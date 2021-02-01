Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Covid: il punto della situazione L’Ulss Dolomiti fa il punto settimanale della situazione epidemiologica Covid. Come rappr...
Ricoveri Il grafico complessivo sotto riportato specifica, in rapporto all’andamento epidemico dei contagi, le curve relat...
Belluno, 1 febbraio 2021
Andamento settimanale covid - 19 Ulss 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Andamento settimanale covid - 19 Ulss 1

42 views

Published on

Grafici e mappe disegnano l'andamento dell'epidemia di coronavirus in provincia di Belluno

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Andamento settimanale covid - 19 Ulss 1

  1. 1. Covid: il punto della situazione L’Ulss Dolomiti fa il punto settimanale della situazione epidemiologica Covid. Come rappresentato dal grafico sotto riportato della curva epidemica delle seconda fase dello sviluppo pandemico nel nostro territorio, l’andamento dei nuovi contagi conferma un trend in calo. Tamponi A questa mattina alle ore 8.00, dall’inizio dell’epidemia, sono stati effettuati: • 192 mila tamponi molecolari • 130 mila tamponi antigenici. Incidenza settimanale per comune Si allegano le mappe dell’incidenza settimanale per comune su mille abitanti in una settimana di novembre (9-15 novembre), una di dicembre (7-13 dicembre), gennaio (11-17 gennaio) e la settimana appena trascorsa (25-31 gennaio)
  2. 2. Ricoveri Il grafico complessivo sotto riportato specifica, in rapporto all’andamento epidemico dei contagi, le curve relative ai ricoveri ospedalieri per grado di intensità assistenziale, oltre alla curva dei decessi. La pressione sulle strutture ospedaliere sta evidentemente diminuendo, attestandosi nella fase di rischio 3 nelle matrice regionale (vedi grafici successivi) (dato ore 9.50 del 1 febbraio 2021. Fonte: Azienda Zero).
  3. 3. Belluno, 1 febbraio 2021

×