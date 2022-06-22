Successfully reported this slideshow.

Breast Anatomy

0

Share

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Benefits in the Progression of Colorectal Cancer with Screening Methods and T...
Benefits in the Progression of Colorectal Cancer with Screening Methods and T...
Loading in …3
×
1 of 29
1 of 29

Breast Anatomy

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline


Fibrous

Fibro glandular

Adipose (Fatty)
What is Tomosynthesis?

Is a 3 dimensional projection

Reduces overlapping tissue seen with 2D only

Health & Medicine


Fibrous

Fibro glandular

Adipose (Fatty)
What is Tomosynthesis?

Is a 3 dimensional projection

Reduces overlapping tissue seen with 2D only

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

More from NainaAnon

Clinic Correlation and Prognostic Value of P4HB and GRP78 Expression in Gastr...
NainaAnon
Combined Analysis of Micro RNA and Proteomic Profiles and Interactions in Pat...
NainaAnon
CureCancer Platform Facilitates Patients’ Self-Data Recording, Treatment Adhe...
NainaAnon
Multilevel Giant Cell Tumor of the Cervical Spine: A Pediatric Case Report an...
NainaAnon
The Role of Mutations on Gene IRF6 in IRF6 Related Syndrome
NainaAnon
Hyperammonaemic Encephalopathy During Continuous Infusion of 5-Fluorouracil i...
NainaAnon
Mir-125a Rs12976445 Is Associated With Susceptibility to Thyroid Cancer: A Ca...
NainaAnon
Update on Muscle Channelopathy
NainaAnon
The Use of the Infrared Laser Therapy of 890-910 NM for the Treatment Breast ...
NainaAnon
The Use of the Infrared Laser Therapy of 890-910 NM for the Treatment Breast ...
NainaAnon
Meta-Analysis of Traditional Chinese Medicine Injection Combined with Paclita...
NainaAnon
A Preoperative Risk Prediction Model for Lymph Node Metastasis of Stage I-III...
NainaAnon
Prevalence of Hpv Infection in the Lekoumou and Niari Departments (Congo Braz...
NainaAnon
Upper Rectal Cancer: Benefit After Preoperative Chemoradiation Versus Upfront...
NainaAnon
Pancreatic Cancer and Hospital Management in Portugal: An Epidemiological View
NainaAnon
Follow-Up Strategies in Focal Liver Lesions And Treatment Methods
NainaAnon
The Case Series of 34 PLWH Diagnosed with COVID-19 from Central and Eastern E...
NainaAnon
Aortic Replacement for Retroperitoneal Tumors in Children
NainaAnon
Bone Marrow Aplasia Secondary to Etoposide (Vepesid) in A Patient Who Simulat...
NainaAnon
Contextual Factors Associated with Health-Related Quality of Life in Older Ad...
NainaAnon

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(2.5/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages Military Edition: The Secret to Love That Lasts Gary Chapman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus: The Classic Guide to Understanding the Opposite Sex John Gray
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries with Kids: How Healthy Choices Grow Healthy Children Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
NIV, Busy Dad's Bible: Daily Inspiration Even If You Only Have One Minute Zondervan
(1/5)
Free
Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks Ben Goldacre
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind Fariha Roisin
(0/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4/5)
Free
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
(3.5/5)
Free
Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change Angela Garbes
(4.5/5)
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
The Winter 2021/2022 Audiozine Issue: Clean Eating Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta M.D.
(4/5)
Free

×