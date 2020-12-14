Slides from StartupTalk #25 - Anders Kjær

Successfully reported this slideshow.
StartupTalk #25: Get Your Startup in Shape for International ScalingBy Anders Kjær, Investment Director, PreSeed Ventures
Agenda 3 01 Brief intro to PreSeed Ventures and our Academy 02 Getting in Shape for International Scaling – Investor Learn...
PreSeed Ventures4 Sr. Inv. Director Helle Uth PreSeed Ventures Comm. and marketing coordinator Thomas Kørschen Operations&...
PreSeed Ventures Friends Small Angels Big Angels Accelerators VC’s Idea Pre-seed Seed A Typical funding path Maturity Fund...
PreSeed Ventures6 ∟ More than 15 years experience in repeatedly identifying and investing in early-stage companies, with h...
PreSeed VenturesPreSeed Ventures 4000+ Signups from the ecosystem 52 Founders & advisors paying it forward 57 StartupTalks...
PreSeed Ventures Roadmap for building a startup PROCESS/ COMPLIANC E ORGANISATIO N & PEOPLE GO-TO- MARKET VALIDATION FUNDR...
PreSeed Ventures Scaling is something you do do because you are prepared Some aspects to consider before you (try) scaling...
PreSeed Ventures Identify the right metrics for your business and then ensure your have runway to hit sufficient target le...
PreSeed Ventures You most likely need to validate your value proposition and business model in more markets 12 PreSeed Aca...
PreSeed Ventures Expansion: ”you just decided you want to enter the next market” Example 13 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk ...
PreSeed Ventures Expansion: some considerations... Example from Index Ventures on scaling to the US 14 PreSeed Academy: St...
PreSeed Ventures ...and some more considerations 15 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling • What marke...
PreSeed Ventures Some factors that could hold back expansion Non-exhaustive 16 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – Interna...
PreSeed Ventures Get more inspiration: i.e. quick guide from Index Ventures to European founders on expanding to the US 17...
PreSeed Ventures Build ambitious plans based on performance data 18 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scal...
PreSeed Ventures Investment proces 20 We like to get to know you and your plans We like to see you execute What we like Wh...
  1. 1. StartupTalk #25: Get Your Startup in Shape for International ScalingBy Anders Kjær, Investment Director, PreSeed Ventures
  4. 4. PreSeed Ventures4 Sr. Inv. Director Helle Uth PreSeed Ventures Comm. and marketing coordinator Thomas Kørschen Operations&FundSupport A powerhouse of experts ExternalsPartners(+400foundersfromPSV’s portfolio,ecosystemvenues,community buildersetc.) Inv. Director Alexander Horten Inv. Director Anders Kjær Inv. Director Anders Waagstein Head of Communication & Community Alice Killemose Office Manager Bettina Andersen Assistant Anna Christensen ∟ A startup school deeply rooted in PreSeed Ventures’ experience and competencies from 15 years of investing ∟ The PSV team often takes the stage at PreSeed Academy to share their learnings from +400 startups journeys ∟ Members of the team are available at the Academy, providing answers to the questions from current and future entrepreneurs Investmentteam Attorney Anne Cathrine Wilhjelm Consultant Finn Winchler Andersen PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling These are the people behind PreSeed Ventures Venture Analyst Christian Dalsgaard CIO Richard Breiter CEO Christel Piron COO Mads Klarskov CFO Martin Andersen Program Manager Louise Mølgaard Management
  5. 5. PreSeed Ventures Friends Small Angels Big Angels Accelerators VC’s Idea Pre-seed Seed A Typical funding path Maturity Funding partner 5 PreSeed Ventures’ position in the market PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling
  6. 6. PreSeed Ventures6 ∟ More than 15 years experience in repeatedly identifying and investing in early-stage companies, with high growth potential ∟ Vast network of national and international co- investors to help take our portfolio companies to the next stages Last 5 years’ early stage investments: ∟ +150 companies ∟ +400 founders ∟ DKK 330m invested ∟ DKK 4.5bn in syndication ∟ +350 syndication partners ∟ +2,500 startups screened We have been part of some pretty cool journeys so far – maybe some of you could be the next? PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling
  7. 7. PreSeed VenturesPreSeed Ventures 4000+ Signups from the ecosystem 52 Founders & advisors paying it forward 57 StartupTalks & Feedback sessions 62 Videotalks & articles Actively strengthening Denmark as a startup nation by educating the entrepreneurs of tomorrow ∟Foster & support early stage talents in the Danish ecosystem ∟Increase availability and quality of knowledge, resources, advice, and network for new entrepreneurs ∟Create a roadmap for building and scaling a startup PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – Scaling out of DK
  8. 8. PreSeed Ventures Roadmap for building a startup PROCESS/ COMPLIANC E ORGANISATIO N & PEOPLE GO-TO- MARKET VALIDATION FUNDRAISING PRODUCT & TECH Legal aspects From ides to business Finding product/market- fit KPIs & metrics B2B sales & marketing Apps & platforms Early stage funding Teams & people strategies Marketing Automation AI-strategies 8 Meassuring product/ market-fit Incentivizin g talents and teams A roadmap for minimising time & risk To maximize success ∟ The mission: Create a platform with a detailed roadmap for building a business – providing the resources and network you need 8 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling
  10. 10. PreSeed Ventures Scaling is something you do do because you are prepared Some aspects to consider before you (try) scaling 10 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling Scale readiness - preparing for scale Scaling Identify the right metrics and hit the required target levels Validating your value proposition and business model in selected market(s) Expansion playbook Serious fundraising demands proper planning ”Go do!” A B C D
  11. 11. PreSeed Ventures Identify the right metrics for your business and then ensure your have runway to hit sufficient target levels 11 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling B2B SaaS AI first SaaS Market place Source: Point9 funding napkins for inspiration. Just Google it  A
  12. 12. PreSeed Ventures You most likely need to validate your value proposition and business model in more markets 12 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling VS Testing and validation Scaling 12 Note: I do not consider the blitz scaling approach, read the book by Reid Hoffman B
  13. 13. PreSeed Ventures Expansion: ”you just decided you want to enter the next market” Example 13 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling market C
  14. 14. PreSeed Ventures Expansion: some considerations... Example from Index Ventures on scaling to the US 14 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling If opening office: identify selection criteria Should you move key personnel? And who? Rethink your people strategy ... (be ready when scaling) C
  15. 15. PreSeed Ventures ...and some more considerations 15 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling • What market/country are you scaling to? And how big is the potential for that market/country? Below or larger than 50%? • < 50%: expand later than sooner / don’t move HQ / ... • > 50%: expand / move key personnel, i.e. CEO, CCO / ... • ...but: remember to assess your product / service with you sales approach and customer segment, because: • If enterprise customer with classic sales and support solution then you should most likely have ‘feet on the ground/market’ • If your product offering is done by inbound sales model and self-service onboarding then you could more likely keep HQ locally C
  16. 16. PreSeed Ventures Some factors that could hold back expansion Non-exhaustive 16 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling • Localisation and regulation: • Does the expansion require a specific license to operate, or does your product need local adjustment? • Competitive environment • Is the market you want to enter more competitive? And thereby a higher need for product differentiation? Maybe more capital? • Human support (and thereby financial support): • Adressing more markets will everything else being equial require more people on your team to tackle growth across market dynamics, culture, etc. • ... C
  17. 17. PreSeed Ventures Get more inspiration: i.e. quick guide from Index Ventures to European founders on expanding to the US 17 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling www.indexventures.com/resources/destinationusa/Source: C
  18. 18. PreSeed Ventures Build ambitious plans based on performance data 18 PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International ScalingD Note: the T2D3 Path to SaaS Growth and $1B Valuation – https://blog.fusebill.com/t2d3-path-to-saas-growth-1b- valuation
  20. 20. PreSeed Ventures Investment proces 20 We like to get to know you and your plans We like to see you execute What we like What you should do We like to move fast Build relationships and show you are ambitious Underpromise and overdeliver Be ready to close a deal PreSeed Academy: Startup Talk #25 – International Scaling

