Sample PPT - Jonathan Jackson

It is just for my presentation skills. Everything in the slides is a just for entertainment reasons.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
Sample PPT - Jonathan Jackson

  1. 1. The National Institute of Blow it and Know it MEDICINE
  2. 2. The National Institure of Medicine begin in the 1970s so that people know how life is supposed to be enjoyed. This institute was built by Dr. Jonathan Jackson for the development of the people. A B O U T N I M
  3. 3. O U R G O A L S We aim to provide our students the better way of living life. To think out of the box and explore the world with a different perspective of life.
  4. 4. O U R V I S I O N To be remembered as the greatest people of all time. People who live their dreams and explore their inner qualities.
  5. 5. O U R S E L E C T I O N P R O C E S S Aptitude Tests Counselling Letter of recommendation from friends or former partners
  6. 6. OUR MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS Group Studies Experimenting
  7. 7. O U R S T R A T E G Y We ensure that students enjoy their life and make an example out of their living. We give them task to perform. We make sure they are not scared of anything. NO boundaries, NO rules, NO stopping for having fun. Students are tested on their potential to do work. Students are forced to take risks and see the outcome. WE make sure everyone makes their life as amazing as possible.
  8. 8. O U R A C T I V I T I E S Hurdle�Jump Bunjee Jumping Mountain Biking River Rafting
  9. 9. O U R I N S T I T U T I O N
  10. 10. O U R B E S T P E R F O R M E R S Ahan Fenando Fred Paul Jithin James Siddhi�Mohammad
  11. 11. ADMISSIONS BEGIN June 10, 2020 NIC, opp. Powai police station, Mumbai - 76
  12. 12. THANK YOU! For inquiries and partnerships, reach us at: +91 9969307217

