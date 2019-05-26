Successfully reported this slideshow.
«‫الکترونی‬ ‫آموزش‬ ‫و‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫اصول‬» ‫موالیی‬ ‫استاد‬ ‫اکبری‬ ‫رضوانه‬ ‫برزگر‬ ‫مهسا‬ ‫ارایه‬ ‫تاریخ‬:1398/01/26 ‫کالس‬ ‫...
‫پینترست‬‫چیست؟‬ ‫نام‬ ‫با‬ ‫اصطالحا‬ ‫که‬ ‫عکس‬ ‫ها‬‫میلیون‬ ،‫عکس‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫اشتراک‬ ‫سرویس‬ ،‫پینترست‬"‫پین‬"‫ر‬ ‫اند‬ ...
‫استفاده‬‫پینترست‬‫از‬‫هوش‬‫مصنوعی‬ ‫بود‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫به‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مدتی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫چالشی‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫عالقه‬ ...
‫کاربران‬‫پینترست‬ ‫با‬‫توجه‬‫به‬‫آمار‬‫موجود‬،۸۰٪‫کاربران‬ ‫پینترست‬‫را‬‫زنان‬‫و‬۲۰٪‫آن‬‫را‬‫مردان‬‫تشکیل‬ ‫می‬‫دهند‬.
‫کاربران‬‫پینترست‬ ‫افراد‬‫در‬‫بازه‬‫سنی‬24-34‫بیشترین‬ ‫کاربران‬‫پینترست‬‫را‬‫تشکیل‬‫داده‬‫اند‬.
‫مشابه‬ ‫اپلیکیشن‬ ‫شبکه‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫پینترست‬ ‫مشابه‬ ‫اپلیکیشن‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫اینستاگرام‬‫اجتماعی‬ ‫ک...
‫استفاده‬‫از‬‫پینترست‬
whats pinterest? how to use it? what are the similar apps?

  1. 1. «‫الکترونی‬ ‫آموزش‬ ‫و‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫اصول‬» ‫موالیی‬ ‫استاد‬ ‫اکبری‬ ‫رضوانه‬ ‫برزگر‬ ‫مهسا‬ ‫ارایه‬ ‫تاریخ‬:1398/01/26 ‫کالس‬ ‫ساعت‬:10
  2. 2. ‫پینترست‬‫چیست؟‬ ‫نام‬ ‫با‬ ‫اصطالحا‬ ‫که‬ ‫عکس‬ ‫ها‬‫میلیون‬ ،‫عکس‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫اشتراک‬ ‫سرویس‬ ،‫پینترست‬"‫پین‬"‫ر‬ ‫اند‬ ‫شده‬ ‫شناخته‬‫اختیار‬ ‫در‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫دنبال‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذخیره‬ ،‫بندی‬‫طبقه‬ ‫را‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫توانند‬ ‫می‬ ‫آن‬ ‫متعدد‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬. ‫پینترست‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫شبکه‬ ‫نام‬Pinterest‫انگلیسی‬ ‫کلمه‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ترکیب‬ ‫از‬Pin‫و‬ ‫پونز‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫به‬Interest‫به‬‫معنی‬ ‫است‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫مندی‬‫عالقه‬.‫م‬ ‫به‬ ‫شبیه‬ ‫پینترست‬ ‫کلی‬ ‫فرم‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫این‬ ‫نامگذاری‬ ‫این‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫دلیل‬‫از‬ ‫ای‬‫جموعه‬ ‫ه‬‫تخته‬‫ا‬Board‫چسب‬ ‫بوردها‬ ‫این‬ ‫روی‬ ‫فراوانی‬ ‫های‬‫لینک‬ ‫و‬ ‫مطالب‬ ،‫تصاویر‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫گوناگون‬ ‫موضوعات‬ ‫با‬‫اند‬‫ه‬ pin‫شده‬‫اند‬. ‫های‬‫لینک‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬‫جمله‬ ‫از‬ ‫فهرستی‬ ‫جای‬ ‫به‬ ،‫جستجو‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫این‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫شبکه‬ ‫این‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫ویژگی‬‫سر‬ ‫پشت‬ ‫هم‬(‫جستجو‬ ‫موتورهای‬ ‫نتایج‬ ‫صفحه‬ ‫به‬ ‫شبیه‬)‫ا‬‫شده‬ ‫چیده‬ ‫هم‬ ‫کنار‬ ‫جذاب‬ ‫و‬ ‫مرتب‬ ‫که‬ ‫تصاویر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ای‬‫مجموعه‬ ،‫را‬ ‫ند‬ ‫کن‬‫می‬ ‫هدایت‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫آن‬ ‫با‬ ‫مرتبط‬ ‫اینفوگرافیک‬ ‫یا‬ ‫مطلب‬ ‫یک‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫شما‬ ‫یک‬ ‫هر‬ ‫که‬ ‫دید‬ ‫خواهید‬ ‫خود‬ ‫جلوی‬‫ند‬.
  3. 3. ‫استفاده‬‫پینترست‬‫از‬‫هوش‬‫مصنوعی‬ ‫بود‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫به‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مدتی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫چالشی‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫عالقه‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫موضوعات‬ ‫و‬ ‫محتوا‬ ‫از‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫هجوم‬.‫در‬ ‫کاربرا‬ ‫تر‬ ‫راحت‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫و‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫امکانات‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫اضافه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مصنوعی‬ ‫هوش‬ ‫از‬ ‫پینترست‬ ‫گذشته‬ ‫سالیان‬ ‫طی‬‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫تا‬ ‫شد‬ ‫می‬ ‫داده‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫به‬ ‫قابلیت‬ ‫این‬ ‫مصنوعی‬ ‫هوش‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫برای‬ ‫گرفت‬ ‫می‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫شبکه‬‫بازدید‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ک‬ ‫را‬ ‫چالشی‬ ‫حدودی‬ ‫تا‬ ‫قابلیت‬ ‫این‬ ‫که‬ ‫بیابند‬ ‫خود‬ ‫صفحه‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫مشابه‬ ‫های‬ ‫پین‬ ،‫شان‬ ‫عالقه‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫های‬ ‫پین‬ ‫از‬ ‫آنها‬‫از‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫پینترست‬ ‫به‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫قابلیت‬ ‫این‬ ‫که‬ ‫هرچند‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫می‬ ‫حل‬ ‫را‬ ‫بود‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫روی‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫این‬‫سایر‬ ‫اند‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫های‬‫شبکه‬.‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫معرفی‬ ‫پینترست‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫اخیرا‬ ‫که‬ ‫جدیدی‬ ‫قابلیت‬"‫لنز‬ ‫پینترست‬" ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫نام‬computer visio‫به‬‫در‬ ‫حتی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫آنالین‬ ‫که‬ ‫چیزهایی‬ ‫که‬ ‫دهد‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫این‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫خلق‬ ‫حتی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫خریداری‬ ،‫شناسایی‬ ‫را‬ ‫کنند‬‫می‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫فیزیکی‬ ‫دنیای‬.‫توان‬‫می‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫نمونه‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬‫غذایی‬ ‫عکس‬ ‫ند‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫که‬ ‫را‬ ‫کاالیی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنند‬‫می‬ ‫میل‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫رستوران‬ ‫یک‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫را‬‫مربوط‬ ‫های‬ ‫پین‬ ‫و‬ ‫کرده‬ ‫آپلود‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫در‬ ،‫خواهند‬ ‫می‬ ‫این‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫دریافت‬ ً‫ا‬‫مستقیم‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫کاال‬ ‫مستقیم‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫لینک‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫غذایی‬ ‫دستور‬ ‫به‬‫که‬ ‫لباسی‬ ‫از‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫می‬ ‫لباس‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫عکس‬ ‫با‬ ‫تنها‬ ‫راحتی‬ ‫به‬ ‫بیاید‬ ‫خوششان‬ ‫است‬ ‫پوشیده‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫خیابان‬ ‫در‬ ‫ناشناس‬ ‫شخصی‬‫و‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫پیدا‬ ،‫دارند‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫را‬ ‫لباس‬ ‫آن‬ ‫که‬ ‫را‬ ‫خریدی‬ ‫مراکز‬.
  4. 4. ‫کاربران‬‫پینترست‬ ‫با‬‫توجه‬‫به‬‫آمار‬‫موجود‬،۸۰٪‫کاربران‬ ‫پینترست‬‫را‬‫زنان‬‫و‬۲۰٪‫آن‬‫را‬‫مردان‬‫تشکیل‬ ‫می‬‫دهند‬.
  5. 5. ‫کاربران‬‫پینترست‬ ‫افراد‬‫در‬‫بازه‬‫سنی‬24-34‫بیشترین‬ ‫کاربران‬‫پینترست‬‫را‬‫تشکیل‬‫داده‬‫اند‬.
  6. 6. ‫مشابه‬ ‫اپلیکیشن‬ ‫شبکه‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫پینترست‬ ‫مشابه‬ ‫اپلیکیشن‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫اینستاگرام‬‫اجتماعی‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫معرفی‬ ‫محور‬ ‫تصویر‬.‫کاربر‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫به‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫دو‬ ‫این‬ ‫های‬ ‫تفاوت‬ ‫از‬ ‫اما‬‫آن‬ ‫ی‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫ها‬. ‫تصاوی‬ ،‫خود‬ ‫شخصی‬ ‫امور‬ ‫و‬ ‫وقایع‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫اینستاگرام‬ ‫کاربران‬ ،‫عمده‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫ر‬ ‫گذارند‬ ‫می‬ ‫اشتراک‬.‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫موجی‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫داده‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫این‬ ‫پینترست‬ ‫در‬ ‫اما‬‫یده‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫خالقانه‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوید‬ ‫رو‬ ‫به‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ها‬.‫اجتم‬ ‫شبکه‬ ‫پینترست‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬‫اعی‬ ‫کس‬ ‫معرفی‬ ‫همچنین‬ ‫و‬ ‫پردازد‬ ‫می‬ ‫محتوا‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫به‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫محوری‬ ‫تصویر‬‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫ب‬ ‫گیرد‬ ‫می‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫بازدهی‬ ‫با‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ایده‬ ‫و‬.
  7. 7. ‫استفاده‬‫از‬‫پینترست‬

