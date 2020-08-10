Kaarfuuenfuusilpwithyaakaar3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
การฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการหมายถึงอะไร? R e n a i s s a n c e ? การฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการ หมายถึง การเกิดใหม่ (rebirth) ของภูมิปัญญา...
การฟื้นฟูศิลป วิทยาการเป็นสมัยที่… เป็นสมัยที่คนที่มีชีวิตอยู่ในขณะนั้นมองย้อนกลับไปและเห็นว่าช่วงระยะเวลาที่ ผ่านมาตั้งแต...
สาเหตุของการฟื้นฟู ศิลปวิทยาการ การฟื้นตัวของเมืองและสังคมเมืองในยุโรประหว่าง คริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 11-12 เศรษฐกิจที่ซบเซาก็เฟื่...
นครรัฐอิตาลีเป็นดินแดนแห่งแรกที่สนใจงานด้านนี้อีกทั้งชาวอิตาลีมีมโนทัศน์ ใหม่ที่มุ่งหวังให้บุคคลในอุดมคติมีความรู้รอบและรอ...
สันตะปาปามีแนวคิดอนุรักษ์นิยมและปกป้องความคิดทางศาสนาสมัยกลางที่มุ่งให้ ชาวคริสต์ละความสุขทางโลกได้ถูกกษัตริย์ฝรั่งเศสย้าย...
ลักษณะของกาฟื้นฟู ศิลปวิทยาการ ในคริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 14 ชาวตะวันตกเริ่มให้ความสนใจ ต่อชีวิตในยุคปัจจุบันและความสวยงามของโลก โด...
มุ่งสู่การเรียนรู้ทางโลก โดยศึกษางานเขียนและ วรรณกรรมของกรีกและโรมันโบราณที่สอดแทรกปรัชญา และแนวทางการดําเนินชีวิตให้มีควา...
บิดาแห่งมนุษยนิยมคือใคร? นักปราชญ์คนแรกที่ได้รับการยกย่อง ว่าเป็น บิดาแห่งมนุษนิยม คือ ฟรันเซสโก เปตรากา ชาวอิตาลี เขาพยาย...
ในทวีปยุโรปตอนเหนือประชาชนมีความศรัทธาแน่วแน่ในคริสต์ศาสนาอย่าง มาก ได้เกิดการเคลื่อนไหวทางศาสนาของกลุ่มมนุษยนิยมคริสเตียน...
ศิลปะวิทยาการขยายตัว ในโลกตะวันตก ค.ศ. ๑๔๔๓ กรุงคอนสแตนติโนเปิลแตกนักปราชญ์ชาวกรีก ได้หนีภัยจากการรุกรานของพวกเติร์กพร้อมก...
เซอร์ โธมัส มอร์ Sir Thomas More นักมนุษยนิยมชาวอังกฤษ ผู้แต่งเรื่อง ยูโทเปีย เขาถูกพระเจ้าเฮนรี่ที่ ๘ สั่งประหาร เพราะไม่...
วิลเลียม เชกสเปียร์ William Shakespeare เป็นนักแต่งบทละครที่มีชื่อเสียงผลงานประพันธ์ได้รับอิทธิพลของบทละคร กรีก บทละครที่ร...
งานศิลปะส่วนใหญ่มักมีลักษณะ แข็งกระด้างและขาดชีวิตชีวา สมัยกลาง รูปภาพและรูปปั้นของพระแม่มารีและพระเยซูก็ดูผิดสัดส่วน เพรา...
ความโดดเด่นของสมัยกลาง. . . ถูกเย้ยหยันว่าเป็นงานศิลปะที่ตํ่าทราม ศิลปะกอทิกมี ความหมายเชิงลบ แต่ความจริงเป็นพัฒนาการของ ศ...
เป็นจิตรกรอิตาลีคนแรกที่นําเทคนิคการวาดภาพ๓ มิติมาใช้จนเกิดแนวคิดใหม่ที่ว่าลักษณะที่สมจริงมีการแยก งานภาพเขียนและงานแกะสลั...
ศิลปกรรมของอิตาลีได้พัฒนาจนถึงขีดสูงสุด และเป็นแม่แบบให้แก่ศิลปินของชาติอื่นๆในยุโรป ศิลปินที่มีชื่อเสียงที่สุด ได้แก่ เลโ...
มิเกลันเจโล หรือ ไมเคิลแองเจโล Michelangelo เจ้าของผลงานอมตะที่ปรากฏบนเพดาน ฝาผนังในโบสถ์น้อยซิสทีน ณ นครรัฐวาติกัน
ภาพคําพิพากษาครั้งสุดท้าย ( The Last Judgement ) ภาพแกะสลักรูปเดวิด ( David )
รูปแบบของศิลปกรรมในยุคฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการก็ได้มีการพัฒนา จนมีรูปแบบอลังการ หรูหรา ฟุ้งเฟ้อและแวววับด้วยสีทอง เกิด เป็น ศิลป...
คริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 18 เมืองหลวงของประเทศต่างๆในดินแดนเยอรมันก็เกิดการพัฒนารูปแบบ งานศิลปะที่ให้อิสระแก่ จินตนาการและการใช้แสง...
  1. 1. การฟื้นฟู ศิลปวิทยาการrenaissance renaissance Renaissance Renaissance Renaissance renaissance Renaissance renaissance renaissance renaissance
  2. 2. การฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการหมายถึงอะไร? R e n a i s s a n c e ? การฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการ หมายถึง การเกิดใหม่ (rebirth) ของภูมิปัญญา ศิลปกรรมและวรรณกรรมของกรีกและโรมัน เกิดขึ้นในสมัยกลางตอน ปลายเมื่อประมาณ ค.ศ.1350 และสิ้นสุดลงใน ค.ศ.1650 RE NAIS SANCE RE NAIS SANCE เป็นช่วงเวลาที่ชาวตะวันตก หลุดพ้นจากการควบคุมของพวก ขุนนาง และศาสนจักร สามารถแสวงหาสิทธิเสรีภาพและความคิดอันไร้ขอบเขตที่เคยถูกจํากัด โดยระบอบการปกครองแบบฟิวดัลและข้อบังคับของศาสนจักร
  3. 3. การฟื้นฟูศิลป วิทยาการเป็นสมัยที่… เป็นสมัยที่คนที่มีชีวิตอยู่ในขณะนั้นมองย้อนกลับไปและเห็นว่าช่วงระยะเวลาที่ ผ่านมาตั้งแต่จักรวรรดิ โรมันล่มสลายลง เป็นสมัยที่แสงของ อารยธรรม ตะวันตก หายไป จนมีการฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการกรีก – โรมัน ขึ้นมาใหม่จึง เป็นที่มาของห้วงเวลาที่เรียกว่า “ สมัยกลาง ” หรือ Middle Ages ในประวัติศาสตร์ยุโรป (“ กลาง ” ของอารยธรรมกรีก – โรมัน ๒ สมัย ) ยุคฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการถือว่าเป็น จุดเชื่อมต่อ (transitional period) ระหว่างประวัติศาสตร์สมัยกลางกับสมัยใหม่ ０１ ０２
  4. 4. สาเหตุของการฟื้นฟู ศิลปวิทยาการ การฟื้นตัวของเมืองและสังคมเมืองในยุโรประหว่าง คริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 11-12 เศรษฐกิจที่ซบเซาก็เฟื่องฟูขึ้น มีการติดต่อกับตะวันออกในสงครามครูเสดทําให้ ชาวตะวันตกสนใจวิทยาการต่างๆในอดีต ความมั่งคั่งจากการค้าทําให้เกิดความสนใจ ในด้านศิลปะวิทยาการ มีการแข่งขันกันในการสะสมงานศิลปะและ สร้างงานศิลปะที่เลียนแบบกรีก - โรมัน
  5. 5. นครรัฐอิตาลีเป็นดินแดนแห่งแรกที่สนใจงานด้านนี้อีกทั้งชาวอิตาลีมีมโนทัศน์ ใหม่ที่มุ่งหวังให้บุคคลในอุดมคติมีความรู้รอบและรอบรู้ทางด้านศิลปวัฒนธรรม โดยเฉพาะในนครรัฐฟลอเรนซ์และมิลาน ชาวอิตาลีให้ความสําคัญต่อลัทธิปัจเจกชนนิยมและการยึดถือคติทาง โลกโดยไม่สนใจศึกษาวิชาทางศาสนา ที่เรียกว่า scholasticism หรือนิยมศิลปะแบบกอทิกที่รุ่งเรืองในยุโรปกลางและยุโรปเหนือ
  6. 6. สันตะปาปามีแนวคิดอนุรักษ์นิยมและปกป้องความคิดทางศาสนาสมัยกลางที่มุ่งให้ ชาวคริสต์ละความสุขทางโลกได้ถูกกษัตริย์ฝรั่งเศสย้ายสํานักไปอยู่ที่เมือง อาวิญง ( Avignon ) ทําให้พระองค์หมดอิทธิพลในดินแดนอิตาลี อิตาลีจึงมี ความพร้อมมากกว่าดินแดนอื่นๆที่จะฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการของกรีก-โรมันขึ้นมาใหม่
  7. 7. ลักษณะของกาฟื้นฟู ศิลปวิทยาการ ในคริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 14 ชาวตะวันตกเริ่มให้ความสนใจ ต่อชีวิตในยุคปัจจุบันและความสวยงามของโลก โดย เห็นว่ามนุษย์สามารถแสวงหาความสุขได้จะมีบาปติด ตัวมาจาก อาดัมและอีฟซึ่งเป็นบรรพบุรุษคู่แรกของ มนุษย์ที่ละเลยคําสั่งของพระเป็นเจ้าและหลงเชื่อปีศาจ ในการพัฒนาตัวเองได้ ความคิดดังกล่าวทําให้ชาวตะวันตกในขณะนั้น สนใจในพฤติกรรมและเรียนรู้การสร้างสรรค์ของมนุษย์จนเกิดเป็น ลัทธิมนุษยนิยม(Humanism)และเริ่มท้าทายนักบวชที่ เป็นชนชั้นเดียวที่เคยผูกขาดการรู้หนังสือ มนุษย์มีความสามารถ
  8. 8. มุ่งสู่การเรียนรู้ทางโลก โดยศึกษางานเขียนและ วรรณกรรมของกรีกและโรมันโบราณที่สอดแทรกปรัชญา และแนวทางการดําเนินชีวิตให้มีความสุขในโลกปัจจุบันคือ งานวรรณกรรมประเภทต่างๆ ของกรีก - โรมัน หรือที่เรียกว่า Iliad Oedipus Rex Aeneid Odyssey นักมนุษยนิยม งานคลาสสิก ที่สะท้อนจิตวิญญาณของมนุษย์
  9. 9. บิดาแห่งมนุษยนิยมคือใคร? นักปราชญ์คนแรกที่ได้รับการยกย่อง ว่าเป็น บิดาแห่งมนุษนิยม คือ ฟรันเซสโก เปตรากา ชาวอิตาลี เขาพยายามศึกษาการใช้ภาษาละตินให้ถูกต้องตามแบบแผนดั้งเดิม โดย ศึกษาผลงานของซิเซโร จนเกิดความดื่มดํ่าในภาษาละติน และได้เป็นแรงบันดาลใจให้พวกมนุษยนิยมค้นหางานเขียนของ นักปราชญ์ในสมัยโรมัน Francesco Petrarca
  10. 10. ในทวีปยุโรปตอนเหนือประชาชนมีความศรัทธาแน่วแน่ในคริสต์ศาสนาอย่าง มาก ได้เกิดการเคลื่อนไหวทางศาสนาของกลุ่มมนุษยนิยมคริสเตียนขึ้น มีความต้องการให้ศาสนจักรยกเลิกพิธีกรรมต่างๆ ที่หรูหราและ ต้องการนําพระคัมภีร์ไบเบิลมาเป็นหลักปฏิบัติโดยตรง ต้องการให้มีการแปลพระคัมภีร์ไบเบิลเป็นภาษาท้องถิ่นที่ทุก คนสามารถศึกษาได้ มีการฟื้นฟูการศึกษาภาษาฮิบรูและภาษากรีก
  11. 11. ศิลปะวิทยาการขยายตัว ในโลกตะวันตก ค.ศ. ๑๔๔๓ กรุงคอนสแตนติโนเปิลแตกนักปราชญ์ชาวกรีก ได้หนีภัยจากการรุกรานของพวกเติร์กพร้อมกับหอบตําราโบราณ จํานวนมากมายังคาบสมุทรอิตาลี ทําให้การฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการ ขยายตัวกว้างขวางในโลกตะวันตกมากยิ่งขึ้น มรดกทางวัฒนธรรม งานประพันธ์แรกๆ ที่แหวกแนวจากวรรณกรรมสมัยกลาง โดยเน้นเรื่องทางโลก ได้แก่ บทเพลงรัก หรือ Sonnet หรือบทเพลงรักของเปตราก Decameron ของ โจวานนี บ็อกกัซซิโอ ซึ่งเป็นเรื่อง เล่าเสียดสีสังคม จํานวน ๑๐๐ เรื่อง The Prince ของ นิโคโล มาคีอาเวลลี ที่บรรยายถึง ลักษณะของผู้ปกครองที่ใช้อํานาจ ยูโทเปีย (Utopia) ของ เซอร์ทอมัส มอร์ กล่าวถึงเมืองใน อุดมคติที่มนุษย์สามารถหาความสุขได้ และใช้เนื้อหา วิพากษ์วิจารณ์สังคม เสนอแนะแนวทางการแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ
  12. 12. เซอร์ โธมัส มอร์ Sir Thomas More นักมนุษยนิยมชาวอังกฤษ ผู้แต่งเรื่อง ยูโทเปีย เขาถูกพระเจ้าเฮนรี่ที่ ๘ สั่งประหาร เพราะไม่ยอมรับ นิกายแองกลิคันหรือนิกายอังกฤษ
  13. 13. วิลเลียม เชกสเปียร์ William Shakespeare เป็นนักแต่งบทละครที่มีชื่อเสียงผลงานประพันธ์ได้รับอิทธิพลของบทละคร กรีก บทละครที่รู้จักกันดี ได้แก่ โรมิโอและจูเลียตเวนิสวานิช คิงเลียร์ แมกเบทและฝันกลางคืนฤดูร้อน เป็นต้นซึ่งบทละครเหล่านี้ สะท้อนให้เห็น ถึงความหลากหลายของอารมณ์และความรู้สึก
  14. 14. งานศิลปะส่วนใหญ่มักมีลักษณะ แข็งกระด้างและขาดชีวิตชีวา สมัยกลาง รูปภาพและรูปปั้นของพระแม่มารีและพระเยซูก็ดูผิดสัดส่วน เพราะพระเยซูดูเป็นสิ่งศักดิ์สิทธิ์และเป็นผู้ใหญ่เกินไปที่จะอยู่ ในอ้อมกอดของพระมารดา
  15. 15. ความโดดเด่นของสมัยกลาง. . . ถูกเย้ยหยันว่าเป็นงานศิลปะที่ตํ่าทราม ศิลปะกอทิกมี ความหมายเชิงลบ แต่ความจริงเป็นพัฒนาการของ ศิลปะโรมาเนสก์ของโรมัน ０１ ศิลปินสามารถผสมผสานความงามของศิลปะกรีก – โรมัน เข้ากับความเชื่อและความศรัทธาในคริสต์ศาสนา จนเกิด เป็นรูปแบบของศิลปะซึ่งเป็นความงามของธรรมชาติและ กายวิภาคของมนุษย์ ０２
  16. 16. เป็นจิตรกรอิตาลีคนแรกที่นําเทคนิคการวาดภาพ๓ มิติมาใช้จนเกิดแนวคิดใหม่ที่ว่าลักษณะที่สมจริงมีการแยก งานภาพเขียนและงานแกะสลักออกจากงาสถาปัตยกรรมนิยม สร้างภาพเขียนด้วย เทคนิคสีเฟรสโกนิยมวาดรูปเหมือน คนเพื่อใส่กรอบรูป มาซัชโช MASACCIO
  17. 17. ศิลปกรรมของอิตาลีได้พัฒนาจนถึงขีดสูงสุด และเป็นแม่แบบให้แก่ศิลปินของชาติอื่นๆในยุโรป ศิลปินที่มีชื่อเสียงที่สุด ได้แก่ เลโอนาร์โด ดา วินชี ซึ่งเป็น มหาศิลปินแห่งศิลปะทั้งปวง คริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 15-16 Monalisa The Last Supper
  18. 18. มิเกลันเจโล หรือ ไมเคิลแองเจโล Michelangelo เจ้าของผลงานอมตะที่ปรากฏบนเพดาน ฝาผนังในโบสถ์น้อยซิสทีน ณ นครรัฐวาติกัน
  19. 19. ภาพคําพิพากษาครั้งสุดท้าย ( The Last Judgement ) ภาพแกะสลักรูปเดวิด ( David )
  20. 20. รูปแบบของศิลปกรรมในยุคฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยาการก็ได้มีการพัฒนา จนมีรูปแบบอลังการ หรูหรา ฟุ้งเฟ้อและแวววับด้วยสีทอง เกิด เป็น ศิลปะบาโรก ( Baroque ) ในฝรั่งเศส ศิลปะบาโรกถูก นําไปใช้เพื่อสร้างความสุขและความหรูหราแก่ชนชั้นสูง เช่น การออกแบบพระราชวังแวร์ซายของพระเจ้าหลุยส์ที่ 14 คริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 17 Trevi Fountain St. Peter’s Basilica Château de Versailles
  21. 21. คริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 18 เมืองหลวงของประเทศต่างๆในดินแดนเยอรมันก็เกิดการพัฒนารูปแบบ งานศิลปะที่ให้อิสระแก่ จินตนาการและการใช้แสงโดย เน้น ความสว่างมากขึ้น จึงมีผู้เรียกศิลปะบาโรกในเวลาต่อมาว่า ศิลปะ โรโกโก (Rococ) ซึ่งรูปแบบของศิลปกรรมทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นที่ นิยม ในการสร้างโบสถ์ วิหาร คฤหาสน์ ทั้งในและนอกยุโรปในปัจจุบัน

