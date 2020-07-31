Volantino ago light

Successfully reported this slideshow.
35,95 € Prezzi non comprensivi di montaggio e contributo ambientale. 175/65 TR14 Scopri tutte le offerte e acquista anche ...
2 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed ...
3Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Hai bis...
4 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed ...
5Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Prezzi ...
6 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed ...
7Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Muoviti...
8 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed ...
9Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 BATTERI...
10 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed...
11Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Equipa...
12 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed...
13Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Prendi...
14 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed...
15Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Viaggi...
16 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed...
17Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Lettor...
18 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed...
19Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Attrez...
20 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed...
21Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Curail...
LA REVISIONE MINISTERIALE È DISPONIBILE NEI SEGUENTI CENTRI: NorautoGadesco(CR)-NorautoTrezzano(MI)-NorautoTorino(ViaMongi...
La soluzione ideale per la manutenzione delle flotte* aziendali! *a partire da 3 veicoli 800.936.690 IL TUO PRO PARTNER - ...
3 TAGLIANDO COSTRUTTORE GARANZIA PRESERVATA! SEMPRE MENO CARI DELLA RETE UFFICIALE! Richiedilo anche on-line su norauto.it...
  1. 1. 35,95 € Prezzi non comprensivi di montaggio e contributo ambientale. 175/65 TR14 Scopri tutte le offerte e acquista anche online su norauto.it con consegna in tutta Italia in 24/48h o ritiro gratuito in uno dei nostri centri! norauto.it 2069220 FRIGO DA BRACCIOLO 39,95 54,95 -27% € Dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Super Prezzi! Continua le tue vacanze approfittando subito dei nostri... 89,95 159,95 -43% € BOX DA TETTO NOVA 310 2210765
  2. 2. 2 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Ti diamo sempre la massima sicurezza Viaggia sereno in qualsiasi condizione climatica! Scansiona il QR-Code e trova gli pneumatici perfetti per mettere in moto la stagione! SCOPRI DI PIÙ SU NORAUTO.IT! SCOPRI IL SERVIZIO: CONTRATTO DI GARANZIA PNEUMATICI GARANTISCI A VITA GLI PNEUMATICI, CONTRO GLI IMPREVISTI DELLA STRADA! A PNEUMATICO SMONTAGGIO EQUILIBRATURA MANODOPERA MATERIALI DI CONSUMO RIPARAZIONE E MONTAGGIO 5,00 € In caso di foratura o guasto (atti vandalici, deformazioni, etc.), la presente garanzia copre i costi di riparazione dello pneumatico. Qualora lo pneumatico non sia riparabile, la garanzia copre la sostituzione con un nuovo pneumatico identico. Veriﬁca tutte le condizioni in negozio o su Norauto.it CONTROLLO PNEUMATICI 4 STAGIONI Assicurano una sicurezza soddisfacente in tutte le condizioni meteorologiche. 155/70 TR13 175/65 HR14 195/65 VR15 205/55 VR16 185/55 HR15 165/70 TR14 195/50 HR15 185/60 HR15 205/55 VR16 225/45 WR17 175/65 HR14 185/65 TR15 205/55 VR16 225/45 WR17 215/65 VR16 29,95 35,95 39,95 44,95 48,95 49,95 55,95 62,95 65,95 89,95 54,95 64,95 79,95 94,95 99,95 Prezzi non comprensivi di montaggio e contributo ambientale. Assicurano una tenuta di strada ottimale in condizioni meteorologiche miti. Prezzi non comprensivi di montaggio e contributo ambientale. PNEUMATICI ESTIVI 135/80 TR13 175/65 TR14 175/65 TR14 195/65 HR15 185/65 TR15 205/55 VR16 185/65 TR15 205/55 VR16 225/45 YR17 215/65 HR16 215/60 HR17 215/55 VR18 19,95 29,95 35,95 42,95 49,95 54,95 59,95 69,95 68,95 79,95 89,95 109,95
  3. 3. 3Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Hai bisogno di altre informazioni? Contatta il nostro Servizio Clienti! servizio.clienti@norauto.it Chat online su norauto.it011.64.89.911 Personalizzalatuaautoinmanierasempliceerapida CERCHI IN LEGA -15% Su tutta la gamma KIT RUOTINI • Misure: 13”-14”-15”-16” • Varie finiture e colorazioni139,95 € A partire da COPRICERCHI -25% Fino al ACCESSORI TUNINGBRACCIOLO FILM SOLARI • Dimensioni disponibili: 50x300cm / 75x300cm 7,95 9,95 -20% € A partire da -20% Su tutti i film solari! -25% Fino al KIT ILLUMINAZIONE XENON OPTIMA • Facile installazione • Sistema canbus 2159419 29,95 39,95 -25% € • Disponibili: - Kit Xenon H1 e H7 a 109,95€ 79,95€ - Kit Bi-Xenon H4 a 119,95€ 89,95€ • Universale • Kit di montaggio incluso • Con portaoggetti scorrevole e scomparto per cellulare -20% Su tutta la gamma Omologate SUPER OFFERTA! SUPER OFFERTA! SUPER PREZZO!
  4. 4. 4 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Mantienisanol’abitacolo Prez 4,99 € 2215003 100ML • Disinfettante battericida e virucida. • Da utilizzare senza acqua 9,95 € 2221426 IGIENIZZANTE MANI IGIENIZZANTE MANI • Disinfettante battericida e virucida. • Da utilizzare senza acqua IGIENIZZANTE SUPERFICI AUTO 2221431 • Purifica tutte le superfici • Non lascia residui chimici aggressivi sulle superfici • Elimina gli odori • Ideale per le superfici dove agiamo più di frequente 500ML DECONTAMINANTE MULTISUPERFICI AUTO 2230469 • Elimina le contaminazioni • Senza alcool • A base di perossido d’idrogeno Prodotto conforme alla circolare del DGPRE 0005443 del 22/02/2020 Oggetto: COVID19 500ML NOVITÀ!NOVITÀ! 14,95 € 2221540/1/2 GUANTI IN VINILE • Disponibili taglie M/L/XL • Monouso • Ambidestro • Senza polvere lubrificante 500ML IGIENIZZANTE CLIMA VIRUCIDA 2222073 8,95 € • Battericida, virucida e antiodore Conforme alla norma EN14476 che attesta attività virucida SALVIETTINE DISINFETTANTI 2221259 • Azione biocida, battericida, virucida • Utilizzo su tutti i tipi di superfici e materiali 6,95 9,95 -30% € 4,99 5,95 -16% € 4,99 5,95 -16% € 2221460 STERILIZZATORE PER SMARTPHONE • Luce UV-C con efficienza di sterilizzazione del 99,9% • Uccide tutti i comuni batteri • 10 minuti per un utilizzo • Con ricarica wireless e USB • Alimentazione USB • Camera d’olio aromatica NOVITÀ! NOVITÀ! 71606 IONIZZATORE TX-119 • Rimuove fumo di sigaretta, smog e odori • Universale per presa accendisigari da 12V. • Neutralizza batteri con ioni negativi 14,95 € 2207404 PURIFICATORE TX-130 29,95 € • 2 USB • Rinfresca e pulisce l’aria • Rimuove fumo di sigaretta, smog, vapori e odori • Assicura un bilanciamento ionico all’interno della vettura 2198779 MISURATORE QUALITÀ DELL’ARIA 29,95 39,95 -25% € • Rileva composti organici volatili dannosi • Monitora e migliora il clima • Schermo LCD 2,2’’ • Include supporto per auto • Dimensioni: 6x6x2,2cm 39,95 49,95 -20% € 81792 PURIFICATORE TX-131 • 12V Universale • Filtro HEPA • Rimuove fino al 99% di sostanze inquinanti • Profuma l’abitacolo • Luce ultravioletta 91186 • Disponibile filtro di ricambio HEPA ai carboni attivi a 6,95€ PREZZO RIBASSATO! 44,95 49,95 -10% € Proteggiti in ogni momento Prendi 2 paghi 1! Confezione da 100 Pezzi!Confezione da 80 Pezzi! 125ML NOVITÀ!
  5. 5. 5Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Prezzi non comprensivi del servizio di Igienizzazione postazione conducente. 24,95 € Trattamento abitacolo all’ozono + condotti Comfort 14,95 € Trattamento abitacolo all’ozono Base Trattamento abitacolo all’ozono + condotti + filtro Premium 39,95 € Forfait SanificazioneRimuove batteri, pollini e fumi all’interno dell’abitacolo! 14,95€ IGIENIZZAZIONE ABITACOLO EXPRESS! Detergente conforme alle linee guida dell’OMS!
  6. 6. 6 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Rendiiltragittoundivertimentounico HOVERBOARD GLYBOARD EVO • Velocità max 10 km/h • Autonomia 20 km • Portata max 100 kg • Tempo di ricarica 2/3h 109,95 119,95 -10€ € 2205922 HOVERBOARD DOC • Velocità max 10 km/h • Autonomia 12 km • Portata max 100 kg • Tempo di ricarica 3h 119,95 139,95 -20€ € 96547 HOVERBOARD LAMBORGHINI • Velocità max 6 km/h • Autonomia 5 km • Portata max 90 kg • Tempo di ricarica 2h 169,95 179,95 -10€ € 2205926 2214414 MONOPATTINO ELETTRICO DOC TWELVE • Velocità max 25 km/h • Autonomia 30 km • Portata max 100 kg • Peso 15 kg • Tempo di ricarica 4h Ripiegabile 569,95 599,95 -30€ € 349,95 399,95 € • Velocità max 25 km/h • Autonomia 20 km • Portata max 140 kg • Peso 15 kg • Tempo di ricarica 4h Ripiegabile Casco in OMAGGIO! 2232986 MONOPATTINO ELETTRICO GO-SMART -50€ 209,95 229,95 -20€ € • Velocità max 18 km/h • Autonomia 12 km • Portata max 100 kg • Peso 7,3 kg • Tempo di ricarica 2/3h Ripiegabile MONOPATTINO ELETTRICO EVO H1 2215006 2215007 259,95 269,95 -10€ € • Velocità max 15 km/h • Autonomia 10 km • Portata max 100 kg • Peso 7,9 kg • Tempo di ricarica 3/4h Ripiegabile MONOPATTINO ELETTRICO DOC 3 2198786 2198787 329,95 € • Velocità max 25 km/h • Autonomia 25km • Portata max 120 Kg • Peso 14kg • Tempo di ricarica 5h Ripiegabile 2198567 MONOPATTINO ELETTRICO BONGO SERIE A • Disponibile anche nero fino ad esaurimento scorte Fino ad esaurimento scorte Fino ad esaurimento scorte Fino ad esaurimento scorte Fino ad esaurimento scorte MONOPATTINO ELETTRICO M365 51420 • Velocità max 25 km/h • Autonomia 30km • Portata max 100 Kg • Peso 12,2 kg • Tempo di ricarica 5h • Bluetooth Ripiegabile 399,95 € Fino ad esaurimento scorte
  7. 7. 7Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Muovitiintotalelibertàsulledueruote 549,95 599,95 -50€ € 62997 BICI PIEGHEVOLE ELETTRICA X2+ • Peso 18kg • Bluetooth • Display LED • Autonomia 25km • Motore 250W • Batteria inclusa Pieghevole 699,95 749,95 -50€ € 71590 BICI ELETTRICA TAKEAWAY E100 • Peso 21,7kg • Display • Autonomia 50km • Motore 250W • Batteria inclusa Pieghevole City bike uomo / 98707 City bike donna / 98708 BICI COPPI HOLLAND • Peso 18kg • Telaio in Acciaio • Cerchi 28’’ • Cambio 6V 169,95 € Scopri la nuova gamma mobilità e richiedi il bonus fino a 500€! Scansiona il QR-Code per scoprire tutte le offerte online su norauto.it 2195398 BICI PIEGHEVOLE FOLDING 20 • Peso 12,5kg • Telaio in Acciaio • Cerchi 20’’ • Disponibile anche variante con parafango e pedali pieghevoli a 139,95€ 119,95 € Verifica la disponibilità Pieghevole 2203855 BICI ELETTRICA TRAMONTAN E29 • Peso 29kg • Display • Autonomia 90km • Motore 250W • Batteria inclusa 1.399,95 1.499,95 € -100€ Fino ad esaurimento scorte 71597 BICI ELETTRICA EVERYWAY E300 • Peso 25kg • Display • Autonomia 80km • Motore 250W • Batteria inclusa 1.199,95 1.299,95 € -100€ Disponibile su ordinazione
  8. 8. 8 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Attrezzatiperviaggiareinsicurezzaecomodità FANALE POSTERIORE 886899 • 3 funzioni • Staffa di fissaggio a innesto e disinnesto rapido SUPPORTO PER SMARTPHONE 46207 • Fino a 6’’ • Protegge da polvere e acqua • Adatto per smartphone touch screen 9,95 14,95 -33% € • 54-59cm • 58-62cm CASCO AMBITION 29,95 49,95 -40% € 73978/9 GILET CON TELECOMANDO 73379 • Dotato di telecomando per segnale di svolta 39,95 49,95 -20% € CATENA NEON 24,95 29,95 -16% € 2237487 • Massima comodità • Rivestimento antigraffio • 75 cm • 2,6’’ 34,95 49,95 -30% € ALARM BOX • Adatti per uso con dispositivi touch screen 11,95 14,95 -20% € GUANTI TATTILI 46217 2237488 BLOCCADISCO 2237489 • Adatto per monopattini e scooter 14,95 19,95 -25% € • Allarme con sensore di movimento • Ideale per bici e monopattini • Rilevamento posizione • 100dd ALTOPARLANTE PER BICI 24,95 29,95 -16% € 46213 • Autoparlante per musica e chiamate • Torcia integrata • Memoria SD Supportiamo il tuo spirito a due ruote SCOPRI IL SERVIZIO: RIPARAZIONE BICICLETTE DA OGGI, RIPARIAMO ANCHE LE BICICLETTE! Sostituzione e ingrassaggio della catena Controllo e regolazione del cambio, dei freni, dello sterzo Montaggio delle spazzole freno Montaggio copertoni e camere d’aria Installazione e sostituzione cavi e guaine Controllo delle luci e di tutti i serraggi Verifica stato e pressione delle gomme 2,99 € A partire da SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!
  9. 9. 9Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 BATTERIE MOTO RIDER Goditiinsicurezzaognichilometrod’asfalto Hai bisogno di altre informazioni? Contatta il nostro Servizio Clienti! servizio.clienti@norauto.it Chat online su norauto.it011.64.89.911 321725 499254 CASCO JET 601 RIDE CASCO JET CUOIO 29,95 34,95 -14% € 39,95 49,95 -20% €• Interno sfoderabile • Disponibile anche nero • 1.050gr. • Disponibile anche nero 63164 CASCO JET 321 49,95 69,95 -28% € By Fimez Disponibile: • 1.340g +/- 50g • Interno sfoderabile • Doppia visiera Disponibile: 66309 CASCO JET TWISTER II 64,95 89,95 -27% € 452117 CASCO MODULARE DIABLO 64,95 79,95 -18% € • 1.650 g • Visiera antigraffio amovibile • Visierino parasole 2205943 CASCO INTEGRALE DINAMO GALAXY FLUO 69,95 79,95 -12% € • 1.400g +/- 50g • Visiera amovibile antirighe • Interno sfoderabile 67493 GUANTI ESTIVI PANDORA EVO 19,95 24,95 -20% €• In maglia traspirante • Con imbottitura sulle sporgenze PULICASCO • Igienizza • Rimuove gli odori • Atossico 2,99 3,99 -25% € OLIO MOTO 8,95 € A partire da • Per una corretta manutenzione GUANTI IN PELLE • Diverse taglie disponibili 14,95 19,95 -25% € 708861 • Con visiera antigraffio • Interni sfoderabili e lavabili • Con prese d’aria Visiera Trattamento antigraffio Doppia visiera integrata Prese d’aria PosterioreFrontale Interno Sfoderabile e lavabile Traspirante A partire da 12,95 € 287554/5/7/8 SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!SUPER PREZZO!SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!
  10. 10. 10 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Portalatuabiciinvacanzaconte PORTABICI DA TETTO FREERIDE 532 664026 • Trasporta una bici • Carico max 17 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici 80mm • Montaggio senza utensili 69,95 79,95 -10€ € PORTABICI POSTERIORE NORBIKE 3 PREMIUM 651986 • Trasporta 3 bici • Carico max 45 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici 65mm • Dotato di antifurto a chiave per bici e portabici • Disponibile anche Norbike 3R a 89,95€ 84,95€ 139,95 159,95 -20€ € PORTABICI DA TETTO OUTRIDE 561 256990 • Sistema di bloccaggio • Carico max 17 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici 100mm 104,95 119,95 -15€ € PORTABICI DA TETTO 684824 • Per utilizzo occasionale • Carico max 15 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici 65mm • Omologato ISO pass 11154 11,95 € PORTABICI DA TETTO FAST RIDER 2190477 79,95 99,95 -20€ €• Compatibile con telaio in carbonio • Carico max 20kg • Diametro max telaio bici: 100mm Doppio antifurto per bici e portabici PORTABICI POSTERIORE BICI OK 2 ELEKTROBIKE 47508 149,95 169,95 -20€ € • Trasporta 2 E-bike • Carico max 45 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici 63mm • Disponibile anche per SUV a 179,95€ 169,95€ VAN a 189,95€ 179,95€ PORTABICI DA GANCIO TRAINO TECH-ELETTROPROBIKE FAST 47534 279,95 289,95 -10€ € • Trasporta 2 E-bike • Carico max 45 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici 50mm • Disponibile anche per 2 E-bike fino a 60 kg a 329,95€ 299,95€ • Disponibile anche per 3 E-bike a 349,95€ 329,95€ IDEALE PER E-BIKE IDEALE PER E-BIKE SEGNALETICA CARICO SPORGENTE CINGHIA TRASPORTO 709298268296 PORTABICI POSTERIORE ALTAIR 2237911 • Trasporta 2 bici • Carico max 50 Kg • Diametro max ruota bici 29’’ • In acciaio con canalina in alluminio 299,95 399,95 -100€ € Organizer baule Trunk del valore di 55,95€ in OMAGGIO! IDEALE PER E-BIKE 65691 Attacco rapido PORTABICI VERTIK 145 675137 24,95 € Dotato di antifurto bici • Trasporta una bici • 2 cinghie di ritenzione incluse • Carico max 15 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici: 60mm • Omologato ISO pass 11154 Porta tutto sempre con te! PORTABICI POSTERIORE STEEL BIKE 2 65599 109,95 119,95 -10€ € • Trasporta 2 bici • Carico max 30 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici 70mm • Disponibile anche versione Polaris 3 a 189,95€ 179,95€ Organizer baule Freza del valore di 25,95€ in OMAGGIO! 65690 PORTABICI POSTERIORE VELOCOMPACT 925 922942 • Trasporta 2 bici • Carico max 46 Kg • Diametro max telaio bici 100mm 324,95 399,95 -75€ € Disponibile su ordinazione A partire da 3,99 € • Retroriflettente • Dimensioni 50x50cm Omologato 19,95 30,95 -35% € SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!
  11. 11. 11Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Equipaggiailtuoveicoloperogniesigenza 466709 BOX DA TETTO ONE 240 Hai bisogno di altre informazioni? Contatta il nostro Servizio Clienti! servizio.clienti@norauto.it Chat online su norauto.it011.64.89.911 169,95 199,95 -30€ € 2180742 BOX DA TETTO BERMUDE 200 5 anni di garanzia 299,95 329,95 -30€ € 73478 BOX DA TETTO WEGO 450 • 450L • Carico max 75Kg • Peso a vuoto 14,8Kg • Misure: 175x82x44cm • Apertura bilaterale 349,95 389,95 -40€ € 2180745 BOX DA TETTO BERMUDE 500 • 524L • Carico max 75Kg • Peso a vuoto 20,5Kg • Misure: 215x90x42cm • Apertura bilaterale 5 anni di garanzia Seisicurocheiltuoboxdatetto sia posizionato correttamente sulla tua auto? Prima di un viaggio, passa in un centro Norauto per una verifica immediata, per acquistarne uno nuovo o richiederne semplicemente l’installazione a partire da 8,95€. INSTALLA DA NOI IL TUO BOX DA TETTO! IL SERVIZIO SE HAI POCO SPAZIO L’IDEALE È IL PIEGHEVOLE! Solidi, impermeabili e pratici, sono molto compatti una volta ripiegati. SE TRASPORTI POCHI BAGAGLI PROVA UN COMPATTO! Ideali per gli spostamenti in città o brevi viaggi sulle vetture compatte. SE HAI BISOGNO DI VOLUME SCEGLI UN BOX CON AMPIA CAPACITÀ! Molto voluminosi, alcuni possono anche trasportare sci. Ideali per auto familiari e lunghi spostamenti. IL CONSIGLIO COME SCEGLIERE IL TUO BOX DA TETTO? ? 199,95 € 2070974 BOX DA TETTO BERMUDE FLEX 3400 • 450L • Carico max 50Kg • Peso a vuoto 12Kg • Misure: 118x77x45cm • Pieghevole • Fissaggio rapido • Apertura bilaterale Impermeabile Disponibile: 69,95 € • 240L • Carico max 50Kg • 134x72x37cm • Apertura a destra • City Crash Test • 375L • Carico max 75Kg • Peso a vuoto 13Kg • Misure: 145x95x42cm • Apertura bilaterale • Disponibile anche Bermude 300 a 259,95€ 219,95€ Disponibile su ordinazione 89,95 159,95 -70€ € 2210765 BOX DA TETTO NOVA 310 • 310L • Carico max 75Kg • Peso a vuoto 7,4Kg • Misure: 123x65x38cm SUPER PREZZO!
  12. 12. 12 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Preparatiperqualsiasiviaggio FRIGO U22 MOVIDA 12V 2010732 • Misure: 22x34x42 cm • Peso a vuoto 2,4kg • Capacità: fino a 5 bottiglie da 1,5 L • Raffreddamento: -14°C rispetto alla temperatura ambiente 29,95 € TENDINE FRIGORIFERO A COMPRESSORE • Funzione di protezione a bassa tensione a 3 livelli • Misure: 60x32x40cm • Capacità 30L fino a 6 bottiglie da 1,5 L • Raffredda fino -22°C rispetto alla temperatura ambiente BORSE E CONTENITORI TERMICI FRIGORIFERI TENDINE E PARASOLE Approfitta subito dei nostri Super Prezzi! 249,95 299,95 -50€ € -25% Su tutta la gamma 39,95 54,95 -27% € 45,95 54,95 -16% € 54,95 64,95 -15% € 79,95 94,95 -15% € 8LITRI 24LITRI 28LITRI 40LITRI 2069220 493669 493670 493671 COPRISEDILE RINFRESCANTE 34,95 44,95 -22% € VENTILATORI 97792 FODERE E COPRISEDILI ESTIVI -45% Fino a -25% Fino a -40% fino al • Raffreddamento fino a -15°C rispetto alla temperatura ambiente • 12V • Si fissa al sedile • Universali • Materiali: spugna, paglia, poliestere • Venduti a unità singole • 12V • 3 velocità di ventilazione • Tasca portaoggetti anteriore • 12V/220 • 12V/220 • 12V/220 1,49 € A partire da 99407 SUPER OFFERTA! SUPER OFFERTA! SUPER OFFERTA! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER OFFERTA! 9275805,95 9,95 -40% € A partire da
  13. 13. 13Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Prenditicuradellatuaauto Hai bisogno di altre informazioni? Contatta il nostro Servizio Clienti! servizio.clienti@norauto.it Chat online su norauto.it011.64.89.911 14,95 29,95 -50% € 24,95 34,95 -46% € SET FODERE COMPLETO BRISTOL SET FODERE COMPLETO GRID • Disponibili anche: 44,95 69,95 -35% € DISPOSITIVO ANTI-ABBANDONO TIPPY PAD 65153 • Cuscino facile da installare su qualsiasi seggiolino. • APP dedicata (IOS 10.0 e Android 5.0 e successive). • Allarme distanza. 24,95 29,95 -16% € DISPOSITIVO ANTI-ABBANDONO TIPPY-FI 2215004 • Portachiavi da abbinare a Tippy Pad. • Rileva l’allontanamento dal veicolo tramite segnale sonoro e luminoso • Universali • Lavabili • Ottimo rapporto qualità prezzo • Universali • Lavabili • Proteggono dall’usura 94917 67061 SEGGIOLINO • Gruppo 1/2/3 • Omologato • Alto grado di comfort • Reclinabile in 2 posizioni • Disponibile anche in rosso e grigio 863509 119,95 149,95 € -20% GRIGLIA SEPARATORE CANI • Non invade lo spazio di carico • Montaggio senza strumenti • Regolabile in larghezza 23,95 39,95 -40% € 2197644 COPRIAUTO ANTIGRANDINE • Inserti reflettenti sui 4 lati • Completa di borsa e custodia • Bordatura anteriore e posteriore elasticizzata 729736 151,95 189,95 -20% € Su ordinazione diverse misure SET 4 TAPPETI PRASLIN • Universali • Profilo colorato rinforzato Disponibili in tante colorazioni 11,95 16,95 -29% € 57009 SET 4 TAPPETI ANGEL 6,95 11,95 -41% € Disponibili in tante colorazioni • Universali • Bordo ricamato SET 4 TAPPETI IN GOMMA 782744 7,95 € • Universali SET 4 TAPPETI SU MISURA • Set da 4 tappeti specifici • Dotati di clip di fissaggio originali • Superficie anti-scivolo A partire da 24,95 € SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!
  14. 14. 14 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Equipaggiaalmeglioiltuocamper PORTABICI POSTERIORE BICI OK 3 CAMPER BASE LUNGO 47513 159,95 169,95 -10€ € • Trasporta 3 bici • Diametro max telaio bici 140mm • Con snodi termoplastici e viti autobloccanti • Carico max da verificare in base al carico max supportato dalla struttura del camper PORTABICI POSTERIORE BICI OK 3 CAMPER TOP LUNGO 47514 189,95 199,95 -10€ € PORTABICI POSTERIORE BICI OK 3 CAMPER BASE CORTO 47516 179,95 189,95 -10€ € PORTABICI POSTERIORE BICI OK 3 CAMPER TOP BASSO 47517 189,95 199,95 -10€ € • 304L • Carico max 75Kg • Peso 12Kg 2180741 BOX DA TETTO BERMUDE 100 149,95 169,95 -20€ € Fissaggio rapido 99,95 129,95 -23% € TELEVISORE LED 24.6’’ 2201327 • Schermo da 24.6’’ • Full HD formato 16:9 • Retroilluminazione DIRECT LED • Ingresso CAM* CI+ e USB • Telecomando incluso • Adattatore 12V incluso • 142x82x42 • City Crash Test • Garanzia 5 anni ACQUISTAUNNAVIGATORECAMPER785 INOMAGGIOLAPOLIZZAUNIPOLSAI TUTELALEGALE**VOUCHERDACONVERTIREINPOLIZZA Avvisialconducente • TrafficoDAB• Wi-Fi Operazioneapremiovalidadal21/04/2020al31/10/2020.ConsultailregolamentosuGarmin.it 429,95 € 499,95 -70€ NAVIGATORE GO CAMPER 2191327 • Passa a TOMTOM il tuo vecchio navigatore vale 100€ di ulteriore rimborso*. 299,95 379,95 -80€ € *Tuttiit erm ini e le condizioni sul sito www.tomtom.com/rott am azione *Termini e condizioni sul sito www.tomtom.com/rottamazione In alluminio! Su ordinazione Su ordinazione Su ordinazione Su ordinazione In alluminio! In alluminio! Navigatore con Dash Cam integrata! In alluminio! • Trasporta 3 bici • Diametro max telaio bici 87mm • Con snodi termoplastici e viti autobloccanti • Carico max da verificare in base al carico max supportato dalla struttura del camper • Trasporta 3 bici • Diametro max telaio bici 87mm • Con snodi termoplastici e viti autobloccanti • Dotato di pomello antifurto • Carico max da verificare in base al carico max supportato dalla struttura del camper • Trasporta 3 bici • Diametro max telaio bici 140mm • Con snodi termoplastici e viti autobloccanti • Dotato di pomello antifurto • Carico max da verificare in base al carico max supportato dalla struttura del camper 2235582 Vacanze in vista? Non rinunciare a nulla!
  15. 15. 15Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Viaggiaconl’accessorioideale 89,95 99,95 -10% € CONTROLLO APRINCANCELLO 2224040 • Display con 4 LED • APP dedicata • Funzionamento fino a 40metri • Fino a 10 utenti • Copia il radiocomando di una automazione • Controlla l’apertura di fino a 4 cancelli/garage 79,95 99,95 -20% € 2 MONITOR PER POGGIATESTA 944295 • 2 monitor da 7” con 1 lettore DVD • 2 supporti rigiti per poggiatesta • Telecomando • Lettore carte SD e porta USB • Cavo per presa accendisigari • Batteria 1200mAh • Fino a 2 ore di autonomia senza alimentazione 26,95 39,95 -32% € LOCALIZZATORE GPS 2096401 SUPPORTO SMARTPHONE 3 IN 1 47626 • Fissaggio su cruscotto, vetro o griglia di aerazione 57431 SENSORI PARCHEGGIO • 4 sensori a ultrasuoni • Display del cruscotto digitale • Avviso ottico e acustico in aumento 19,95 24,95 -20% € 9,95 14,95 -33% € • Due caricatori da 2,4A per telefoni e tablet • App dedicata con localizzatore GPS per IOS e Android • Con bussola e indicatore di distanza veicolo • Funzionalità di avviso di parcheggio e memorizzazione postazione parcheggio ALTOPARLANTI RICHIEDI IL MONTAGGIO IN OFFICINA! • Disponibili da: - 10cm - 13cm - 17cm • Disponibilianche isistemia2vie separateda: - 13cm - 17cm 19,95 € A partire da ALTOPARLANTI • Disponibili da: - 10cm - 13cm - 16cm - 6x9cm • Disponibilianche isistemia2vie separateda16,5cm 29,95 € A partire da RICHIEDI IL MONTAGGIO IN OFFICINA! SUBWOOFER XSNW1202E.EUR 779633 • Con cono concavo da 12’’ • Potenza max 1800W • Potenza minimale 300W • Risp in frequenza 32Hz - 1000Hz 109,95 119,95 -10€ € AMPLIFICATORI XMN502 / XMN1004 59,95 € A partire da 89,95 119,95 -25% € NAVIGATORE START 52 46192 • Touchscreen 5/13cm • Mappe Europa gratis a vita • Aggiornamenti gratuiti Il più venduto NOVITÀ! NOVITÀ! NOVITÀ! NOVITÀ! 756527 / 756526 Qualunque sia la tua destinazione, con COYOTE viaggi sicuro. *Promozione valida ﬁno al 31/08/2020. Maggiori informazioni su mycoyote.net 49,99 € 149,99 € 3 MESICON GRATIS DI ABBONAMENTO* mycoyote.net La tecnologia a bordo *VOUCHERDACONVERTIREINPOLIZZA ACQUISTADASHCAM46INOMAGGIOLAPOLIZZA UNIPOLSAITUTELALEGALE* Operazioneapremiovalidadal21/04/2020al31/10/2020.ConsultailregolamentosuGarmin.it GPSintegrato • GuidaAssistita • Wi-Fi 139,95 € 169,95 -30€ • Disponibili da: - 2 canali (max 500W) a 69,95€ 59,95€ - 4 canali (max 1000W) a 109,95€ 99,95€ • Da due canali: Potenza Max 500W Potenza minimale 65Wx2 Filtro passa basso 80Hz • Da quattro canali: Potenza Max 1000W Potenza minimale 70Wx4 Filtro passa basso 80Hz Filtro passa alto Hz 2214418 Disponibili su ordinazione* Disponibile su ordinazione* *Verifica la disponibilità in negozio *Verifica la disponibilità in negozio SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!
  16. 16. 16 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Passa al Vivi la nuova esperienza di ascolto con la digitalradio! 89,95 99,95 -10€ € • Compatibile comandi al volante • Digitale senza lettore CD • USB e AUX-IN frontale • 4x50W • 2 RCA Standard SISTEMA AUDIO SA-400 DIGITAL SenzasegnaleFM:ascoltilaradiosoloconAPPtramiteBluetooth! • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Aux-IN Front • 4x25W- RCA • Frontalino fisso • Telecomando 88606 29,95 € Ideale per riprodurre la tua musica in MP3 74,95 94,95 -20€ € AUTORADIO KMM-DAB403 • Compatibile comandi al volante • 1 RCA / 4x55W / USB • Frontalino estraibile • Aux-in 2168883 AUTORADIO MVH-S220 BT 97523 SPOTIFY 59,95 € AUTORADIO DAB-442 • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Telecomando • Due ingressi USB 88607 • Aux-IN • 4x45W • Frontalino fisso 89,95 99,95 -10€ € AUTORADIO KD-X272DB • Uscita per memoria integrata • Bluetooth 4.2 • Aux-IN frontale 2210651 • Frontalino estraibile • Riproduttore MP3, WMA, ACC • 4x50W 89,95 109,95 -20€ € AUTORADIO MVH-S420 • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • USB 97524 • 4x50W • Frontalino estraibile 109,95 129,95 -20€ € Bluetooth SPOTIFY SPOTIFY AUTORADIO SPH-20DAB • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • USB • Frontalino estraibile 2211326 AUTORADIO DSX-41KIT.EUR • Microfono esterno • 4x55W 2230500 • USB e Aux-IN • Dual Bluetooth 139,95 149,95 -10€ € Antenna DAB del valore di 24,95€ inclusa! ILLUMINAZIONE MULTICOLOR 20% DI SCONTO SUL MONTAGGIO AUTORADIO PER OGNI ACQUISTO DI UNA NUOVA AUTORADIO DAB+ NOVITÀ! NOVITÀ! CON I PRODOTTI BLUETOOTH GUIDI IN MANIERA PIÙ SICURA E SENZA DISTRAZIONI. INOLTRE EVITI IL RISCHIO MULTE CON DECURTAMENTO PUNTI! PUOI RICHIEDERE L’INSTALLAZIONE IMMEDIATA DELLA TUA AUTORADIO AL MOMENTO DELL’ACQUISTO! RICORDA CHE... SCOPRI IL SERVIZIO 139,95 149,95 -10€ €
  17. 17. 17Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 LettoreCDSistemimultimedialidab+ AUTORADIO DAB-443 • Bluetooth per chiamate e musica • USB e SD Card 2198096 • Aux-IN • 4x45W 89,95 99,95 -10€ € 89,95 99,95 -10€ € AUTORADIO DEH-S720 CDE-205DAB Funzione Time Shift per riavvolgere o mettere in pausa le trasmissioni! 97525 98280 • Frontalino removibile • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Frontalino removibile • Bluetooth chiamate e musica AUTORADIO MEX-N7300 • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Doppia illuminazione variabile • Controllo vocale 71609 • USB e Aux-IN • 4x55W • Funzione Extra Bass 149,95 159,95 -10€ € 129,95 159,95 -30€ € 154,95 169,95 -15€ € SPOTIFY SPOTIFY ILLUMINAZIONE MULTICOLOR ILLUMINAZIONE MULTICOLOR • 4x50W • USB • 4x50W • USB e Aux-IN Antenna DAB del valore di 24,95€ inclusa! LETTORE CD LETTORE CD LETTORE CD LETTORE CD DMH-A3300 97526 189,95 249,95 -60€ € • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Display touch 6,2’’ • Illuminazione dei tasti regolabile • 4x50W • USB / Aux-IN • Predisposto per l’uso con la telecamera posteriore XAV-AX 1005 2198749 264,95 299,95 -35€ € • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Display 6,2’’ • Predisposto per l’uso con la telecamera posteriore • 4x55W • USB / Aux-IN • Funzione Extra Bass Controllo vocale con Apple Car Play XAV-AX 3005 58761 336,95 369,95 -33€ € • Compatibile comandi volante • Schermo 6,95” touch • Digitale senza CD • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Ingresso telecamera post • 4x55W • 3 RCA APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO WAZE APPLE CARPLAY Antenna DAB del valore di 24,95€ inclusa! Antenna DAB del valore di 24,95€ inclusa! XAV-AX 8050 2209487 496,95 549,95 -53€ € • Schermo 8,95” • Controllo vocale • Bluetooth chiamate e musica • Compatibile WEB LINK • Schermo regolabile • 4x55W • Predisposto per l’uso con la telecamera posteriore Antenna DAB del valore di 24,95€ inclusa! ANDROID AUTO APPLE CARPLAY Qualità audio superiore rispetto alla radio FM. Utilizzo della radio digitale semplificato. Assenza di interferenze sul segnale! APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO XAV-AX 5550 2230503 449,95 € • Schermo touchscreen capacitivo da 7’’ altamente reattivo • Microfono esterno • 2 x USB • 4x55W Antenna DAB del valore di 24,95€ inclusa! Su ordinazione* NOVITÀ! 79,95 99,95 -20€ € *Verifica la disponibilità in negozio
  18. 18. 18 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Prenditicuradellatuaauto La tua sicurezza in viaggio LAVAVETRO ONE ESTATE 78562 • 4 LITRI • Rimuove polvere, smog e insetti • Non lascia aloni sul parabrezza 1,89 € 2153168 / 69 / 90 PULIMOSCERINI • 5 LITRI • Scioglie tutti i residui • Disponibile nei profumi: Arancia, limone e pino 3,49 4,49 -22% € 762501 LIQUIDO RADIATORE • 5 LITRI • Antiebollizione • Antischiuma • Anticorrosione 4,89 € Pronto all’uso LIQUIDO RADIATORE ROSSO -35° 2024811 • 5 LITRI • Ideale per motori di nuova generazione • Protegge il motore da corrosione, surriscaldamento e gelo Pronto all’uso PROTETTIVO RADIATORE 71581/71570/71583/71582 3,99 4,79 -16% € TERGICRISTALLILAMPADINE GILET CATARIFRANGENTE • Taglia unica • Disponibile anche da bambino. 2,99 3,99 -25% € Obbligatorio in auto 899101 7,95 13,95 -43% € KIT PRIMO SOCCORSO • Omologato secondo la norma DIN 13164 • Obbligatorio come dotazione su automezzi di trasporto in alcune nazioni europee 7,95 12,95 -38% € 2062644 Omologato 851013 TRIANGOLO COMPATTO 3,99 6,95 -42% €• Compatto e ripiegabile Obbligatorio in auto GONFIA E RIPARA 3,99 4,99 -20% € A partire da MONTAGGIO IMMEDIATO GRATUITO! 2,49 € A partire da VERNICI CARROZZERIA A partire da 4,99 € 0,99 € A partire da SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!
  19. 19. 19Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Attrezzatiperlamanutenzionefaidate Hai bisogno di altre informazioni? Contatta il nostro Servizio Clienti! servizio.clienti@norauto.it Chat online su norauto.it011.64.89.911 34,95 44,95 -22% € ESTRATTORI 2233878 • Per viti esagonali • Efficace su viti molto danneggiate 2230821 2230822 IDROPULITRICE K2 COMPACT ASPIRATORE • Con avvolgicavo • Supporto accessori • Pressione max bar 11 • Portata max 360 • Peso 3,74kg 59,95 79,95 -25% € • 1000W • Contiene 12L • Lunghezza cavo 4m 79,95 89,95 -11% € 2201576 LUCIDATRICE 49,95 69,95 -28% € • Batteria al litio • Rotazione orbitale • 6 velocità regolabili • Include spugna in microfibra, due dischi e la borsa per il trasporto • Integra 2 filtri HEPA • Alimentazione presa accendi sigari 12V • Potenza 100W • 5 adattatori in dotazione 29,95 39,95 -25% € 940150 MINI ASPIRATORE CRIC CARRELLO 1,8 TONNELLATE 46976 • Max 1,8T • Pratico e leggero • Ruote girevoli • Il più venduto 29,95 € 2 CAVALLETTI 2T 57264 20,95 € CHIAVE A CROCE CON IMPUGNATURA 40588 7,95 10,95 -27% € • 17/19/21 TANICHE TRASPORTO CARBURANTE 149,95 179,95 -16% € GRU OFFICINA 1T 742924 MINICOMPRESSORE 12V LED CON MANOMETRO 882154 39,95 59,95 -33% € • Pulsante torchio per lo sgonfiamento rapido del tuo pneumatico • Alimentazione su presa accendisigari • Lampada 4 Led • Valigetta per trasporto inclusa 4,75 5,95 -20% € A partire da Omologate • Tonnellaggio max 1T • Altezza min. sollevamento 350mm • Altezza max. sollevamento 2150mm • Peso 67Kg SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!
  20. 20. 20 Prodotti disponibili fino ad esaurimento scorte. Le immagini sono puramente illustrative. Prezzi validi salvo errori ed omissioni. Prezzi delle prestazioni non comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90 Il ricambio ideale per ogni situazione BATTERIE STARTSTOP AGM • La batteria AGM ha una resistenza al ciclaggio 3 volte superiore ad una batteria standard • Disponibile da: 60Ah / 70Ah / 80Ah / 95Ah BATTERIE STARTSTOP AGM •Massima performance di avviamento a freddo • Garantisce il funzionamento di tutte le dotazioni di comfort e sicurezza BATTERIE 34,95 € A partire da • Supera i requisiti OEM • Tecnologia Powerframe • Migliore conducibilità • Resistenza alla corrosione BATTERIE SILVER DYNAMIC 84,95 € A partire da 129,95 € A partire da • Miglior rapporto qualità prezzo BATTERIE 56,95 € A partire da 159,95 € A partire da BOOSTER ONE 700 9A 12V • Per veicoli benzina fino a 1.6L • Porta USB • Ricarica tramite presa di rete 45562 54,95 € CARICABATTERIE HF600• 12V - 6A • Per batterie da 6 a 120Ah • Protezione contro surriscaldamento e inversioni di polarità • Test alternatore 940282 39,95 49,95 -20% € CARICABATTERIE HF1500• 12V 15A - carica di mantenimento • Capacità di carica da 20 a 250 A/h • Test alternatore • Compensazione basse temperature per carica in inverno 940283 79,95 109,95 -27% € NOVITÀ! Nonfartisorprenderedagliimprevistidellastrada 3 ANNI DI GARANZIA 3 ANNI DI GARANZIA BOOSTER N1200 • 12V • Corrente di punta 600A • Fino a 1200Ah • Dotato di lampada, 2xUSB e mini compressore • Ricarica USB o presa di rete • Schermo LCD 45260 89,95 99,95 -10% € CARICABATTERIE SMARTCHARGE 6/12V • 2207762 24,95 34,95 -28% €• 4A • Protezione contro inversione di polarità e cortocircuiti BOOSTER LITHIUM 12000 MAH • 300A • 2 prese USB • Lampada Led 2207763 74,95 €• Per vetture a benzina 2L e diesel 3.0L • Custodia SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!
  21. 21. 21Verifica la disponibilità dei prodotti in negozio o su norauto.itOfferta valida dal 30 luglio al 2 settembre 2020 Curailmotoredeltuoveicolo OLIO MOTORE 15W40 • Studiato per lubrificare in ogni stagione i motori benzina e diesel • API SF/CD 793534 12,95 € 4LITRI 25,95 35,95 -27% € OLIO ELITE MULTIV. 10W40 • A3/B4 • RN700 125336 5LITRI 31,95 38,95 -18% € OLIO HELIX ULTRA 5W40 • Con tecnologia Pureplus • Formulato dal gas naturale • A3/B4 • B71 2296 • SN/CF 808937 4LITRI 2006944 OLIO C4 5W30 32,95 40,95 -19% € 5LITRI • RN 0720 • C4 2055138 OLIO EDGE 5W30 LL TITANIUM 39,95 54,95 -27% € • C3 • 504 00/507 00 • 229.31/229.51 4LITRI 5LITRI 34,95 44,95 -22% € AUTOGAS 907008 907009 5W30 C3 5W40 C3 GPL / Metano 5LITRI 36701 PULITORE MOTORE • 300ML • Aiuta a staccare le particelle agglomerate nel carter. Da utilizzare prima del cambio d’olio 5,95 7,95 -25% € 300ML 2180806 BI-PACK ADDITIVO FAP 200ML • Pulisce il filtro antiparticolato diesel • Il pulitore iniettori libera gli iniettori intasati IN OMAGGIO PULITORE INIETTORI DIESEL! 10,95 € 776216/776211 TOP DIESEL/BENZINA • Pulisce gli iniettori • Migliora la combustione • Diminuisce la fumosità 250ML 6,95 8,95 -22% € 36705 TURAFALLE RADIATORE • Evita le perdite del liquido di raffreddamento • Compatibile con tutti i liquidi di raffreddamento 5,95 9,95 -40% € 300 ML 36708 PULITORE INIETTORI BENZINA • Rinnova le prestazioni • Limita l’usura 500 ML Benzina + Catalizzatore 11,95 15,95 -25% € Prenditi cura della tua auto ADBLUE® BLUEBASIC Rimessa a livello o fusto da 10 litri? Scegli la soluzione più conveniente per te! • Riduce le emissioni di ossidi di azoto dai gas di scarico dei motori diesel 2186664 *Senza limiti di litri. Non valido per veicoli commerciali. * € 14,95 Rimessa a livello del liquido FORFAIT ADBLUE® 10LITRI 8,95 11,95 -25% € SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO! SUPER PREZZO!
  22. 22. LA REVISIONE MINISTERIALE È DISPONIBILE NEI SEGUENTI CENTRI: NorautoGadesco(CR)-NorautoTrezzano(MI)-NorautoTorino(ViaMonginevro) NorautoSeriate(BG)-NorautoRavenna(RA)-NorautoReggioEmilia(RE)-NorautoBrescia(BS) NorautoCollegno(TO)-NorautoGuidonia(RM) • DA LUNEDÌ A SABATO • ANCHE SENZA APPUNTAMENTO • SERVIZIO DI PRE-REVISIONE REVISIONE AUTO MOTORIZZAZIONE CIVILE OFFICINA AUTORIZZATA M C T C Fino a 1.300 cc 1.301-1.600 cc 1.601-2.000 cc 59,95 99,95 129,95 € € € Ricambio compreso: terminale solo parte finale dove previsto, terminale con 1 pancia espansione finale Accessori esclusi: collier montaggio, supporti gomma Veicoli esclusi: vetture 4x4, autocarri, furgoni, pick-up, trasporto leggero, veicoli con allestimenti sportivi La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 MARMITTE € € € AMMORTIZZATORI 1.000 cc 1.001-1.500 cc 1.501-1.800 cc 1.801-2.000 cc 129,95 149,95 179,95 199,95 219,95 259,95 299,95 339,95 99,95 119,95 129,95 149,95 € €€ € €€ € €€ € €€ Fino a 2 POSTERIORI 2 ANTERIORI 2ANT. + 2POST. Veicoli Esclusi: vetture 4x4, Pick-up, veicoli commerciali, furgoni, vetture GPL/METANO Ricambi Esclusi: cuffie parapolvere, convergenza, supporti ammortizzatori La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 1.100 cc 1.101-1.300 cc 1.301-1.600 cc 1.601-2.000 cc € € € € Fino a Compreso nella tariffa: Kit distribuzione con pompa acqua INA + cinghia servizi GATES, disponibile a magazzino, manodopera relativa a questi 3 ricambi + sostituzione liquido raffreddamento Escluso dalla tariffa: eventuali tendicinghia e pulegge supplementari, eventuali cinghie servizi supplementari Valido solo per vetture con 4 cilindri, ad esclusione di vetture: con catena di distribuzione, 4x4, TL, GPL, metano, oltre 2.000 cc La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 DISTRIBUZIONE 199,95 269,95 399,95 499,95 PASTIGLIE FRENO Fino a Esclusi accessori I prezzi possono variare a seconda della cilindrata e dell’impianto frenante montato Per materiale disponibile in gamma Prezzi validi solo per kit pastiglie anteriori La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 1.300 cc 1.301-1.600 cc 1.601-2.000 cc 54,95 64,95 74,95 39,95 49,95 59,95 € €€ €€ € Fino a CON FRENO DI STAZIONAMENTO ELETTRICO Escluso accessori Per materiale disponibile in gamma La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 2.000 cc 2.000 cc €€ €€ ANTERIORI POSTERIORI 49,95 59,95 59,95 69,95 Manutenzione officina Prezzo unico per cilindrata, manodopera inclusa! 1.300 cc 1.301-1.600 cc 1.601-2.000 cc 299,95 399,95 499,95 € € € Fino a Ricambi compresi: Kit frizione con disco frizione, spingidisco, cuscinetto reggispinta Ricambi esclusi: volano, cuscinetti idraulici, olio cambio, olio freni, altri accessori non compresi nel kit Veicoli esclusi: vetture 4x4, veicoli con cambi automatici, autocarri, furgoni, pick-up, trasporto leggero La cilindrata da considerare per la definizione del prezzo è quella reale riportata su libretto di circolazione al p.to P1 FRIZIONI Con PagoDIL e grazie all’accordo con Cofidis, Norauto ti permette di dilazionare il pagamento dei tuoi acquisti senza costi né interessi. L’importo viene suddiviso in piccole quote che vengono addebitate ogni mese sul tuo conto corrente. Salvo approvazione del servizio PagoDIL da parte di Cofidis. Da Norauto puoi farlo in 3, 5 o 10 mensilità! * Tutti i prezzi delle prestazioni non sono comprensivi del servizio obbligatorio di “Igienizzazione postazione conducente” al costo aggiuntivo di € 2,90
  23. 23. La soluzione ideale per la manutenzione delle flotte* aziendali! *a partire da 3 veicoli 800.936.690 IL TUO PRO PARTNER - Livello dei liquidi - Usura e pressione degli pneumatici - Efficienza e circuito di carica della batteria - Dischi e pastiglie dei freni - Usura dei tergicristalli Sei in partenza? Fatti trovare pronto! Vieni a trovarci e richiedi i 5 controlli gratuiti! Affronta l’estate viaggiando al fresco! Effettua la ricarica clima, senza appuntamento. Il controllo con l’operatore certificato, è gratuito! La tua auto ha più di 10 anni? Cambiare olio conviene! Filtro olio 10 Controlli sicurezza Rabbocco liquidi € 59,95Disponibile a 89,95€ anche per auto con meno di 10 anni con, in più, il filtro abitacolo. Prodotti utilizzati: olio norauto 10w40 o 5w40 fino a 5l; filtri olio presenti in gamma; filtri abitacolo presenti in gamma; no fap/dpf
  24. 24. 3 TAGLIANDO COSTRUTTORE GARANZIA PRESERVATA! SEMPRE MENO CARI DELLA RETE UFFICIALE! Richiedilo anche on-line su norauto.it! Elabora il preventivo Conferma la prenotazione Fissa l’appuntamento Anche per gpl TOSCANA • CAMPI BISENZIO (FI) PIEMONTE • BUSSOLENGO (VR) • MESTRE (VE) • PADOVA • SAN GIOVANNI LUPATOTO (VR) VENETO LAZIO • FIUMICINO (RM) • GUIDONIA MONTECELIO (RM) EMILIA ROMAGNA • FERRARA • PIACENZA • RAVENNA • REGGIO EMILIA • SAVIGNANO SUL RUBICONE (FC) ABRUZZO • CITTÀ SANT’ANGELO (PE) • BARANZATE (MI) • BRESCIA • CORNATE D’ADDA (MI) • CURTATONE (MN) • DALMINE (BG) • GADESCO PIEVE DELMONA (CR) • MONTEBELLO DELLA BATTAGLIA (PV) • OLGIATE OLONA (VA) LOMBARDIA • PAVIA • ROZZANO (MI) • SAN GIULIANO MILANESE (MI) • SERIATE (BG) • TREZZANO (MI) • VARESE • VIGEVANO (PV) Dove trovarci Certificato PEFC Questo prodotto è realizzato con materia prima da foreste gestite in maniera sostenibile e da fonti controllate www.pefc.it www.norauto.it • ALESSANDRIA • COLLEGNO (TO) • MONCALIERI (TO) • NICHELINO (TO) • TORINO Corso Romania, 460 Via Monginevro, 162 Strada Altessano, 96/B C.so Novara, 77 Via Onorato Vigliani, 143 NEW FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA • MARTIGNACCO (UD) • TRIESTE NEXT OPENING

