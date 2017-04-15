見積もりの重要性 エッセンシャル版3 2016年12月原盤 (2017年4月15日改定) by na2yuki
  1. 1. 見積もりの重要性 エッセンシャル版3 2016年12月原盤 (2017年4月15日改定) by na2yuki
  2. 2. 目次  自己紹介  見積もりは何を見積もるのか  見積もりの順序  見積もりの種類  見積もりの方法  見積もりの方法？フリートーク（３分）
  3. 3. 自己紹介  na2yuki  １９８３年８月１３日（男）  埼玉県生まれ  Javaメインのエンジニア  SIer -> WEB屋 ->SIer（今ここ）  (qiita)http://qiita.com/na2yuki  (hobby)ガジェットと文房具コレクション
  4. 4. 見積もりは何を見積もるのか  「見積もり」は何を見積もるのか  時間？  費用？  見積もりの順序  規模見積もり  生産性見積もり  工数見積もり  費用見積もり  期間見積もり
  5. 5. 見積もりの種類  規模見積もり  開発システムの作成対象を定量で見積もる。 →すべての見積もりのスタート地点 →だからスコープを間違えているとスタート地点を間違えていることに。  生産性見積もり  規模見積もりをもとに、生産性を見積もる  画一的に計算式で出すのではなく、プロジェクト特性を考慮する。
  6. 6. 見積もりの種類  工数見積もり  実際の開発工数以外の工数（開発支援、プロジェクトマネージメント工数）も 見積もりに含める必要がある。  費用見積もり  お金！  人件費  製品購入費用  環境費用  etc.etc.
  7. 7. 見積もりの種類  期間見積もり  どのくらいの期間がかかるのかを見積もる。  クラッシング：人を入れる、マシンを増やす  ファストトラッキング：作業期間の重ね合わせ
  8. 8. 見積もりの方法  見積もりの方法  類推法  FP法（簡易FP法）  ボトムアップ法 などなど
  9. 9. 見積もりの方法？（フリートーク）３分  でも現場でよく使うのはKKDじゃない？  K（感）  K（経験）  D（度胸）  IT業界で（あるいはそうでなくとも）は誰もが使うカジュアルスキルKKD  いがいとばかにならないぞKKD  でもなぜか真面目な本とか研修ではウケが悪いぞKKD  正直なところ、真面目に見積もった結果と経験豊富なリーダーやマネージャのKKDが 一致したときの安心感はんぱない。
  10. 10. next  要件定義あるいはFP法について
  11. 11. 本日はありがとうございました。  参考文献  実務で役立つWBS入門  誰も教えてくれない 計画するスキル  先制型プロジェクト・マネジメント―なぜ、あなたのプロジェクトは失敗するのか  図解入門業界研究最新IT・ネット業界の動向とカラクリがよ~くわかる本  SEを極める50の鉄則  面倒くさがりやでもうまくいく ラクな段取り

