Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“Bauhaus meets the Jetsons”.
Practice Connect Reframe
Reframe
Awareness Identity Meaning
auto-biographical thinking   trust in transitions scripted creativity Awareness Identity Meaning
Since last Thursday Take 2
Connect
Relational Energy Temporal Design Creative Currency
Resonance or Dissonance Relational Energy Time or Place Temporal Design Syncing or Asserting Creative Currency
In this very moment Take 2
Practice
WORK as practice
WORK as art
WORK as prayer
ART as self-renewal
shapers.life/book jonasaltman.com/coaching
Stacking Triggers Moods Thresholds
Practice Connect Reframe
There is… no one size fits all
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
The Art of Work
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Career
18 views
Jun. 11, 2021

The Art of Work

Deck for talk for Creative Mornings

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Art of Work

  1. 1. “Bauhaus meets the Jetsons”.
  2. 2. Practice Connect Reframe
  3. 3. Reframe
  4. 4. Awareness Identity Meaning
  5. 5. auto-biographical thinking   trust in transitions scripted creativity Awareness Identity Meaning
  6. 6. Since last Thursday Take 2
  7. 7. Connect
  8. 8. Relational Energy Temporal Design Creative Currency
  9. 9. Resonance or Dissonance Relational Energy Time or Place Temporal Design Syncing or Asserting Creative Currency
  10. 10. In this very moment Take 2
  11. 11. Practice
  12. 12. WORK as practice
  13. 13. WORK as art
  14. 14. WORK as prayer
  15. 15. ART as self-renewal
  16. 16. shapers.life/book jonasaltman.com/coaching
  17. 17. Stacking Triggers Moods Thresholds
  18. 18. Practice Connect Reframe
  19. 19. There is… no one size fits all

×