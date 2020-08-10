Jaipur Mule soft virtual meetup #1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
8th August 2020 [Jaipur –INDIA] Virtual Meetup #1
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Guidelines for our Virtual Meetup 2 1.Please keep yourself on mute unless you have any query/...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Agenda • Introduction • Anypoint Community Manager Overview • What’s new in Dataweave 2.0 • A...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Introductions 4 • About the organizer: – Jyoti Chaudhary – Lalit Panwar • About the Sponsors:...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Why we are here? 5 • A group of community, by the community. • A platform to learn and share ...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Speakers 6 About the Speakers: • Harish Subramanian • Shekh Muenuddeen • Umesh R. Naik
Building API Ecosystems using API Community Manager Jaipur Mulesoft Meet Up Harish Subramanian, Partner Architect Aug, 8 2...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Agenda for the session • Where does ACM fit in? • What is ACM? • ACM Quick Demo • Q&A
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Safe harbor statement The information in this presentation is confidential and proprietary to...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. MuleSoft’s API Strategy Blueprint Every organization’s API journey is different, but they sho...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 11 Modern applications are composed, not custom coded APIs change the nature of innovation
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Developers are the new customer Forums Support Docs APIs Case Studies Tutorials Events User G...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. API portals the new battleground Uber: Personalized journeys Twilio: Self-service support Str...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. ...but it takes a village Capabilities Coordinated teams • Full lifecycle API management • Co...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 15 Introducing API Community Manager Engage an ecosystem of developers and partners ● Start f...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. So What is API Community Manager in a nutshell? • API Community Manager is powered by Salesfo...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Critical capabilities Out-of-the-box themes Drag-and-drop builder Personalized portals Intera...
Demo
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Extending the capabilities of Anypoint Exchange 20 C4E Architect API Developer Technical Writ...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. ACM Security • Anypoint API Community Manager uses the same secure hardware, backup, disaster...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. ACM Licensing Overview Anypoint API Community Manager licenses are procured and provisioned b...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Thank you
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. DataWeave 24 Dataweave Update 2.3
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Update(function) in DataWeave 25 One the most required updated in Dataweave Change fields val...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. [ { "ID" : 4128506, "name": "Ken", "age": 30 }, { "ID" : 1823940, "name": "Tomo", "age": 70 }...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Literal Types in Dataweave 27 A literal type represents exactly one value. For example, the S...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Intersection Type in Dataweave 28 Mule 4.3 introduces the Intersection type in the DataWeave....
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Updates in DataWeave Modules 29 DataWeave also introduces a number of new functions in existi...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. It provides lot of functions relating to operations of data types. These functions are: () ar...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Source: %dw 2.0 output application/json var period = (|2010-12-10T12:10:12| - |2010-12-10T10:...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Performance Improvements in DataWeave 32 DataWeave performance is improved for memory usage, ...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Now, in Mule 4.3+, the DataWeave improves the performance of memory usage, functions (like gr...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. New DataWeave Reader and Writer Properties 34 DataWeave introduces a number of new and enhanc...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. New DataWeave Reader and Writer Properties 35 DataWeave introduces a number of new and enhanc...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Thank you !
Introducing Monitoring and Analytics features Umesh R Naik
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Monitoring and Alerting 38 • Anypoint Platform has advanced monitoring and alerting capabilit...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Monitoring dimensions 39 • With Anypoint Platform’s monitoring capabilities, you can monitor ...
Introducing Anypoint Monitoring Center
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Monitoring dimensions 41 • With Anypoint Platform’s monitoring capabilities, you can monitor ...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Introducing Anypoint Monitoring Center 42 • Provides end-to-end, actionable visibility for AP...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Monitoring dimensions 43 • APIs – Get better visibility into the path of traffic of your APIs...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Evented alerting 44 • Track trends and create alerts to identify abnormal behavior and proble...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 45 Demo
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Customizable dashboards 46 • Leverage templated dashboards or customize one to provide instan...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Dependency mapping 47 • Identify and document the health of every, consecutive component with...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 48 Demo
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Anypoint Monitoring Performance, Impact, and Limits 49 • Mule Monitoring Agent Performance Im...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Installing Anypoint Monitoring Agent on On-Prem 50 On-Prem https://docs.mulesoft.com/monitori...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Alerts 51 Depending on your subscription level, you can configure different types of alerts: ...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Alerts 52 • Advanced alerts for graphs in custom dashboards in Anypoint Monitoring – Limit pe...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. API Functional Monitoring 53 • Is a framework for assuring the quality and reliability of pub...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Helps you carry out the following tasks 54 • White-box testing: Validates the behavior of ind...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 2 Ways to perform Functional testing 55 There are two ways that you can perform functional te...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. API Functional Monitoring in Anypoint Monitoring 56 • To monitor an API means to monitor the ...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Create a Monitor 57 • A new monitor consists of a test and a schedule for that test. • When y...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Create a Schedule 58 • For the schedule that the monitor runs the test according to, you spec...
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 59 Demo
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Q&A
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Quiz Time !!! ( 10 Questions & 3 Winners )
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Log in to Menti.com CODE: 363048
All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Thank you !!!
Jaipur Mule soft virtual meetup #1
Jaipur Mule soft virtual meetup #1

Jaipur Meetup

Published in: Technology
Jaipur Mule soft virtual meetup #1

  1. 1. 8th August 2020 [Jaipur –INDIA] Virtual Meetup #1
  2. 2. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Guidelines for our Virtual Meetup 2 1.Please keep yourself on mute unless you have any query/question 2.We encourage you to keep your video on for interactive session. 3.You can write down your questions in the chat during the session. 4.Do provide us your valuable feedback.
  3. 3. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Agenda • Introduction • Anypoint Community Manager Overview • What’s new in Dataweave 2.0 • Anypoint Monitoring Overview • Quiz & Wrap
  4. 4. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Introductions 4 • About the organizer: – Jyoti Chaudhary – Lalit Panwar • About the Sponsors: – MuleSoft
  5. 5. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Why we are here? 5 • A group of community, by the community. • A platform to learn and share integration experiences with like-minded world. • Discuss a set of important contents relating to development and deployment with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform.
  6. 6. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Speakers 6 About the Speakers: • Harish Subramanian • Shekh Muenuddeen • Umesh R. Naik
  7. 7. Building API Ecosystems using API Community Manager Jaipur Mulesoft Meet Up Harish Subramanian, Partner Architect Aug, 8 2020
  8. 8. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Agenda for the session • Where does ACM fit in? • What is ACM? • ACM Quick Demo • Q&A
  9. 9. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Safe harbor statement The information in this presentation is confidential and proprietary to MuleSoft and may not be disclosed without the permission of MuleSoft. This presentation is not subject to your license agreement or any other service or subscription agreement with MuleSoft. MuleSoft has no obligation to pursue any course of business outlined in this document or any related presentation, or to develop or release any functionality mentioned therein. This document, or any related presentation and MuleSoft's strategy and possible future developments, products and or platforms directions and functionality are all subject to change and may be changed by MuleSoft at any time for any reason without notice. The information on this document is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality. This document is provided without a warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement. This document is for informational purposes and may not be incorporated into a contract. MuleSoft assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in this document, except if such damages were caused by MuleSoft intentionally or grossly negligent. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates, and they should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions.
  10. 10. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. MuleSoft’s API Strategy Blueprint Every organization’s API journey is different, but they should all consider and address these four key areas. A holistic approach will help your organization aim accurately and start effectively. For sustainable success with APIs, an organization needs to cultivate a thriving API ecosystem of customers, developers, partners, and tools that drive each API’s business model.
  11. 11. All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 11 Modern applications are composed, not custom coded APIs change the nature of innovation
  12. 12. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Developers are the new customer Forums Support Docs APIs Case Studies Tutorials Events User Groups
  13. 13. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. API portals the new battleground Uber: Personalized journeys Twilio: Self-service support Stripe: Tools for developer success NordeaBank: Gathering developer input into roadmap
  14. 14. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. ...but it takes a village Capabilities Coordinated teams • Full lifecycle API management • Content management system • Personalization • Forums • Chat • Support case management • Engagement analytics • Central IT • API product managers • Content/brand marketing • Developer relations • Technical writers • Support professionals • Business development
  15. 15. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 15 Introducing API Community Manager Engage an ecosystem of developers and partners ● Start from preconfigured templates to quickly drive API product adoption ● Personalize experiences with clicks or code ● Engage consumers through forums, chat and case management ● Track API program KPIs in real-time
  16. 16. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. So What is API Community Manager in a nutshell? • API Community Manager is powered by Salesforce community cloud – Salesforce Digital experience platform. • Provides customization, branding, marketing, and engagement capabilities to serve the different needs of your developer audiences. • APIs cataloged in Anypoint Exchange can be surfaced in API Community Manager for developers to discover them and use them to manage client applications, API access credentials, and consumption metrics.
  17. 17. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Critical capabilities Out-of-the-box themes Drag-and-drop builder Personalized portals Interactive docs Forums & Cases Engagement Analytics
  18. 18. Demo
  19. 19. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Extending the capabilities of Anypoint Exchange 20 C4E Architect API Developer Technical Writer API Consumer Marketing manager API Product Manager Brand/Graphic designer Exchange services API Community Manager - Branded, personalized experiences - Forums, blogs and events - Support case management Exchange API portals - Auto-generated - Searchable catalog - Lightweight branding
  20. 20. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. ACM Security • Anypoint API Community Manager uses the same secure hardware, backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity systems as Salesforce and Anypoint Platform. • All connections between API Community Manager and related systems, such as Salesforce and Anypoint Exchange, are encrypted with Transport Layer Security (TLS). • During initial configuration, you can set API Community Manager to use a third party single sign-on (SSO) provider, such as Okta, for member connections to both Anypoint Platform and Salesforce systems. • Anypoint Access Management configures Identity management for single sign-on (SSO) in MuleSoft, and supports LDAP and other standards. • Anypoint API Manager applies policies to APIs for security, and supports Oauth 2.0 and other standards.
  21. 21. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. ACM Licensing Overview Anypoint API Community Manager licenses are procured and provisioned by MuleSoft. A standard API Community Manager license consists of a Salesforce Customer Community Plus Login License Unlimited Edition. It is based on the number of member logins per month (or Developer logins).
  22. 22. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Thank you
  23. 23. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. DataWeave 24 Dataweave Update 2.3
  24. 24. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Update(function) in DataWeave 25 One the most required updated in Dataweave Change fields value for an Array or Object. Creating modified versions of objects and arrays is now easier. The update operator enables you to select specific fields to change without changing others.
  25. 25. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. [ { "ID" : 4128506, "name": "Ken", "age": 30 }, { "ID" : 1823940, "name": "Tomo", "age": 70 }, { "ID": 9086582, "name": "Kajika", "age": 10 } ] Update(function) in DataWeave 26 Script: %dw 2.0 output application/json --- payload map ((user) -> user update { case name at .name if(name == "Tomo") -> name ++ " (Christian)" case age at .age -> age + 1 } ) [ { "ID": 4128506, "name": "Ken", "age": 31 }, { "ID": 1823940, "name": "Tomo (Christian)", "age": 71 }, { "ID": 9086582, "name": "Kajika", "age": 11 } ]
  26. 26. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Literal Types in Dataweave 27 A literal type represents exactly one value. For example, the String value "foo" can be represented with the type "foo". The following literal types are included to the type system: ● String literal types ● Number literal types ● Boolean literal types You can use literal types with Union types to declare a type as a finite set of allowed values. For example, the following type declarations are aliases of Union and literal types: type Weekdays = "Monday" | "Tuesday" | "Wednesday" | "Thursday" | "Friday" type Days = Weekdays | "Saturday" | "Sunday"
  27. 27. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Intersection Type in Dataweave 28 Mule 4.3 introduces the Intersection type in the DataWeave. The Intersection type appends Object types. The Intersection type intersects Object types. In this case, the intersection works as the concatenation (++) of object types. The syntax for the Intersection type is: ○ TypeA & TypeB & … In the following example, the Intersection concatenates the two Object types, resulting in the type {name: String, lastName: String}. The type is an open object that can accept additional key-value pairs. The variable accepts the value assigned to it: ○ var a: {name: String} & {lastName: String} = {name: "John", lastName: "Smith", age: 34} In the case of closed objects, it returns the concatenation of the object types but results in a closed object. In the following example, the intersection results in the type {|name: String, lastName: String|}, which throws an exception because a closed object does not accept an Object value if there are additional fields in the object (field age): ○ var a: {|name: String|} & {|lastName: String|} = {name: "John", lastName: "Smith", age: 34}
  28. 28. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Updates in DataWeave Modules 29 DataWeave also introduces a number of new functions in existing modules: 1. Core (dw::Core) module: entriesOf, keysOf, namesOf, valuesOf. 2. Arrays (dw::core::Arrays) module: firstWith 3. Objects (dw::core::Objects) module: everyEntry, someEntry, and takeWhile; dropWhile also includes a new function that iterates over and ignores items in an array until a condition becomes true. 4. Strings (dw::core::Strings) module: withMaxSize enables you to specify a maximum size for a given value. A value that exceeds the size limit will be truncated. If the size is no greater than the limit, the value remains the same. Deprecations: The entrySet, keySet, nameSet, valueSet functions in the Objects module are deprecated in this release and replaced with the functions entriesOf, keysOf, namesOf, valuesOf in the Core module.
  29. 29. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. It provides lot of functions relating to operations of data types. These functions are: () arrayItem baseTypeOf functionParamTypes functionReturnType intersectionItems isAnyType isArrayType isBinaryType isBooleanType isDateTimeType isDateType isFunctionType isIntersectionType isKeyType isLiteralType isLocalDateTimeType isLocalTimeType isNamespaceType isNothingType isNullType isNumberType isObjectType isPeriodType isRangeType isReferenceType isRegexType isStringType isTimeType isTimeZoneType isTypeType Types Module added in DataWeave 30
  30. 30. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Source: %dw 2.0 output application/json var period = (|2010-12-10T12:10:12| - |2010-12-10T10:02:10|) --- { hours: period.hours, minutes: period.minutes, secs: period.secs, } Period and DateTime Consistency 31 Output: { "hours": 2, "minutes": 8, "secs": 2 } This feature adds an easy way to operate with periods, transform the result into different units, and decompose the period into its different parts.
  31. 31. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Performance Improvements in DataWeave 32 DataWeave performance is improved for memory usage, functions (like groupBy), and the internal execution engine. Improvements include: Mule Runtime 4.2.0 Time - LoggerMessageProcessor: Total Time PT1.336S Mule Runtime 4.3.0 Time LoggerMessageProcessor: Total Time PT0.67S Common Subexp Elimination To optimize scripts, DataWeave now eliminates common subexpressions by internally using implicit variables for them, meaning the subexpressions are only executed once regardless of how many times they are repeated. Memory Service: Memory management is now centralized. Several memory management strategies are included, such as pooling direct memory or using heap memory exclusively.
  32. 32. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Now, in Mule 4.3+, the DataWeave improves the performance of memory usage, functions (like groupBy), and the internal execution engine in this release. Now it will not execute the the script as it is. Now it will optimize the script by removing common subexpressions that are repeated, then the optimized code will be executed finally by the Mule Runtime. i.e. Performance Improvements in DataWeave 33 Script we used: %dw 2.0 output application/json --- { code: payload.message.code, message : payload.message.value, user : payload.message.users[0].name, contact: payload.message.users[0].email } Internal representation: %dw 2.0 output application/json var fakeVariable1 = payload.message var fakeVariable2 = fakeVariable1.users[0] --- { code: fakeVariable1.code, message : fakeVariable1.value, user : fakeVariable2.name, contact: fakeVariable2.email }
  33. 33. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. New DataWeave Reader and Writer Properties 34 DataWeave introduces a number of new and enhanced reader and writer properties for supported DataWeave formats. ○ JSON (application/json) format: writer properties writeAttributes, reader properties streaming ○ XML (application/xml) format: reader properties streaming, collectionPath ○ Binary (application/octet-stream) format: encoding ○ DataWeave (application/dw) format: onlyData writer property and all the reader properties (externalResources, javaModule, and onlyData)
  34. 34. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. New DataWeave Reader and Writer Properties 35 DataWeave introduces a number of new and enhanced reader and writer properties for supported DataWeave formats. ○ YAML (application/yaml) format: maxEntityCount reader property The maximum number of entity expansions. The limit is provided to avoid the billion laughs attack, a denial-of- service attack.
  35. 35. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Thank you !
  36. 36. Introducing Monitoring and Analytics features Umesh R Naik
  37. 37. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Monitoring and Alerting 38 • Anypoint Platform has advanced monitoring and alerting capabilities – Out-of-the-box health visualization – Application and server/runtime monitoring – Evented, multi-level alerting – Distributed log search – Customizable dashboards – Detailed insights • Or use your own monitoring products using the Anypoint Platform management and monitoring APIs – Most corporate environments will already have existing monitoring solutions – Anypoint Platform provides built-in support for Splunk and ELK
  38. 38. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Monitoring dimensions 39 • With Anypoint Platform’s monitoring capabilities, you can monitor a single component of a Mule runtime or your entire Application Network – And everything in between • Various products for various use case – API monitoring through API Manager – Runtime monitoring through Runtime Manager – Application monitoring through Insights – Logging monitoring through Log Analyzer • Or a single, consolidated monitoring solution: – Anypoint Monitoring Center
  39. 39. Introducing Anypoint Monitoring Center
  40. 40. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Monitoring dimensions 41 • With Anypoint Platform’s monitoring capabilities, you can monitor a single component of a Mule runtime or your entire Application Network – And everything in between • Various products for various use case – API monitoring through API Manager – Runtime monitoring through Runtime Manager – Application monitoring through Insights – Logging monitoring through Log Analyzer • Or a single, consolidated monitoring solution: – Anypoint Monitoring Center
  41. 41. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Introducing Anypoint Monitoring Center 42 • Provides end-to-end, actionable visibility for APIs and integrations – Aggregate and map metrics across dependent systems in real-time – Configure dashboards and alerts to reduce mean time to identification (MTTI) – Store and search log data at scale
  42. 42. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Monitoring dimensions 43 • APIs – Get better visibility into the path of traffic of your APIs and information – Take advantage of API functional monitoring to validate the functionality of APIs in production • Integrations – Set alerts on the performance of your applications – Monitor when batches are stuck in process, when servers disconnect, or when metrics (like performance usage) fluctuate • Application Networks – Capture and display data flowing through the application network in real-time – Troubleshoot, diagnose, and setup preventative measures against production incidents before they arise
  43. 43. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Evented alerting 44 • Track trends and create alerts to identify abnormal behavior and problems in an application network
  44. 44. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 45 Demo
  45. 45. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Customizable dashboards 46 • Leverage templated dashboards or customize one to provide instant visibility into Mule applications’ performance and detailed analysis of a network
  46. 46. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Dependency mapping 47 • Identify and document the health of every, consecutive component within an application in a network • Diagnose and prescribe solutions to broken components with ease
  47. 47. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 48 Demo
  48. 48. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Anypoint Monitoring Performance, Impact, and Limits 49 • Mule Monitoring Agent Performance Impact – Expected CPU utilization impact: 3-5% • Data Retention and Aggregation – Anypoint Monitoring asynchronously collects data, which does not block Mule runtime data processing. – Minute Resolution for Metrics. – Gold and Platinum subscriptions: • API analytics are retained for 90 days. • Application metrics are retained for 30 days.
  49. 49. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Installing Anypoint Monitoring Agent on On-Prem 50 On-Prem https://docs.mulesoft.com/monitoring/am-installing Runtime Fabric https://docs.mulesoft.com/monitoring/monitor-applications-on-rtf
  50. 50. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Alerts 51 Depending on your subscription level, you can configure different types of alerts: • Basic alerts for servers and Mule apps – Limit per organization: Up to 50 basic alerts for users who do not have a Titanium subscription to Anypoint Platform. – If you have a Titanium subscription, the limit is 100 basic alerts, and the limits increase as you purchase more vCores.
  51. 51. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Alerts 52 • Advanced alerts for graphs in custom dashboards in Anypoint Monitoring – Limit per organization: Up to 20 advanced alerts. – Note that thresholds are checked every 5 minutes. The evaluated query is the average value of the metric in the last 5 minutes. The evaluated metric is the one referenced in the General tab for the graph. – If the value passes the threshold, the advanced alert is triggered. The advanced alert is triggered only if the alert state changes (from OK state to Alerting state or vice versa). • Operational alerts for APIs through API Manager • Operational alerts for the runtime through Runtime Manager
  52. 52. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. API Functional Monitoring 53 • Is a framework for assuring the quality and reliability of public and private APIs that are being used in application networks. • Public APIs are APIs deployed and accessible by anyone. • Private APIs are APIs deployed in Anypoint Virtual Private Cloud in CloudHub and accessible only to people who are in your private network. • This solution enables developers and operators to perform consistent testing of the functional behavior and performance of their APIs, throughout the API lifecycle, in testing and production environments.
  53. 53. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Helps you carry out the following tasks 54 • White-box testing: Validates the behavior of individual APIs against the understanding of how their internals work. As part of this type of testing, you mock and simulate dependencies (for example, back-end systems and other APIs). • Black-box testing: Validates the overall behavior of an API and its real/live dependencies as a whole, based purely on inputs and outputs (i.e. without knowing or altering the API internals - no simulation or mocking). • Runtime monitoring: This type of monitoring ensures that deployed APIs are operating within expected performance in production environments. It makes use of behavioral test cases that use real inputs and expected outputs, and exercise dependencies, as in black-box testing.
  54. 54. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 2 Ways to perform Functional testing 55 There are two ways that you can perform functional testing: • Write tests manually and then schedule them with the Blackbox Automated Testing (BAT) CLI. – Test cases are all defined with a common, declarative, and easy-to-use behavior-description language. The language is based on the DataWeave language and follows the “given-when-then” approach to describe behavior in terms of conditions and expected outcomes. • Create monitors in the Functional Monitoring section of Anypoint Monitoring. You can upload as monitors any testing projects that you wrote manually.
  55. 55. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. API Functional Monitoring in Anypoint Monitoring 56 • To monitor an API means to monitor the performance of its response to requests that are sent to the resources at its endpoints. • The Functional Monitoring section contains tools for creating a monitor and for editing monitors, Also, if you’ve created a monitor by writing a test suite in the Behavior Driven Development (BDD) test-writing language, you can upload that monitor.
  56. 56. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Create a Monitor 57 • A new monitor consists of a test and a schedule for that test. • When you create a monitor, you specify for the test that the monitor includes: – The endpoints that you want to test – Optional assertions to test at the endpoints (for example, you might expect a 200 status code) – Optional HTTP request headers to include when pinging the endpoints – Optional reporting tools which you want the results of the test sent to (such as SumoLogic or Slack)
  57. 57. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Create a Schedule 58 • For the schedule that the monitor runs the test according to, you specify: – The version of the test to run. – You can create multiple versions of a test. When you create a monitor, the version of the test is 1.0.0. Every time you create a version of the test, the third digit is incremented by one. – The location from which to run the test. • Locations can be public or private. – The interval of time to wait between executions of the test.
  58. 58. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. 59 Demo
  59. 59. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Q&A
  60. 60. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Quiz Time !!! ( 10 Questions & 3 Winners )
  61. 61. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Log in to Menti.com CODE: 363048
  62. 62. All contents © MuleSoft Inc. Thank you !!!

