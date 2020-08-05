August 05, 2020

#HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW)

Years 01-05-June, 2016-July, 2020 &

#HumaneYulinBoycott (Worldwide)

44-Pages



Now We 樂 Know Better -

But We Do Not Act  Better - Why?

Information; Reasoning;

HBW 03-StepASAP Action For Humanity;

This Is Our 5th Year – Together Since Inception In 2016…

We  Have Made 12+Million Tweet Impressions

Of Torture喝Awareness -

欄Thank You欄 For Them ;

Statistics; Post Links; STOP; Turn,Turn,Turn…;

#WeAreONEFamilyOfSentientBeings -

If You Are  Happy & You Know It❣️ -

#DoForALLSpecies卵



Published August 04, 2020

By Nicolette C. DUDENEY

Founder Of

Website: HumanelyNCD.Com;

#HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW);

#HumaneYulinBoycott (Worldwide); &

One Multispecies World

Twitter Account: #HumaneBoycottWorldwide @DudeneyN

https://Twitter.com/DudeneyN



#WeAreONEFamilyOfSentientBeings



How Can YOU Help

Stop TORTURE To Death Of

Innocent Sentient Beings Worldwide?



Raise These Topics Around Your Kitchen Table, And

Whenever You Get The Chance With Family, Friends, Colleagues & Strangers…

Please Ask Hard Questions Of Yourself And Of Others,

As To What We Are All Doing To Ensure

Innocent Sentient Beings - Who Have No Voice -

ARE NOT TORTURED To Death…



Example: In The Dog & Cat Adrenalin Meat Trade Worldwide,

Millions Of Dogs & Cats Are Intentionally TORTURED To Death 07/24/365

To Make TORTURED Adrenalin Meat & TORTURED Animal ByProducts Which We End Up Consuming Unknowingly.



Is To Boycott:

Restaurants, Food Industry, & Animal ByProducts,

Of 26+ Nations Who TORTURE To Death Dogs & Cats

To Make Adrenalin Meat For Pseudoscience False Cures & Archaic Beliefs.



 Sentient Beings Need Us ALL Worldwide

To  Stop  TORTURE To Death Of&

In The&Adrenalin Meat Trade Worldwide



