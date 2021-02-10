Green innovation module slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GREEN INNOVATION
THE WORLD NEEDS INNOVATIVE IDEAS TO ADAPT TO A CHANGING CLIMATE
NEED SOME INSPIRATION?
PLANET WARRIORS
LIFESTRAW WATER
APEEL SCIENCES
WHY WERE THESE IDEAS INVENTED? WHAT DO THEY HAVE IN COMMON? HOW HAVE THEY INSPIRED YOU?
NOW IT'S YOUR TURN
STEP 1 WHAT PROBLEM DO YOU WANT TO SOLVE?
STEP 2 WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE PROBLEM?
STEP 3 WHAT IS THE CAUSE OF THE PROBLEM?
STEP 4 WHAT IS YOUR SOLUTION?
WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO MAKE IT HAPPEN?
