Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
aquelo MonDaporta COUSIÑAS FEITAS NA CASA
Iba un día un rato moneando polo camiño
Cando case se mete naquelo ata o fuciño.
E como atopar aquelo non lle gustou nada quixo reprender ao autor da porcallada.
O primeiro en pasar foi o coello e berroulle o rato por facer aquelo.
-Non, eu non fun -respondeulle o coello-. Eso non é o que eu fago, nin estando enfermo.
E o que tal fixo anda esfurricado senon non se entende… tremendo “traballo”!
Detrás veu a galiña que iba de paseo e retouna o rato por facer aquelo.
-Non, eu non fun – contestoulle a galiña-. Nin na forma nin na cor esa cousa se parece á miña.
Logo foi o ourizo o que oeu ao ratiño por facer aquelo no medio do camiño.
-Non, eu non fun –protestou o ourizo-. Eu nin fixen tal cousa nin sei quen a fixo.
Chamada polo rebumbio asomou a toupeira e alá foi o rato para reprendela.
-Non, eu non fun -replicoulle a toupeira-. Eu fago o que fago debaixo da terra.
Despois veu un gato e non se librou. Por facer aquelo tamén escoitou.
-Non, eu non fun –díxolle o gato ao ratiño-. Eu enterro o que boto, non o deixo no camiño.
Dun burato do valo saeu o lagarto e alá foi a rifarlle, ás carreiras, o rato.
-Non, eu non fun. Só son un lagarto. Como podes ver… non podo obrar tanto.
Máis adiante veu un grilo, e o rato con premura, foise a el para facerlle a censura
-Non, eu non fun –negou enfadado o grilo-. Vostede non sabe o que di, meu amigo…
e, ou non ve ben ou non ten moito seso. Pensa que do meu corpo puido saír todo eso?
Con tanto barullo espertou o leirón, achegouse a ver, e escoitou o sermón.
-Non, eu non fun, de ningunha maneira. Eu non son quen de facer tal bosteira.
Botoulle ao teixugo unha parrafada por facer no camiño aquela barroada.
-Non, eu non fun- apuxo o teixugo-. Eso non o facemos nin obrando vinte xuntos.
Acusou logo ao merlo, que se achegou a ver, porque pensou o rato que o puidera de facer.
-Non, eu non fun -repúxolle o merlo-. Eu non fago tal cousa nin nun ano enteiro.
Apareceu por alí un can e, antes de escoitar nada, achegouse a inspeccionar a tremenda “pancada”.
Mirouna arredor, achegoulle o fuciño,
deu media volta e fixo o seu xuizo. -Pola pinta e polo olor… eso non é o que pensa… non o é, non señor!
Eso do chan, ainda que non o creades… eso non é merda. Eso é chocolate!
Ninguén daba creto a semellante saída. “-Ou o can está tolo… -Ou dalle á bebida”.
Ao escoitar o balbordo achegouse o chasco. Vira o que pasara e deixou todo claro.
-Onte ao pasar co carro, o chocolateiro, bateu nunha pedra e envorcoulle un caldeiro.
Ningún creu tal cousa ata que se achegaron, viron de preto, uliron e tocaron.
Logo un lambeu,
outros beliscaron
e todos comeron ata que afartaron.
E con esto a historia quedou rematada. Acabou en enchenta o que empezou en cagada.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aquelo

53 views

Published on

Ía un rato polo camiño e atopou unha porcallada e quixo investigar sobre o autor

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aquelo

  1. 1. aquelo MonDaporta COUSIÑAS FEITAS NA CASA
  2. 2. Iba un día un rato moneando polo camiño
  3. 3. Cando case se mete naquelo ata o fuciño.
  4. 4. E como atopar aquelo non lle gustou nada quixo reprender ao autor da porcallada.
  5. 5. O primeiro en pasar foi o coello e berroulle o rato por facer aquelo.
  6. 6. -Non, eu non fun -respondeulle o coello-. Eso non é o que eu fago, nin estando enfermo.
  7. 7. E o que tal fixo anda esfurricado senon non se entende… tremendo “traballo”!
  8. 8. Detrás veu a galiña que iba de paseo e retouna o rato por facer aquelo.
  9. 9. -Non, eu non fun – contestoulle a galiña-. Nin na forma nin na cor esa cousa se parece á miña.
  10. 10. Logo foi o ourizo o que oeu ao ratiño por facer aquelo no medio do camiño.
  11. 11. -Non, eu non fun –protestou o ourizo-. Eu nin fixen tal cousa nin sei quen a fixo.
  12. 12. Chamada polo rebumbio asomou a toupeira e alá foi o rato para reprendela.
  13. 13. -Non, eu non fun -replicoulle a toupeira-. Eu fago o que fago debaixo da terra.
  14. 14. Despois veu un gato e non se librou. Por facer aquelo tamén escoitou.
  15. 15. -Non, eu non fun –díxolle o gato ao ratiño-. Eu enterro o que boto, non o deixo no camiño.
  16. 16. Dun burato do valo saeu o lagarto e alá foi a rifarlle, ás carreiras, o rato.
  17. 17. -Non, eu non fun. Só son un lagarto. Como podes ver… non podo obrar tanto.
  18. 18. Máis adiante veu un grilo, e o rato con premura, foise a el para facerlle a censura
  19. 19. -Non, eu non fun –negou enfadado o grilo-. Vostede non sabe o que di, meu amigo…
  20. 20. e, ou non ve ben ou non ten moito seso. Pensa que do meu corpo puido saír todo eso?
  21. 21. Con tanto barullo espertou o leirón, achegouse a ver, e escoitou o sermón.
  22. 22. -Non, eu non fun, de ningunha maneira. Eu non son quen de facer tal bosteira.
  23. 23. Botoulle ao teixugo unha parrafada por facer no camiño aquela barroada.
  24. 24. -Non, eu non fun- apuxo o teixugo-. Eso non o facemos nin obrando vinte xuntos.
  25. 25. Acusou logo ao merlo, que se achegou a ver, porque pensou o rato que o puidera de facer.
  26. 26. -Non, eu non fun -repúxolle o merlo-. Eu non fago tal cousa nin nun ano enteiro.
  27. 27. Apareceu por alí un can e, antes de escoitar nada, achegouse a inspeccionar a tremenda “pancada”.
  28. 28. Mirouna arredor, achegoulle o fuciño,
  29. 29. deu media volta e fixo o seu xuizo. -Pola pinta e polo olor… eso non é o que pensa… non o é, non señor!
  30. 30. Eso do chan, ainda que non o creades… eso non é merda. Eso é chocolate!
  31. 31. Ninguén daba creto a semellante saída. “-Ou o can está tolo… -Ou dalle á bebida”.
  32. 32. Ao escoitar o balbordo achegouse o chasco. Vira o que pasara e deixou todo claro.
  33. 33. -Onte ao pasar co carro, o chocolateiro, bateu nunha pedra e envorcoulle un caldeiro.
  34. 34. Ningún creu tal cousa ata que se achegaron, viron de preto, uliron e tocaron.
  35. 35. Logo un lambeu,
  36. 36. outros beliscaron
  37. 37. e todos comeron ata que afartaron.
  38. 38. E con esto a historia quedou rematada. Acabou en enchenta o que empezou en cagada.

×