Published August 04, 2020 By Nicolette C. DUDENEY Founder Of: Website: HumanelyNCD.Com; #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW); #Hu...
August 05, 2020 - #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW) INDEX POSTS & ️MOMENTS-Years 01-05-June, 2016-July, 2020 & #HumaneYulinB...
August 05, 2020 - #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW) INDEX POSTS & ️MOMENTS-Years 01-05-June, 2016-July, 2020 & #HumaneYulinBoycott (Worldwide) INDEX POSTS 2016

August 05, 2020
#HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW)
INDEX POSTS & ️MOMENTS-
Years 01-05-June, 2016-July, 2020 &
#HumaneYulinBoycott (Worldwide)
INDEX POSTS 2016
44-Pages

Now We 樂 Know Better -
But We Do Not Act  Better - Why?
Information; Reasoning;
HBW 03-StepASAP Action For Humanity;
This Is Our 5th Year – Together Since Inception In 2016…
We  Have Made 12+Million Tweet Impressions
Of Torture喝Awareness -
欄Thank You欄 For Them ;
Statistics; Post Links; STOP; Turn,Turn,Turn…;
#WeAreONEFamilyOfSentientBeings -
If You Are  Happy & You Know It❣️ -
#DoForALLSpecies卵

Published August 04, 2020
By Nicolette C. DUDENEY
Founder Of
Website: HumanelyNCD.Com;
#HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW);
#HumaneYulinBoycott (Worldwide); &
One Multispecies World
Twitter Account: #HumaneBoycottWorldwide @DudeneyN
https://Twitter.com/DudeneyN

#WeAreONEFamilyOfSentientBeings

How Can YOU Help
Stop TORTURE To Death Of
Innocent Sentient Beings Worldwide?

Raise These Topics Around Your Kitchen Table, And
Whenever You Get The Chance With Family, Friends, Colleagues & Strangers…
Please Ask Hard Questions Of Yourself And Of Others,
As To What We Are All Doing To Ensure
Innocent Sentient Beings - Who Have No Voice -
ARE NOT TORTURED To Death…

Example: In The Dog & Cat Adrenalin Meat Trade Worldwide,
Millions Of Dogs & Cats Are Intentionally TORTURED To Death 07/24/365
To Make TORTURED Adrenalin Meat & TORTURED Animal ByProducts Which We End Up Consuming Unknowingly.

#HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW)
Is To Boycott:
Restaurants, Food Industry, & Animal ByProducts,
Of 26+ Nations Who TORTURE To Death Dogs & Cats
To Make Adrenalin Meat For Pseudoscience False Cures & Archaic Beliefs.

PLEASE JOIN US
EVERYONE EVERYWHERE WORLDWIDE

 Sentient Beings Need Us ALL Worldwide
To  Stop  TORTURE To Death Of&
In The&Adrenalin Meat Trade Worldwide

To欄Join Us
For #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW):

FollowMy Twitter Account:
#HumaneBoycottWorldwide @DudeneyN

https://Twitter.com/DudeneyN

Thank You欄For Them

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user
  • #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW) Is To Boycott: Restaurants, Food Industry, &amp; Animal ByProducts, Of 26+ Nations Who TORTURE To Death Dogs🐶 &amp; Cats🐱 To Make Adrenalin Meat For Pseudoscience False Cures &amp; Archaic Beliefs. TORTURE To Death Is A Fate Worse Than Death &amp; The Very Worst We Human Sentient Beings Can Do To Other Sentient Beings. #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW) Is About Humanity &amp; Making Our Shared One Multispecies World More Humane For ALL Of Us Sentient Beings. Each Time We Eradicate Cruelty To Other Species Somewhere In The World, We Also Eradicate Cruelty To Humans On Our SHARED ONE Multispecies World. #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW) Is Not About Eating Meat. #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW) Is Not About Eating Companion Pets-Dogs🐶 &amp; Cats🐱. #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW) Is About Stopping TORTURE To Death Of Sentient Beings Worldwide. TORTURE To Death Of Any Sentient Beings Is The Very Worst We Human Sentient Beings Could Ever Do To Other Sentient Beings. TORTURE To Death Of Innocent Voiceless Vulnerable Sentient Beings Is A Crime Against Humanity &amp; Should Be Punishable.  Important Humane Lessons Learned Throughout History: 🐕 🐈 Whatever Is Done To Other Species, Can Be Done To Humans And Vice Versa. 🐕 🐈 The Greater Cruelty In Peacetime, The Greater Cruelty In Times Of Conflict. 🐕 🐈 Each Time We Eradicate Cruelty To Other Species, We Eradicate Cruelty To Humans Also. 🐕 🐈 Conditions Of The Lives Of Other Species, Affect All Species More Than Any Other Human Conditions. 🐕 🐈 The 26+ TORTURE Nations Are Ranked As Nations Who Are The UNHEALTHY &amp; UNHAPPY &amp; Some Are The UNHEALTHIEST &amp; UNHAPPIEST In The World🌐! #WeAreONEFamilyOfSentientBeings Humanity Is Above All Our Differences Worldwide If We Humans Could See Each Other Through The Eyes Of Other Species – All That Would Matter Would Be Whether We Were Humane Or Not. Only Together (All Species Including Humans) Can We Resolve The Problems Of Our SHARED ONE Multispecies World. Together We Must Show The Strength Of Humanity And NOT Tolerate Horrors Untold That No Sentient Beings Species Should Ever Suffer. Please Come Together NOW Everywhere Around The World🌐 &amp; 🛑Stop🛑 These Atrocities Against Innocent Sentient Beings. 🐶🐱Sentient Beings Need Us ALL Worldwide🌐 To 🛑Stop🛑 TORTURE To Death Of 🐶&amp;🐱 In The🐶&amp;🐱Adrenalin Meat Trade Worldwide🌐 To🤝Join Us For #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW): Follow👣🐾🐾👣🐾🐾👣 My Twitter Account: #HumaneBoycottWorldwide @DudeneyN https://Twitter.com/DudeneyN Thank You🤝For Them🐶💞🐱
August 05, 2020 - #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW) INDEX POSTS & ️MOMENTS-Years 01-05-June, 2016-July, 2020 & #HumaneYulinBoycott (Worldwide) INDEX POSTS 2016

  1. 1. Published August 04, 2020 By Nicolette C. DUDENEY Founder Of: Website: HumanelyNCD.Com; #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW); #HumaneYulinBoycott (Worldwide); & One Multispecies World Twitter Account: #HumaneBoycottWorldwide @DudeneyN - https://Twitter.com/DudeneyN How Can You Help Stop To Death Of Innocent Sentient Beings Worldwide ? Raise These Topics Around Your Kitchen Table, & Whenever You Get The Chance With Family, Friends, Colleagues, & Strangers… Please Ask Hard Questions Of Yourself, & Of Others, As To What We Are All Doing To Ensure Innocent Sentient Beings Who Have No Voice ARE NOT Tortured To Death… Example: In The Dog &Cat Adrenalin Meat Trade Worldwide Millions Of Dogs &Cats Are Intentionally To Death To Make Adrenalin Meat & Animal ByProducts For Pseudoscience False Cures & Archaic Believes Which We End Up Consuming Unknowingly. #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW) Is To Boycott Restaurants, Food Industry, & Animal ByProducts, Of 26+ Nations Who To Death Dogs & Cats To Make Adrenalin Meat For Pseudoscience False Cures & Archaic Beliefs. Sentient Beings Need Us ALL Worldwide To Stop To Death Of Dogs &Cats In The Dog &Cat Adrenalin Meat Trade Worldwide To Join Us For #HumaneBoycottWorldwide (HBW): Follow My Twitter Account: #HumaneBoycottWorldwide @DudeneyN https://Twitter.com/DudeneyN Thank You For Them

