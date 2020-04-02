Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prezzi non comprensivi di montaggio e contributo ambientale. *Prezzo riferito allo pneumatico 135/80 TR13 * 19,95 DA PNEUM...
2 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE - LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE - PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI E...
OFFERTA VALIDA DAL 13 FEBBRAIO AL 15 APRILE 2020 3VERIFICA LA DISPONIBILITÀ DEI PRODOTTI IN NEGOZIO O SU NORAUTO.IT. CONSE...
4 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE. LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE. PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI ED ...
5OFFERTA VALIDA DAL 13 FEBBRAIO AL 15 APRILE 2020 VERIFICA LA DISPONIBILITÀ DEI PRODOTTI IN NEGOZIO O SU NORAUTO.IT. CONSE...
6 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE. LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE. PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI ED ...
7OFFERTA VALIDA DAL 13 FEBBRAIO AL 15 APRILE 2020 VERIFICA LA DISPONIBILITÀ DEI PRODOTTI IN NEGOZIO O SU NORAUTO.IT. CONSE...
8 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE. LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE. PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI ED ...
9OFFERTA VALIDA DAL 13 FEBBRAIO AL 15 APRILE 2020 VERIFICA LA DISPONIBILITÀ DEI PRODOTTI IN NEGOZIO O SU NORAUTO.IT. CONSE...
10 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE. LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE. PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI ED...
LA REVISIONE MINISTERIALE È DISPONIBILE NEI SEGUENTI CENTRI: Norauto Gadesco (CR) - Norauto Trezzano (MI) - Norauto Torino...
GPLAnche per TAGLIANDO COSTRUTTORE GARANZIA PRESERVATA SEMPRE MENO CARI DELLA RETE UFFICIALE TOSCANA • CAMPI BISENZIO (FI)...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Norauto Italia Volantino aprile v2_light

11 views

Published on

Norauto Italia Volantino aprile v2_light

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Norauto Italia Volantino aprile v2_light

  1. 1. Prezzi non comprensivi di montaggio e contributo ambientale. *Prezzo riferito allo pneumatico 135/80 TR13 * 19,95 DA PNEUMATICI SCOPRI TUTTE LE NOSTRE FINO AL 15 APRILE 2020 SUPER OFFERTE! FINO AL 15 APRILE CONSEGNA A DOMICILIO GRATUITA #andràtuttobene 5
  2. 2. 2 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE - LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE - PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI ED OMISSIONI PNEUMATICI ESTIVI Assicurano una tenuta di strada ottimale in condizioni meteorologiche miti. Prezzi non comprensivi di montaggio e contributo ambientale. 135/80 TR13 175/65 TR14 175/65 TR14 205/55 VR16 185/65 TR15 185/65 TR15 205/55 VR16 195/50 VR15 225/45 YR17 195/55 VR16 195/55 HR16 215/65 HR16 19,95 32,95 38,95 39,95 44,95 49,95 55,95 64,95 68,95 72,95 78,95 79,95 PNEUMATICI 4 STAGIONI 155/70 TR13 175/65 HR14 185/65 VR15 195/65 VR15 205/55 VR16 175/65 TR14 195/50 HR15 205/55 VR16 225/45 WR17 225/40 YR18 29,95 35,95 39,95 42,95 44,95 49,95 58,95 67,95 89,95 96,95 Assicurano una sicurezza soddisfacente in tutte le condizioni meteorologiche. Prezzi non comprensivi di montaggio e contributo ambientale. Scansiona il QR-Code e trova gli pneumatici perfetti per mettere in moto la stagione! SCOPRI DI PIÙ SU NORAUTO.IT! SCOPRI IL SERVIZIO: CONTRATTO DI GARANZIA PNEUMATICI GARANTISCI A VITA GLI PNEUMATICI, CONTRO GLI IMPREVISTI DELLA STRADA! A PNEUMATICO SMONTAGGIO EQUILIBRATURA MANODOPERA MATERIALI DI CONSUMO RIPARAZIONE E MONTAGGIO 5,00 € In caso di foratura o guasto (atti vandalici, deformazioni, etc.), la presente garanzia copre i costi di riparazione dello pneumatico. Qualora lo pneumatico non sia riparabile, la garanzia copre la sostituzione con un nuovo pneumatico identico. Veriﬁca tutte le condizioni in negozio o su Norauto.it CONTROLLO SCOPRI IL SERVIZIO: CUSTODIA PNEUMATICI TYRE HOTEL - Pneumatici controllati - Pneumatici condizionati - Custodia nei nostri magazzini - Recupero su semplice domanda - Possibilità di utilizzo tutto l’anno IL SERVIZIO DI CUSTODIA PNEUMATICI Scegli gli pneumatici più adatti alle tue esigenze! Approfitta subito delle nostre offerte! Promozione valida dal 6 Aprile al 15 Aprile 2020
  3. 3. OFFERTA VALIDA DAL 13 FEBBRAIO AL 15 APRILE 2020 3VERIFICA LA DISPONIBILITÀ DEI PRODOTTI IN NEGOZIO O SU NORAUTO.IT. CONSEGNA GRATUITA IN TUTTA ITALIA PERSONALIZZALATUAAUTOINMANIERASEMPLICEERAPIDA338494 71314 2180921 SET PEDALI RACING TERMINALI SCARICO KIT XENON SLIM CANB H7 HID BRACCIOLIACCESSORI TUNING 59,95 69,95 99,95 119,95-40% -41% € 656704 23,95 29,95 -40% € € 23,96 29,95 -20% € 19,95 24,95 -20% € COPRICERCHI FILM SOLARI CERCHI IN LEGA by -30% Fino al • Dimensioni disponibili: 50x300cm / 75x300cm -15% Su tutta la gamma A partire da • Misure: 13”-14”-15”-16” • Varie finiture e colorazioni 7,95 9,95 -20% € A partire da 59,45 69,95 -15% € A partire da 19,95 34,95 -42% € A partire da -20% Su tutta la gamma! Universali • Facile installazione • Disponibile anche con attacco H4 a 119,95 79,95€ Vero carbonio Universali -20% Su tutti i film solari! SCOPRI TUTTA LA GAMMADI PERSONALIZZAZIONENEI NOSTRI NEGOZI O SUNORAUTO.IT! Hai bisogno di altre informazioni? Contatta il nostro Servizio Clienti! servizio.clienti@norauto.it Chat online su norauto.it011.64.89.911
  4. 4. 4 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE. LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE. PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI ED OMISSIONI ASCOLTALATUAMUSICAPREFERITAINQUALITÀDIGITALE 59,95 € AUTORADIO DAB-442 • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Telecomando • Due ingressi USB • Aux-IN • 4x45W • Frontalino fisso • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Compatibile comandi al volante • 2 RCA / 4x55W / USB • Frontalino estraibile • Aux-In 88607 79,95 99,95 -20€ € AUTORADIO KMM-DAB403 • Compatibile comandi al volante • 1 RCA / 4x55W / USB • Frontalino estraibile • Aux-in 2168883 AUTORADIO KD-X451D BT 65528 119,95 149,95 -30€ € AUTORADIO DSX-A510 • Digitale senza lettore CD • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Compatibile comandi al volante • Controllo vocale SIRI e Android • 4x55W + 2 RCA • Collega 2 dispositivi con Bluetooth • Pulsante Extra Bass e USB 58897 Antenna DAB inclusaAntenna DAB inclusa 89,95 99,95 -10% € 89,95 99,95 -10% € AUTORADIO DSX-A310 • Compatibile comandi al volante • 4x55W / USB • Illuminazione frontalino variabile • Pulsante Extra Bass • Modalità karaoke 71608 SISTEMA AUDIO SA-400 DIGITAL SenzasegnaleFM:ascoltilaradiosoloconAPPtramiteBluetooth! • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Aux-IN Front • 4x25W- RCA • Frontalino fisso • Telecomando 88606 29,95 € Ideale per riprodurre la tua musica in MP3 CON I PRODOTTI BLUETOOTH GUIDI IN MANIERA PIÙ SICURA E SENZA DISTRAZIONI. INOLTRE EVITI IL RISCHIO MULTE CON DECURTAMENTO PUNTI! POSSIAMO INSTALLARE LA TUA AUTORADIO AL MOMENTO DELL’ACQUISTO A PARTIRE DA 15,95€ QUALITÀ AUDIO SUPERIORE RISPETTO ALLA RADIO FM. UTILIZZO DELLA RADIO DIGITALE SEMPLIFICATO. ASSENZA DI INTERFERENZE SUL SEGNALE! RICORDA CHE...SCEGLI IL DAB+! AUTORADIO KMM-BT505 AUTORADIO DMX125 2DIN • Bluetooth integrato • Display 6,8’’ Touchscreen • 3 RCA / USB • Predisposto Android Mirroring USB 83883 91214 109,95 129,95 -20€ € 199,95 249,95 -50€ € Antenna DAB inclusa AUTORADIO MEX-N7300 • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Doppia illuminazione variabile • Controllo vocale • USB e Aux-In • 4x55W • Funzione Extra Bass 71609 149,95 159,95 -10€ € AUTORADIO DAB-443 • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • USB e SD Card • Con lettore CD • Aux-IN 2198096 79,95 99,95 -20% € SUPER PREZZO! Ingresso per retrocamera NOVITÀ XAV-AX3005 • Compatibile comandi volante • Schermo 6,95” touch • Digitale senza CD • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Antenna DAB inclusa • Ingresso telecamera post • 4x55W • 3 RCA 58761 339,95 369,95 -30€ € • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Compatibile comandi al volante • 2 RCA / 4x55W / USB • Frontalino estraibile • Aux-In Antenna DAB inclusa! SUPER PREZZO! PASSA ALVIVI LA NUOVA ESPERIENZA DI ASCOLTO CON LA DIGITALRADIO! FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE! FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE!
  5. 5. 5OFFERTA VALIDA DAL 13 FEBBRAIO AL 15 APRILE 2020 VERIFICA LA DISPONIBILITÀ DEI PRODOTTI IN NEGOZIO O SU NORAUTO.IT. CONSEGNA GRATUITA IN TUTTA ITALIA VIAGGIASEMPRECONL’ACCESSORIOIDEALE 99,95 129,95 -23% € AMPLIFICATORE STEREO • Potenza max 400W • Risposta in frequenza 10Hz / 65KHZ • Potenza RMS: - 2x65W (a 4ohm) - 2x100W (a 2ohm) - 1x210W (a 4 ohm) 680096 ALTOPARLANTI LINEE DIECI E CENTO -25% Su tutta la linea 19,95 19,95 19,95 59,95 29,95 24,95 29,95 89,95-33% -20% -33% -33% € € € € NAVIGATORE START 20 TRASMETTITORE FM DAB+ OROLOGIO FITNESS AURICOLARI BLUETOOTH SUPPORTO CELLULARE A PINZA SUPPORTO CELLULARE CON CARICATORE WIERELESS 666936 81791 81821 71607 47627 82921 2198779 57431 73938 • Display 4,3’’ Touchscreen • Avviso autovelox. • Mappe in alta risoluzione • 45 Paesi europei • Fissaggio reversibile. 59,95 74,95 -20% € DASH CAM VD202 2188563 • Schermo LCD 3” • Grandangolo 140° • Supporta card ad alta velocità • Uscita video HDMI • Registrazione automatica con rilevazione di movimento 2 MONITOR PER POGGIATESTA 944295 79,95 99,95 -20% € Monitor da 7” con 1 lettore DVD 2 MONITOR PER POGGIATESTA 943920 139,95 169,95 -17% € 44,95 59,95 -25% € • Contapassi • Riposo • Notifiche Con sensore per frequenza cardiaca SPECCHIO RETROVISORE CON DASH CAM E RETROCAMERA • Dash cam per registrazioni HD • Display a colori 4,3” • Retrocamera angolo 360° SENSORI PARCHEGGIO • 4 sensori a ultrasuoni • Display del cruscotto digitale • Avviso ottico e acustico in aumento • 3 ore in utilizzo • 100 ore in standby • Ricarica completa 1 ora • Base di ricarica 400mAh • Bluetooth version 5.0 • Custodia e gancio fornito 4,99 6,95 -28% € 81792 • 12V Universale • Filtro HEPA • Rimuove fino al 99% di sostanze inquinanti • Profuma l’abitacolo • Luce ultravioletta VALORE 59,95€ PURIFICATORE ABITACOLO PURIFICA L’ARIA DEL TUO ABITACOLO! MISURATORE QUALITÀ DELL’ARIA • Funzione Bluetooth per ricevere la musica dallo smartphone tramite l’autoradio • Funzione vivavoce tramite Bluetooth • Include cavi e USB • Ricarica wireless • Testa rotante a 360° • Rileva COV dannosi • Monitora e migliora il clima • Schermo LCD 2,2’’ • Include supporto per auto • Dimensioni: 6x6x2,2cm VALORE 39,95€ • Apertura max 9,5cm 469422 79,95 99,95 -20% € SUPER PREZZO! NOVITÀ NOVITÀ Mappe gratis a vita Schermi indipendenti 19,95 24,95 -20% € SUPER PREZZO! Per griglia d’areazione NOVITÀ FORFAIT SANITIZZAZIONE 14,95 € ARIA PURA PER LA TUA AUTO! RIMUOVE BATTERI, POLLINI E FUMI ALL’INTERNO DELL’ABITACOLO! 69,95 € Acquistali insieme a e risparmi 20€!
  6. 6. 6 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE. LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE. PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI ED OMISSIONI EQUIPAGGIAILTUOVEICOLOPEROGNIESIGENZA 169,95 199,95 -18% € 24099282799 TUTTI I GRANDI MARCHI IN NEGOZIO E SU NORAUTO.IT 466709 COFANO DA TETTO ONE 240 • 240L • Carico max 50Kg • Misure: 134x72x37cm • Apertura a destra • City Crash Test 2180742 COFANO DA TETTO BERMUDE 200 Disponibile anche da 390L 5 anni di garanzia 69,95 € • 375L • Carico max 75Kg • Peso a vuoto 13Kg • Misure: 145x95x42cm • Apertura bilaterale • Fino a 4 paia di sci • Antifurto con chiave • Finiture in alluminio • Disponibile anche: - 2 paia 114,95€ - 6 paia 169,95€ • 2 paia di sci alpini o carving di larghezza massima 10 cm • Omologato TUV e ISO • Chiusura con elastici PORTASCI SNOWPACK 7324 PORTASCI MAGNETICO IGLOO BARRE PORTATUTTO DA TETTO 109,95 129,95 -15% € 39,9539,95 €€ SET FODERE KARL 14,95 24,95 -40% € 14,95 29,95 -50% € SET FODERE BRISTOL • Disponibili anche: • Universali • Disponibile anche set completo a 39,95€ 29,95€ A partire da Anteriori PORTABICI POSTERIORE NORBIKE 3 PORTABICI VERTIK 145 651843 675137 19,95 24,95 -20% € PORTABICI DA TETTO 684824 • Per utilizzo occasionale • Carico max 15 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici 65mm • Omologato ISO pass 11154 11,95 € Per barre da tetto Installazione semplice 49,95 59,95 -16% € Thule%20neg[1].indd 1Thule%20neg[1].indd 1 15/10/10 14:3815/10/10 14:38 Gamma in acciaio Gamma in alluminio MONTAGGIO A PARTIRE DA DA 8,95€! GAMMA FODERE NORAUTO 73532 / 73531 29,95 € A partire da TAPPETI SU MISURA • Adattabili al 100% a qualsiasi auto • Facili da pulire • In moquette TAPPETI MOQUETTE ANGEL 7,95 11,95 -33% € • Disponibili nei colori: Scopri tutti i modelli, disponibili anche in gomma! • Pieghevole • Evita urti tra bici e vettura • Cinghie supplementari • Cuscinetti anti-vibrazione • Diametro max telaio bici: 65mm Trasporta 3 bici Dotato di antifurto bici • Trasporta una bici • 2 cinghie di ritenzione incluse • Carico max 15 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici: 60mm • Omologato ISO pass 11154 19,95 24,95 -20% €
  7. 7. 7OFFERTA VALIDA DAL 13 FEBBRAIO AL 15 APRILE 2020 VERIFICA LA DISPONIBILITÀ DEI PRODOTTI IN NEGOZIO O SU NORAUTO.IT. CONSEGNA GRATUITA IN TUTTA ITALIA MUOVITIINTOTALELIBERTÀSULLEDUERUOTE 63169 CASCO JET 321 DOPPIA VISIERA 49,95 69,95 -28% € BICI ELETTRICA ORUS E4000 6709067089 MTB ELETTRICA ORUS E3000 2195398 BICI PIEGHEVOLE FOLDING 20 PRODOTTI PULIZIA MOTO BICI MS HOLLANDA 837437 CASCO MODULARE DIABLO 452118 62999 MONOPATTINO ELETTRICO DOC ECO LIGHT SISTEMI ANTIFURTO 331208 CASCO JET 601 RIDE 29,95 34,95 -14% €• Interno sfoderabile • Disponibile anche nero • Peso della bici: 12,5kg • Telaio in acciaio • Cerchi in alluminio • Cambio Shimano 6V 99,95 119,95 -20€ € 149,95 169,95 -20€ € 2201608 MOUNTAIN BIKE• Telaio in alluminio • Forcella ammortizzata • Cerchi in alluminio neri • Cambio Shimano TY300 Ruote da 27,5” Freni a disco meccanici 199,95 229,95 -30€ € 62997 BICI ELETTRICA X2+ • Peso 18kg • Bluetooth • Display LED • Autonomia 25km • Motore 250W • Batteria inclusa Pieghevole 469,95 599,95 -130€ € T • Peso bicicletta 23,8kg • Autonomia 45km • Motore 250W • Batteria inclusa Disponibile anche: 499,95 599,95 -100€ € 129,95 169,95 -20€ € • Peso bicicletta 21,5kg • Autonomia 70km • Motore 250W • Batteria inclusa 699,95 799,95 -100€ € 249,95 269,95 -20€ € 2198786 MONOPATTINO ELETTRICO DOC 3 • Velocità max 15 km/h • Autonomia 10 km • Portata max 100 kg • Peso 7,9 kg • Tempo di ricarica 3/4h 449,95 499,95 -50€ € 96134 MONOPATTINO ELETTRICO XIAOMI PRO 365 • Velocità max 25 km/h • Autonomia 45km • Portata max 100 Kg • Peso 14 kg • Tempo di ricarica 9h • Cavalletto • Bluetooth Ripiegabile Disponibile anche versione base da 399,95€ 349,95€ • 1.340g +/- 50g • Interno sfoderabile • Doppia visiera • Pulizia casco • Pulizia pelle • Pulizia plastiche By Fimez Disponibile: 59,95 79,95 -25% € -20% Sulla tutta la gamma -20% Su tutta la gamma OLIO MOTO BATTERIE MOTO -25% Su tutta la gamma Ruote da 28” FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE! NOVITÀ Scopri l’ampia gamma di dispositivi di antifurto • Velocità max 12km/h • Portata max 50kg • Peso 6kg • Motore 150W 6,35 7,95 -20% € A partire da • Modulare • Doppia visiera • Interno smontabile e lavabile
  8. 8. 8 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE. LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE. PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI ED OMISSIONI ATTREZZATIPERLAMANUTENZIONEFAI-DA-TE • 17/19/21 40588 CHIAVE A CROCE CON IMPUGNATURA 7,95 10,95 -27% € CARRELLINO POGGIAUTENSILI 62074 29,95 39,95 -25% € • Portata 40kg per ripiano • Lavabile • Ruote in acciaio con freno Qualità e resistenza garantiti VALIGETTE PORTAUTENSILI -40% Su tutta la gamma • Valigetta da 13” • Valigetta da 15” • Valigetta da 20” Made in Italy 59,95 89,95 -33% € 2200865 DIAGNOSTICA OBD II • Lettura e cancellazione di 20.000 codici d’errore in tempo reale • Complementare al triangolo stradale • Visibile fino a 30m di distanza • Dimensione triangolo proiettato 1x1m • Magnetico per essere posizionato sul tetto • Impermeabile • Ricarica USB AVVITATORE SENZA FILI 67619 19,95 29,95 -33% € • Durata di carica 3/5 ore • Lunghezza del cavo 2m • Accessori: 3 punte per forare, 20 punte per avvitare, 1 adattatore per punte 39,95 49,95 -20% € 2211340 IN OMAGGIO IL TRIANGOLO COMPATTO OMOLOGATO DEL VALORE DI 6,95€! 775094 VALIGETTA UTENSILI 34 PEZZI 24,95 43,95 -43% € • Scatola posizionabile verticalmente • Dimensioni scatola: 175x290x60mm 34 pezzi 851013 7,95 10,95 -27% € • 1W • Magnetica • Con gancio LAMPADA OFFICINA 2194762 La più venduta CRIC CARRELLO 1,8 TONNELLATE • Max 1,8T • Pratico e leggero • Ruote girevoli 46976 29,95 € Il più venduto• Pressione max 7bar • Impugnatura robusta ed ergonomica • Alimentazione su presa accendisigari 29,95 39,95 -25% € 2137108 MINICOMPRESSORE 12V CON MANOMETRO • Presa USB per ricarica cellulare • Display digitale retroilluminato • 12V / 3,5Bar • Gonfia uno pneumatico in 4 minuti COMPRESSORE 38310 34,95 44,95 -22% € COPPIA CAVALLETTI • Max 2T • Piedi larghi per maggiore stabilità • Suola di protezione in gomma • Leva di blocco a perno 480774 29,95 39,95 -25% € CRIC CARRELLO 1,8 TONNELLATE • Max 1,8T • Maniglia trasporto • Altezza max sollevamento 350mm • Vaschetta magnetica per viti e dadi 480773 49,95 87,95 -43% € SUPER PREZZO! HOLO TRIANGOLO OLOGRAFICO SET UTENSILI 30 PEZZI • 30 pezzi • Pratico e compatto 4,99 7,95 -37% € 940275 30 pezzi
  9. 9. 9OFFERTA VALIDA DAL 13 FEBBRAIO AL 15 APRILE 2020 VERIFICA LA DISPONIBILITÀ DEI PRODOTTI IN NEGOZIO O SU NORAUTO.IT. CONSEGNA GRATUITA IN TUTTA ITALIA PRENDITICURADELLATUAAUTOLAMPADINE PHILIPS PRODOTTI PULIZIA ESTERNI 762501 LIQUIDO RADIATORE • 5 LITRI • Antiebollizione • Antischiuma • Anticorrosione 4,89 € Pronto all’uso -25% Su tutta la gamma SEPARATORE CANI TUBOLARE DEFENDER 913516 + 2195994 2070892 COPRIAUTO 29,95 36,95 -18% € 39,95 54,95 -27% € -20% Su tutta la gamma • Universale • Montaggio facile • Non rovina il volante • 3 chiavi in dotazione • Shampoo cera 1L • Pulitore cerchi e gomme • Lucidante • Pulitore pneumatici • Pulitore vetri • Disponibile in varie misure ACQUISTA LA GRIGLIA E RICEVI SUBITO IN OMAGGIO LA BORRACCIA DA VIAGGIO! 4,45 5,95 -25% € A partire da A partire da PRODOTTI PULIZIA INTERNI • Trattamento plastiche • Trattamento tessuti • Trattamento pelle 4,45 5,95 -25% € A partire da Mantieni in forma la tua auto PANNI E SPUGNE PULIZIA INTERNI / ESTERNI TERGICRISTALLI -50% Sul secondo acquisto MONTAGGIO IMMEDIATO GRATUITO! Scopri tutti gli accessori disponibili! 1,99 2,99 -33% € DISPOSITIVO ANTI-ABBANDONO TRILLO PAD 2209836 39,95 64,95 -38% € • Cuscino adattabile a tutti i seggiolini da auto • Allarme di distanza e invio SMS • Bluetooth e APP dedicata • Batterie sostituibili • Lavabile DISPOSITIVI ANTI-ABBANDONO OCCHIO ALLE REGOLE! DAL 6 MARZO 2020 INIZIERANNO LE SANZIONI PER CHI NON È ANCORA MUNITO DI UN SISTEMA ANTI-ABBANDONO PER I BAMBINI FINO A 4 ANNI NON COMPIUTI. SE NON HAI ANCORA PROVVEDUTO AD ACQUISTARE IL TUO DISPOSITIVO, SCOPRI DA NOI TUTTI I PRODOTTI IN GAMMA! Mantieni in forma la tua auto LAVAVETRO ONE INVERNO -10° 78563 • 4 LITRI • Deterge e rimuove lo sporco del parabrezza 3,49 € 2070847 LAVAVETRO -10° CON VERSATORE 4,99 6,95 -28% € • 4,5 LITRI • Resiste al ghiaccio • Anticalcare • Non lascia aloni • Formula profumata Versatore incluso RIALZATORE 2010524 19,95 24,95 -20% € • Imbottitura ad alta densità • Braccioli larghi • confortevole • Gruppo 2/3 Universale
  10. 10. 10 PRODOTTI DISPONIBILI FINO AD ESAURIMENTO SCORTE. LE IMMAGINI SONO PURAMENTE ILLUSTRATIVE. PREZZI VALIDI SALVO ERRORI ED OMISSIONI MIGLIORALEPRESTAZIONIDELLATUAAUTO 223956 776206 776216/776211 2006939 OLIO ELITE EVOLUTION 5W40 TRATTAMENTO OLIO TOP DIESEL/BENZINA OLIO C3 5W30 32,95 12,75 37,95 41,95 15,95 47,95-21% -20% -20% € € € OLIO MOTORE 15W40 • Studiato per lubrificare in ogni stagione i motori benzina e diesel • API SF/CD 793534 12,95 € 4LITRI 17,95 21,95 -18% € OLIO I-BASE 15W40 • ACEA A3/B4 • API SL/CF • VW 501.01 756040 4LITRI 26,95 35,95 -25% € OLIO HELIX HX6 10AW40 • 5 LITRI • A3/B4 • SN/CF • RN700 • VW 502.00/505.00 • Mercedes 229.3 2206106 5LITRI • ACEA A3/B4 • VW 505.01 • BMW LL04 • RN 0710 5LITRI 2006944 OLIO C4 5W30 31,95 40,95 -22% € 5LITRI 940281 CARICABATTERIE HF400 29,95 39,95 -25% € 700542 CARICABATTERIE HF800 44,95 59,95 -25% € • 504.00/507.00 • C3-LL04 5LITRI 34,95 44,95 -22% € AUTOGAS 907008 907009 5W30 C3 5W40 C3 GPL / Metano 5LITRI • Riduce l’attrito • Aumenta la viscosità dell’olio • Riduce la fumosità dello scarico 300ML • Pulisce gli iniettori • Migliora la combustione • Diminuisce la fumosità 250ML 6,95 8,95 -22% € BATTERIE 29,95 € A partire da • Supera i requisiti OEM • Tecnologia Powerframe • Migliore conducibilità • Resistenza alla corrosione BATTERIE SILVER DYNAMIC 84,95 € A partire da • Miglior rapporto qualità prezzo 3 anni di garanzia Benzina/Diesel BATTERIE 56,95 € A partire da • Carica batterie automatico 12V 4A • Modalità mantenimento di carica • Schermo LCD Protezione contro i sovraccarichi e le inversioni di polarità • Carica batterie elettronico • Ricarica tramite presa accendisigari, clip e anelli di tenuta • Corrente carica 2/8 Amp. • Capacità di carica da 8 a 170 Ah 69,95 79,95 -12% € BOOSTER N900 356829 • Per veicoli benzina fino a 3.0 L e diesel fino a 2.5 L • Potenza 17 Ah • Allarme in caso di inversione di polarità dotato di lampada orientabile e presa USB • 229.51 • RN 0720
  11. 11. LA REVISIONE MINISTERIALE È DISPONIBILE NEI SEGUENTI CENTRI: Norauto Gadesco (CR) - Norauto Trezzano (MI) - Norauto Torino (Via Monginevro) Norauto Seriate (BG) - Norauto Ravenna (RA) - Norauto Reggio Emilia (RE) Norauto Brescia (BS) -NorautoCollegno(TO)-NorautoGuidonia(RM) NorautoCittàSant’Angelo(PE) • DA LUNEDÌ A SABATO • ANCHE SENZA APPUNTAMENTO • SERVIZIO DI PRE-REVISIONE REVISIONE AUTO MOTORIZZAZIONE CIVILE OFFICINA AUTORIZZATA M C T C 1.300 cc 1.301-1.600 cc 1.601-2.000 cc 59,95 99,95 129,95 € € € Fino a > Ricambio compreso: terminale solo parte finale dove previsto, terminale con 1 pancia espansione finale > Accessori esclusi: collier montaggio, supporti gomma > Veicoli esclusi: vetture 4x4, autocarri, furgoni, pick-up, trasporto leggero, veicoli con allestimenti sportivi > La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 MARMITTE € € € 1.100 cc 1.101-1.300 cc 1.301-1.600 cc 1.601-2.000 cc € € € € Fino a > Compreso nella tariffa: Kit distribuzione con pompa acqua INA + cinghia servizi GATES, disponibile a magazzino, manodopera relativa a questi 3 ricambi + sostituzione liquido raffreddamento > Escluso dalla tariffa: eventuali tendicinghia e pulegge supplementari, eventuali cinghie servizi supplementari > Valido solo per vetture con 4 cilindri, ad esclusione di vetture: con catena di distribuzione, 4x4, TL, GPL, metano, oltre 2.000 cc > La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 DISTRIBUZIONE AMMORTIZZATORI 1.000 cc 1.001-1.500 cc 1.501-1.800 cc 1.801-2.000 cc 129,95 149,95 179,95 199,95 219,95 259,95 299,95 339,95 99,95 119,95 129,95 149,95 € €€ € €€ € €€ € €€ Fino a 2 POSTERIORI 2 ANTERIORI 2ANT. + 2POST. > Veicoli Esclusi: vetture 4x4, Pick-up, veicoli commerciali, furgoni, vetture GPL/METANO > Ricambi Esclusi: cuffie parapolvere, convergenza, supporti ammortizzatori > La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 1.300 cc 1.301-1.600 cc 1.601-2.000 cc 299,95 399,95 499,95 € € € Fino a > Ricambi compresi: Kit frizione con disco frizione, spingidisco, cuscinetto reggispinta > Ricambi esclusi: volano, cuscinetti idraulici, olio cambio, olio freni, altri accessori non compresi nel kit > Veicoli esclusi: vetture 4x4, veicoli con cambi automatici, autocarri, furgoni, pick-up, trasporto leggero > La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 FRIZIONI PASTIGLIE FRENO Fino a > Esclusi accessori > I prezzi possono variare a seconda della cilindrata e dell’impianto frenante montato > Per materiale disponibile in gamma > Prezzi validi solo per kit pastiglie anteriori > La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 1.300 cc 1.301-1.600 cc 1.601-2.000 cc 54,95 64,95 74,95 39,95 49,95 59,95 € €€ €€ € Fino a CON FRENO DI STAZIONAMENTO ELETTRICO > Escluso accessori > Per materiale disponibile in gamma > La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 2.000 cc 2.000 cc €€ €€ ANTERIORI POSTERIORI MANUTENZIONE OFFICINA PREZZO UNICO PER CILINDRATA, MANODOPERA INCLUSA! 199,95 269,95 399,95 499,95 49,95 59,95 59,95 69,95 Con PagoDIL e grazie all’accordo con Cofidis, Norauto ti permette di dilazionare il pagamento dei tuoi acquisti senza costi né interessi. L’importo viene suddiviso in piccole quote che vengono addebitate ogni mese sul tuo conto corrente. Salvo approvazione del servizio PagoDIL da parte di Cofidis. Da Norauto puoi farlo in 3, 5 o 10 mensilità!
  12. 12. GPLAnche per TAGLIANDO COSTRUTTORE GARANZIA PRESERVATA SEMPRE MENO CARI DELLA RETE UFFICIALE TOSCANA • CAMPI BISENZIO (FI)• ALESSANDRIA • COLLEGNO (TO) • MONCALIERI (TO) • NICHELINO (TO) • TORINO Corso Romania, 460 Via Monginevro, 162 Strada Altessano, 96/B Express - C.so Novara, 77 PIEMONTE • BUSSOLENGO (VR) • MESTRE (VE) • PADOVA • SAN GIOVANNI LUPATOTO (VR) VENETO LAZIO • FIUMICINO (RM) • GUIDONIA MONTECELIO (RM) FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA • MARTIGNACCO (UD) TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE • BOLZANO EMILIA ROMAGNA • FERRARA • PIACENZA • RAVENNA • REGGIO EMILIA • SAVIGNANO SUL RUBICONE (FC) ABRUZZO • CITTÀ SANT’ANGELO (PE) • BARANZATE (MI) • BRESCIA • CORNATE D’ADDA (MI) • CURTATONE (MN) • DALMINE (BG) • GADESCO PIEVE DELMONA (CR) • MONTEBELLO DELLA BATTAGLIA (PV) LOMBARDIA • OLGIATE OLONA (VA) • PAVIA • ROZZANO (MI) • SAN GIULIANO MILANESE (MI) • SERIATE (BG) • TREZZANO (MI) • VARESE • VIGEVANO (PV) DOVE TROVARCI Certificato PEFC Questo prodotto è realizzato con materia prima da foreste gestite in maniera sostenibile e da fonti controllate www.pefc.it www.norauto.it NEW ONLINEPRENOTA ANCHE SU NORAUTO.IT GRATIS 5 CONTROLLI SICUREZZA • LIVELLO DEI LIQUIDI • USURA E PRESSIONE DEGLI PNEUMATICI • EFFICIENZA E CIRCUITO DI CARICA DELLA BATTERIA • DISCHI E PASTIGLIE DEI FRENI • USURA DEI TERGICRISTALLI Orario continuato, 7 giorni su 7. Verifica tutti gli orari e gli indirizzi su norauto.it INFO ORARI E APERTURE Una carta dai punti forti e un programma fedeltà fatto su misura per te CARTA FEDELTÀ Scopri tutte le offerte e acquista 24/24h su norauto.it Consegna in 24/48h in tutta Italia (72h per le isole) SHOPPING ONLINE RADDOPPIA* I TUOI PUNTI! ACQUISTANDO I PRODOTTI A MARCHIO NORAUTO *esclusi pneumatici DISPONIBILE A 89,95€ ANCHE PER AUTO CON MENO DI 10 ANNI CON, IN PIÙ, IL FILTRO ABITACOLO. Prodotti utilizzati: Olio Norauto 10W40 o 5W40 fino a 5L; Filtri olio presenti in gamma; Filtri abitacolo presenti in gamma; No FAP/DPF LA TUA AUTO HA PIÙ DI 10 ANNI? CAMBIARE OLIO CONVIENE! € 59,95FILTRO OLIO -10 CONTROLLI SICUREZZA - RABBOCCO LIQUIDI FORFAIT CAMBIO OLIO RIMESSA A LIVELLO 14,95 € VALIDO SOLO PER AUTOVETTURE AdBlue®

×