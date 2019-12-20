Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Announcements December 22, 2019
WEDNESDAY NIGHT IS… Dinner at 6:15 / Classes at 7
Friday, December 27 Telford Campus Family Life Center 2-7PM Sign up at redcrossblood.org, sponsor code pennvalley.
Call 215-723-5896 or email gcs@gcs-online.org to learn more and arrange a tour. NOW ENROLLING
Meeting the 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month. 10:30 a.m. – Coffee House
Check out our new online giving platform! See www.pennvalleychurch.org or https://pennvalleychurch.churchcenter.com/giving...
The Telford Campus Nursery is where the gather. If you’d like to help in the Nursery, contact coordinators Stephanie Shaw ...
A new Christian non-profit organization to help single mothers and their children by offering care. Along The Way is looki...
Online Church Directory Would you like to… …have your family added to the directory? …change your address or phone number?...
Fellowship Breakfast @ 9:15am Followed by Worship at 10am 1st, 2nd & 4th Sundays | Highland Park, Sellersville
Pray for those who serve us around the world.
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19

54 views

Published on

Announcements

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Penn Valley Church Announcements 12 22-19

  1. 1. Announcements December 22, 2019
  2. 2. WEDNESDAY NIGHT IS… Dinner at 6:15 / Classes at 7
  3. 3. Friday, December 27 Telford Campus Family Life Center 2-7PM Sign up at redcrossblood.org, sponsor code pennvalley.
  4. 4. Call 215-723-5896 or email gcs@gcs-online.org to learn more and arrange a tour. NOW ENROLLING
  5. 5. Meeting the 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month. 10:30 a.m. – Coffee House
  6. 6. Check out our new online giving platform! See www.pennvalleychurch.org or https://pennvalleychurch.churchcenter.com/giving Questions? Contact the church office at 215-723-5890. Want to try to give by text? To start text 84321
  7. 7. The Telford Campus Nursery is where the gather. If you’d like to help in the Nursery, contact coordinators Stephanie Shaw (215-256-8316/267-254-8134) or Deb Zender (215-256-6824/267-342-1671).
  8. 8. A new Christian non-profit organization to help single mothers and their children by offering care. Along The Way is looking for women to be mentors for these single mothers. If you are interested contact ATW at www.alongthewaypa.org for info.
  9. 9. Online Church Directory Would you like to… …have your family added to the directory? …change your address or phone number? …have an updated family picture taken? Contact the church office or e-mail us at directory@pennvalleychurch.org Get the Instant Church Directory smartphone app or download the PDF from the website.
  10. 10. Fellowship Breakfast @ 9:15am Followed by Worship at 10am 1st, 2nd & 4th Sundays | Highland Park, Sellersville
  11. 11. Pray for those who serve us around the world.

×