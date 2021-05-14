Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Building a server: Home server or hosted server? Check out the difference between each one and see which is the right choi...
Discover which server is best for your business with the following tips & advice: © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 2
© 2021 GoDaddy Inc. Why having your own server is beneficial Protects against data breaches Gives you the ability to confi...
© 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 4 Hosting your server locally or through a server provider will depend on both your needs for that ser...
Home server considerations © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 5 Cons • Can be used to back up your media, create your own gaming server, ...
For home servers, you should be comfortable with: • Using the command line • Your system configuration • Your router confi...
Hosted server considerations © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 7 Cons • Hosted server takes care of uptime for you (including speed, ban...
Whichever you choose, setting up your own server can be a fantastic way to expand your tech knowledge and create a server ...
Up next: © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 9 Using the APPLES method to determine server needs
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
77 views
May. 14, 2021

Building a server: Home server or hosted server?

Looking to build your own server? Learn if a home or hosted server is right for you.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Building a server: Home server or hosted server?

  1. 1. Building a server: Home server or hosted server? Check out the difference between each one and see which is the right choice for you © 2021 GoDaddy Inc.
  2. 2. Discover which server is best for your business with the following tips & advice: © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 2
  3. 3. © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. Why having your own server is beneficial Protects against data breaches Gives you the ability to configure your own server Can be cost efficient • Data breaches exposed over 4.1 billion records in the first six months of 2019 alone • You have full control over your data and access to that data (away from bad actors) • In many cases, running your own server can be less expensive than using comparable backup providers.
  4. 4. © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 4 Hosting your server locally or through a server provider will depend on both your needs for that server and your technological comfort level.
  5. 5. Home server considerations © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 5 Cons • Can be used to back up your media, create your own gaming server, create your own media server • Minimum hardware required. All you need is a desktop and ethernet connection (not WIFI) • Hosting from any kind of home server (with abilities to reach from outside your network) increases home network exposure to the world • If you have a hardware crash, you risk losing all your data in one fell swoop • Servers likely run 24/7, so you’ll need to factor in electricity, data caps and bandwidth consumption on your internet Pros
  6. 6. For home servers, you should be comfortable with: • Using the command line • Your system configuration • Your router configuration (for home setups) • Your network configuration • Networking (IP, DHCP, ports) © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 6
  7. 7. Hosted server considerations © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 7 Cons • Hosted server takes care of uptime for you (including speed, bandwidth, etc.) • No need to hassle with managing the server hardware yourself or worry about unexpected data loss • Less technical knowledge required. A GoDaddy Virtual Private Server is a good fit if you’re just getting started. • Requires a monthly or annual fee • You’ll be sharing hardware with other server users, so you’ll need to keep an eye on resource usage • If you need more processing power or are looking to share your server's contents with others, you might need a dedicated served instead. Pros
  8. 8. Whichever you choose, setting up your own server can be a fantastic way to expand your tech knowledge and create a server solution that uniquely fits your own needs. © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 8
  9. 9. Up next: © 2021 GoDaddy Inc. 9 Using the APPLES method to determine server needs

×