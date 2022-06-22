Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Invasive micropapillary carcinoma (IMPC) is a rare type of breast cancer with high frequency of regional lymph node metastasis. However, the prognosis of IMPC has remained controversial for decades. We aimed to compare the differences of prognosis between IMPC and Invasive ductal carcinoma(IDC) of the breast by utilizing Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database.
Invasive micropapillary carcinoma (IMPC) is a rare type of breast cancer with high frequency of regional lymph node metastasis. However, the prognosis of IMPC has remained controversial for decades. We aimed to compare the differences of prognosis between IMPC and Invasive ductal carcinoma(IDC) of the breast by utilizing Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd