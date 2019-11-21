Successfully reported this slideshow.
Realizacja projektu 3D - praca inżynierska

Projekt modelu wraz z wizualizacją budynku mieszkalnego i ruchem kamery. W projekcie znalazły się różne zjawiska fizyczne, jak na przykład kaustyka.

Published in: Education
Realizacja projektu 3D - praca inżynierska

  1. 1. REALIZACJA PROJEKTU 3D „WIRTUALNY SPACER PO WNĘTRZU DOMU” Jolanta Podolszańska Studia I stopnia Spec. Inżynieria oprogramowania Promotor: dr Krzysztof Kaczmarek
  2. 2. PLAN PREZENTACJI 1. Wstęp – wprowadzenie teoretyczne do programu Blender 2. Cel i zakres pracy 3. Modelowanie, teksturowanie i oświetlenie – postęp prac 4. Edytor nodów 5. Animacja spaceru kamery 6. Zjawiska fizyczne 7. Badania w zakresie obciążeń CPU i GPU w ramach zdefiniowanych warunków i parametrów 8. Przedstawienie gotowej animacji 9. Podsumowanie
  3. 3. WSTĘP –WPROWADZENIE TEORETYCZNE Blender jest programem do modelowania i renderowania obrazów oraz animacji, który został stworzony w styczniu 1995 roku przez Neo Geo. Od 2002 roku jest rozwijany przez Blender Fundation. Cechuje go rozbudowany interfejs, dzięki któremu możemy tworzyć obiekty i animacje o różnym poziomie zaawansowania. Interfejs programu możemy podzielić na trzy podstawowe moduły: • Blender Render • Blender Cycles • Blender Game
  4. 4. CEL PRACY Celem pracy jest realizacja animacji prezentującej poszczególne składowe utworzonego modelu domu, wraz z jego wyposażeniem, w środowisku graficznym Blender Cycles.
  5. 5. JAK PRZEBIEGAŁA PRACA? • Pierwszy etap - rozplanowanie całego modelu domu • Drugi etap - zamodelowanie elementów domu oraz wyposażenia • Trzeci etap - teksturowanie stworzonych obiektów, • Czwarty etap - ustawienie odpowiedniego oświetlenia, • Ostatni etap - wykonanie odpowiednich badań w zakresie obciążeń CPU i GPU.
  6. 6. MODELOWANIE Jeden z najbardziej problematycznych modeli
  7. 7. BLUEPRINTY AUTA
  8. 8. PRZYKŁADY ZŁEGO I DOBREGO OŚWIETLENIA
  9. 9. TEKSTUROWANIE Pierwsza wersja materiału podłogi (po prawo) i finalna wersja materiału (po lewo)
  10. 10. CZYM JEST EDYTOR NODÓW? • Nody są narzędziem przetwarzania nieliniowego stosującącego warstwy • Typowe warstwy w programie graficznym można mieszać liniowo poprzez ich ułożenie w formie stosu, gdzie każda warstwa wpływa na kolejną • Drzewa zależności tworzone za pomocą nodów pozwalają osiągnąć efekty niedostępne dla wielu programów graficznych
  11. 11. MATERIAŁ PODŁOGI W NODACH
  12. 12. ANIMACJA SPACERU KAMERY Animacja jest pewnego rodzaju „ożywieniem” wcześniej zamodelowanych elementów sceny. W jej skład mogą chodzić różne przedmioty, postacie czy też martwa natura. Celem animacji jest symulacja ich naturalnego zachowania w rzeczywistym świecie. Metody tworzenia animacji komputerowych: • animacja poklatkowa • animacja interaktywna • zastosowanie ramek kluczowych • skrypty
  13. 13. ZJAWISKA FIZYCZNE Zjawisko kaustyczne powierzchnia będąca zbiorem punktów przecięcia się sąsiadujących promieni świetlnych (stycznych do niej) należących do jednej wiązki, które wyszły z jednego punktu pod różnymi kątami i zostały przez układ opt. załamane (dikaustyka) lub odbite (katakaustyka).
  14. 14. BADANIA W ZAKRESIE OBCIĄŻEŃ CPU I GPU W RAMACH ZDEFINIOWANYCH WARUNKÓW I PARAMETRÓW W ramach pracy zostały przeprowadzone badania w zakresie obciążeń CPU i GPU. Badania przeprowadzono na trzech różnych komputerach, uwzględniając kilka wybranych parametrów. Wyniki zostały zestawione za pomocą tabel i wykresów.
  15. 15. ZESTAWIENIE UZYSKANYCH WYNIKÓW Wykonano następujące testy: • light bounces (odbicia światła) • portals (portale) • clamp (zacisk)
  16. 16. PRZEDSTAWIENIE GOTOWEJ ANIMACJI
  17. 17. PODSUMOWANIE KOŃCOWE • Celem pracy było stworzenie modelu domu wraz z jego otoczeniem i wyposażeniem oraz realizacja animacji komputerowej • Poszczególne sceny zmontowano w programie HitFilm 3 oraz Audacity.
  18. 18. PIERWSZA I FINALNA WERSJA WYBRANEJ SCENY Pierwsza wersja wybranej scenyFinalna wersja wybranej sceny
  19. 19. DZIĘKUJĘ ZA UWAGĘ!

