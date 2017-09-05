Master Data, From Inspection to Analytics to Business Decision

Machinery inspection data comes in a variety of forms, from vibration to ultrasound to infrared and oil analysis to motor current and human observations.



Each data set has its own characteristics, its own ability to detect defects in our equipment, and its own data formats.

Unifying these data items into a collaborative system is a multi-step process, yielding a trans-formative life of data and resulting information.



This presentation describes the data types, initial meta data, and equipment conditioning indicating features we can extract from the data.



From this point, condition indicating features combine in new forms to provide a holistic view of equipment health when combined with domain knowledge.



The presentation describes the fusion of inspection data sources with encapsulated domain knowledge that facilitates rapid assessments of machine health.



Case studies and a review of commercial systems supporting these concepts are provided to illustrate data management concepts described.

