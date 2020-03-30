Successfully reported this slideshow.
RECONCILIATION OF COST AND FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS BY NEERU JASWAL
CONTENT TO BE COVERED IN THE TOPIC:  Meaning of Reconciliation  Reasons for reconciliation procedure  Need for reconcil...
LEARNING OUTCOMES:  After this presentation students will be able to understand various reasons for difference in profits...
Meaning of Reconciliation :  The word reconcile in general means to tally ,harmonize, bring together or equate two things...
REASONS FOR DISAGREEMENT IN PROFITS :  Now from the meaning we discovered that profits shown by cost accounts and financi...
2. Items Shown Only in Financial Accounts: There are number of items which are included in financial accounts but not in c...
4. Separate Base for Depreciation: In cost account, machine hour rate, production unit method, may be used for charging de...
NEED FOR RECONCILIATION:  So from the earlier discussion we found that there are various reasons for difference in profit...
Methods of Reconciliation:  There are two methods of reconciliation of costing and financial profits: a) By preparing a R...
1. PREPARING RECONCILIATION STATEMENT:  Under this method profit shown by one set of books(usually cost accounts) is take...
PROCEDURE FOR RECONCILIATION: RECONCILIATION STATEMENT Rs Rs Profit as per cost accounts (base) - xxxx Add: (i) Over Recov...
2. PREPARING MEMORANDUM RECONCILIATION ACCOUNT:  If reconciliation statement is prepared in a ledger format, it is called...
The following is the proforma of a Memorandum Reconciliation Account: Particulars amount particular amount Under recovery ...
SUMMARY:  So students through this presentation we have covered theoretical aspect of reconciliation statement.  What is...
THANK YOU
×