Unit 1b Vocabulary Practice By T.Chatlada Thampatya
Character VS Appearance character (n) the qualities that make up someone’s personality appearance (n) the way a person or ...
Character aggressive (adj.) ก้าวร้าว moody (adj.) ขี้หงุดหงิด impatient (adj.) ไม่อดทน, ใจร้อน bad-tempered (adj.) ใจร้อน ...
Character ambitious (adj.) ทะเยอะทะยาน easy-going (adj.) ง่ายๆ ,ไม่เรื่องมาก outgoing (adj.) เข้ากับคนอื่นได้ง่าย hard-wor...
Character immature (adj.) เป็นเด็ก, ทาตัวเป็นเด็ก unreliable (adj.) พึ่งพาอาศัยไม่ได้ pessimistic (adj.) มองโลกในแง่ร้าย c...
Character patient (adj.) อดทน sociable (adj.) ชอบเข้าสังคม mature (adj.) เป็นผู้ใหญ่, ทาตัวเป็นผู้ใหญ่ reliable (adj.) พึ่...
Character bossy (adj.) เจ้ากี้เจ้าการ arrogant (adj.) หยิ่งยโส insensitive (adj.) ไม่คิดถึงความรู้สึกของคนอื่น uncaring (a...
Character disorganised (adj.) ไม่เป็นระเบียบ organised (adj.) เป็นระเบียบ
• aggressive • moody • ambitious • greedy • easy-going • outgoing • bossy • arrogant • hard-working • honest/dishonest • s...
Appearance Body slim medium- build well -build plump broad- shouldered muscular overweight
Appearance Body tall medium- height average- height not very tall = short below average- height
Appearance A. She's got long blonde curly hair. B. She's got red wavy hair. C. She's got short straight hair. D. She's got...
Appearance He's got a receding hairline. → He's going bald. Hair He's bald. = He's got no hair.
Appearance Complexion She's dark (= with dark hair and dark skin). Pale-skinned Suntanned skinned She's fair (= with blond...
Appearance • She's got big brown eyes. • She’s got small blue eyes. • She’s got almond-shaped hazel eyes. Eyes • She's got...
Appearance broad flat nose Nose straight nose sharp nose button nose long nose crooked nose
Appearance Face
Appearance Face He’s got a pretty face. He’s got a handsome face. He’s got a beautiful face.
Appearance • He's in his early forties. (→ Probably between 40 and 43) • He’s in his mid sixties. • He’s in his late twent...
Appearance • He has a moustache/a beard /a goatee. Other Features • a mole, a scar, side-burns, freckles, etc. • He wears ...
การถามและตอบ Character A: What is your friend like? ≠What does your friend like? B: She's quite extrovert, but a bit too t...
1 a. What type of texts are A and B? What do you think they are about? b. Read the texts. Which advert: 1 wants actors to ...
c. Underline the character adjectives in the adverts. Use them to answer the questions.
c. Underline the character adjectives in the adverts. Use them to answer the questions. What do we call a person who ... 1...
Speaking
Answer Key (Ex. 4)
Listening
Adjectives with prepositions
Suggested Answer Key (Writing)
ggressive aggressive generous well-built blonde complexion reliable 1 2 3 4 5 6
Thank you
Unit 1b

Unit 1b

no profile picture user

  1. 1. Unit 1b Vocabulary Practice By T.Chatlada Thampatya
  2. 2. Character VS Appearance character (n) the qualities that make up someone’s personality appearance (n) the way a person or thing looks to other people
  3. 3. Character aggressive (adj.) ก้าวร้าว moody (adj.) ขี้หงุดหงิด impatient (adj.) ไม่อดทน, ใจร้อน bad-tempered (adj.) ใจร้อน unfriendly (adj.) ไม่เป็นมิตร unsociable (adj.) ไม่ชอบเข้าสังคม
  4. 4. Character ambitious (adj.) ทะเยอะทะยาน easy-going (adj.) ง่ายๆ ,ไม่เรื่องมาก outgoing (adj.) เข้ากับคนอื่นได้ง่าย hard-working (adj.) ขยัน honest (adj.) ซื่อสัตย์ sensitive (adj.) คิดถึงความรู้สึกของผู้อื่น, อ่อนไหว caring (adj.) ใส่ใจจะช่วยเหลือผู้อื่น considerate (adj.) นึกถึงความรู้สึกคนอื่น และไม่อยากให้คนเสียความรู้สึก หรือเกรงใจ
  5. 5. Character immature (adj.) เป็นเด็ก, ทาตัวเป็นเด็ก unreliable (adj.) พึ่งพาอาศัยไม่ได้ pessimistic (adj.) มองโลกในแง่ร้าย careless (adj.) ไม่ระมัดระวัง, ไม่รอบคอบ
  6. 6. Character patient (adj.) อดทน sociable (adj.) ชอบเข้าสังคม mature (adj.) เป็นผู้ใหญ่, ทาตัวเป็นผู้ใหญ่ reliable (adj.) พึ่งพาได้ optimistic (adj.) มองโลกในแง่ดี careful (adj.) ระมัดระวัง, รอบคอบ friendly (adj.) เป็นมิตร good-tempered (adj.) ร่าเริง, แจ่มใส
  7. 7. Character bossy (adj.) เจ้ากี้เจ้าการ arrogant (adj.) หยิ่งยโส insensitive (adj.) ไม่คิดถึงความรู้สึกของคนอื่น uncaring (adj.) ไม่ใส่ใจช่วยเหลือผู้อื่น inconsiderate (adj.) ไม่นึกถึงความรู้สึกคนอื่น หรือไม่เกรงใจ greedy (adj.) โลภ dishonest (adj.) ไม่ซื่อสัตย์
  8. 8. Character disorganised (adj.) ไม่เป็นระเบียบ organised (adj.) เป็นระเบียบ
  9. 9. • aggressive • moody • ambitious • greedy • easy-going • outgoing • bossy • arrogant • hard-working • honest/dishonest • sensitive/insensitive • caring/uncaring • considerate/inconsiderate • sociable/unsociable • mature/immature • reliable/unreliable • organised/disorganised • optimistic/pessimistic • patient/impatient • careful/careless • good/bad-tempered • friendly/unfriendly Character
  10. 10. Appearance Body slim medium- build well -build plump broad- shouldered muscular overweight
  11. 11. Appearance Body tall medium- height average- height not very tall = short below average- height
  12. 12. Appearance A. She's got long blonde curly hair. B. She's got red wavy hair. C. She's got short straight hair. D. She's got dark spiky hair. E. She's got shoulder-length hair. Hair ความยาว+สี+ลักษณะ B A C D E 1 2 3 4 5
  13. 13. Appearance He's got a receding hairline. → He's going bald. Hair He's bald. = He's got no hair.
  14. 14. Appearance Complexion She's dark (= with dark hair and dark skin). Pale-skinned Suntanned skinned She's fair (= with blond hair and pale skin)
  15. 15. Appearance • She's got big brown eyes. • She’s got small blue eyes. • She’s got almond-shaped hazel eyes. Eyes • She's got long eyelashes. • She’s got bushy eyebrows. • She’s got thick eyebrows. • She’s got thin eyebrows.
  16. 16. Appearance broad flat nose Nose straight nose sharp nose button nose long nose crooked nose
  17. 17. Appearance Face
  18. 18. Appearance Face He’s got a pretty face. He’s got a handsome face. He’s got a beautiful face.
  19. 19. Appearance • He's in his early forties. (→ Probably between 40 and 43) • He’s in his mid sixties. • He’s in his late twenties. Age
  20. 20. Appearance • He has a moustache/a beard /a goatee. Other Features • a mole, a scar, side-burns, freckles, etc. • He wears glasses.
  21. 21. การถามและตอบ Character A: What is your friend like? ≠What does your friend like? B: She's quite extrovert, but a bit too talkative. Appearance A: What does your friend look like? B: She's tall and quite slim, with short blonde curly hair and blue eyes.
  22. 22. 1 a. What type of texts are A and B? What do you think they are about? b. Read the texts. Which advert: 1 wants actors to advertise something? 2 asks people to apply by post? 3 only wants three people? 4 wants only male actors?
  23. 23. c. Underline the character adjectives in the adverts. Use them to answer the questions.
  24. 24. c. Underline the character adjectives in the adverts. Use them to answer the questions. What do we call a person who ... 1 has good manners? 2 likes to hurt or upset people? 3 shows understanding of other people’s needs? 4 is very proud of their looks? 5 expects good things to happen? 6 cares only about himself/herself? 7 doesn’t get upset or angry? 8 gives more than is usual? polite cruel caring/sensitive vain optimistic selfish easy-going/patient generous
  25. 25. Speaking
  26. 26. Answer Key (Ex. 4)
  27. 27. Listening
  28. 28. Adjectives with prepositions
  29. 29. Suggested Answer Key (Writing)
  30. 30. ggressive aggressive generous well-built blonde complexion reliable 1 2 3 4 5 6
  31. 31. Thank you

