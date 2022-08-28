1.
Page 1 of 7
Consultancy on
WASH Sectoral Review for AHP III Bangladesh
Consortium Project, Consortium Management Unit,
CARE Bangladesh
1. BACKGROUND / CONTEXT:
The Rohingya crisis is the largest and most complex humanitarian crisis in the Indo-Pacific region, with
over 1.3 million people needing humanitarian assistance in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. This project is a three-
year program of the Australian Humanitarian Partnership (AHP) Bangladesh Consortium that will
"contribute to international efforts to meet humanitarian and protection needs and increase resilience
and self-reliance of Rohingya and host populations in Bangladesh" through the delivery of a well-
coordinated and inclusive program in solid partnership with national and local partners. The AHP
Bangladesh Consortium draws on the experience and operational capacity of six AHP partner agencies
and their networks to enable broader geographic reach, better coordination of and with the key
stakeholders, and improved collective response to the needs of Rohingya and host communities affected
by the crisis. The AHP Bangladesh Consortium supports Australia's broader efforts to assist crisis-affected
people where gender, disability inclusion and accountability to the affected populations are the cross-
cutting issues across the consortium.
The AHP III WASH program broadly aims to provide improved and equitable WASH services to Rohingya
refugees and affected host communities; maintain public health, contain disease outbreaks & pandemics
and be resilient to disasters. In line with WASH sector strategy, this has been planned and being
implemented by four consortium partners (Can-DO, WVI, CARE, Oxfam) through improving critical WASH
infrastructures, sustaining hygiene practices along with coordinated response to Covid19 pandemic.
On the fifth year of Rohingya response and for the remaining one year for of the AHP III, the idea is carry
out a technical and operational review of the AHP III WASH component in order to provide a
comprehensive analysis of the current WASH context and response to enable reflect achievements and
lessons learned and inform the response/strategy modification for year 3.
2. PURPOSE AND OBJECTIVES:
The overall purpose of the review is to assess the AHP III WASH sector program by providing a
comprehensive analysis of the current WASH context and response so far to enable to reflect on
achievements and lessons learned and seek recommendations to inform the response/strategy
modification for AHP III year 3, and beyond, both in host communities and refugee camps.
2.
Page 2 of 7
Specific objectives of the review:
i). To assess relevance, coherence, efficiency, achievements (outputs, prospects for achieving
expected outcomes and impact), sustainability and level of AHP III contributions to WASH sector's
objectives, priorities and strategy.
ii) To produce a comprehensive analysis of the broader WASH sector's current context that includes
coverage, gaps, priorities, challenges and opportunities in WASH services & practices and coordinated
Covid 19 response.
iii) To provide recommendations, including strategies on how well a program like AHP III can
contribute to the broader WASH sector's strategy and priorities, and sustain gendered & inclusive
WASH services in camps and host communities.
iv) To collect feedback, especially from the adolescent girls, women, people with disabilities, and
community leaders (such as Majis in camps and Union Parishad/Local Government representatives
for the host communities) as to what extent the WASH facilities, services and training have met their
needs and priorities.
3. DELIVERABLES:
The consultant/ consulting agency has the scope of work that will preferably include, but is not limited to:
Submit an inception report highlighting review methodology, approach, review questions, sample
size, strategies and work plans and finalize it having comments from AHP III Consortium partners
(max 10 pages).
Produce a draft report and share it with WASH lead and Consortium Management Unit (CMU),
Care Bangladesh and DFAT-AHP Consortium partners for feedback; and finalize the draft report
by addressing the feedback.
Consult the key findings with the WASH and cross-cutting Working Groups and DFAT-AHP
Consortium Agency staff and gather feedback before preparing the final report.
Present findings to AHP III Cox's Steering Committee
Submit the final report containing the detailed findings (well-blended qualitative and quantitative
analyses) on findings addressing the purpose and the specific objectives, as above; with maximum
20 pages, including an executive summary, conclusions and recommendations ( and the other
necessary information can be placed under annexes) to CMU of CARE Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar.
Final report addressing objectives of the review with soft copy in MS Word.
All field notes, the quantitative data set and other relevant materials will be in one folder.
4. METHODOLOGIES:
The consultant/consulting firm is expected to develop an appropriate methodology to meet the specific
objectives with the below considerations:
3.
Page 3 of 7
Develop appropriate methodology considering the large area of project implementation, data
collection instruments in consultation with key contact person, pre-test and finalize the tools.
Desk study:- Review AHP III WASH project documents (proposals, agency reports, etc.) and other
relevant documents (i.e. WASH sector, TWG, JRP 2022, HNO 2021, MSNAs, other sector's
reports/reviews, etc.).
Stakeholder consultation (i.e. CXB WASH sector Coordination team, DPHE/ADB/WB/SDC, TWGs,
RRRC/CiCs & Camp focal points, WASH AFA/UN, DFAT-AHP WASH partners, Refugees, affected
host communities, etc) in line with review objectives
Structured KII, FGD and listening with individuals and groups representing gender, age, disability
and social dimension in the camps and host community.
Review (sample-sized) WASH structures, practice/behaviour approaches and technical strategies
supported under AHP through target group consultation and structured KII at key levels.
(Women's sanitary space/social architect, CPT, FSM strategy, etc)
Workshop with WASH team under AHP (agencies and partners), SOWT, other tools to get teams
profile, wish list, capacity profile.
Data management and analysis as per review objectives.
5. SCOPE OF WORK
WASH working area/location: This assessment will primarily be conducted in different Rohingya Camps
and host communities under the project operation areas. The AHP WASH agencies operates at Camp#
3,4,10, 13-17 and 22; and host communities of Palongkhali in Ukhia; and Whykong, Hnila in Teknaf Upazila
Target population: The assessment will primarily focus on key population groups impacted by project
activities including women and men (18+ years), girls and boys (12-17 years) insuring representation of
elderly and people with disabilities, and including a gender balance . The details of the target beneficiaries
list from Rohingya and Host communities will be selected according to the sample size under the WASH
lead of the consortium & CMU.
Key Stakeholders
AHP WASH agencies- CARE, WVI, Can-Do, Oxfam- other sectoral partners
WASH area focal agencies- UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM
RRRC office- CiCs, CFPs
WASH sector Cox's Bazar- DPHE, UN, INGO, LNGO, Red Cross, MSF (and health sector)
Refugee and host community social/structure, groups, gender, age, disability/vulnerability
Area of focus
I. WASH infrastructures, coverage, efficiency, sustainability, gender/age/disability inclusiveness
a. FSM/sanitation and SWM- environmental sanitation, effluents,
b. Water security and water safety - groundwater, surface water infrastructures, service
points and equality
II. Community engagement, behaviour change and WASH practices-
4.
Page 4 of 7
a. KPI, barriers, enablers,
b. users groups and care & maintenance of the services and sustainability
III. Coordinated covid response –
a. scale of AHP partner's response and proportionality,
b. acceleration of handwashing practices – means, coverage and effectiveness
c. behaviour change approaches
d. community perception s
IV. Addressing these review objectives will require the evaluator to consider the following guiding
questions.
a. WASH infrastructure/facilities
i. Have the WASH structures (e.g. Toilet etc) contributed to reduced GBV/sexual
assaults?
ii. Are there any early signs of reducing the workloads of girls and women (e.g.
fetching water etc.)?
iii. How to increase the use of the communal facilities for the girls and females
without fear (in camps)?
b. Preparedness/contingency and rapid response- scope, ability- consortium role
c. O&M- models, transition and sustainability of WASH services- any AHP?
d. Relevance/Appropriateness and coverage
e. Efficiency, Effectiveness and Impact of the program
f. Sustainability/ Connectedness
g. Coordination/ Coherence/Participation of primary stakeholders
h. Identify lessons to be learned to inform the future program
i. Participation and integration
6. EXPECTED COMPETENCIES OF THE CONSULTANT/ CONSULTING AGENCY
It is expected that the competency of the contracted consultant/consulting firm will include:
A good understanding of the Rohingya context, WASH, environment, climate, complexities, and
local socio-economic conditions.
Demonstrated experience in and expertise of conducting reviews, baseline surveys, evaluations,
research, needs assessments, and evaluation of WASH and sectoral programs in the humanitarian
context.
An experienced team in technical and operational review of WASH, community-based
approaches, data collection and management, editing, analysis and report writing.
An understanding of the Rohingya dialect would be an asset including experience in data
collection in studies with women, men, girls, boys and other diverse groups.
Experience working in emergency and development WASH response and coordination.
Strong analytical and succinct report writing skills.
Ability to maintain deadline, integrate comments from the core WASH team and CMU and deliver
high quality product in line with study purpose and objectives.
5.
Page 5 of 7
7. PAYMENT SCHEDULE
The key principle of payments will be based on performance and made in accordance with four steps, as
follows:
Completion and acceptance of the Inception report (20% of the total payment)
Completion and acceptance of the data collection and analysis (20% of the total payment)
Submission and acceptance of the first draft report (30% of the total payment)
Submission and acceptance of the final report (30% of the total payment)
8. ESTIMATED TIMELINE:
Contract signing by: 31 July, 2022
Final Inception Report Submission (including incorporation of feedback): 21 August, 2022
First Draft report on data collection, compilation and analysis: 21 September, 2022
First Draft report submission: 7 October
Final report submission: 25 October, 2022
9. EVALUATION OF PROPOSALS AND SELECTION PROCESS
Selection Criteria Weighted
Score
Financial Proposal
[Financial Proposal will be evaluated on inverse proportion method which means the
lowest price offer will get the highest score]
30%
Technical Proposal Evaluation Criteria
[Technical Criteria will be evaluated on the reverse proportion method which means the
lowest experience will get the lowest score]
Technical Criteria will be evaluated based on the following experiences/ documents-
Understanding of the ToR and reflection of it in the proposal, overall quality and
comprehensiveness of the technical proposal 15 Points
Relevant Competencies and technical skills 10 Points
Relevant educational background 05 Points
Relevant experience of similar assignments 05 Points
35%
Presentation/Interview 35%
6.
Page 6 of 7
Based on the combined score by financial (30%) and technical (35%) criteria, the top three
(3) scores will be shortlisted for the presentation/interview session. Technical personnel
will evaluate the competency/performance of shorted bidders and give them the marks
accordingly. A final decision will be made based on the cumulative analysis approach
[weighted scoring method]. Bidders who are not selected for the presentation/interview
session, will get a score of zero (0) in the presentation/ interview selection criteria.
Total 100%
10. HOW TO APPLY
Please submit your proposal application in English no later than 23 July 2022 to Juwel.Islam@care.org
and CC to BGD.CoxProcurement@care.org. Please include your full name in the subject line and the
following words “Application: Consultancy for AHP III WASH Program Review”. Only short-listed
candidates will be notified and contacted for an interview. Application received after the deadline or
incomplete applications will not be considered.
11. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY:
All documents, papers and data produced during the assessment are treated as CARE Bangladesh's
property and restricted for public use. The contracted consultant/consultant firm will submit all original
documents, materials and data to the CMU of AHP Bangladesh Consortium before the final payment.
12. SUPERVISOR/MANAGEMENT OF ASSIGNMENT
The consultant/organization will be required to work closely with the AHP Consortium WASH lead and will
be directly accountable to CMU, CARE Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar. The consultant will keep close
communications with other sector working groups in the consortium and closely work under the guidance
of the consortium's WASH lead and provide the assignment's progress through updates via email and
Skype/WhatsApp conferences copying CMU's Focal point for this review.
13. PROPOSAL SUBMISSION CHECKLIST
The proposal will be divided into two parts and should be submitted in two separate folders, i.e. technical
and financial. The technical part of the proposal should not exceed more than 7 pages. In addition, please
provide brief CVs of the team leader (2-page max) and key members (1-page max) of the study team
reflecting relevant experience to conduct the study. Copy of VAT registration certificate (for consulting
firm).
Copy of valid TIN certificate and bank account detail.
Financial proposal with activity schedule (Enclosed): The financial proposal should identify an item-wise
summary of costs for the assignment, with a detailed breakdown. The budget should not contain income
tax as a separate head; it can be blended with the other costs, as it will be deducted from the source.
7.
Page 7 of 7
However, VAT can be mentioned in the budget as per government regulation. The contracting
organization will deduct VAT and Tax at source, according to the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) rules
and deposit the said amount to the government treasury. According to the technical proposal, the
consultant/consulting firm is expected to provide a justified budget.
14. ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS
There will be nothing in the study that may be harmful to respondents regarding legal or medical grounds.
No one would be forced to provide information for the study. The objectives will be clearly explained to
all the study respondents before gathering data from them. The evaluators will be abstained from
collecting data from those who deny or show any disinterest in providing information. Thus, the
verbal/written consent of the respondents should be taken before collecting data. Confidentiality of data
should be maintained and the report name of the respondents should not be revealed.
15. CHILD PROTECTION
The consultant/consulting shall comply with the Child Protection Policy of CARE BANGLADESH. Any
violation/deviation in complying with the child protection policy will result in termination of agreement
and CARE will initiate appropriate action to make good the damages/losses caused due to non-compliance
with CARE's Child Protection Policy.
16. DISCLAIMER
CARE Bangladesh reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals/applications without assigning
any reason whatsoever.
17. DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION
It is understood and agreed that the consultant (s) shall, during and after the Contract's effective period,
treat as confidential and not divulge unless authorized in writing by CARE Bangladesh any information
obtained in the course of the performance of the Contract. Information will be made available for the
consultants on a need-to-know basis.
Annex 1: Structure of the report
The report should have at least the following structure:
Title page
Executive summary (2 pages max)
List of acronyms
Table of contents and lists of figures and tables
Introduction and Background
Methodology
Findings (it should be organized as per study objectives), Analysis, Conclusions and
Recommendations (9-12 pages)
References
Annexes