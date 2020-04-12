Successfully reported this slideshow.
Miejski wstęp do programowania Zapowiedź 1 edycji kursu online, Termin: wakacje 2020 Obowiązują zapisy (do końca kwietnia)...
Partnerzy Podoba Ci się projekt, chcesz go współtworzyć lub masz pomysł na jego rozwój, współpracę ? Skontaktuj się z nami...
3 Transformacja jak największej liczby mieszkańców ze zwykłych rezydentów w Smart Citizens #SmartCitizens to zaangażowanie...
Wrometr powstaje wraz z 1 edycją kursu, to na nim zobaczysz większość przykładów. Wrometr to platforma promująca wiedzę o ...
Piszesz własne aplikacje lub strony internetowe, potrzebujesz filtrować, tworzyć , modyfikować otwarte dane lub generować ...
Zawartość kursu Czym jest programowanie, szybkie randki z kodem i otwartymi danymi Podstawy programowania (Citylla) Progra...
Moduł 1 7 - Czym są silniki miejskie - Przykładowa aplikacja społeczna - Przykładowa aplikacja komercyjna 1 lekcja - Szybk...
Moduł 2 8 - abstrakcje 4 lekcja - O językach programowania - Wyrażenia, instrukcje, funkcje i moduły - Lekcja o kolekcjach...
Moduł 3 9 - Przepływ danych w aplikacjach webowych 7 lekcja - Jak działają aplikacje webowe - „dziel i rządź” czyli czym s...
Moduł 4 10 10 lekcja - Dlaczego obecne mechanizmy nie wystarczają na przykładzie partycypacji społecznej / WBO - Przykłady...
Moduł 5 11 - Blockchain, napiszemy SPOPS czyli System Powszechnej Obrony Przed Szalbierzami (miejskimi) 13 lekcja - Chmura...
Patronem Kurs i platforma Wrometr będą darmowe. Koszty samego kursu nie są duże, natomiast platformy już tak … Jakie to ko...
13 Dzięki za uwagę
14 Jesteś z innego miasta? i chciałbyś się uczyć na przykładach dotyczących Twojego miasta? Daj znać przy zapisie na kurs,...
  1. 1. Miejski wstęp do programowania Zapowiedź 1 edycji kursu online, Termin: wakacje 2020 Obowiązują zapisy (do końca kwietnia) kontakt@wrometr.pl www.wrometr.pl Wrometr™ 2020
  2. 2. Partnerzy Podoba Ci się projekt, chcesz go współtworzyć lub masz pomysł na jego rozwój, współpracę ? Skontaktuj się z nami 2 Obecni partnerzy Bardzo pożądani, odezwijcie się ;)
  3. 3. 3 Transformacja jak największej liczby mieszkańców ze zwykłych rezydentów w Smart Citizens #SmartCitizens to zaangażowanie mieszkańców oparte na wiedzy o mieście, jego potrzebach i wyzwaniach, wsparte postępem technologicznym Cel
  4. 4. Wrometr powstaje wraz z 1 edycją kursu, to na nim zobaczysz większość przykładów. Wrometr to platforma promująca wiedzę o mieście i udostepniająca narzędzia do analizy i adresowania jego codziennych problemów. Wykorzystuje potencjał Otwartych Danych, wspomaga tworzenie nowych zbiorów i ćwiczy podstawowe umiejętności programowania. 4
  5. 5. Piszesz własne aplikacje lub strony internetowe, potrzebujesz filtrować, tworzyć , modyfikować otwarte dane lub generować ciekawe wizualizacje ? Wrometr będzie paliwem Twojego pomysłu 5
  6. 6. Zawartość kursu Czym jest programowanie, szybkie randki z kodem i otwartymi danymi Podstawy programowania (Citylla) Programowanie webowe (JavaScript/TypeScript) Moduł 1 Moduł 2 Moduł 3 Sztuczna inteligencja (Python) Technologie: Chmura, Internet Rzeczy, Blockchain … do uzgodnienia z uczestnikami Moduł 4 Moduł 5 Moduł 6 -X * proponowana agenda może uleć zmianie, w tym znacznemu rozszerzeniu * każda lekcja będzie zawierała stałe aspekty odnoszące się do problemów miejskich i sposobów ich adresowania
  7. 7. Moduł 1 7 - Czym są silniki miejskie - Przykładowa aplikacja społeczna - Przykładowa aplikacja komercyjna 1 lekcja - Szybkie randki z kodem - Co „robi” kod ? - Co robią programiści ? - Czym są (otwarte) dane - Jak przechowywane są dane - Jak z danych korzystają programy 2 lekcja 3 lekcja „Czym jest programowanie” Po ukończeniu modułu będziesz wiedział czy programowanie jest dla Ciebie
  8. 8. Moduł 2 8 - abstrakcje 4 lekcja - O językach programowania - Wyrażenia, instrukcje, funkcje i moduły - Lekcja o kolekcjach 5 lekcja 6 lekcja „Podstawy programowania” Po ukończeniu modułu będziesz potrafił modyfikować przykładowe aplikacje miejskie i analizować ich rezultaty
  9. 9. Moduł 3 9 - Przepływ danych w aplikacjach webowych 7 lekcja - Jak działają aplikacje webowe - „dziel i rządź” czyli czym są komponenty - „Frameworki” czyli czym się różnią Angular, Vue i React 8 lekcja 9 lekcja „Programowanie webowe” Po ukończeniu modułu będziesz wiedział na czym polega pisanie aplikacji webowych
  10. 10. Moduł 4 10 10 lekcja - Dlaczego obecne mechanizmy nie wystarczają na przykładzie partycypacji społecznej / WBO - Przykłady jak sztuczna inteligencja wspiera napotkane problemy we wcześniejszych lekcjach 11 lekcja 12 lekcja „Sztuczna inteligencja” Po ukończeniu modułu zrozumiesz siłę, zalety i wady sztucznej inteligencji
  11. 11. Moduł 5 11 - Blockchain, napiszemy SPOPS czyli System Powszechnej Obrony Przed Szalbierzami (miejskimi) 13 lekcja - Chmura,„serverless” - DevOps - Testowanie - Internet Rzeczy, przykłady zastosowań 14 lekcja 15 lekcja „Technologie IT” Po ukończeniu modułu będziesz wiedział co oprócz kodu potrzebne jest do działania nowoczesnych systemów IT
  12. 12. Patronem Kurs i platforma Wrometr będą darmowe. Koszty samego kursu nie są duże, natomiast platformy już tak … Jakie to koszta ? 12 Ty też możesz zostać Te i inne szczegóły możesz poznać wspierając nas przez serwis Patronite. W zamian jako pierwszy będziesz widzieć lekcje, mieć wpływ na ich zawartość poprzez udział w webinarach, a także raz na miesiąc dostaniesz unikalny materiał edukacyjny
  13. 13. 13 Dzięki za uwagę
  14. 14. 14 Jesteś z innego miasta? i chciałbyś się uczyć na przykładach dotyczących Twojego miasta? Daj znać przy zapisie na kurs, a przy odpowiedniej liczbie chętnych rozważymy przynajmniej częściowe wdrożenie.

