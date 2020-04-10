Xenobiotic affect on kidney

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Xenobiotic effect on the kidney Maysam nameer Higher diploma in pharmacology and toxicology Supervised by Dr. Ammar ali hussein Baghdad university college of pharmacy
  2. 2. overview urine is the principal route by which most toxicants are excreted the kidney has a high volume of blood flow, concentrates toxicants in the filtrate, transports toxicants across the tubular cells, and bioactivates or detoxifies certain toxicants. It is therefore a major target organ for adverse effects. The predominant structures in the kidney are the nephrons, Each nephron consists of a glomerulus and a series of tubules . The glomerulus is supplied with a high-pressure capillary system that produces an ultrafiltrate from the plasma. The filtrate collected in the Bowman’s capsule flows through the proximal convoluted tubule, the loop of Henle, and the distal convoluted tubule, and then drains through a collecting tubule into the renal pelvis for excretion as urine.
  3. 3. The major function of the kidney is to eliminate wastes resulting from normal metabolism and to excrete xenobiotics and their metabolites. These functions occur through the production of urine, a process that also contributes to the maintenance of the homeostatic status of the body. In addition, it has several non excretory functions.
  4. 4. Anatomy Each kidney contains approximately 1 million similar functional units called nephrons. Each nephron consists of : (1) an initial filtering component called the renal corpuscle and (2) a tubule that extends from the renal corpuscle . The renal tubule is a very narrow, fluid-filled cylinder made up of a single layer of epithelial cells resting on a basement membrane. The epithelial cells differ in structure and function along the length of the tubule, and at least eight distinct segments are now recognized . This filtrate then leaves the renal corpuscle and enters the tubule. As it flows through the tubule, substances are added to or removed from it. Ultimately, the fluid remaining at the end of each nephron combines in the collecting ducts and exits the kidneys as urine.
  5. 5. Glomeruli *puromycin * the aminoglycoside antibiotics, (decrease the glomerular filtration) * gold, mercury, and penicillamine, (glomerulonephritis )
  6. 6. Proximal Tubules * Heavy metals, such as mercury, chromium, cadmium,and lead *Various aminoglycoside antibiotics *Chloroform *Cisplatin
  7. 7. *Analgesic mixtures containing aspirin and phenacetin, a derivative of acetaminophen, produce chronic renal failure .The effects might be a result of vasoconstriction due to an inhibition of the synthesis of vasodilator prostaglandin . *Penicillins and sulfonamides were reported to produce inflammatory interstitial nephritis . *High concentrations of calcium may lead to calcification in the kidney and subsequent renal failure
  8. 8. Reasons for the Susceptibility of the Kidney to Toxicity 1-The unusual susceptibility of the mammalian kidney to the toxic effects of noxious chemicals can be attributed in part to the unique physiologic and anatomic features of this organ. 2-Although the kidneys constitute only 0.5% of total body mass, they receive about 20– 25% of the resting cardiac output. Consequently, any drug or chemical in the systemic circulation will be delivered to these organs in relatively high amounts. 3-The processes involved in forming concentrated urine also serve to concentrate potential toxicants in the tubular fluid. 4-As water and electrolytes are reabsorbed from the glomerular filtrate, chemicals in the tubular fluid may be concentrated, thereby driving passive diffusion of toxicants into tubular cells. Therefore, a nontoxic concentration of a chemical in the plasma may reach toxic concentrațions in the kidney. Progressive concentration may result in intraluminal precipitation of relatively insoluble compounds, causing Acute renal failure secondary tubular obstruction.
  9. 9. 5- renal transport, accumulation, and metabolism of xenobiotic contribute significantly to the susceptibility of the kidney (and specific nephron segments) to toxic injury. 6-In addition to intrarenal factors, the incidence and/or severity of chemically induced nephrotoxicity may be related to the sensitivity of the kidney to circulating vasoactive substances. Under these conditions, vasoconstrictors such as angiotensin II or vasopressin are increased.
  10. 10. NEPHROTOXICANTS: SITE OF ACTION the proximal tubule is the primary target for most nephrotoxic antibiotics, antineoplastics , halogenated hydrocarbons , and heavy metals whereas the glomerulus is the primary site for immune complexes, the loop of Henle/collecting ducts for fluoride ions, and the medulla/papilla for chronically consumed analgesic mixtures. The reasons underlying this site-selective injury are complex but can be attributed in part to site-specific differences in blood flow, transport, and accumulation of chemicals, physicochemical properties of the epithelium, reactivity of cellular/molecular targets, balance of bioactivation /detoxification reactions, cellular energetics, and/ or regenerative/repair mechanisms.
  11. 11. SPECIFIC NEPHROTOXICANTS Heavy Metals Mercury its high affinity for sulfhydryl groups, virtually all of the Hg+ found in blood is bound to cells-albumin, other sulfhydryl-containing proteins, glutathione, and cysteine. oRenal uptake of Hg²+ is very rapid with as much as 50% of a nontoxic dose of Hg²+ found in the kidneys within a few hours of exposure. oThe acute nephrotoxicity induced by HgCl , is characterized by proximal tubular necrosis and Acute Kidney Injury within 24 to 48 hours after administration. ooxidative stress and dysregulation of Ca2+ homeostasis plays an important role in HgCl ,-induced renal injury.
  12. 12. Cadmium Chronic exposure of nonsmoking humans and to cadmium is primarily through food , in the workplace, inhalation of cadmium-containing dust and fumes is the major route of exposure. Cadmium has a half-life of greater than 10 years in humans and thus accumulates in the body over time. Approximately 50% of the body burden of cadmium can be found in the kidney and nephrotoxicity can be observed when cadmium concentrations exceed 50 µg/g kidney wet weight . Cadmium produces proximal tubule dysfunction (S, and S, segments) and injury This may progress to a chronic interstitial nephritis.
  13. 13. Therapeutic Agents Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs NSAIDS • three different types of nephrotoxicity have been associated with NSAID administration . • Acute kidney injury may occur within hours of a large dose of an NSAID, is usually reversible, and is characterized by decreased renal blood flow and GFR and by oliguria. When the prostaglandins is inhibited by NSAIDS, vasoconstriction induced by circulating catecholamines and angiotensin II is lead to ischemia. • A number of risk factors (e.g., renal insufficiency, congestive heart failure, hepatic cirrhosis, hemorrhage, hypertension, sepsis, and diabetes) are known to facilitate the development of AKI after NSAIDS consumption. • chronic consumption of combinations of NSAIDS (more than 3 years) results in an often irreversible form of nephrotoxicity known as analgesic nephropathy .
  14. 14. The third type of nephrotoxicity associated with NSAIDS is an interstitial nephritis with a mean time of NSAID exposure to development of approximately 5 months. This nephrotoxicity is characterized by a diffuse interstitial edema with mild-to- moderate infiltration of inflammatory cells.
  15. 15. Aminoglycosides • affect the proximal tubular cells.. They exert their main toxic effect within the tubular cell by altering phospholipid metabolism . also cause renal vasoconstriction. • The 2 critical factors in the development of acute kidney injury (AKI) secondary to aminoglycoside nephrotoxicity are dosing and duration of therapy. • the lysosomes become progressively distended until they rupture, releasing lysosomal enzymes and high concentrations of aminoglycosides into the cytoplasm. • Another mechanism is decrease glomerular filtration rate
  16. 16. calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) Cyclosporine Is an important immunosuppressive drug and is widely used to prevent graft rejection in organ Transplantation.. calcineurin inhibitor (CNI)-induced nephrotoxicity may manifest as (1) acute reversible renal dysfunction,(acute kidney injury) (2) acute vasculopathy (3) persistent injury lead to interstitial fibrosis. These effects are decrease by reducing the dosage or by cessation of therapy Long-term treatment with cyclosporine can result in chronic nephropathy & tubular atrophy.
  17. 17. Cisplatin Cisplatin is a valuable drug in the treatment of solid tumors, with nephrotoxicity limiting its clinical use. usually affects the proximal tubules primarily, with some secondary effect on the glomeruli and distal tubules. Cisplatin is excreted primarily in the urine, resulting in concentrated drug levels, which encourage uptake into the cells by passive diffusion or active uptake The nephrotoxicity of cisplatin canbe grouped as (1) tubular toxicity, (2) vascular damage, (3) glomerularinjury, and (4) interstitial injury.
  18. 18. Radiocontrast Agents The nephrotoxicity of these agents is due to both hemodynamic alterations (vasoconstriction) and proximal tubular injury. Iodinated contrast media are used for the imaging of tissues, with two major classes of compounds 1/The ionic compounds, diatrizoate derivatives, potentially nephrotoxic, particularly in patients with existing renal impairment, diabetes, or heart failure or who are receiving other nephrotoxic drugs 2/The newer agents (e.g., iotrol and iopamidol) are nonionic, with lower osmolality, and less nephrotoxicity. Some non-therapeutic xenobiotics may be potentially toxic in patients with kidney impairment while being relatively benign in patients with normal GFR. This is the case for gadolinium-based contrast used for magnetic resonance imaging, which carries the risk of nephrogenic systemic fibrosis
  19. 19. refers to the breakdown of skeletal muscle fibers, which leads to the release of potentially nephrotoxic intracellular contents into the circulation. Acute kidney injury (AKI) develops in this setting via the following 3 mechanisms: • Renal vasoconstriction • Heme-mediated proximal tubular cell toxicity • Intra-tubular cast formation Rhabdomyolysis
  20. 20. common nephrotoxicants , and mechanisms of injury. • Thrombotic microangiopathy / Calcineurin inihibitors , Clopidogrel Cocaine, Mitomycin, Quinine . • Hemodynamic alteration / ACE - L , ARB , Amphotericin B , Calcineurin inhibitors , Diuretics , NSAIDs , Radiocontrast agents. • Distal tubule injury / Amphotericin B , Calcineurin inhibitors , Lithium , Sulfadiazine
  21. 21. common nephrotoxicants , and mechanisms of injury. • Proximal tubule injury / Acylovir ,Aminoglycosides ,Cadmium , Cidofovir , Cisplatin, lead , Mercuric chloride. • Interstitial nephritis/ Allopurinol , Aristolochic acid , Cephalosperins ,Ciprofloxacin, Diuretics, Macrolides NSAIDs , Pencillins , Phenytoin • Tubular obstruction / Acylovir , Indinavir , Methotrexate ,Sulfonamides
  22. 22. Reference: • Casarett and Doull’s TOXICOLOGY The Basic Science of Poisons/9 th edition. • Vanders human physiology/ fifteenth edition .

