Master Data, From Inspection to Analytics to Business Decision

Welcome to our discussion of data, from sensor inspection to edge analytics, to actionable information and business decisi...
Why are we talking about the life of data? Data is the fuel we use to transform our equipment maintenance strategy from re...
Ultimately, the owner operators of manufacturing and process equipment want to know how much to budget for asset managemen...
So how do we get there? Lets start from where we are, looking at standards and similar embodied history. We also recall an...
In the industrial internet of things, we are building a roadmap. In my experience, small pilots lead the way for the owner...
Let’s take a quick look at and example that has gone “viral”. If you look on YouTube for “Flowserve ThingWorx Pump” you wi...
So if you agree, we have a vision: A Data driven, SME enabled, computationally enabled predictive asset maintenance system...
To get started in any condition based and predictive maintenance system, we first have to understand what assets we are wo...
When we review the components and parts that comprise our assets, we build a bill of materials that is used when repair ef...
The real value of our asset catalog is the ability to develop an equipment maintenance plan. There are really two types of...
We often store all our Master Data in a Computerized Maintenance Management System or CMMS. An equipment hierarchy (refere...
Given we have our Master Data in place, we know our equipment and how it fails, we can progress to inspection technologies...
There are a variety of inspections available for condition monitoring. Using our domain knowledge, we map the expected fai...
It is possible to automate machine inspections with on-line data acquisition systems. In the Industrial Internet of Things...
Ideally, the automated inspection data has onboard calculation abilities to transform raw time waveform data to condition ...
With our edge analytics calculations in place, we can then use our domain expertise to set alert and alarm level limits. E...
If we know we have a specific defect, we can take action.
Depending on the type of defect we have detected, we understand the failure mode that is developing. We can map work activ...
Here is an example work request. It is labeled here as a Fault Entry Report. This report details the defect, the failure m...
As we accumulate fault reports, we accumulate potential failure consequences, and statistics regarding failures and defect...
The last major step in the process is executing the work order to remove any defects (repair the equipment) and to establi...
Let's look at an example.
The systems continually monitor their inputs looking for those trigger conditions (or combinations there-of). The embedded...
The graphics here help us summarize a fleet-wide monitoring system implemented at Duke Energy. Here, over 10,000 assets ar...
This graphic points out that most manufacturers and plant operators are still in the manual data collection phase of their...
Data can be exported across equipment, systems, areas, sites, and even the entire enterprise. This report is a built-in Ke...
Asset health dashboards illustrate the existence of defects within equipment across the plant. When sorted by equipment cr...
With the Industrial Internet of Things, customized dashboards are possible, building on both condition monitoring data, an...
At Allied Reliability Group, we work to balance technology with people and process. People and Business need to be aligned...
Master Data, From Inspection to Analytics to Business Decision

  1. 1. Welcome to our discussion of data, from sensor inspection to edge analytics, to actionable information and business decisions. Machinery inspection data comes in a variety of forms, from vibration to ultrasound to infrared and oil analysis to motor current and human observations. Each data set has its own characteristics, its own ability to detect defects in our equipment, and its own data formats. Unifying these data items into a collaborative system is a multi-step process, yielding a transformative life of data and resulting information. This presentation describes the data types, initial meta data, and equipment conditioning indicating features we can extract from the data. From this point, condition indicating features combine in new forms to provide a holistic view of equipment health when combined with domain knowledge. The presentation describes the fusion of inspection data sources with encapsulated domain knowledge that facilitates rapid assessments of machine health. Case studies and a review of commercial systems supporting these concepts are provided to illustrate data management concepts described. 1@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  4. 4. Ultimately, the owner operators of manufacturing and process equipment want to know how much to budget for asset management. How do we get the most out of our assets, how much should I budget for maintenance. Reliability efforts provide the information the business needs. A good bit of this information comes from analytics of inspection data, as well as adherence to our maintenance plans. Traditional rules of thumb play a significant role in guiding our analytics. Rules of thumb include the interpretation of inspection data such as vibration, motor current, ultrasonic/acoustic, thermography, oil analysis and more. When information from our sensory data, as well as from our computerized maintenance management systems is made available to all, our maintenance and engineering teams are connected and collaboration to review sensor data is enabled. As you expect, the process of predictive asset management starts with data from our equipment; data that indicates the health of our equipment. 4@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  5. 5. So how do we get there? Lets start from where we are, looking at standards and similar embodied history. We also recall and leverage the wealth of knowledge in our CBM workforce, our subject matter experts (SMEs). One standard we have in our portfolio is ISO 13374 which has been with us for over a decade. It provides one picture in the flow of data from sensor (at the top) to advisory generation (what should we do?) at the bottom. It indicates on the right, the need for collaborative accessible displays. It indicates on the left, the need to pull data from static data systems such as machinery information. 5@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  6. 6. In the industrial internet of things, we are building a roadmap. In my experience, small pilots lead the way for the owner operator, the OEMs, and the CBM service partners to adapt concepts of IIoT to our particular manufacturing environment. Every implementation will be different. So we have to take small steps, to create an digital smart factory for the owner operator that works for their specific manufacturing or process environment. Data is a key element in this journey, from sensor, to signal processing, to asset defect identification (health), to remediation of any defect, to budgeting and business impact. 6@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  7. 7. Let’s take a quick look at and example that has gone “viral”. If you look on YouTube for “Flowserve ThingWorx Pump” you will find several videos of a compelling marketing demonstration of what is possible. In the video, we see the “entire stack” at play. Sensors measure physical parameters in the mechanical, process, and electrical domains. Signal processing transforms the big analog vibration data into indications of the presence of defects in the equipment and process. The accumulation of condition indicators yields (with subject matter expertise (SME)) a measure of asset health. Of course, we can use a rule based analysis to embody our SME expertise into our evolving system. Using SME knowledge, OEM engineering data and recommendations, and similar remedial knowledge, our evolving system is able to recommend corrective maintenance action. Over time, as we digitize more and more history, and even collaborate across similar applications in like industries, we begin to see patterns and can make predictions. 7@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  8. 8. So if you agree, we have a vision: A Data driven, SME enabled, computationally enabled predictive asset maintenance system yielding maximum production capacity with lowest possible maintenance costs. 8@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  9. 9. To get started in any condition based and predictive maintenance system, we first have to understand what assets we are working with. This understanding includes not only a listing of systems, subsystems, and equipment; yet it also includes the components of equipment and replaceable or repairable parts. We also need to know the failure modes that are likely and probable in the specific environment and the consequences of failure. These two elements lend a criticality ranking, so it is possible to rank equipment by importance to the maintenance team. Failure codes allow us to track failures that do occur, such that we can improve the equipment and maintenance plans to prevent future failures. At Allied Reliability Group, we call these four elements “foundational elements”. 9@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  10. 10. When we review the components and parts that comprise our assets, we build a bill of materials that is used when repair efforts are needed. Our purchasing systems can implement appropriate supplier contracts, understand lead times, and implement a spare parts inventory for more critical components and parts. When we understand how equipment might fail, we can apply condition monitoring sensing technologies to detect defects that can lead to failure. 10@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  11. 11. The real value of our asset catalog is the ability to develop an equipment maintenance plan. There are really two types of maintenance plan activities. The first is preventative maintenance (PM). These activities are calendar based or usage based activities, that when completed on time and properly prevent defects from entering our equipment, and thus prevent certain failure modes from occurring. Preventative maintenance also includes human observations of the machinery, while performing the preventative task. The second is predictive maintenance (PdM). These activities are periodic inspections of equipment with one or more sensing technologies such as vibration, motor current, thermography, ultrasonic, oil analysis and so on. Both of these maintenance plan activities may identify additional maintenance that can be planned, which calls for a proactive (Proactive) maintenance activity that modifies the machine to restore the equipment to as “like new” as possible. Our goal is that 80% or even more of all maintenance work is planned work (PM, PdM, identified Proactive), thus avoiding as many un-expected break-in work (“fire drills”). 11@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  12. 12. We often store all our Master Data in a Computerized Maintenance Management System or CMMS. An equipment hierarchy (reference ISO 14224) is created down to the components, and even parts. Failure modes and reason codes are added to each component. When proactive and break-in work is performed on the equipment, work order close out codes are used to track the reason for part of component failure. As proactive maintenance is performed, we then can track and accumulate failure reasons and ultimately improve our equipment with further modifications or change our operations or maintenance activities to prevent future failures. Purpose Identify defects in design, process, quality, or part application, which are the underlying cause of a failure or which initiate a process which leads to failure Understanding the failure modes present in each piece of equipment, and how to identify those failure modes, should dictate your PM and CM activities 12@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  13. 13. Given we have our Master Data in place, we know our equipment and how it fails, we can progress to inspection technologies that work to detect equipment defects that lead to failure. 13@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  14. 14. There are a variety of inspections available for condition monitoring. Using our domain knowledge, we map the expected failure modes of the equipment to inspection technologies. For example bearing fatigue can be detected by vibration sensors, accompanied by the appropriate signal processing analysis. Oil contamination can be detected by oil analysis, looking for contaminants in the lubricants. Motor faults can be detected by motor current signature analysis. If we detect the defects that lead to failure early, we have time to prepare for a maintenance activity that will prevent catastrophic failure of the equipment. The P (detectable defect) to F (functional failure) curve helps us to determine the amount of time we have to react. 14@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  15. 15. It is possible to automate machine inspections with on-line data acquisition systems. In the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) era, automated inspections are preferred. Automated data collection systems have data management requirements of their own. They must digitize the equipment physical phenomenon (vibration, current, sound, chemical properties, temperature, etc.), store this digital data in memory, add descriptive meta data, and calculate features from the data that serve as condition indicators. 15@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  16. 16. Ideally, the automated inspection data has onboard calculation abilities to transform raw time waveform data to condition indicators. Indeed, there is a lot that goes into configuring the calculations. These include asset information such as bearing type, gear type and number of teeth, number of rotor bars, orientation of the equipment, and so on. The asset information comes form our master data that serves as our understanding of the equipment. 16@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  17. 17. With our edge analytics calculations in place, we can then use our domain expertise to set alert and alarm level limits. Each calculation and alarm level maps to a specific failure mode of the equipment. Now we know we have a bearing defect, or a gear defect, based on the inspection data, the edge analytics, and the map of alarm values to failure modes. 17@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  18. 18. If we know we have a specific defect, we can take action. 18@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  19. 19. Depending on the type of defect we have detected, we understand the failure mode that is developing. We can map work activities that can remove the defect, or reduce its impact (even temporarily). For example, if we receive an alarm indicating a bearing defect, we might re-lubricate the bearing to extend our time to failure. We can use a rate of change of our feature / condition indicator which created the alarm, to predict how long we have until failure. We then have an activity (lubricate the bearing) and a time within the task needs to be performed. We use this information to enter a work request into our Computerized Maintenance Management System to plan and schedule the specific pro-active maintenance activity. We have prevented the failure, and added to our data set for the specific defect and failure mode. Our IIoT system can use this “pattern” in the future to improve detections and preventions. 19@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  20. 20. Here is an example work request. It is labeled here as a Fault Entry Report. This report details the defect, the failure mode, and the failure code if known. It provides text describing the human’s interpretation of the data, along with supporting data. 20@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  21. 21. As we accumulate fault reports, we accumulate potential failure consequences, and statistics regarding failures and defects experienced within our facility. We can perform Root Cause Analysis (RCA) to determine what can be done to prevent future failures and defects. 21@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  22. 22. The last major step in the process is executing the work order to remove any defects (repair the equipment) and to establish any future preventative measure. We may add new sensing to the equipment, for improved defect detection. Of course, after any repair of equipment modification we need to conduct a commissioning test, and set new baselines and update our alarm settings. 22@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  23. 23. Let’s look at an example. 23@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  24. 24. The systems continually monitor their inputs looking for those trigger conditions (or combinations there-of). The embedded systems use a dual-core processor to analyze sensory data in both the time domain and the frequency domain. Once they are triggered, they send their data files to the server for storage and access by an analyst. 24@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  25. 25. The graphics here help us summarize a fleet-wide monitoring system implemented at Duke Energy. Here, over 10,000 assets are monitored, using over 30,000 sensors. Over 2000 NI CompactRIO systems are deployed to capture sensory data under specific operating conditions across 60 plants. The calculated condition indicators are transferred to a single monitoring and diagnostic center, built around the OSIsoft PI™ platform. Since 2014, NI has been supplying one of the more cost effective, open architecture, and integrated inline monitoring systems available on the market. Built on its widely accepted CompactRIO platform for data acquisition and analysis, condition indicators are calculated for trending and alarming and for recording in their OSIsoft PI™ platform. Allied builds on this infrastructure to add the Reliability Management System, providing the high level dashboards and reliability activities that drive the two core benefits we all seek. These are increased revenue resulting from increased capacity and lower maintenance costs resulting from condition monitoring and predictive maintenance activities. 25@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  27. 27. This graphic points out that most manufacturers and plant operators are still in the manual data collection phase of their IIoT journey. However, as companies adopt a more continuous monitoring and IIoT approach, benefits reveal themselves. The following are some sample dashboards that prove helpful in machine failure prevention technologies. 27@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  28. 28. Data can be exported across equipment, systems, areas, sites, and even the entire enterprise. This report is a built-in Key Performance Indicator provided by Allied’s RMS. An introduction to iReliability™ can be seen on the Allied’s YouTube site: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lShLag9Efc. 28@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  29. 29. Asset health dashboards illustrate the existence of defects within equipment across the plant. When sorted by equipment criticality (a master data element), it helps prioritize maintenance activities to the most important equipment. 29@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  30. 30. With the Industrial Internet of Things, customized dashboards are possible, building on both condition monitoring data, and on process and production data. 30@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
  31. 31. At Allied Reliability Group, we work to balance technology with people and process. People and Business need to be aligned and supportive of any new technology that is incorporated in a pilot or larger scale. With People, Business Processes, and Technology consider as a whole, success comes easier and sooner. 31@ 2017 Allied Reliability Group
