО ЗАТВЕРДЖЕНО на засіданні педагогічної ради наказом ВПУ №29 №23-ОД від 13.01.2020 року ВПУ №29 смт Володимирець смт Володимирець ЗМІНИ Правил прийому до вищого професійного училища №29 смт Володимирець відповідно Змін до Типових правил прийому до професійно-технічних навчальних закладів України, затверджених наказом Міністерства освіти і науки України від 12 грудня 2019 року №1550 1. Слова «професійно-технічний навчальний заклад», замінено словами «заклад професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти». 2. У розділі І: 1) у пункті 1.2: абзац перший викладено в такій редакції: «1.2. Кожен має рівні права на здобуття професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти відповідно до своїх здібностей і нахилів незалежно від віку, статі, раси, кольору шкіри, стану здоров’я, інвалідності, громадянства, національності, політичних, релігійних чи інших переконань, мови спілкування, етнічного та соціального походження, сімейного та майнового стану, наявності судимості, місця проживання, мовних або інших ознак, які були, є та можуть бути дійсними або припущеними.»; абзац другий після слів «чинного законодавства» доповнено словом «України»; після абзацу третього доповнено новим абзацом четвертим такого змісту: «Особа, стосовно якої прийнято рішення про оформлення документів для вирішення питання щодо визнання біженцем або особою, яка потребує додаткового захисту та/або яка оскаржує рішення щодо статусу біженця та
  2. 2. особи, яка потребує додаткового захисту, має право на вступ до закладів професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти.». У зв’язку з цим абзац четвертий вважається абзацом п’ятим; 2) пункт 1.4 викладено в такій редакції: «1.4. Прийом громадян на первинну професійну підготовку здійснюється за рахунок державного та/або місцевих бюджетів, а також за угодами з підприємствами, установами, організаціями, окремими фізичними та/або юридичними особами.»; 3) у пункті 1.5 слово «державне» замінено словами «державне/регіональне». 3. У розділі II: 1) абзац другий пункту 2.4 викладено в такій редакції: «проводить зі вступниками бесіди з питань вибору професії або спеціальності, умов навчання, матеріального забезпечення та забезпечення особливого соціального захисту здобувачів освіти, в тому числі осіб з особливими освітніми потребами, працевлаштування після закінчення закладу освіти;»; 2) у пункті 2.5: додано професію згідно з діючою ліцензією в такій редакції: «Робітник з комплексного обслуговування й ремонту будинків На основі базової загальної середньої освіти. Плановий обсяг прийому - ЗО чол. Повна загальна середня освіта. Робітник з комплексного обслуговування й ремонту будинків 1І-ІІ1 розряду. Строк навчання - 3 роки. Форма здобуття освіти - денна, II ступінь. Стать - чоловіча і жіноча. Медичні показання відповідно до законодавства - допуск до навчання з даної професії. Вступні випробування - співбесіда, конкурс свідоцтв». 3) слова «медичні показники» змінено на «медичні показання» та доповнено словами «відповідно до законодавства»; 4) слова «форму навчання» замінено словами «форму здобуття освіти» 5) додано абзац про порядок розгляду оскаржень результатів вступних випробувань у такій редакції: «порядок розгляду оскаржень результатів вступних випробувані, (у разі оскарження результатів вступних випробувань вступник у триденний термін після їх оголошення подає відповідну заяву на ім’я голови приймальної комісії). Заява на апеляцію подана не в установлений термін для розгляду не приймається».
  3. 3. 6) додано абзац про порядок проходження медичного огляду вступників до закладів професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти, що проводять підготовку фахівців для галузей, які потребують обов’язкового професійного медичного відбору, або проходження зазначеного огляду в інших медичних установах у такій редакції: «обмеження з професій (спеціальностей) за медичними та віковими показниками здійснюється відповідно наказу МОЗ від 21.05.2007 року № 246 «Про затвердження Порядку проведення медичних оглядів працівників певних категорій», зареєстрований в Міністерстві юстиції України 23 липня 2007 року за № 86/1413. Обмеження з професій (спеціальностей) за медичними показанням може бути, якщо учням протипоказане навчання за обраним напрямом (спеціальністю), про що вказано в медичній довідці за формою установленою чинним законодавством»; 7) додано абзац про порядок зарахування на відповідну форму здобуття освіти та порядок зарахування вступників, які мають однаковий конкурсний бал у такій редакції: «порядок зарахування на навчання здійснюється згідно даних Правил вступу. Порядок зарахування вступників, які мають однаковий результат оцінювання за результатами вступного тестування проводять за конкурсом документів про освіту (свідоцтво (атестат) про повну загальну середню освіту, свідоцтва про базову загальну середню освіту)»; 4. У пункті 3.1 розділу III: 1) в абзаці першому слова «форму навчання» замінено словами «форму здобуття освіти»; 2) абзац другий викладено в такій редакції: «документ про освіту»; 3) в абзаці третьому слова «(оригінал або його завірену копію)» виключено; 4) абзац восьмий викладено в такій редакції: «Вступники пред’являють особисто документ, що підтверджує громадянство, та документ, що посвідчує особу чи її спеціальний статус, а особи, які потребують додаткового або тимчасового захисту та подали відповідну заяву про визнання їх біженцем або особою, що потребує додаткового захисту, надають довідку про звернення за захистом в Україні.». 5. У розділі IV: 1) у пункті 4.2 слово «Учні» замінено словами «Здобувані освіти»; 2) доповнено пункт 4.3 в такій редакції: «Прийом здобувачів освіти на перепідготовку або підвищення кваліфікації може здійснюватися шляхом проведення вхідного контролю знань, умінь та навичок відповідно до статті 14 Закону України «Про професійно-технічну освіту». 6. У розділі V: 1) абзац четвертий пункту 5.1 викладено в такій редакції:
  4. 4. «діти з інвалідністю та особи з інвалідністю, яким не протипоказане навчання за обраною професією (спеціальністю), відповідно до статті 22 Закону України «Про основи соціальної захищеності осіб з інвалідністю в Україні»;»; 2) пункт 5.2 після абзацу третього доповнено новими абзацами четвертим, п’ятим такого змісту: «призери III етапу Всеукраїнського конкурсу-захисту науково- дослідницьких робіт учнів - членів Малої академії наук України в рік вступу; особи з інвалідністю та діти з малозабезпечених сімей, у яких обидва батьки є особами з інвалідністю, один з батьків є особою з інвалідністю, а інший помер, одинока матір є особою з інвалідністю, батько є особою з інвалідністю та виховує дитину без матері, відповідно до статті 22 Закону України «Про основи соціальної захищеності осіб з інвалідністю в Україні»;». 3) у пункті 5.3 слова «формою навчання» замінено словами «формою здобуття освіти»; 4) пункт 5.6 виключено. У зв’язку з цим пункт 5.7 вважається пунктом 5.6; 5) пункт 5.6 викладено у такій редакції: «5.6. Зарахування до закладу професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти на навчання за рахунок державного та/або місцевих бюджетів, а також за угодами з підприємствами, установами, організаціями, окремими фізичними та/або юридичними особами здійснюється в межах ліцензійних обсягів.». 7. У розділі VI додано пункт 6. і в такій редакції «Зазначений порядок прийому документів з подальшим зарахуванням поширюється на вступників, які не мають базової загальної середньої освіти і подають довідку про навчання в закладі загальної середньої освіти». 1) пункт 6.1,6.2, 6.3, 6.4 вважається відповідно пунктом 6.2, 6.3, 6.4, 6.5. 2) у пункті____ 6.2 слово «державного» замінено словами «державного/регіонального». 8. У тексті правил прийому до вищого професійного училища №29 емт Володимирець слова «професійно-технічні навчальні заклади», «професійно- технічна освіта», «навчальний заклад» в усіх відмінках та числах замінено відповідно словами «заклад професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти», «професійна (професійно-технічна) освіта», «заклад освіти» у відповідних відмінках та числах.

