Capacitación organizada por el Consejo Profesional de Ingeniería Civil.

  1. 1. www.cpic.org.ar Capacitación: Encomiendas en línea RETP – WEB CPIC Autor: Sandra Astara Roxana González 03 de julio de 2020
  2. 2. RTP - WEB CPIC 03072020 Guía paso a paso para solicitar el registro de encomiendas en línea RTP – WEB
  3. 3. RETP - WEB CPIC 03072020 Acceso a las encomiendas – Trámites
  4. 4. RETP - WEB CPIC 03072020 Ingreso Acceso al Sistema RETP
  5. 5. RETP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Ingreso al sistema
  6. 6. RETP – WEB CPIC 03072020 RETP – CARGAR RETP Web
  7. 7. RETP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Ingreso al sistema
  8. 8. RTP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Se elige GCBA (Contratos y Servicios NO USAR)
  9. 9. RTP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Ejemplo: Elegimos GCBA – OBRA DE TERCEROS
  10. 10. RTP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Se carga los datos del comitente
  11. 11. RTP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Relación profesional, tareas y roles
  12. 12. RTP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Relación profesional, roles profesionales y tareas deben elegir la opción ( en cada unos de los items se despliega una tabla con diferentes opciones)
  13. 13. RTP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Datos de la obra – Los conceptos que están con * SON OBLIGATORIOS
  14. 14. RETP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Datos de la obra
  15. 15. RETP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Destino de la obra
  16. 16. RETP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Otros Datos
  17. 17. RTP WEB - CPIC 03072020 Finaliza el trámite
  18. 18. Re ingreso a Sign Box CPIC 03072020 La RETP WEB fue dada de alta .
  19. 19. RETP – WEB CPIC 03072020 Las RETP WEB tienen número de versión, cada vez que la modifique si irá actualizando la misma.
  20. 20. RETP - WEB CPIC 03072020 La RETP se guarda en formato PDF, la firma el profesional y el comitente.
  21. 21. Gracias por su tiempo Estamos en contacto Mail: SASTARA@CPIC.ORG.AR

