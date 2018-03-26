Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Manifacturing & Blockchain
WHO WE ARE 2 Flashboys is a software development company focused on developing decentralized applications using state-of-a...
WHERE WE ARE 3 Flashboys is a lean and agile organization with staff collaborating from co-working spaces in the Netherlan...
Blockchain a short introduction 5 A community-based technology composed of blocks. Each block contains the data of a trans...
Opportunities & Sectors 6 CAR SHARING BANKS CROWDFUNDINGCONTRACTS IoT REAL ESTATE ENTERTAINMENTSSUPPLY CHAIN INSURANCES
Traceability & MADE IN ITALY 7 Traceability it’s important to promote ethics, authenticity and transparency in Italian man...
NFC tags- My collection 8 Unclonable NFC tags combined with an immutable blockchain guarantee that only genuine products c...
NFC tags- My collection 9 THE COLLECTION IS STILL EMPTY. TAP TO ADD AN ITEM
NFC tags- My collection 10 CAROUSSEL WITH THE REGISTERED ITEMS
PRODUCT INFO PAGE NFC tags- My collection 11
NFC tags- My collection 12 HOLD YOUR PHONE CLOSE TO THE PRODUCT
NFC tags- My collection 13 SHOW WHEN THE TAG IS SUCCESSFULLY SCANNED AND IS A GENUINE PRODUCT.
NFC tags- My collection 14 YOUR GENUINE ITEM WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE BLOCKCHAIN.
WIZZLE.io the Network 15
What we are looking for 16 WE LOVE PROOF OF CONCEPTS If you have a great idea but not the technical knowledge contact us w...
Thank you! CONTACTS Flashboys.io info@flashboys.io
Irene De Donatis: Manifattura e Blockchain
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Irene De Donatis: Manifattura e Blockchain

6 views

Published on

Intervento a “Manifattura Milano Camp 2018”, evento del Comune di Milano dedicato alla nuova manifattura 4.0 e all'artigianato digitale - www.manifattura.milano.it

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Irene De Donatis: Manifattura e Blockchain

  1. 1. Manifacturing & Blockchain
  2. 2. WHO WE ARE 2 Flashboys is a software development company focused on developing decentralized applications using state-of-art blockchain technology.
  3. 3. WHERE WE ARE 3 Flashboys is a lean and agile organization with staff collaborating from co-working spaces in the Netherlands, Italy and Bosnia Herzegovina
  4. 4. Blockchain a short introduction 5 A community-based technology composed of blocks. Each block contains the data of a transaction, locked in chronological order and secured by cryptography. Everyone can join this network, process transactions safely and all parties will know this is true information.
  5. 5. Opportunities & Sectors 6 CAR SHARING BANKS CROWDFUNDINGCONTRACTS IoT REAL ESTATE ENTERTAINMENTSSUPPLY CHAIN INSURANCES
  6. 6. Traceability & MADE IN ITALY 7 Traceability it’s important to promote ethics, authenticity and transparency in Italian manufacturing. The Blockchain technology can guarantee a clear and complete information to the consumer.
  7. 7. NFC tags- My collection 8 Unclonable NFC tags combined with an immutable blockchain guarantee that only genuine products can be registered.
  8. 8. NFC tags- My collection 9 THE COLLECTION IS STILL EMPTY. TAP TO ADD AN ITEM
  9. 9. NFC tags- My collection 10 CAROUSSEL WITH THE REGISTERED ITEMS
  10. 10. PRODUCT INFO PAGE NFC tags- My collection 11
  11. 11. NFC tags- My collection 12 HOLD YOUR PHONE CLOSE TO THE PRODUCT
  12. 12. NFC tags- My collection 13 SHOW WHEN THE TAG IS SUCCESSFULLY SCANNED AND IS A GENUINE PRODUCT.
  13. 13. NFC tags- My collection 14 YOUR GENUINE ITEM WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE BLOCKCHAIN.
  14. 14. WIZZLE.io the Network 15
  15. 15. What we are looking for 16 WE LOVE PROOF OF CONCEPTS If you have a great idea but not the technical knowledge contact us we could develop it together. PARTNERS Help us to expand our network in Italy. We are searching for a partner interested in our anticounterfeiting project
  16. 16. Thank you! CONTACTS Flashboys.io info@flashboys.io

×