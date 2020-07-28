Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIFFERENT TYPES OF WAYS TO SAVE MONEY
❖ Saving Money Responsibly . 1. Pay yourself first.
2. Avoid accumulating new debt.
3. Set reasonable savings goals.
4. Establish a time-frame for your goals.
5. Keep a budget.
6. Record your expenses.
7. Start saving as early as possible.
8. Consider contributing to a retirement account.
9. Make stock market investments cautiously.
10. Don't get discouraged.
❖ Cutting Expenses. 1. Remove luxuries from your budget.
2. Find cheaper housing.
3. Eat for cheap.
4. Reduce your energy usage.
5. Use cheaper forms of transportation.
6. Have fun for cheap (or free).
7. Avoid expensive addictions.
❖ Spending Money Intelligently. 1. Spend money on absolute essentials first.
2. Next, save for an emergency fund.
3. Next, pay off your debt.
4. Put away money next.
5. Next, spend on smart non-essentials.
6. Spend on luxuries last.
How To Save Money Tips ⚫Always overestimate your expenses and underestimate your income. ⚫Take care of your possessions. I...
⚫Make purchases with paper money, not exact change, and always save the change. Use a piggy bank or jar for your coins. Co...
⚫If you get paid about the same amount on a regular basis, it'll get easier to budget your money over time. If you have a ...
⚫Even if you REALLY want something, ask yourself, do you REALLY need this? More than half of the time it will be a big no....
⚫If you can't bring yourself to destroy all your credit cards, at least freeze them. Put them in a container, fill it with...
⚫Serious about saving? Try doubling your matched funds! These savings plans will do two things: Save money regularly and q...
⚫If you can afford to share things you have, from food to living space to appliances, try to do so. What goes around comes...
How to save money
How to save money

×