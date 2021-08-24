Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 24, 2021
Coffee Cup 2022

Aug. 24, 2021
Our favorite slides from Coffee Cup 2022!

Coffee Cup 2022

  1. 1. © 2021 Bevy. All Rights Reserved. This is a Confidential Document B E V Y . C O M How Do You Take Your Coffee? Post in chat your favorite go-to drink
  2. 2. © 2021 Bevy. All Rights Reserved. This is a Confidential Document B E V Y . C O M How was coffee discovered? The most popular origin story of the beloved bean starts with Kaldi and his goats (1) in 700 AD. Kaldi, an Ethiopian (formerly Abyssinia) goat herder stumbled on his goats acting quite strange. They were dancing. This definitely wasn’t normal. He discovered that they were eating red berries and concluded that this fruit was the cause of this odd behavior. After stumbling upon this magic fruit, he shared his findings with a monk, who was ecstatic to find something that would help him stay awake all night as he prayed.
  3. 3. © 2021 Bevy. All Rights Reserved. This is a Confidential Document B E V Y . C O M Coffee houses As the 1600’s rolled on, coffee houses sprung up all over Europe in England, Austria, France, Germany and Holland. Much like the coffee houses of Arabia, these places became social hubs where one could engage in stimulating conversation and political debates. In England, these became known as penny universities. For the price of a cup of coffee you could learn all sorts of things as public conversations carried on. Many of these coffee houses even grew into businesses, such as Edward Lloyd’s Coffee House which became a large scale insurance company.
  4. 4. © 2021 Bevy. All Rights Reserved. This is a Confidential Document B E V Y . C O M Second largest commodity! Today, coffee is the second largest commodity traded on a global scale!

Our favorite slides from Coffee Cup 2022!

